|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|JP Faulkner
|13
|19
|1
|0
|68.42
|NM Lyon
|4
|6
|0
|0
|66.67
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|MA Aponso
|9.2
|0
|18
|4
|1.93
|S Prasanna
|8
|1
|48
|1
|6.00
|Recent overs : . . 1 . . 2 | w 2 2 . 4 2 | . 1 . . . .
|Last bat : JP Faulknerlbw: Aponso13(19b1x40x6) SR:68.42, FoW:206/10 (47.2 Ovs)
|47.2 : Aponso to Faulkner, OUT, no run, full ball, hits him on middle and off traps him in front of middle. Faulkner uses his review but the ball is hitting the stumps
|47.1 : Aponso to Faulkner, no run, full ball, defends to the leg side
End of over: AUS 206/9 (Faulkner 13, Lyon 4)
|46.6 : Prasanna to Lyon, no run, full ball, goes for the sweep but misses it.
|46.5 : Prasanna to Lyon, two runs, full spins away, beats everyone and they get 2 runs
|46.4 : Prasanna to Lyon, two runs, full sweeps it hard through the leg side for two
|46.3 : Prasanna to Lyon, no run, good length ball, goes for the sweep but misses it
|46.2 : Prasanna to Lyon, no run, full ball, spins away, misses the sweep
|46.1 : Prasanna to Lyon, no run, full ball, goes for the sweep hits him on the pad
End of over: AUS 202/9 (Faulkner 13, Lyon 0)
|45.6 : Aponso to Faulkner, no run, full ball, defends to the off side.
|45.5 : Aponso to Zampa, OUT, no run, full ball, goes for the slog sweep and finds Dilshan out on the boundary on the leg side at mid wicket
|45.4 : Aponso to Faulkner, one run, full dabs to the leg side for one
|45.3 : Aponso to Faulkner, no run, full ball, beats the bat and the edge
|45.2 : Aponso to Faulkner, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
|45.1 : Aponso to Faulkner, no run, full ball, defends to the leg side
End of over: AUS 201/8 (Faulkner 12, Zampa 5)
|44.6 : Prasanna to Faulkner, three runs, full gets some bat on it down to fine leg for 3.
|44.5 : Prasanna to Faulkner, FOUR, full toss, sweeps it around the corner square to the boundary
|44.4 : Prasanna to Faulkner, no run, full ball, defends down the pitch
|44.3 : Prasanna to Faulkner, no run, fuller ball, spins away, beats the bat
|44.2 : Prasanna to Faulkner, no run, shorter ball, cuts to the off side
|44.1 : Prasanna to Zampa, one run, full ball, gets an inside edge to the leg side
End of over: AUS 193/8 (Faulkner 5, Zampa 4)
|43.6 : Aponso to Faulkner, no run, f ull ball, pushes to the off side.
|43.5 : Aponso to Zampa, one run, full ball, works out to the leg side for one
|43.4 : Aponso to Zampa, no run, full ball, drives back down the pitch no run
|43.3 : Aponso to Zampa, no run, full ball, gets some pad on it to the leg side
|43.2 : Aponso to Zampa, no run, full ball, gets a bottom edge to the leg side
|43.1 : Aponso to Zampa, no run, shorter ball, goes for the cut shot but misses it
End of over: AUS 192/8 (Faulkner 5, Zampa 3)
|42.6 : Prasanna to Zampa, one run, full ball, drives through the covers for one.
|42.5 : Prasanna to Zampa, no run, shorter ball, defends to the off side
|42.4 : Prasanna to Zampa, two runs, full ball, works down to fine leg for two
|42.3 : Prasanna to Faulkner, one run, fuller ball, drives through to long off
|42.2 : Prasanna to Faulkner, no run, full ball, gets a leading edge to the off side
|42.1 : Prasanna to Faulkner, no run, full toss defends to the off side
End of over: AUS 188/8 (Faulkner 4, Zampa 0)
|41.6 : Aponso to Zampa, no run, full ball, spins away and beats the bat.
