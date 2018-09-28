|0.0 : Six teams sweated it out in the grueling heat but two teams have held their own to come out with flying colors - India and Bangladesh. The Men in Blue have fired on all cylinders all through the tournament while it has been the persistence of the Bangla Tigers which have brought them to the finals of the Asia Cup. A tough-fought tie against Afghanistan augurs well for India and the big guns returning to the mix will only boost their confidence further.
|Bangladesh, on the other hand, have good momentum on their side. Credit to them for reaching this far without their superstars, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan. This is a team which believes in itself and though it took a bashing against India in the previous game, it can be taken lightly only at your own peril. The Bangla top order is a worry for them but today is perhaps the apt occasion for them to come out all guns blazing.
|In the Asia Cup (ODIs and T20Is), India have a 12-1 win record against Bangladesh. They had won the 2016 T20 final convincingly in Dhaka as well, so that will act as a psychological boost for them. Will the Men in Blue continue their domination or will we see Bangladesh touch the zenith of success today? The Bangla Tigers haven't won the trophy ever and it will drive them further. Expect an edge-of-the-seat encounter.
|PITCH REPORT - Ramiz Raza and Sunil Gavaskar are out in the middle assessing the surface. The former says that it looks very good for batting. Gavaskar adds that India will like this pitch. Feels that the ball tends to skid on better in the second half. Mentions there was some turn for the Afghan spinners in the last game here and also for Jadeja. Adds that the track might crumble a bit and it will aid the slow bowlers. States that Bangladesh used Sarkar very well with the ball. Reckons that the
|TOSS - Mashrafe Mortaza calls tails but the coin lands as heads. India win the toss and opt to field.
|India skipper, Rohit Sharma, says that they will field first. Adds that they have done that throughout the tournament. Mentions that fielding first suits them and there is no reason to change that. States that they knew it will be a challenging tournament but his boys have responded brilliantly. Adds that this is the last hurdle to cross. Reckons that the first goal was to qualify for the final. Informs that the five guys who missed out in the last game are back.
|Bangladesh skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza, credits his boys for the way they have performed so far. Adds that today is a big day and they have to give their best. Mentions that Mominul Haque misses out and the left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam comes in so they are going in with five bowlers. States that India are the no. 1 side but if they give it their all, anything can happen.
|The big guns are back for the Men in Blue. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah return to the playing XI. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar are the ones who miss out today.
|The teams are out for their respective national anthems. After the completion, we are all set to go. Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan will open the batting for Bangladesh. Surprise, surprise! Mehidy was the highest scorer for them in the previous game against India and hence, the decision to give him a shot at the top. Two slips in place. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to steam in with the first new ball. Here we go...
|0.1 : B Kumar to L Das, Starts off with a good length ball outside off, a hint of away shape on that. Das runs it past the wide second slip fielder and gets underway.
|0.2 : B Kumar to M Hasan, A bit fuller on the fifth stump channel and the ball swings away. Mehidy gets to the pitch of the ball and runs it down towards third man to get off the mark as well.
|0.3 : B Kumar to L Das, On a length outside off, a bit of away seam movement. Liton hangs back and plays it with an angled blade towards backward point.
|0.4 : B Kumar to L Das, DROPPED! That was a brilliant effort from Karthik though, would have been a stunner had that been taken. A good length ball outside off, Das tries to glide it down to third man but ends up playing it very fine. Dinesh at wide second slip dives full length, gets his fingertips to it but the ball bursts through. A run results.
|0.5 : B Kumar to M Hasan, In the same channel and on a same length outside off, shaping away after landing. Hasan plants his front foot across and lets it be.
|0.6 : B Kumar to M Hasan, Full length ball around off, a bit of nibble in the air. Mehidy comes forward and defends it nicely. A good start for Bhuvi, 3 from the first over.
|Jasprit Bumrah to bowl with the second new ball.
|1.1 : J Bumrah to L Das, Bumrah steams in and hits the deck hard outside off. Das places it towards gully for a quick single.
|1.2 : J Bumrah to M Hasan, A touch fuller in length, angling in. Mehidy prods ahead and defends it stoutly.
|1.3 : J Bumrah to M Hasan, A rush of blood from Mehidy! He needs to keep his composure. Good length ball well outside off, moving away. Hasan slashes at it but misses.
|1.4 : J Bumrah to M Hasan, FOUR! Edged but safe! Mehidy would have had his heart in his mouth. A length ball on the fifth stump channel, seaming away. Hasan fishes at it away from his body and gets a thick outside edge. Dhawan at first slip dives to his right but the ball lands in front of him and goes past him to the fence. This is only the third boundary for the Bangladesh openers in the tournament in Powerplay 1.
|1.5 : J Bumrah to M Hasan, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|1.6 : J Bumrah to M Hasan, Shaping away on a good length, pushed with an open bat face towards point. 5 from Bumrah's first over.
|2.1 : B Kumar to L Das, Back of a length ball, angling in appreciably. Das hops and tucks it towards mid-wicket.
|2.2 : B Kumar to L Das, Too straight for Bhuvi's liking. It is on a length on the hips and Liton helps it to fine leg to rotate strike.
|2.3 : B Kumar to M Hasan, Leg Bye! Once again erring on the leg side, Mehidy tries to tuck it across but the ball brushes his thigh pad and rolls towards square leg. The batsmen steal a run.
|2.4 : B Kumar to L Das, Beaten! Short and wide, Liton goes for a flashy cut but misses. It was a similar shot to the one Mehidy played unsuccessfully. Needs to be careful in the initial stages.
|2.5 : B Kumar to L Das, The fifth straight ball in a row, tucked with ease towards fine leg for a couple. Bhuvi has lost his radar, perhaps trying to swing it too much.
|2.6 : B Kumar to L Das, A bit of miscommunication but no harm done! Length ball outside off, tapped towards Jadeja at backward point. Liton takes off and stops a bit but then decides to get going. Ravindra has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Didn't look that dangerous but the replay shows that had that hit, Mehidy was a goner. A reprieve for him.
|3.1 : J Bumrah to L Das, FOUR! Not that convincing but he will take it! On a length, angling in, Das runs down the track and drags his heave through mid-wicket to find the fence.
|3.2 : J Bumrah to L Das, Short ball, rising on Liton. He stands tall and pulls it in front of square leg for a couple.
