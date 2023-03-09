|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|MS Wade
|8
|5
|0
|1
|160.00
|GJ Bailey
|90
|85
|11
|1
|105.88
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|MDK Perera
|7
|0
|69
|1
|9.86
|MA Aponso
|8
|0
|59
|0
|7.38
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | 4 4 4 4 . 1 | 2 4 4 6 2 .
|Last bat : TM Headlbw: Perera40(60b2x40x6) SR:66.67, FoW:197/4 (28.5 Ovs)
|30.6 : MDK Perera to Wade, SIX, Wade bends down and smashes it over deep mid wicket for SIX.
|Australia wins by 6 wickets and takes an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the series
|30.5 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|30.4 : MDK Perera to Bailey, leg bye, gives the charge and looks to drive but misses and off the pad the ball goes towards gully
|30.3 : MDK Perera to Bailey, no run, reverse sweeps it to the point fielder
|30.2 : MDK Perera to Bailey, FOUR, gets down on his knee and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary. Moves into the 90's
|30.1 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, cuts it towards deep cover for a single
End of over: AUS 205/4 (Bailey 86, Wade 1)
|29.6 : Aponso to Bailey, two runs, drives it towards wide long off for two more runs.
|Australia now needs just 8 runs to win the match and the series as well
|29.5 : Aponso to Wade, one run, sweeps it past the backward short leg fielder for a single
|29.4 : Aponso to Bailey, one run, turns it towards short mid wicket for a single
|29.3 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, looks to defend it off the front foot but misses and gets beaten
|29.2 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|29.1 : Aponso to Bailey, FOUR
End of over: AUS 197/4 (Bailey 79, Wade 0)
|200 comes up for Australia
|
Aponso to Bailey, FOUR, rolls his wrists and reverse sweeps it into the third man fence
|28.6 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, comes forward and pushes it towards cover.
|28.5 : MDK Perera to Head, OUT, no run, looks to defend it but misses and gets hit onto the pad in line with middle and leg stump. LBW appeal is upheld
|Head goes after a good inning of 40 runs. Australia needs 16 more runs to win
|Wade is the new batsman
|28.4 : MDK Perera to Head, two runs, goes back and cuts it through cover for two runs
|28.3 : MDK Perera to Bailey, one run, sweeps it to the fine leg fielder
|28.2 : MDK Perera to Bailey, no run, reverse sweep it from outside leg stump to extra cover fielder
|28.1 : MDK Perera to Head, one run, goes on the back foot and cuts it towards deep point
End of over: AUS 193/3 (Bailey 78, Head 37)
|27.6 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|20 runs needed from 22 Overs
|27.5 : Aponso to Head, one run, turns it towards short square leg. A needless throw allows one overthrow
|27.4 : Aponso to Bailey, one run, comes down the track and drives it towards extra cover. The fielder dives and defects the ball towards long off
|27.3 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|27.2 : Aponso to Head, one run, uses his feet and drives it to the long on fielder
|27.1 : Aponso to Bailey, one run, looks to defend but gets an inside edge towards backward square leg
End of over: AUS 189/3 (Bailey 76, Head 35)
|26.6 : AK Perera to Head, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder.
|24 runs needed from 23 Overs
|26.5 : AK Perera to Bailey, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single
|26.4 : AK Perera to Bailey, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
|26.3 : AK Perera to Bailey, no run, comes down the track and drives it to the cover fielder
|26.2 : AK Perera to Bailey, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|26.1 : AK Perera to Bailey, FOUR, pulls the short ball towards wide long on. A diving effort from the fielder is not enough to stop the ball
End of over: AUS 184/3 (Bailey 71, Head 35)
|25.6 : Aponso to Head, no run, gives the charge and pushes it towards mid on.
|25.5 : Aponso to Bailey, one run, pushes it into the gap at cover for a single
|25.4 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, bends down and tries the reverse sweep but misses
|25.3 : Aponso to Head, one run, uses his feet and drives it to the long on fielder
|25.2 : Aponso to Bailey, one run, gives the charge and drives it through cover for a single
|25.1 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, defends it to the point fielder
End of over: AUS 181/3 (Bailey 69, Head 34)
|24.6 : de Silva to Head, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
|24.5 : de Silva to Bailey, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single
|24.4 : de Silva to Bailey, two runs, goes on the back foot and pulls the short ball towards deep mid wicket for two runs
|24.3 : de Silva to Head, one run, goes back and cracks it towards long off
|24.2 : de Silva to Head, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|24.1 : de Silva to Bailey, one run, drives it towards long on for a single
End of over: AUS 176/3 (Bailey 65, Head 33)
|23.6 : Aponso to Head, no run, drives it back to the bowler.