|41.5 : Aponso to Zampa, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
|41.4 : Aponso to Zampa, no run, full ball, drives to short cover
|41.3 : Aponso to Zampa, no run, full ball, spins away, beats the inside edge of the bat
|41.2 : Aponso to Faulkner, three runs, full ball, gets an edge and they pick up three down to third man
|41.1 : Aponso to Faulkner, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
End of over: AUS 185/8 (Faulkner 1, Zampa 0)
|40.6 : Mathews to Zampa, no run, full ball, defends to the off side.
|40.5 : Mathews to Zampa, no run, shorter ball, defends to the leg side
|40.4 : Mathews to Starc, OUT, no run, fuller slower ball, lobs the ball back to Mathews who takes the catch
|40.3 : Mathews to Faulkner, one run, full on the pads, works it down to fine leg
|40.2 : Mathews to Head, OUT, no run, shorter ball, goes for the big pull shot, gets a top edge and is caught by Dilshan on the off side
|40.1 : Mathews to Head, two runs, shorter ball, works to through the leg side fro two
End of over: AUS 182/6 (Head 29, Wade 76)
|39.6 : NLTC Perera to Wade, OUT, no run, full toss, slog sweeps it and gets the top edge over the leg side and is caught by Gunathilaka in the leg side boundary.
|39.5 : NLTC Perera to Wade, two runs, full ball, works to the off side for two
|39.4 : NLTC Perera to Head, one run, shorter ball, cuts it through the off side for one
|39.3 : NLTC Perera to Head, two runs, short ball, pulls it through mid wicket for two runs
|39.2 : NLTC Perera to Wade, one run, full ball, gets a leading edge to the off side for one
|39.1 : NLTC Perera to Head, one run, full ball, works to the leg side for one
End of over: AUS 175/5 (Head 25, Wade 73)
|38.6 : MDK Perera to Head, one run, full ball, works to the leg side for a quick single.
|38.5 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, shorter ball, goes for the cut shot but misses it
|38.4 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, full works to the leg side no run
|38.3 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, fuller ball, works to the leg side no run
|38.2 : MDK Perera to Head, FOUR, fuller ball comes down the track and lofts over the off side to the boundary
|38.1 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, short ball, works to the off side for one
End of over: AUS 169/5 (Head 20, Wade 72)
|37.6 : de Silva to Wade, one run, full gets an inside edge to the leg side with the big shot.
|37.5 : de Silva to Head, one run, full works to the off side for one
|37.4 : Wade is on 71 and that is the highest score by an Australian keeper in Sri Lanka.
|de Silva to Wade, one run, fuller ball, drives through covers for one
|37.3 : de Silva to Wade, FOUR, shorter ball, cuts it over the top of the off side to the boundary
|37.2 : de Silva to Wade, no run, shorter ball, cuts to point
|37.1 : de Silva to Head, one run, shorter ball, cuts through the off side for one
End of over: AUS 161/5 (Head 18, Wade 66)
|36.6 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, shorter ball, defends to the off side.
|36.5 : MDK Perera to Head, one run, shorter ball, gets back and cuts through the off side
|36.4 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
|36.3 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, full ball, comes down the track gets a leading edge to the off side
|36.2 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, full ball, defends to the leg side
|36.1 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, short ball, cuts through to the third man for one
End of over: AUS 159/5 (Head 17, Wade 65)
|35.6 : de Silva to Wade, one run, full ball, sweeps hard over the leg side for one over the top.
|35.5 : de Silva to Head, one run, short cuts through the off side
|35.4 : de Silva to Head, no run, good length ball, defends it
|35.3 : de Silva to Head, no run, full defends to the off side
|35.2 : de Silva to Wade, one run, full reverse sweeps it over the top for one
|35.1 : de Silva to Wade, no run, shorter ball, cuts to point
End of over: AUS 156/5 (Head 16, Wade 63)
|34.6 : Dilshan to Head, no run, good length ball, defends to the off side.