|3.3 : J Bumrah to L Das, Liton has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|3.4 : J Bumrah to M Hasan, Bumrah goes wide of the crease and angles in a back of a length ball. Hasan moves inside the line and tucks it to the leg side.
|3.5 : J Bumrah to M Hasan, A bit fuller length ball outside off, pushed away with the angle off the front foot towards point.
|3.6 : J Bumrah to M Hasan, Wide! A bit harsh call that. Good length ball on middle and off, after pitching, the ball swings down late. Mehidy shuffles and tries to flick it but misses. Bumrah has a wry smile about it.
|J Bumrah to M Hasan, FOUR! Crisp! That will do his confidence a world of good. He is a very capable batsman. In the Under 19 World Cup, he used to bat up the order so he has experience. Back of a length outside off, Mehidy camps back and punches it through covers to find the fence. 12 from the over.
|4.1 : B Kumar to L Das, Short of a length ball, angling in, defended solidly off the back foot.
|4.2 : B Kumar to L Das, Similar line and length, Liton gets behind the line and defends it with a straight bat.
|4.3 : B Kumar to L Das, Better from Kumar this time! This one straightens off the seam from middle stump. Das is hurried a little but blocks it towards covers.
|4.4 : B Kumar to L Das, FOUR! Hit with authority! Bumrah is looking a bit rattled, hasn't found his rhythm yet. Short ball coming at a good height to Das. He swivels across and pulls it in front of square leg to pick up a boundary.
|4.5 : B Kumar to L Das, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Length ball on the hips, all Das has to get a tickle on it and he does so. No chance for Jadhav at fine leg to cut it off.
|4.6 : B Kumar to L Das, Short of a length ball outside off, punched crisply off the back foot towards cover-point. 8 from this one.
|Time for spin pretty early. Perhaps for the first time in the tournament, the two pacers have failed to dictate terms in Powerplay 1. Yuzvendra Chahal to roll his arm over.
|5.1 : Y Chahal to M Hasan, Tossed up ball around off, driven towards the left of Chahal who dives to stop it.
|5.2 : Y Chahal to M Hasan, Slower through the air, kept out watchfully.
|5.3 : Y Chahal to M Hasan, Gives this one a lot of air, Hasan comes forward and defends it nicely.
|5.4 : Y Chahal to M Hasan, Ooh... that was close! The flipper from Chahal around off, Mehidy goes for a booming drive but gets a bottom edge that just about kisses the off stump.
|5.5 : Y Chahal to L Das, On middle and off, Das clears his front leg and heaves it over mid-wicket. Not off the meat and he will only get a single for it.
|5.6 : Y Chahal to M Hasan, Turning away from middle and leg, worked against the spin to the leg side for a run. This is now the best opening partnership for Bangladesh against India across all Asia Cups.
|6.1 : J Bumrah to M Hasan, On a length outside off, Mehidy taps it with an open bat face towards point.
|6.2 : J Bumrah to M Hasan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|6.3 : J Bumrah to M Hasan, Angling in from a good length, deflected neatly off his pads towards fine leg to rotate strike.
|6.4 : J Bumrah to L Das, Bumrah bowls this one in the tight off stump corridor, Liton with his bat close to his pad presents a water-tight defense.
|6.5 : J Bumrah to L Das, FOUR! Shot! Talk about confidence and there was a truck load of it. Bumrah spots Das using his feet and he shortens his length. Das pulls it hard over mid-wicket to find the fence.
|6.6 : J Bumrah to L Das, A full toss on middle and off, Liton misses out as he flicks it off the inner half through square leg for a run.
|7.1 : Y Chahal to L Das, Quicker, flatter and on middle and leg, Liton stays leg side of the ball and dead-bats it.
|7.2 : Y Chahal to L Das, SIX! Boom! He read the wrong one in a jiffy and dismissed it from his presence. Floated on middle and leg, Liton kneels and slog sweeps it over square leg to clear the ropes. First maximum of the innings.
|7.3 : Y Chahal to L Das, Full and straight, driven hard towards Chahal who dives to his right but fails to stop it cleanly. A run is stolen.
|7.4 : Y Chahal to M Hasan, Good running! Tossed up ball, Mehidy clips it against the spin through mid-wicket and calls for two. Takes the rocket arm of Jadeja on and gets back home successfully. 50 comes up for Bangladesh without the fall of a wicket for the first time in this Asia Cup.
|7.5 : Y Chahal to M Hasan, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|7.6 : Y Chahal to L Das, SIX! Going, going, gone! Liton is taking the attack to the wily leggie. Tossed up on off, Das clears his front leg and slogs it over cow corner to clear the ropes. 16 from the over, great start for Bangladesh.
|8.1 : J Bumrah to M Hasan, Full length ball, angling in, defended solidly off the front foot.
|8.2 : J Bumrah to M Hasan, Misses out on a full toss! On middle, Hasan loses a bit of balance as he flicks it away towards mid-wicket for a single.
|8.3 : J Bumrah to M Hasan, Good length ball well outside off, it has been run down to third man for a single.
|8.4 : J Bumrah to L Das, FOUR! Easy pickings! The Indians are feeling the heat of the final. A juicy full toss outside off, Das doesn't miss out as he opens the face of his bat and carves it past backward point for a boundary. Goes past his highest score in ODIs which was 41.
|8.5 : J Bumrah to L Das, On a length, angling in, Liton drives it nicely towards mid off for a quick run.
|8.6 : J Bumrah to L Das, Short of a length ball, angling in from outside off. Das stays back and taps it towards third man for a run. 6 from this over. The pacers have looked toothless so far.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on.
|9.1 : B Kumar to L Das, On a good length around off, seaming in. Liton covers the line well and answers it with a straight bat.
|9.2 : B Kumar to L Das, Tentative! Had he missed there, he was a clear candidate for LBW. Full length ball, shaping in late. Liton comes half-forward and gets it off the inner half towards square leg. A run taken.
|9.3 : B Kumar to M Hasan, Too straight from Kumar, he has failed to hit the tight off stump corridor today. It has been flicked away nicely towards mid-wicket.
|9.4 : B Kumar to M Hasan, Fullish ball around off this time, tapped off the front foot towards cover-point.