|23.5 : Aponso to Head, no run, turns it to the mid wicket fielder
|23.4 : Aponso to Head, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
|23.3 : Aponso to Head, no run, turns it to the short leg fielder
|23.2 : Aponso to Head, no run, uses his feet and drives it back to the bowler
|23.1 : Aponso to Head, no run, drives it back to the bowler
Aponso to Head, wide, down the leg side
End of over: AUS 175/3 (Bailey 65, Head 33)
|22.6 : de Silva to Bailey, no run, defends it off the front foot.
|22.5 : de Silva to Bailey, two runs, bends down and sweeps it towards fine leg for two runs
|22.4 : de Silva to Bailey, no run, pushes it towards the point fielder
|22.3 : de Silva to Head, one run, punches it down towards long off
|22.2 : de Silva to Bailey, one run, punches it just wide of the bowler towards long on
|22.1 : de Silva to Bailey, two runs, comes down the track and flicks it through mid wicket for two runs
End of over: AUS 169/3 (Bailey 60, Head 32)
|21.6 : Aponso to Bailey, one run, punches it down towards long on for a single.
|21.5 : Aponso to Head, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|21.4 : Aponso to Head, no run, punches it back to the bowler
|21.3 : Aponso to Head, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|21.2 : Aponso to Head, no run, comes forward and blocks it
|21.1 : Aponso to Head, no run, turns it towards mid wicket
End of over: AUS 167/3 (Bailey 59, Head 31)
|20.6 : de Silva to Head, one run, cuts it towards deep cover.
|20.5 : de Silva to Bailey, one run, drives it towards long on
|20.4 : de Silva to Bailey, two runs, bends down and reverse sweeps it towards backward point. A fumble allows two runs
|20.3 : de Silva to Bailey, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|20.2 : de Silva to Bailey, no run, reverse sweeps it to the backward point fielder
|20.1 : de Silva to Bailey, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: AUS 163/3 (Bailey 56, Head 30)
|19.6 : Pathirana to Bailey, one run, punches it towards deep cover.
|19.5 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|19.4 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|19.3 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|19.2 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, comes forward and blocks it back to the bowler
|19.1 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, drives it back to the bowler
End of over: AUS 162/3 (Bailey 55, Head 30)
|18.6 : de Silva to Head, no run, pushes it to the mid wicket fielder.
|18.5 : de Silva to Head, two runs, looks to drive but gets an inside edge through backward square leg for two runs
|18.4 : de Silva to Head, two runs, punches it past his partner towards long on. A fumble allows the 2nd run
|18.3 : de Silva to Head, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|18.2 : de Silva to Bailey, one run, sweeps it towards long leg
|18.1 : de Silva to Head, one run, drives it towards long on for a single
End of over: AUS 156/3 (Bailey 54, Head 25)
|17.6 : Pathirana to Bailey, FOUR, goes back and pulls the short ball through mid wicket for a boundary.
|17.5 : Pathirana to Head, one run, turns it through square leg
|17.4 : Pathirana to Bailey, one run, gives the charge and drives it towards long off for a single
|Bailey reaches his 50 from 40 balls with 7 FOURS and 1 SIX
|17.3 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, pushes it towards cover
|17.2 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|17.1 : Pathirana to Bailey, two runs
150 comes up for Australia
End of over: AUS 148/3 (Bailey 47, Head 24)
|16.6 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, drives it to the point fielder.
|16.5 : MDK Perera to Bailey, one run, swings this short ball towards long leg
|16.4 : MDK Perera to Bailey, no run, defends it
|16.3 : MDK Perera to Head, one run, drives it towards long off
|50 Partnership from 58 balls
|16.2 : MDK Perera to Head, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it through backward point for a boundary
|16.1 : MDK Perera to Bailey, one run, reverse sweeps it towards deep cover
End of over: AUS 141/3 (Bailey 45, Head 19)
|15.6 : Pathirana to Bailey, one run, drives it towards wide long off for a single.
|15.5 : Pathirana to Head, one run, goes back and works it through backward square leg
|15.4 : Pathirana to Head, no run, comes down the track and defends
|15.3 : Pathirana to Bailey, one run, goes back and punches it towards deep cover
|15.2 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, defends it towards cover
|15.1 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: AUS 138/3 (Bailey 43, Head 18)
|14.6 : MDK Perera to Head, two runs, opens the face of the bat and steers it towards third man for two runs.
|Drinks Break. Australia running away with the game. They now needs 75 runs from 35 overs. Sri Lanka have taken 3 wickets. With turn and bounce in the pitch. They are not yet out of the match
|Australia will ideally want these two to finish the game for them. The wicket was expected to turn but Australia have shocked Sri Lanka with their approach
|14.5 : MDK Perera to Bailey, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|14.4 : MDK Perera to Head, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a quick single
|14.3 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|14.2 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|14.1 : MDK Perera to Head, two runs, Free Hit
|MDK Perera to Head, no ball, Bowled off a no ball! comes down the track and swings but misses. The ball crashes into the stumps but Perera oversteps. It is a no ball and Free Hit coming up next
MDK Perera to Head, OUT, no run
End of over: AUS 131/3 (Bailey 42, Head 13)
|13.6 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, uses his feet and blocks it back to the bowler.