|34.5 : Dilshan to Head, no run, fuller ball, defends to the off side
|34.4 : Dilshan to Wade, one run, short pulls to the leg side
|34.3 : Dilshan to Head, one run, short works to the off side
|34.2 : Dilshan to Wade, one run, shorter ball, cuts to the offside
|34.1 : Dilshan to Wade, two runs, shorter ball, cuts through the off side for two
End of over: AUS 151/5 (Head 15, Wade 59)
|33.6 : de Silva to Head, no run, full defends to point no run.
|33.5 : de Silva to Head, no run, full defends it square to the off side
|33.4 : de Silva to Wade, one run, full goes for the sweep and they pick up a quick single
|33.3 : de Silva to Wade, two leg byes, full ball, goes for the sweep it hits him on the pads and they pick up 3 behind the keeper
|33.2 : de Silva to Head, one run, shorter ball, cuts through the off side
|33.1 : de Silva to Wade, three runs, shorter ball, works to the off side and they get 3 runs with the over throw
End of over: AUS 144/5 (Head 14, Wade 55)
|32.6 : Dilshan to Head, no run, full defends to the off side.
|32.5 : Dilshan to Head, no run, shorter ball, defends to the off side
|32.4 : Dilshan to Head, no run, full defends to the off side
|32.3 : Dilshan to Head, FOUR, full ball, smashes it over mid on for 4
|32.2 : Dilshan to Head, no run, full pushes to the off side
|32.1 : Dilshan to Head, no run, full defends it
End of over: AUS 140/5 (Head 15, Wade 50)
|31.6 : de Silva to Head, one run, full dabs to the off side for one.
|31.5 : de Silva to Head, no run, full, defends to the off side
|31.4 : de Silva to Wade, one run, full ball, drives through covers
|31.3 : de Silva to Wade, no run, good length ball, left alone
|31.2 : de Silva to Wade, two runs, good length ball, dabs it for two
|31.1 : de Silva to Wade, no run, good length ball, left alone
|30.6 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, full ball, defends to the off side.
|30.5 : MDK Perera to Wade, three runs, full, reverse sweeps for 3 through third man to bring up his 50 from 65 balls
End of over: AUS 135/5 (Head 9, Wade 51)
|30.6 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, full defends to the off side.
|30.6 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, good length ball, spins away and beats the bat.
|30.5 : That brings up Wade's 50 from 65 balls with a gritty knock.
|MDK Perera to Wade, two runs, full ball, reverse sweeps it over the top through third man for two
|30.4 : MDK Perera to Head, one run, shorter ball, cuts through the cover region for two
|30.3 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, fuller ball, pitches and spins away past the bat
|30.2 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, shorter ball, skids on, APPEAL for LBW denied, going down leg side
|30.1 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, fuller ball, defends to the off side
End of over: AUS 132/5 (Head 8, Wade 49)
|29.6 : Prasanna to Head, one run, full works to the off side.
|29.5 : Prasanna to Head, wide, shorter ball, wide down the leg side
|Prasanna to Head, no run, shorter ball, dabs to the leg side no run
|29.4 : Prasanna to Head, FOUR, full toss, drives through the covers through long off
|29.3 : Prasanna to Head, no run, good length ball, slides on and the ball falls short of De Silva
|29.2 : Prasanna to Wade, one run, full sweeps it to short fine leg no run
|29.1 : Prasanna to Head, one run, fuller ball, drives down to long on for one
End of over: AUS 124/5 (Head 2, Wade 48)
|28.6 : MDK Perera to Head, one run, full ball, works to mid on for one.
|28.5 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, shorter ball, cuts through the off side to point
|28.4 : MDK Perera to Wade, two runs, full gets a top edge and Wade picks up two
|28.3 : MDK Perera to Head, one run, shorter ball, defends to the off side
|28.2 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, full defends to the off side
|28.1 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, short ball, turns around the corner
End of over: AUS 118/5 (Head 0, Wade 44)
|27.6 : Prasanna to Head, no run, full ball, defends down the pitch.