|9.5 : B Kumar to M Hasan, A loud shout for an LBW but it falls on deaf ears! On a length on middle and leg, straightening a touch. Hasan shuffles across and tries to work it around but is hit high on the pads. An appeal ensues but the umpire stays put. India do not take the review. Replay shows that it would have clipped the top of the stumps and hence, no harm done.
|9.6 : B Kumar to M Hasan, Mehidy has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. A brilliant Powerplay 1 for Bangladesh. They have a nice foundation now.
|Powerplay 2 has been signaled! Maximum of four fielders are now allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack.
|10.1 : K Yadav to L Das, Goes back to the ball spinning in and works it away into the leg side for a single.
|10.2 : K Yadav to M Hasan, Looped up outside off, driven straight to the man at cover.
|10.3 : K Yadav to M Hasan, Tossed up again, outside off, finds the cover fielder again with the drive.
|10.4 : K Yadav to M Hasan, Turning in from a shorter length, flicked down in front of mid-wicket.
|10.5 : K Yadav to M Hasan, Play and a miss! Should have dispatched, really. A lot of air and too full outside off, Mehidy comes forward to play the cover drive but fails to make any kind of connection.
|10.6 : K Yadav to M Hasan, Prods forward and blocks it out with the full face of the bat.
|Ravindra Jadeja is on now.
|11.1 : R Jadeja to L Das, FOUR! Maiden ODI fifty for Liton Das! What a time to bring it up too and is some style as well. Welcomes Jadeja with a boundary. Too full outside off, drilled through the covers for a rocketing boundary. With the start he's got, he'll want to make it count now.
|11.2 : R Jadeja to L Das, Das is forward to this fuller length ball and keeps it out.
|11.3 : R Jadeja to L Das, DROPPED! Das gets a second reprieve in this innings. This should have been taken though. Jadeja floats this up on off, Liton is down on one knee to play the big slog sweep and gets a top edge as he can't make proper connection. It lobs up towards mid-wicket where Chahal tracks back, gets his hands to it but can't hold on. Two runs taken. Nobody is happy with that.
|11.4 : R Jadeja to L Das, Knocks it down the ground to long off for one.
|11.5 : R Jadeja to M Hasan, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|11.6 : R Jadeja to M Hasan, Mehidy goes down the ground too, to long off and keeps strike.
|12.1 : K Yadav to M Hasan, Flighted delivery full in length on off, drilled back in the bowler's direction.
|12.2 : K Yadav to M Hasan, Short ball turning in on middle and leg, pulled away in front of square leg along the turf for a single.
|12.3 : K Yadav to L Das, Positions himself behind the line and defends with ease.
|12.4 : K Yadav to L Das, Loopy and full on the stumps, places this wide of mid off at the edge of the circle for a run.
|12.5 : K Yadav to M Hasan, Spinning in from outside off, Hasan is forward as he pats it square on the off side. Calls for the run and both respond. Quick single results.
|12.6 : K Yadav to L Das, Turns it away with the spin into the empty mid-wicket area. One run to the total.
|13.1 : R Jadeja to L Das, Quite full outside off, eased back down the ground to wide long off. The batsmen change ends.
|13.2 : R Jadeja to M Hasan, Quicker through the air, outside off, pushed off the front foot to cover.
|13.3 : R Jadeja to M Hasan, Presents a firm defensive punch as he plays it towards the cover fielder again.
|13.4 : R Jadeja to M Hasan, Beaten! Arm ball sliding in, a little too close to cut but Mehidy still goes for it. Gets beaten and Jadeja appeals, thinking there might be a feather, but opts out of it quickly.
|13.5 : R Jadeja to M Hasan, Makes connection on the cut but finds the man at point.
|13.6 : R Jadeja to M Hasan, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|14.1 : K Yadav to L Das, Draws the batsman forward by tossing it up outside off, Das drives it to long off by reaching out to it. Single taken.
|14.2 : K Yadav to M Hasan, FOUR! Landed full and wide, Mehidy shifts his weight on the front foot and slices it wide of the point fielder. The dive is put in but to no avail. It races away to the fence for a boundary.
|14.3 : K Yadav to M Hasan, Worked away on the leg side. Dot ball.
|14.4 : K Yadav to M Hasan, Full and attacking the stumps, blocked with the full face of the bat from the front foot.
|14.5 : K Yadav to M Hasan, Seeing the flight Mehidy gets low early and nicely paddles it fine down the leg side. Gets it wide of short fine leg and comes back for the second.
|14.6 : K Yadav to M Hasan, On the back foot this time, blocked once more.
|15.1 : R Jadeja to L Das, Sliding in with the arm on off stump, a straight blade is offered in response.
|15.2 : R Jadeja to L Das, A big appeal but it's turned down. Too far down the track maybe. Liton gives the charge and looks to go big over the leg side but is rapped on the pads. The umpire shuts it down quickly.
|15.3 : R Jadeja to L Das, FOUR! Nicely played. Short ball on the stumps, Das rocks onto the back foot in a jiffy and pulls it with a lot of power over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|15.4 : R Jadeja to L Das, Finds the cover fielder with a tame drive from the front foot.
|15.5 : R Jadeja to L Das, Good save from Rayudu out in the deep, saved a certain boundary. Liton kneels down and sweeps it through mid-wicket. Ambati moves to his left and slides, keeping it just inside the rope. Two runs added to the total.
|15.6 : R Jadeja to L Das, Driven through the vacant mid off region, to the fielder in the deep, for one run.
|16.1 : K Yadav to L Das, Close one! Kuldeep loops this up and bowls the googly around leg, Das closes the face early to flick and it goes off the leading edge through the vacant slip position. Short third man chases it down and keeps the batsmen to two.
|16.2 : K Yadav to L Das, Loopy full toss outside off, driven to long off for a single.
|16.3 : K Yadav to M Hasan, Floated up outside off, pushed straight to the man at cover.
|A run out chance! This could be touch and go. Dhawan's throw has been deflected onto the stumps by Dhoni. Over to the third umpire now...
|16.4 : K Yadav to M Hasan, Safe! Not all that close after all. Mehidy works it just wide of short fine leg and both batsmen take off. Dhawan moves to his right, picks it up and fires it to the keeper who deflects it onto the stumps as Das slides his bat in. It's taken upstairs and replays show that Liton is well in. Dhoni's body language didn't show much confidence either, so that probably was a telling sign.
