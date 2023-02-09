|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|MA Starc
|5
|7
|0
|0
|71.43
|JP Faulkner
|5
|7
|0
|0
|71.43
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|TM Dilshan
|3.5
|0
|25
|0
|6.52
|MDK Perera
|10
|0
|48
|3
|4.80
|Recent overs : 3 . 6 . . 1wd 1 | 1 . 1 4 . 1 | . . 2b 1 . .
|Last bat : TM Headst: Perera b: Perera10(17b1x40x6) SR:58.82, FoW:222/7 (45.3 Ovs)
|46.5 : Dilshan to Starc, one run, glided it through point for the winning run.
|46.4 : Dilshan to Starc, no run, forward to the full length ball, pushed it on the bounce to cover.
|46.3 : Dilshan to Starc, no run, played into the covers.
|46.2 : Dilshan to Starc, no run, attempted the slog sweep but missed, the ball turned past the keeper to Mathews at slip.
|46.1 : Dilshan to Starc, two runs, cut away to deep backward point. Scores Level.
End of over: AUS 225/7 (Faulkner 5, Starc 2)
|45.6 : MDK Perera to Starc, one run, forward with a drive through extra cover.
|45.5 : MDK Perera to Faulkner, one run, outside edge glide to third man.
|45.4 : MDK Perera to Starc, one run, moved forward to the pitch of the delivery and played through wide mid off.
|45.3 : MDK Perera to Head, OUT, no run, played and missed it there outside off. Keeper Kusal Perera gets the bails off quickly. Video review needed, shows Head was out of his crease.
|45.2 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, pushed towards mid on, off for one but sent back.
|45.1 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, played and missed with the ball going close to the bottom edge on the way through to the keeper.
End of over: AUS 222/6 (Head 10, Faulkner 4)
|44.6 : Dilshan to Head, one run, on the back foot cutting through cover point.
|44.5 : Dilshan to Head, no run, chopped down into the covers.
|44.4 : Dilshan to Head, no run, played back to the bowler.
|44.3 : Dilshan to Faulkner, one run, pulled down through mid wicket.
|44.2 : Dilshan to Faulkner, wide, down the leg side, appeal for caught behind. Sri Lanka unable to review having used their one DRS appeal earlier. Not out and wide.
|Dilshan to Faulkner, two runs, top edged it over the keeper for the slip fielder Mathews to chase and gather at fine leg.
|44.1 : Dilshan to Faulkner, no run, slower ball pulled into the wrist of the short leg fielder.
End of over: AUS 217/6 (Head 9, Faulkner 1)
|43.6 : MDK Perera to Faulkner, one run, stepped across the stumps with a turn round the pad towards the fine leg rope.
|43.5 : MDK Perera to Faulkner, no run, forward though defending on the leg side.
|43.4 : MDK Perera to Faulkner, no run, pushed away towards mid wicket.
|43.3 : MDK Perera to Bailey, OUT, no run, top edged the slog sweep attempt and found Sandakan at deep backward square leg.
|43.2 : MDK Perera to Head, one run, glided it through backward point.
|43.1 : MDK Perera to Bailey, one run, reverse sweeping through backward point.
End of over: AUS 214/5 (Bailey 38, Head 8)
|42.6 : Sandakan to Head, no run, on the back foot chopping this delivery down to mid on.
|42.5 : Sandakan to Head, no run, driving off the bottom edge back towards the bowler.
|42.4 : Sandakan to Head, FOUR, short in length with Head able to pull it through mid wicket.
|42.3 : Sandakan to Bailey, one run, clipped it through forward square leg.
|42.2 : Sandakan to Head, one run, cutting there through cover point for one.
|42.1 : Sandakan to Head, no run, sliced the bottom edge shot in the air but safe in front of backward point.