|13.5 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|13.4 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|13.3 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, comes forward and looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|13.2 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, looks to defend but misses
|13.1 : Pathirana to Bailey, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it through point. He beats the diving effort from the fielder to collect a boundary
End of over: AUS 127/3 (Bailey 38, Head 13)
|12.6 : MDK Perera to Head, two runs, drives it towards wide long off for two more runs to finish the over.
|12.5 : MDK Perera to Head, two runs, looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards third man
|12.4 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, defends it on the pitch
|12.3 : MDK Perera to Bailey, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single
|12.2 : MDK Perera to Bailey, no run, defends it towards short leg
|12.1 : MDK Perera to Head, one run, goes back and cuts it towards deep cover
End of over: AUS 121/3 (Bailey 37, Head 8)
|11.6 : Pathirana to Bailey, FOUR, comes down the track and swings this full toss over mid on for a boundary.
|11.5 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, defends it towards short leg
|11.4 : Pathirana to Bailey, two runs, gets down on his knee and sweeps it towards fine leg for two runs
|11.3 : Pathirana to Head, one run, turns it towards square leg for a single
|11.2 : Pathirana to Head, APPEAL, no run, REVIEW ( Sri Lanka), comes down the track and looks to defend but misses. Off the pad the ball goes into the hands of short leg fielder. Catch appeal turned down. It stays not out after Sri Lanka uses Review
|Both the teams have lost their review now
|11.1 : Pathirana to Head, no run, defends it to the mid on fielder
Chandimal wants a review of a catch appeal against Head
End of over: AUS 114/3 (Bailey 31, Head 7)
|10.6 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten. Stumping appeal but bailey never moved his foot out of the crease even for a while.
|Australia needs 99 runs from 39 overs to win the match and the series
|10.5 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, punches it back to the bowler. The ball drops just short of the bowler
|10.4 : Aponso to Bailey, no run
|10.3 : Aponso to Bailey, FOUR, bends down and reverse sweeps it through backward point for a boundary
|10.2 : Aponso to Head, one run, turns it through square leg for a single
|10.1 : Aponso to Head, no run, punches it towards mid off
End of over: AUS 109/3 (Bailey 27, Head 6)
|9.6 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
|Powerplay 2 ( Over 11-40)
|End of Powerplay 1. Great entertainment 109 runs and 3 wickets
|9.5 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, comes forward and pushes it back to the bowler
|9.4 : Pathirana to Bailey, FOUR, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover for a boundary
|9.3 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, looks to defend it off the front foot again but misses and gets beaten again
|9.2 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, comes forward and looks to defend but misses and gets beaten. The ball just misses the off stump
|9.1 : Pathirana to Bailey, no run, drives it to the point fielder
End of over: AUS 105/3 (Bailey 23, Head 6)
|8.6 : NLTC Perera to Head, no run, looks to drive it outside off stump but misses.
|8.5 : NLTC Perera to Head, no run, punches it to the mid off fielder
|8.4 : NLTC Perera to Head, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
|8.3 : NLTC Perera to Head, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it through point for a boundary
|8.2 : NLTC Perera to Bailey, one run, turns it towards mid wicket
|8.1 : 100 comes up for Australia inside 9th over but they have lost 3 wickets as well. Fastest 100 for Australia in ODI's
NLTC Perera to Head, one run
End of over: AUS 99/3 (Bailey 22, Head 1)
|7.6 : Pathirana to Head, one run, flicks it towards deep mid wicket.
|7.5 : Pathirana to Head, no run, turns it to the square leg fielder
|7.4 : Pathirana to Head, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|7.3 : Pathirana to Head, wide, down the leg side
|Pathirana to Head, no run, flicks it to the short leg fielder again
|7.2 : Pathirana to Head, no run, turns it to the short leg fielder
|7.1 : Pathirana to Warner, OUT, no run, comes down the track and looks to loft it straight but misses the ball. The ball crashes into the stumps
Warner's poor run on the tour continues
End of over: AUS 97/2 (Warner 19, Bailey 22)
|6.6 : MDK Perera to Bailey, two runs, turns it towards fine leg for two more runs.
|6.5 : MDK Perera to Bailey, SIX, uses his feet and swings it over deep mid wicket for SIX
|6.4 : MDK Perera to Bailey, FOUR, bends down and reverse sweeps it through backward point for another boundary
|6.3 : MDK Perera to Bailey, FOUR, bends down and reverse sweeps it through cover for another boundary
|6.2 : MDK Perera to Bailey, FOUR, bends down and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary
|6.1 : MDK Perera to Warner, one run, pushes it towards cover for a quick single
End of over: AUS 76/2 (Warner 18, Bailey 2)
|5.6 : Pathirana to Bailey, two runs, drives it through cover for a couple of runs.