|16.5 : K Yadav to L Das, Hangs back and keeps it out off the back foot with soft hands.
|16.6 : K Yadav to L Das, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. End of the over.
|17.1 : R Jadeja to M Hasan, Closes the face to flick it against the spin. Into the leg side and that's a single.
|17.2 : R Jadeja to L Das, Full outside off, pushed to covers.
|17.3 : R Jadeja to L Das, Similar ball, probably a bit quicker through the air, driven to the cover region again.
|17.4 : R Jadeja to L Das, Drifting in on middle and leg, driven to mid on.
|17.5 : R Jadeja to L Das, FOUR! Plays this very late. Nicely done. Seeing the ball landing short, Das is on the back foot in a flash and cuts it late down to third man for a single. The 100-run stand comes up for Bangladesh. This is their second century stand for the opening wicket against the Indians in ODIs. When the first one happened, the Tigers had won that encounter.
|17.6 : R Jadeja to L Das, Fuller and quicker on off, blocked safely from the front foot.
|Drinks break. A totally unexpected start from Bangladesh. Everyone thought early wickets would come, but the opening pair of Mehidy and Liton has powered past the three-figure mark, with the latter taking the charge and scoring a fifty. The Indian bowlers look clueless, and in desperate need of a wicket. They need one quickly too.
|18.1 : K Yadav to M Hasan, A little too full outside off, the ball doesn't even turn as Hasan drives it through to sweeper cover for a run.
|18.2 : K Yadav to L Das, Spinning away from around off, cut down late towards third man for two more.
|18.3 : K Yadav to L Das, Rotating the strike well here. Liton just turns it away in front of square on the leg side and crosses over.
|18.4 : K Yadav to M Hasan, Hasan works it away on the leg side too and changes ends.
|18.5 : K Yadav to L Das, Comes forward, reaches out to it and pushes it to long off. One run to the total.
|18.6 : K Yadav to M Hasan, A good over for Bangladesh. 6 from it. It ends with Mehidy staying right behind the line and meeting it with the full face of the bat.
|19.1 : R Jadeja to L Das, FOUR! Darted in on middle and off, not much turn on this. Liton Das leans forward and across and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary.
|19.2 : R Jadeja to L Das, Backs away to this shorter one outside off and dabs it towards short third man.
|19.3 : R Jadeja to L Das, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|19.4 : R Jadeja to L Das, FOUR! Another sweep behind square on the leg side and another boundary. Rohit Sharma looks a frustrated man. Das is down again and places it through backward square leg for the second one of the over.
|19.5 : R Jadeja to L Das, Short and wide, cut hard straight to backward point.
|19.6 : R Jadeja to L Das, Played square to point once more. End of the over.
|Kedar Jadhav comes on for a bowl. India need a wicket. Can he be the man for them?
|20.1 : K Jadhav to M Hasan, Starts off with a half-tracker on off, doesn't rise because of his low arm action. Pulled away hard to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|20.2 : K Jadhav to L Das, Quick and flat on middle and leg, turned around the corner to rotate strike.
|20.3 : K Jadhav to M Hasan, Shoddy from India! Tossed up ball on middle, Mehidy works it towards mid-wicket and sets off for a run. Jadeja picks up the ball but his throw is way off target at the bowler's end. The batsmen take an extra run.
|20.4 : K Jadhav to M Hasan, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|20.5 : K Jadhav to M Hasan, OUT! The man with the golden arm has struck gold for India! He bowls a tossed up ball around off and there is no pace on it. Mehidy rocks back and tries to cut it away but mistimes it completely. Rayudu at cover-point stands his ground and pouches it safely. Brilliant captaincy from Rohit Sharma. He deliberately didn't keep anyone out in the deep and Mehidy fell into the trap. A superb opening stand has been cut short, 120 to be precise. Is this the opening India need
|Imrul Kayes comes into to bat. He has been promoted up the order.
|20.6 : K Jadhav to I Kayes, Darted in on middle and leg, tucked towards mid-wicket. A wicket and 4 from the over.
|Yuzvendra Chahal is back.
|21.1 : Y Chahal to L Das, Tossed up outside off, tapped off the front foot towards point.
|21.2 : Y Chahal to L Das, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|21.3 : Y Chahal to I Kayes, Slower through the air and the wrong one, Kayes comes forward and defends it tentatively.
|21.4 : Y Chahal to I Kayes, Loopy full ball on off, knocked down to long on for a run.
|21.5 : Y Chahal to L Das, Tossed up a bit wider outside off, Liton reaches to the pitch of the ball and caresses it to sweeper cover to change strike.
|21.6 : Y Chahal to I Kayes, Wide! Was there a nick? The umpire doesn't think so. There was a sound alright. Down the leg side, Kayes seems to flick but seems to have missed it. It has been wided by the umpire.
|Y Chahal to I Kayes, Quicker through the air on middle and leg, tucked off the back foot to the leg side.
|22.1 : K Jadhav to L Das, Loopy delivery around off, Das leans ahead and drives it down to long off for a single.
|22.2 : K Jadhav to I Kayes, On a flatter trajectory this time, punched out off the back foot to the off side.
|22.3 : K Jadhav to I Kayes, Slower through the air and floated above the eye-line of the batsman. It has been driven towards covers.
|22.4 : K Jadhav to I Kayes, Kayes clears his front leg and beats the diving fielder at extra cover with his drive. Takes a run and is off the mark.
|22.5 : K Jadhav to L Das, Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
|22.6 : K Jadhav to L Das, Nicely done! Short and width on offer, cut away past backward point for a brace. Moves to the nineties with that. Unlike Mehidy, he waited for the ball and placed it nicely.
|23.1 : Y Chahal to I Kayes, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|23.2 : Y Chahal to I Kayes, Spinning into Kayes who clips it towards mid-wicket.
|23.3 : Y Chahal to I Kayes, Fuller in length, driven down towards mid on.
|23.4 : Y Chahal to I Kayes, Tossed up ball in line of the stumps, tucked with a closed bat face to mid-wicket.
|Seems like India have got another one. Kayes has been trapped in front of the stumps. Looks dead to the naked eye. The impact is the only thing which can save him.