End of over: AUS 208/5 (Bailey 37, Head 3)
|41.6 : MDK Perera to Bailey, no run, defended with the straight bat back to the bowler.
|41.5 : MDK Perera to Head, one run, shuffles down the track with a push through wide mid off.
|41.4 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, defends again there with a push back to the bowler.
|41.3 : MDK Perera to Head, no run, played it back to the bowler.
|41.2 : MDK Perera to Bailey, one run, turned it away into short leg with the deflection going to fine leg.
|41.1 : MDK Perera to Head, one run, clipped away through backward point.
End of over: AUS 205/5 (Bailey 36, Head 1)
|40.6 : Sandakan to Bailey, no run, down the leg side, umpire said it was fair ball after Bailey stepped inside to play it.
|40.5 : Sandakan to Bailey, two runs, stepped back then had to reach for it wide outside off, sliced the shot through the covers.
|40.4 : Sandakan to Bailey, no run, played back to the bowler.
|40.3 : Sandakan to Bailey, no run, almost beaten by the spin from outside off back towards the stumps. Bailey stepped back and pushed it away.
|40.2 : Sandakan to Head, one run, watchful in turning through forward square leg.
|40.1 : Sandakan to Henriques, OUT, no run, clipped it to short leg where sub fielder Gunathilaka takes his second catch.
End of over: AUS 202/4 (Bailey 34, Henriques 6)
|39.6 : MDK Perera to Bailey, no run, defended wide of the bowler on the leg side.
|39.5 : MDK Perera to Bailey, two runs, driving along the ground to long on.
|39.4 : MDK Perera to Bailey, no run, played back to the bowler.
|39.3 : MDK Perera to Henriques, one run, clipped it through mid wicket.
|39.2 : MDK Perera to Bailey, one run, swept to deep backward square leg.
|39.1 : MDK Perera to Bailey, wide
|
MDK Perera to Henriques, one run
End of over: AUS 195/4 (Bailey 31, Henriques 3)
|38.6 : Mathews to Bailey, one run, inside edged as Mathews goes up for lbw, the ball is away through square leg.
|38.5 : Mathews to Bailey, no run, turned away to square leg.
|38.4 : Mathews to Henriques, one run, controlled the glide there just wide of backward point.
|38.3 : Mathews to Henriques, no run, inside edged off the shoulder of the bat back towards the bowler.
|38.2 : Mathews to Bailey, one run, pushed it wide of backward point to roll to deep third man.
|38.1 : Mathews to Bailey, no run, cut away to backward point.
End of over: AUS 192/4 (Bailey 29, Henriques 2)
|37.6 : MDK Perera to Henriques, two runs, worked away through to deep square leg.
|37.5 : MDK Perera to Smith, OUT, no run, advanced down the track but clipped it to the sub fielder Gunathilaka at short leg.
|37.4 : MDK Perera to Bailey, one run, goes for the reverse paddle to deep backward point.
|37.3 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, swept round to fine leg.
|37.2 : MDK Perera to Smith, FOUR, slog sweeping the short length ball to deep square leg where Sandakan deflects the ball into the rope.
|37.1 : MDK Perera to Bailey, one run, moved to the leg side and played through mid on.
End of over: AUS 183/3 (Smith 53, Bailey 27)
|36.6 : Mathews to Smith, no run, cut on the bounce to point, fielder there stops any thoughts of a run.
|36.5 : Mathews to Bailey, one run, cut away through point.
|36.4 : Mathews to Smith, one run, under edging along the ground to third man.
|36.3 : Mathews to Bailey, one run, turned it round through square leg.
|36.2 : Mathews to Bailey, no run, glided the short ball down to backward point.
|36.1 : Mathews to Bailey, no run, pitched up wide outside off, Bailey reached for it and played into the covers.