|27.5 : Prasanna to Head, no run, fuller ball, defends down the pitch
|27.4 : Prasanna to Henriques, OUT, no run, fuller ball, spins away and Henriques was out of his crease, he fell over as the ball turned and he did not get his back foot back in the crease
|27.3 : Prasanna to Henriques, no run, fuller ball, gets an inside edge to the leg side
|27.2 : Prasanna to Henriques, APPEAL, no run, good length ball, going down leg side as the APPEAL denied
|27.1 : Prasanna to Henriques, APPEAL, no run, fuller ball, he goes back and hits him in front, LBW shout denied
End of over: AUS 118/4 (Henriques 4, Wade 44)
|26.6 : Aponso to Henriques, one run, good length ball, bounces and hits the gloves for one.
|26.5 : Aponso to Henriques, no run, shorter ball, hits the thigh pad no run
|26.4 : Aponso to Henriques, no run, fuller ball, defends to the off side
|26.3 : Aponso to Wade, one run, full sweeps it hard through the leg side
|26.2 : Aponso to Henriques, one run, fuller ball, pushes for one to the off side
|26.1 : Aponso to Henriques, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
End of over: AUS 115/4 (Henriques 2, Wade 43)
|25.6 : MDK Perera to Henriques, one run, full ball, works to the leg side for one.
|25.5 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, full sweeps hard down to fine leg
|25.4 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, fuller ball, defends to the off side
|25.3 : MDK Perera to Henriques, one run, fuller ball, gets it to the leg side on the bounce
|25.2 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, full ball, sweeps hard through the leg side
|25.1 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, full ball, defends to the leg side
End of over: AUS 111/4 (Henriques 0, Wade 41)
|24.6 : Aponso to Henriques, no run, shorter ball, defends to the off side.
|24.5 : Aponso to Henriques, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
|24.4 : Aponso to Henriques, no run, full ball, spins away and hits him on middle stump hitting off, given OUT. Henriques is reviewing it and there is a massive inside edge there. OVERTURNED.
|24.3 : Aponso to Henriques, no run, good length ball, spins away beats the bat
|24.2 : Aponso to Wade, one run, full toss sweeps it hard through square leg
|24.1 : Aponso to Wade, wide, full ball, spins down the leg side, caught behind denied
|
Aponso to Wade, two runs, full ball, sweeps it hard through the leg side
End of over: AUS 107/4 (Henriques 0, Wade 38)
|23.6 : MDK Perera to Wade, bye, full ball, spins wildly and goes for a bye as it beats the keeper.
|23.5 : MDK Perera to Wade, FOUR, shorter ball, cuts it through third man to the boundary
|23.4 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, shorter ball, dabs to the off side
|23.3 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, shorter ball, dabs to the off side
|23.2 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run
|23.1 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, full ball, defends to the off side no run
End of over: AUS 102/4 (Henriques 0, Wade 34)
|22.6 : Aponso to Henriques, no run, good length ball, spins away and beats the bat.
|22.5 : Aponso to Bailey, OUT, no run, fuller ball, tosses it up, Bailey goes for the big drive and slides into off stump
|22.4 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, full ball, drives to short cover
|22.3 : Aponso to Wade, one run, full ball, sweeps hard through fine leg
|22.2 : Aponso to Bailey, one run, fuller ball, drives down the ground through long off
|22.1 : Aponso to Wade, one run, full ball, works to the leg side for one
End of over: AUS 99/3 (Bailey 26, Wade 32)
|21.6 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, good length ball, drives through the off side.
|21.5 : MDK Perera to Bailey, one run, full works to the leg side for one
|21.4 : MDK Perera to Bailey, two runs, short ball, pulls it hard through the leg side square
|21.3 : MDK Perera to Bailey, wide, good length ball, wide down the leg side
|MDK Perera to Wade, one run, full ball, reverse sweeps to the off side
|21.2 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, good length ball, tries the lap sweep but misses it
|21.1 : MDK Perera to Wade, APPEAL, no run, full ball, hits him on the pads, outside the off stump denied
End of over: AUS 93/3 (Bailey 23, Wade 30)
|20.6 : Dilshan to Wade, one run, full drives through the off side for one.