|23.5 : Y Chahal to I Kayes, OUT! The impact is umpire's call and Kayes has to make the long way back! Bangladesh don't lose the review but they lose another wicket in quick succession. Tossed up generously around off, Kayes leans ahead and tries to smother the spin but is hit flush on the pads. The Indians go up in unison and the umpire has no hesitation in raising his finger. Imrul walks gingerly to his partner and after some thought, challenges the decision. Time for replays. The question is w
|The man who is in great form, Mushfiqur Rahim, comes out to bat.
|23.6 : Y Chahal to M Rahim, Floated outside off, eased to point.
|24.1 : K Jadhav to L Das, Slower through the air, kept out watchfully.
|24.2 : K Jadhav to L Das, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.
|24.3 : K Jadhav to M Rahim, On a flatter trajectory, doesn't spin much. Rahim camps back and dead-bats it.
|24.4 : K Jadhav to M Rahim, Short and wide, it has been cut away but it is straight to the point fielder.
|24.5 : K Jadhav to M Rahim, Slower through the air and it's around off, defended solidly off the front foot.
|24.6 : K Jadhav to M Rahim, FOUR! Well played! Shorter in length, ample time for Rahim to rock back and cut it through covers for a rocketing boundary. Gets off the mark too.
|25.1 : Y Chahal to L Das, The googly on middle, Das clears his front leg and keeps it at bay.
|25.2 : Y Chahal to L Das, Chahal drags his length back and Liton hangs back to stonewall it.
|25.3 : Y Chahal to L Das, Quicker through the air on a fullish length outside off, slog swept towards deep mid-wicket. Some aggressive running between the wickets allows the batsmen to come back for the second run.
|25.4 : Y Chahal to L Das, Flighted ball in line of the stumps, Liton prods forward in defense.
|25.5 : Y Chahal to L Das, Das goes for the cut to the quicker one but it is too close to cut. Ends up getting a bottom edge past the keeper.
|25.6 : Y Chahal to L Das, Floated delivery in line of the stumps, Liton leans ahead and blocks it down the track. Another tidy over from Chahal, only two from it.
|26.1 : K Jadhav to M Rahim, Too full and straight, milked down with ease to long on for a run.
|26.2 : K Jadhav to L Das, Spinning into Das who leans ahead and knocks it through mid on for a single.
|26.3 : K Jadhav to M Rahim, Shorter in length, punched out off the back foot.
|26.4 : K Jadhav to M Rahim, On a flatter trajectory, cut away against the spin to point.
|26.5 : K Jadhav to M Rahim, OUT! This is a big, big breakthrough for India! It is Jadhav again who has spun his web around the opposition. Coming back to the ball, it is short around off and is asking to be hit. Rahim camps back and goes for the big pull across the line but the only mistake he makes is that he picks out the deep mid-wicket fielder to perfection. Bumrah doesn't need to move an inch and takes it with ease. The pick of the batsmen for Bangladesh fails this time. Bangladesh are losi
|Mohammad Mithun is the next batsman in.
|26.6 : K Jadhav to M Mithun, Tossed up on middle, driven down to long on for a run. Another productive over for India.
|27.1 : Y Chahal to M Mithun, Tossed up ball, flicked against the spin to mid-wicket.
|27.2 : Y Chahal to M Mithun, Floated a bit wider outside off, Mithun goes for a booming drive but gets an outside edge past the vacant slip region towards short third man.
|27.3 : Y Chahal to M Mithun, Driven towards the mid off region. One run added to the total.
|27.4 : Y Chahal to L Das, Floated in line of the stumps, eased off the front foot towards mid on.
|27.5 : Y Chahal to L Das, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
|27.6 : Y Chahal to L Das, OUT! Take a bow, Jadeja! He is one of the best fielders in the world if not the best. Tossed up ball in line of the stumps, Das drives it hard towards extra cover. Ravindra moves to his left in a flash and dives full length to stop the ball. He spots that both the batsmen are at the same end (striker's end) and hence, has the presence of mind to throw it back to Chahal who takes the bails off. Jubilation for the Men in Blue while disappointment for the Bangla Tigers.
|Mahmudullah is the new man in.
|28.1 : K Jadhav to Mahmudullah, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.
|28.2 : K Jadhav to L Das, Slower through the air, tucked off the back foot towards mid-wicket.
|28.3 : K Jadhav to L Das, FOUR! Shot! Tossed up ball on off, Das slog sweeps it over backward square leg for a boundary. Moves to 99 with that.
|28.4 : K Jadhav to L Das, Maiden ODI ton for Das! He was dropped twice but he has done really well to capitalize on it. Fullish ball on middle, knocked down to long on for a run. He lifts his helmet and soaks in all the applause. He however needs to carry on as his side is in a precarious situation.
|28.5 : K Jadhav to Mahmudullah, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|28.6 : K Jadhav to Mahmudullah, Full ball on middle, driven down to mid on.
|Jadeja is back.
|29.1 : R Jadeja to L Das, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|29.2 : R Jadeja to L Das, Some air on this as it's landed full, blocked without any problem.
|29.3 : R Jadeja to L Das, Short and flat on the stumps, pulled along the carpet through to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|29.4 : R Jadeja to Mahmudullah, Another one blocked. It's straight in line, kept out safely.
|29.5 : R Jadeja to Mahmudullah, Floated delivery around off, Mahmudullah meets it with a defensive bat in response.
|29.6 : R Jadeja to Mahmudullah, Leans ahead and knocks it through to long off for a single.
|Kuldeep Yadav is back.
|30.1 : K Yadav to Mahmudullah, Positions himself right behind the line and blocks it out.
|30.2 : K Yadav to Mahmudullah, Full on off, defended right under his eyes.
|30.3 : K Yadav to Mahmudullah, Spinning away from around off, played to point for no run.
|30.4 : K Yadav to Mahmudullah, A lot of air from Kuldeep, on the stumps, Mahmudullah is on the front foot to block it out.
|30.5 : K Yadav to Mahmudullah, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground.
|30.6 : K Yadav to Mahmudullah, Rocks back to this short ball and pulls it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar is brought back into the attack. He had a torrid first spell, can he make amends now?
|31.1 : B Kumar to L Das, Length delivery just outside off, cut hard but straight to point.