|5.5 : Pathirana to Khawaja, OUT, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad. Appeal for LBW is upheld.
|A quick start is followed by 2 quick wickets and we are still inside the first 6 overs. Things happening very fast
|Bailey is the new batsman
|Replay shows the ball was missing leg stump. Khawaja was unlucky
|5.4 : Pathirana to Khawaja, no run, turns it towards square leg
|5.3 : Pathirana to Finch, OUT, no run, REVIEW ( Australia), Finch tries to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is upheld. Finch takes the review. it stays on field call as the ball was just hitting the outside of leg stump
|5.2 : Pathirana to Finch, SIX, bends down and sweeps it over deep backward square leg for SIX
|Joint fastest fifty for Australia. Finch has got it from 18 balls with 8 FOURS and 3 SIXES
|Finch given out LBW and he is sure about a review. No inside edge and the ball is just touching the outside of the leg stump. Finch will have to walk. Unlucky he is
|5.1 : Pathirana to Finch, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
End of over: AUS 68/0 (Warner 18, Finch 49)
|4.6 : MDK Perera to Finch, bye, makes room and looks to drive but misses. Keeper fumbles and allows a bye.
|4.5 : MDK Perera to Finch, SIX, makes room and lofts it over long off for SIX
|4.4 : MDK Perera to Warner, one run, goes back, punches it towards mid off and takes a quick single
|4.3 : MDK Perera to Warner, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|4.2 : MDK Perera to Warner, FOUR, bends down and reverse sweeps it into the third man fence
|4.1 : MDK Perera to Warner, two runs, gives the charge and looks to loft it but gets a leading edge over point for two runs
End of over: AUS 54/0 (Warner 11, Finch 43)
|3.6 : Aponso to Finch, FOUR, bends down and sweeps it into the fine leg fence for another boundary.
|A maiden Over to start with and 54 runs in the next 3 Overs.
|3.5 : 50 comes up for Australia
|Aponso to Finch, FOUR, gives the charge and swings it through mid wicket for a boundary
|3.4 : Aponso to Warner, one run, goes back and cuts it towards backward point
|3.3 : Aponso to Warner, two runs, uses his feet and works it through mid wicket for two runs
|3.2 : Aponso to Warner, FOUR, gives the charge and drives it through cover for another boundary
|3.1 : Aponso to Warner, FOUR, Warner gets into the act with a lovely reverse sweep into the third man fence
End of over: AUS 35/0 (Warner 0, Finch 35)
|2.6 : NLTC Perera to Finch, no run, punches it nicely but finds the cover fielder.
|Australia 35 and Finch on 35
|2.5 : NLTC Perera to Finch, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg for two runs
|2.4 : NLTC Perera to Finch, SIX, swings it over deep mid wicket for SIX this time
|2.3 : NLTC Perera to Finch, FOUR, swings it over the mid on fielder for another boundary
|Finch has raced onto 27 from just 9 balls
|2.2 : NLTC Perera to Finch, FOUR, slices it off the thick outside edge of the bat through backward point for a boundary
|2.1 : NLTC Perera to Finch, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg for two runs
End of over: AUS 17/0 (Warner 0, Finch 17)
|1.6 : Aponso to Finch, one run, makes room and punches it towards long off.
|1.5 : Aponso to Finch, no run, sweeps it towards short fine leg
|1.4 : Aponso to Finch, FOUR, makes room and lofts it inside out over extra cover. The ball bounce inches inside the boundary
|1.3 : Aponso to Finch, FOUR, goes back and cuts it through point for another boundary
|1.2 : Aponso to Finch, DROPPED, FOUR, swings it over mid on. The fielder got a hand to it leaping in the air but the ball rolls into the long on fence
|1.1 : Aponso to Finch, FOUR, tries to sweep it from outside off stump but gets an inside edge onto the pad. The ball rolls into the third man fence
End of over: AUS 0/0 (Warner 0, Finch 0)
|0.6 : NLTC Perera to Warner, no run, drives it to the point fielder.
|0.5 : NLTC Perera to Warner, no run, looks to drive but misses. The ball goes through the gap between bat and pad into the gloves of the keeper
|0.4 : NLTC Perera to Warner, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|Perera is doing wicket keeping duties for Sri Lanka
|0.3 : NLTC Perera to Warner, no run, looks to glance but misses Perera dives and collects the ball
|0.2 : NLTC Perera to Warner, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
|0.1 : NLTC Perera to Warner, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|0.0 : Warner and Finch walks out in the middle
|Welcome back. Australia needs 213 runs to win the match and also the series