|20.5 : Dilshan to Bailey, one run, full, sweeps down to fine leg for one
|20.4 : Dilshan to Wade, one run, short ball, works to the leg side for one
|20.3 : Dilshan to Bailey, one run, shorter ball, gets back and drives to long on
|20.2 : Dilshan to Bailey, no run, full ball, defends to the leg side
|20.1 : Dilshan to Bailey, two runs, full ball, reverse sweeps it through the off side for two
End of over: AUS 87/3 (Bailey 19, Wade 28)
|19.6 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, full ball, pushes to cover for one.
|19.5 : MDK Perera to Bailey, one run, full works to the leg side for one
|19.4 : MDK Perera to Bailey, no run, shorter ball, spins down the leg side not wided
|19.3 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, good length works to the off side
|19.2 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, shorter ball, defends to the leg side
|19.1 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, full defends to the off side
End of over: AUS 85/3 (Bailey 18, Wade 27)
|18.6 : Dilshan to Bailey, no run, full defends to the off side.
|18.5 : Dilshan to Bailey, two runs, full works to the leg side for two
|18.4 : Dilshan to Wade, one run, full pushes for one
|18.3 : Dilshan to Wade, no run, fuller ball, nice flight defends it
|18.2 : Dilshan to Wade, no run, full defends to the off side
|18.1 : Dilshan to Wade, no run, full defends it
End of over: AUS 82/3 (Bailey 16, Wade 26)
|17.6 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, full works to the leg side.
|17.5 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, full defends it
|17.4 : MDK Perera to Bailey, one run, full works for one to the leg side
|17.3 : MDK Perera to Wade, three runs, full into the pads, gets 3 down to fine leg
|17.2 : MDK Perera to Bailey, one run, full works for one to the leg side
|17.1 : MDK Perera to Bailey, APPEAL, no run, full goes for the big sweep and APPEAL denied
|16.6 : Dilshan to Bailey, one run, full drives for one.
|16.5 : Dilshan to Wade, one run, full drives for one
|16.4 : Dilshan to Bailey, one run, full on the pads, works for one
|16.3 : Dilshan to Wade, one run, full pushes for one
|16.2 : Dilshan to Wade, no run, full defends to the off side
|16.1 : Dilshan to Bailey, one run, full works to the off side
|15.6 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, short ball, defends it.
|15.5 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, good length ball, defends it
|15.4 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, full defends it to the off side
|15.3 : MDK Perera to Bailey, one run, full pushes for one
|15.2 : MDK Perera to Bailey, two runs, full ball, sweeps hard for two
|17.4 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, shorter ball, comes down the track and pushes it to long on
|17.3 : MDK Perera to Bailey, three runs, full ball, beats everyone down the leg side and they pick up 3
|17.2 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, full toss, sweeps around the corner for one
|17.1 : MDK Perera to Wade, APPEAL, no run, fuller ball, goes for the big sweep gets hit on the pads, outside the off stump, not out
End of over: AUS 75/3 (Bailey 11, Wade 24)
|16.6 : Dilshan to Wade, one run, full ball, sweeps hard through the leg side for one with the reverse sweep.
|16.5 : Dilshan to Bailey, one run, shorter ball, cuts off the back foot through the covers
|16.4 : Dilshan to Wade, one run, shorter ball, pulls around the corner to fine leg
|16.3 : Dilshan to Bailey, one run, shorter ball, cuts to the deep fielder on the off side
|16.2 : Dilshan to Bailey, no run, slightly shorter ball, tries the sweep but beats the bat
|16.1 : Dilshan to Wade, one run, full turns the ball around the corner for one
End of over: AUS 70/3 (Bailey 9, Wade 21)
|15.6 : MDK Perera to Bailey, no run, full ball, defends to the off side.
|15.5 : MDK Perera to Bailey, no run, shorter ball, cuts to the off side
|15.4 : MDK Perera to Bailey, no run, shorter ball, drives back down the pitch no run
|15.3 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, full ball, sweeps gets a top edge over the keeper
|15.2 : MDK Perera to Bailey, one run, fuller ball, reverse sweeps to the off side
|15.1 : MDK Perera to Bailey, no run, good length ball, leaves it
End of over: AUS 68/3 (Bailey 8, Wade 20)
|14.6 : Prasanna to Bailey, one run, full works to the leg side for one.