|31.2 : B Kumar to L Das, Good effort from Jaddu. Das plays a punchy-drive towards cover. It would have gone for runs but Jadeja dived full stretch to his left and stopped it.
|31.3 : B Kumar to L Das, Waits for the ball to come, opens the face and runs it down to third man for a single.
|31.4 : B Kumar to Mahmudullah, Keeps it tight. A length ball in off, blocked with bat and pad kept close together.
|31.5 : B Kumar to Mahmudullah, Mahmudullah has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|31.6 : B Kumar to Mahmudullah, Looks to tap this behind point but the placement isn't perfect. Finds the fielder. Jadeja there misfields, but doesn't concede a run.
|32.1 : K Yadav to L Das, The googly on middle and leg, Liton nudges it to square leg and both batsmen scamper through for the run.
|32.2 : K Yadav to Mahmudullah, OUT! That's a good catch from Bumrah out in the deep. Bangladesh are suffering a bit of a collapse here. Tossed up around off, spinning in, it's quite slow through the air and Mahmudullah as a result doesn't connect well with the slog sweep. Skies it towards deep mid-wicket where Jasprit moves to his right and gobbles it up well, with a little slide at the end. The all-rounder could have delayed his shot a bit but went with the flow. The big boundaries in Dubai are
|Soumya Sarkar to bat next.
|32.3 : K Yadav to L Das, Some good drift on this from Kuldeep, on middle and off, blocked from deep inside the crease.
|32.4 : K Yadav to L Das, Landed short and on the stumps, pulled away down towards fine leg for one.
|32.5 : K Yadav to S Sarkar, Beaten! Superb. Flighted outside off, spinning away a touch, Sarkar is forward to push it away but fails to make connection.
|32.6 : K Yadav to S Sarkar, Ooh.. Close. Wasn't that far away. Kuldeep lands it on middle and it spins away. Sarkar is on the back foot to defend but is goes past the outside edge and raps him on the thigh pad. The impact is outside off though.
|Kedar Jadhav returns.
|Some issue out in the middle. The batsman has a problem with the tape Jadhav has on his right palm. He's asked to take it off by the officials after a discussion with all parties involved.
|33.1 : K Jadhav to L Das, Flatter and quicker in line of the stumps, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one.
|33.2 : K Jadhav to S Sarkar, Wide! Darted too far outside off, across the tramline, Soumya lets it be. Wide called.
|K Jadhav to S Sarkar, Sliding in on middle and off from around the wicket, blocked from inside the crease.
|33.3 : K Jadhav to S Sarkar, Comes half-forward and drives it to long off for a single.
|33.4 : K Jadhav to L Das, Down the ground again, towards long off once more, and another single to the total.
|33.5 : K Jadhav to S Sarkar, Uses the depth of the crease to go deep inside and defends.
|33.6 : K Jadhav to S Sarkar, Full on the stumps, quicker in place, played to mid on for a run.
|34.1 : K Yadav to S Sarkar, Extremely full on middle and off, so full that the ball has no space to turn. Sarkar flicks it to short mid-wicket.
|34.2 : K Yadav to S Sarkar, On the fuller side of things, turning away, blocked with a defensive blade in response.
|34.3 : K Yadav to S Sarkar, Nicely done from the Indian skipper. Sarkar wrists this away towards short mid-wicket where Rohit dives to his right and keeps the batsmen to just the one.
|34.4 : K Yadav to L Das, Turning in on middle and leg, full in length, swept down to fine leg for a single.
|34.5 : K Yadav to S Sarkar, The batsman has driven it through mid on. One run added to the total.
|34.6 : K Yadav to L Das, Quite full and very loopy outside off, Das comes forward, gets low and drives it right at the cover fielder.
|Drinks are on the field. India have come back into this game well. From 120/1, Bangladesh slipped to 151/5. The game, however, isn't in anyone's favour for the time being at least. This next phase of play could determine which was the tide turns. Crucial juncture for both sides.
|35.1 : K Jadhav to S Sarkar, Drifting in from around off, from around the wicket, Sarkar is well forward in defense.
|35.2 : K Jadhav to S Sarkar, Fullish in length, around off, another block.
|A run out appeal is taken upstairs. India don't look too confident though.
|35.3 : K Jadhav to S Sarkar, Not out! Sarkar works it away towards backward square leg and takes off. Sarkar takes off, then turns back and the throw is fired in at Dhoni. He takes the bails off but doesn't have the ball in his hands as he does so. So Sarkar is safe and lucky too, because if Dhoni had collected it cleanly, he would have been gone.
|35.4 : K Jadhav to S Sarkar, Outside off, placed square to point.
|35.5 : K Jadhav to S Sarkar, Cuts this short ball late down towards third man for a couple of runs.
|35.6 : K Jadhav to S Sarkar, Another quick single. Soumya pats this down and both batsmen hurry through across.
|Jasprit Bumrah back on.
|36.1 : J Bumrah to S Sarkar, From around the wicket, it's coming in on a bit of a fuller length, Soumya defends it safely.
|36.2 : J Bumrah to S Sarkar, Bumrah offers room outside off, a length ball. Sarkar has a feel for it but gets beaten.
|36.3 : J Bumrah to S Sarkar, Behind a good length, close to off, Sarkar with one more defensive shot.
|36.4 : J Bumrah to S Sarkar, Beaten again! Bumrah is tempting Sarkar by giving him that width outside off. It's full in length, so the southpaw looks to play the booming drive through the cover region for nothing.
|36.5 : J Bumrah to S Sarkar, Sarkar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|36.6 : J Bumrah to S Sarkar, Angling in on middle and leg, easy enough for Sarkar to pick it off his pads and work it square through the leg side for a brace.
|37.1 : K Jadhav to L Das, Full and straight from Kedar, Liton plays it back to him.
|37.2 : K Jadhav to L Das, Darts it full and flat outside off, Das reaches out to play at it but misses.
|37.3 : K Jadhav to L Das, Short and flat close to off, punched away on the off side.
|37.4 : K Jadhav to L Das, Short again, cut fiercely but can't pierce the gap. Straight to point.
|37.5 : K Jadhav to L Das, Liton moves across his sticks to this fuller ball on off and works it behind square on the leg side for one.