|14.5 : Prasanna to Wade, one run, fuller ball, works it out to the deep fielder with the sweep shot
|14.4 : Prasanna to Wade, no run, full ball, works to short mid wicket
|14.3 : Prasanna to Wade, two runs, full ball, sweeps it square for two runs
|14.2 : Prasanna to Wade, two runs, full ball, works to the leg side for a quick two runs
|
Prasanna to Wade, two runs, full toss, flicks it through the leg side for two
End of over: AUS 57/3 (Bailey 7, Wade 13)
|13.6 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, full works to mid wicket.
|13.5 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, fuller ball, defends to the off side
|13.4 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, shorter ball, smashes down the ground no run
|13.3 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, full goes for the sweep shot but hit him outside leg stump going down
|13.2 : Aponso to Wade, one run, full ball, sweeps through square
|13.1 : Aponso to Wade, no run, full ball, defends down the pitch
End of over: AUS 56/3 (Bailey 7, Wade 12)
|12.6 : Prasanna to Wade, one run, shorter ball, works to the leg side for one.
|12.5 : Prasanna to Bailey, one run, full ball, inside edges to the leg side
|12.4 : Prasanna to Wade, one run, full ball, inside edges to fine leg
|12.3 : Prasanna to Wade, no run, full toss, works to the leg side
|12.2 : Prasanna to Bailey, one run, shorter ball, gets the toe edge of the bat down the ground and they race through for one
|12.1 : Prasanna to Wade, one run, full turns around the corner for one
End of over: AUS 51/3 (Bailey 5, Wade 9)
|11.6 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, shorter ball, defends to the off side.
|11.5 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, fuller ball, reaches and defends to the off side
|11.4 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, full ball, small turn defends it
|11.3 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, full ball, bounces into the pitch and pops up no run
|11.2 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, full ball, works to short cover
|11.1 : Aponso to Wade, one run, full works to square leg for one
End of over: AUS 50/3 (Bailey 5, Wade 8)
|10.6 : Prasanna to Wade, one run, full sweeps it through the leg side for one.
|10.5 : Prasanna to Wade, APPEAL, no run, full ball, appeal for LBW denied as he is struck in front of off stump. Sri Lanka are reviewing it. It struck him outside off
|10.4 : Prasanna to Wade, wide, wide ball, down the leg side
|Prasanna to Wade, FOUR, full ball, drives through the covers for 4
|10.3 : Prasanna to Wade, no run, full defends to the off side
|10.2 : Prasanna to Wade, two runs, full on the pads, works it for 2 through the leg side
|10.1 : Prasanna to Wade, no run, good length ball, defends to the off side
End of over: AUS 42/3 (Bailey 5, Wade 1)
|9.6 : Aponso to Wade, one run, full sweeps hard through the leg side for one.
|9.5 : Aponso to Wade, no run, full ball, defends down the pitch
|9.4 : Aponso to Wade, no run, full ball, sweeps to short square leg
|9.3 : Aponso to Wade, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
|9.2 : Aponso to Smith, OUT, no run, fuller ball, lofts it over the top and is caught by MDK Perera at mid on. Poor shot and did not get enough of it to get it over mid on
|9.1 : Aponso to Smith, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
End of over: AUS 41/2 (Smith 30, Bailey 5)
|8.6 : Mathews to Bailey, no run, fuller ball, drives it hard just short of the short cover fielder.
|8.5 : Mathews to Bailey, no run, short defends to the off side
|8.4 : Mathews to Bailey, two runs, shorter ball, cuts it past point for two
|8.3 : Mathews to Bailey, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
|8.2 : Mathews to Smith, one run, short ball, works to short fine leg for one
|8.1 : Mathews to Bailey, one run, full works to the leg side for one
End of over: AUS 37/2 (Smith 29, Bailey 2)
|7.6 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, shorter ball, defends to the off side no run.