|37.6 : K Jadhav to S Sarkar, Full delivery drifting in from around off, eased away to the cover area. Dot ball to end the over.
|38.1 : J Bumrah to L Das, Bumrah angles this on a back of a length on off, Das looks to force it through the off side but gets a bottom edge right beside him. Could have just as easily dragged it back on.
|38.2 : J Bumrah to L Das, Another inside edge, on the pads this time. Bumrah angles it in on a length on off, Liton just about survives again.
|38.3 : J Bumrah to L Das, Fuller in length outside off, driven crisply but straight to the man at extra cover.
|38.4 : J Bumrah to L Das, Well outside off, on a good length, dabbed behind point with an open face for a single.
|38.5 : J Bumrah to S Sarkar, Works it to backward point. No run taken on this occasion.
|38.6 : J Bumrah to S Sarkar, Cut late down to third man and a single is taken.
|39.1 : K Jadhav to S Sarkar, SIX! What a shot! Floated up, Sarkar walks down the track and swings across the line. Makes sweet connection on the slog and clears the mid-wicket rope with ease.
|39.2 : K Jadhav to S Sarkar, Drives it down the ground towards long on for a single.
|39.3 : K Jadhav to L Das, Short, flat and on off, Liton backs away to this and cuts it square through the off side for a single.
|39.4 : K Jadhav to S Sarkar, The left-hander does the same. Punches it square through point and gets to the other end.
|39.5 : K Jadhav to L Das, Moves inside the line with a step across the stumps and turns it through backward square leg for a single.
|39.6 : K Jadhav to S Sarkar, Played to the point region by the batsman. 10 runs have come from this.
|Powerplay 3 has been signalled. A maximum of 5 fielders will be allowed outside the ring till the end of the innings. Also, Kuldeep Yadav is back into the attack.
|40.1 : K Yadav to L Das, Spinning in from outside off, on a shorter length, Das waits for it, uses the pace and runs it down towards third man. Chahal from inside the circle hares after it and keeps the batsmen down to two.
|40.2 : K Yadav to L Das, Short on the stumps, pulled with a little swivel to deep mid-wicket for a double.
|40.3 : K Yadav to L Das, FOUR! Loopy and right in the slot, Das clears his front leg and hammers it straight over the bowler's head. Beats the long on and finds the fence.
|40.4 : K Yadav to L Das, Deft from Liton. It's well outside off, he plays this late again past short third man. Chahal once more chases it down and two runs are taken.
|40.5 : K Yadav to L Das, Served on leg, spinning away towards off, Liton is down to sweep but misses and wears it on the body.
|Lightning quick hands from Dhoni and a referral for a stumping has gone upstairs. Touch and go from the looks of it. Let's see...
|40.6 : K Yadav to L Das, OUT! Superb work from MS Dhoni! Kuldeep bowls the wrong 'un around off, Das doesn't pick it up as he comes forward to block. Is beaten past the outside edge and his back leg drags out of the crease. Now, seeing this, and given how quick Dhoni is with the gloves, is a dangerous thing. MS whips the bails off and it's taken upstairs. Though, the Indian keeper signals it took him an extra second than usual due to the extra bounce. Anyway, the TV umpire has several looks at it
|Mashrafe Mortaza is the next batsman in. Also, Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl again.
|41.1 : Y Chahal to S Sarkar, Tossed up leg break on middle and leg, blocked from the front foot.
|41.2 : Y Chahal to S Sarkar, Goes with the spin and wrists it down to long on for a single.
|41.3 : Y Chahal to M Mortaza, Slow through the air, landed on a driveable length, Mortaza plants his front foot forward and sees it out.
|41.4 : Y Chahal to M Mortaza, Stifled shout, but the impact is outside leg. Chahal with the quicker one on leg, it keeps going down with the angle, Mortaza goes back to play at it but is caught on the pads.
|41.5 : Y Chahal to M Mortaza, Flights it up there around off, pushed away gently with soft hands.
|41.6 : Y Chahal to M Mortaza, Mortaza skips down the track and smacks it to wide long off for a single.
|42.1 : K Yadav to M Mortaza, Tossed up on middle and off, Mortaza makes room and slaps it hard but finds the point fielder.
|42.2 : K Yadav to M Mortaza, SIX! In the arc, out of the park! Slower through the air around off, Mortaza kneels on one knee and nails the slog sweep over mid-wicket. Deep in to the stand she goes. Wonderful hit.
|42.3 : K Yadav to M Mortaza, Tossed up ball, defended nicely off the front foot.
|42.4 : K Yadav to M Mortaza, Good bowling from Kuldeep! He spots Mortaza making room and bowls a googly outside off. Mashrafe swings through the line but misses.
|42.5 : K Yadav to M Mortaza, OUT! Kuldeep has bamboozled Mortaza completely to get a 3-fer! Classic deception to get rid of the Bangladesh skipper. He spots Mortaza using his feet and hence, bowls a googly on a flatter trajectory and it is outside off as well. It spins a long way away as Mashrafe swings wildly across the line probably not picking the wrong one. He ends up missing it completely. Dhoni behind does the rest, he will effect such stumpings in his sleep too. India keep on chipping awa
|Nazmul Islam walks into the middle next.
|42.6 : K Yadav to N Islam, On a flatter trajectory, kept out watchfully.
|43.1 : Y Chahal to S Sarkar, Flat, short and spinning in on off, Soumya offers a firm punch down the ground to long on for a single.
|43.2 : Y Chahal to N Islam, Spinning in on leg stump, Sarkar looks to flick but it goes off the pads.
|43.3 : Y Chahal to N Islam, Full toss on leg, eased down to long on. One run to the total.
|43.4 : Y Chahal to S Sarkar, A lot of air outside off, turning back in, drilled through the covers for one run.
|43.5 : Y Chahal to N Islam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|43.6 : Y Chahal to N Islam, Turning in sharply from around the wicket, outside off, Islam goes deep inside the crease and blocks it down on the off side.
|Jasprit Bumrah is back to have a go with the ball.
|44.1 : J Bumrah to S Sarkar, Wastes no time as he fires in the yorker, on the stumps, Sarkar somehow manages to dig it out off the inside edge onto his pads. It rolls on the off side and a single is taken.
|44.2 : J Bumrah to N Islam, On the fuller side of things again, around off, Islam blocks it with the full face of the bat.