|7.5 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, shorter ball, pulls it to short mid wicket
|7.4 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, full ball, defends to the leg side no run
|7.3 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, full ball, defends to the off side no run
|7.2 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, full ball, works to the off side no run
|7.1 : NLTC Perera to Smith, FOUR, shorter ball, drives through the off side square
End of over: AUS 33/2 (Smith 25, Bailey 2)
|6.6 : Mathews to Bailey, no run, full ball, drives to cover point.
|6.5 : Mathews to Smith, leg bye, shorter ball, misses it and hits the thigh pad for leg bye down to third man
|6.4 : Mathews to Smith, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
|6.3 : Mathews to Smith, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
|6.2 : Mathews to Bailey, one run, shorter ball, guides to third man
|6.1 : Mathews to Bailey, no run, good length ball, defends down the pitch
End of over: AUS 31/2 (Smith 25, Bailey 1)
|5.6 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, shorter ball, hit on the pads no run.
|5.5 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, fuller ball, defends down the pitch, APPEAL for LBW denied
|5.4 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, shorter ball, leading edge to the off side no run
|5.3 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, fuller ball, defends down the pitch
|5.2 : NLTC Perera to Smith, FOUR, shorter ball, inside edges it through third man
|5.1 : NLTC Perera to Smith, FOUR, shorter ball, pulls it around the corner for 4
End of over: AUS 23/2 (Smith 17, Bailey 1)
|4.6 : Mathews to Bailey, no run, full ball, defends to the off side.
|4.5 : Mathews to Bailey, no run, shorter ball, defends to the off side
|4.4 : Mathews to Bailey, no run, full and wide, left alone
|4.3 : Mathews to Smith, one run, full works to the off side for one
|4.2 : Mathews to Smith, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
|4.1 : Mathews to Smith, FOUR, short and wide, cuts it through third man to the boundary
End of over: AUS 18/2 (Smith 12, Bailey 1)
|3.6 : NLTC Perera to Smith, one run, full ball, drives to mid on.
|3.5 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, shorter ball, dabs to the off side
|3.4 : NLTC Perera to Bailey, one run, shorter ball, cuts it out to the deep fielder
|3.3 : NLTC Perera to Finch, OUT, no run, full ball, goes for the big shot but gets an inside edge onto off stump
|3.2 : NLTC Perera to Smith, one run, full ball, guides down to third man for one
|3.1 : NLTC Perera to Finch, one run, shorter ball, works it out to the deep fielder
End of over: AUS 14/1 (Finch 3, Smith 10)
|2.6 : Mathews to Smith, no run, shorter ball, defends to the off side.
|2.5 : Mathews to Smith, no run, full ball, drives to point no run
|2.4 : Mathews to Smith, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
|2.3 : Mathews to Smith, no run, good length ball, defends to the off side
|2.2 : Mathews to Finch, one run, full works to the leg side for one
|2.1 : Mathews to Finch, no run, shorter ball, pushes to mid on
End of over: AUS 13/1 (Finch 2, Smith 10)
|1.6 : NLTC Perera to Smith, two runs, fuller ball, gets an edge down to third man and they get two runs.
|1.5 : NLTC Perera to Smith, FOUR, full, flicks it through the leg side to the boundary
|1.4 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, fuller ball, defends to mid off
|1.3 : NLTC Perera to Smith, two runs, shorter ball, drives off the back foot through the covers and they get two
|1.2 : NLTC Perera to Smith, two runs, good length ball, works it out to deep square for two
|1.1 : NLTC Perera to Warner, OUT, no run, good length ball, a bit fuller and Warner goes for the drive but gets the edge to Chandimal behind the stumps
End of over: AUS 3/0 (Warner 1, Finch 2)
|0.6 : Mathews to Finch, two runs, full works to mid wicket for two runs.
|0.5 : Mathews to Finch, no run, shorter ball, cuts it to deep cover no run
|0.4 : Mathews to Finch, no run, good length ball, keeps low and slides in but going down leg side
|0.3 : Mathews to Warner, one run, shorter ball, pushes for one to the off side
|0.2 : Mathews to Warner, no run, good length ball, defends to the off side
|0.1 : Mathews to Warner, no run, shorter ball, defends to cover
|0.0 : Welcome to the run chase in this 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia. Australia are chasing 288 which is an above par score.