|44.3 : J Bumrah to N Islam, Another yorker, on leg stump, Islam looks to work it away but it goes off his boot to the square leg region. A leg bye is taken.
|44.4 : J Bumrah to S Sarkar, Slanting across on a good length, around off, Soumya goes back and pushes it away on the off side beside the track.
|44.5 : J Bumrah to S Sarkar, Good running. Sarkar pats it down in front of point and both batsmen take off. Rush across and complete the run with ease.
|44.6 : J Bumrah to N Islam, Nazmul Islam has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar also returns.
|45.1 : B Kumar to S Sarkar, Hits that full length again, almost a yorker on off, drilled down to long off by Soumya for a run.
|45.2 : B Kumar to N Islam, A little much width offered outside off, Nazmul drives it through the big gap in the covers. The sweeper has to cover some decent ground to his left, which allows the batsmen to come back for the second.
|45.3 : B Kumar to N Islam, Fraction straight in line, easy peasy for Islam to work it off his pads through square leg for a couple of runs.
|45.4 : B Kumar to N Islam, Switches to around the wicket and lands it outside off on a length. It holds its line as Islam cuts it behind point. Another two on offer but the batsmen take one.
|45.5 : B Kumar to S Sarkar, Beautiful. A pinpoint yorker on leg, curling back in, Sarkar can't do anything about it as the ball goes off his boot and lobs behind. Dhoni moves to his left and collects, stopping the batsmen from taking the single.
|45.6 : B Kumar to S Sarkar, Full in length on leg stump, clipped neatly through the leg side, more specifically through square leg, for a brace.
|46.1 : J Bumrah to N Islam, Wide! Down the leg side, Islam looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
|J Bumrah to N Islam, Slanting across on a full length, outside off, driven a bit square just wide of sweeper cover. Single to the total.
|46.2 : J Bumrah to S Sarkar, An accurate yorker, on leg stump, Sarkar looks to stay leg side and drill it through the off side, but instead gets an inside edge back onto his pads.
|46.3 : J Bumrah to S Sarkar, Full outside off, pushed through the cover area for one.
|46.4 : J Bumrah to N Islam, OUT! Run out! Nazmul Islam is out of here. This is good bowling from Bumrah. He spears in another yorker around leg, hits the batsman low on the pads and a loud appeal goes up which is turned down. During all this, Islam takes off as the ball rolls to point but his partner Sarkar doesn't. Nazmul has to track back after coming more than halfway down the track but by this time he's gone for all money. Manish Pandey (sub) has so much time that he runs to the stumps and ta
|Mustafizur Rahman is next in.
|46.5 : J Bumrah to M Rahman, Another run out chance, but this one goes abegging. Mustafizur plays it towards point and takes off. Is sent back, similar to the previous delivery, and Pandey has a shy at the striker's end. Misses but it's not over. Bhuvi who is backing up at short mid-wicket, collects and seeing Sarkar out of his crease too, looks to score a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses as well. All happening here. Good to see the players smiling.
|46.6 : J Bumrah to M Rahman, Full toss on off, played to point. A superb over from Bumrah, a wicket and 3 runs off it. 1 run came off a wide.
|47.1 : B Kumar to S Sarkar, FOUR! Not a bad bat at all, just some good fortune on Sarkar's end. Yorker around leg, Soumya somehow gets some bat on it and it runs down to fine leg off the inner half. The fielder at the rope tries to stop it with a dive, but can't.
|47.2 : B Kumar to S Sarkar, Right on the money again. Wow. This is superb bowling. Yorker around leg. Sarkar barely manages to dig it out.
|47.3 : B Kumar to S Sarkar, Wide! Too far outside off, across the tramline and a wide is signalled.
|B Kumar to S Sarkar, Shaping away from around off, dabbed square towards point for a single.
|47.4 : B Kumar to M Rahman, Switches to 'round the wicket, it's angling in on leg. It keeps going down with the angle and catches Rahman on the pads as he looks to work it across the line. An appeal goes up, but it's turned down, probably missing leg or clipping at best.
|47.5 : B Kumar to M Rahman, The batsman has driven it through mid on. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs.
|47.6 : B Kumar to M Rahman, Big swing and a big miss. Back of a length on middle and leg, Mustafizur goes for the big heave but connects only with thin air.
|Run out appeal! Is he gone? Soumya Sarkar the man in question.
|48.1 : J Bumrah to S Sarkar, OUT! He is. Superb run out from the Indians, particularly MS Dhoni. He shows good awareness here. Sarkar awkwardly slaps the pull through mid on. Takes one, and then calls for the second. Rayudu charges to the ball from the deep and fires it at the striker's end. Dhoni sees this, runs towards the stumps, collects the ball with the momentum and takes the bails off. He wasn't sure, but it's taken upstairs. Replays roll in and show that Soumya is just short.
|Rubel Hossain is the last batsman in for Bangladesh.
|48.2 : J Bumrah to R Hossain, Full and arrowed around leg, catches Rubel low on the pads.
|48.3 : J Bumrah to R Hossain, OUT! GONE! This is some exceptional death bowling from Jasprit Bumrah. As he has been in this last spell, he comes steaming in and fires a yorker on the stumps. Rubel Hossain makes room, looks to dig it out but it's too good for him. His stumps are rattled and that brings about an end to the innings. BANGLADESH ARE BOWLED OUT FOR 222!
|A good comeback from the Men in Blue after getting battered in the early part of the innings. Mainly, in the death overs, where Bumrah and Bhuvi were right on the money, a complete contrast to how they performed in Powerplay 1. Bangladesh will be quite disappointed with what they have on the board, especially after the rollicking century opening stand between Das and Mehidy. But after that, a major collapse followed. Only 3 batsmen in total went on to get double figures, with one of them being L
|A solid response from the Indians after being pummeled in the beginning by Liton Das. Once again, it was Jadhav who managed to find the breakthrough when the rest were struggling. It was him who broke that opening stand and then picked the prized scalp of Mushfiqur Rahim, which led to the eventual Bangladeshi collapse. Three run outs didn't help their cause either. The rest joined in, with Kuldeep bagging 3 and Chahal and Bumrah having a wicket apiece. 223 is a target which India will fancy, but