End of over: AUS 180/3 (Smith 52, Bailey 25)
|35.6 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, defended into the covers.
|Drinks Break #2 - Australia are 48 runs from the victory target.
|35.5 : NLTC Perera to Smith, two runs, clipped it to deep square leg, took on the fielder's return to the bowler with a second run.
|35.4 : NLTC Perera to Bailey, one run, outside edge glide towards third man.
|35.3 : NLTC Perera to Bailey, no run, played back to the bowler.
|35.2 : NLTC Perera to Smith, one run, forward with a drive to mid off. Smith 50 off 85 balls, 4x4. 13th ODI fifty for the Australian captain.
|35.1 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, cut away on the bounce to point.
End of over: AUS 176/3 (Smith 49, Bailey 24)
|34.6 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, played back to the bowler.
|34.5 : Aponso to Smith, one run, clipped away behind square leg.
|34.4 : Aponso to Smith, wide, sliding down the leg side there.
|Aponso to Bailey, one run, down the ground with a drive to long off.
|34.3 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, pushed away for Dilshan at cover to stop.
|34.2 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, shuffled in the crease, looked like may have been bowled. Played it back to the bowler.
|34.1 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, defended on the leg side.
End of over: AUS 173/3 (Smith 48, Bailey 23)
|33.6 : NLTC Perera to Bailey, one run, driven into the cover, misfield allowed one.
|33.5 : NLTC Perera to Bailey, no run, forward with a glide to backward point.
|33.4 : NLTC Perera to Smith, three runs, turned away to deep fine leg, run down just inside the rope.
|33.3 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, defended with the straight bat push for Perera to chase and gather on the leg side.
|33.2 : NLTC Perera to Bailey, one run, outside edge glide and misfielded at backward point.
|33.1 : NLTC Perera to Bailey, no run, countered the full length ball by moving forward towards the pitch with a dab on the off side.
End of over: AUS 168/3 (Smith 45, Bailey 21)
|32.6 : Aponso to Smith, no run, outside edge glide to backward point.
|32.5 : Aponso to Smith, no run, defended back to the bowler on the off side.
|32.4 : Aponso to Smith, APPEAL, no run, pushed forward with an appeal for catch at silly point. Replay shows off the thigh pad there.
|32.3 : Aponso to Smith, no run, played back to the bowler on the leg side.
|32.2 : Aponso to Bailey, one run, pushed it away to cover point, took on the fielder there for one.
|32.1 : Aponso to Bailey, no run, leaned forward and glided to backward point.
End of over: AUS 167/3 (Smith 45, Bailey 20)
|31.6 : Siriwardana to Smith, no run, back and leaving this delivery for the keeper outside off.
|31.5 : Siriwardana to Smith, FOUR, pulled round through mid wicket.
|31.4 : Siriwardana to Smith, no run, forward with the straight bat push towards wide mid on.
|31.3 : Siriwardana to Bailey, one run, cut away through cover.
|31.2 : Siriwardana to Bailey, FOUR, on the back foot to the short ball which is pulled down through wide mid on.
|31.1 : Siriwardana to Bailey, no run, forward and defended towards cover.
End of over: AUS 158/3 (Smith 41, Bailey 15)
|30.6 : Aponso to Smith, no run, forward with the ball turning past the outside edge for Perera to attempt a stumping.
|30.5 : Aponso to Smith, no run, quicker ball played to the left of the bowler.
|30.4 : Aponso to Smith, no run, played back to the bowler on the off side.
|30.3 : Aponso to Smith, no run, defended on the leg side towards mid wicket.
|30.2 : Aponso to Smith, no run, full length ball pushed back towards mid off.
|30.1 : Aponso to Smith, no run, defended on the leg side.
End of over: AUS 158/3 (Smith 41, Bailey 15)
|29.6 : Siriwardana to Bailey, no run, beaten by the slower turning delivery which gets past the edge through to the keeper.
|29.5 : Siriwardana to Bailey, no run, shuffled in the crease with a swing and a miss.
|29.4 : Siriwardana to Smith, one run, timed it well moving forward with a drive to deep cover.
|29.3 : Siriwardana to Smith, no run, swing and a miss there outside off.
|29.2 : Siriwardana to Smith, no run, leaned forward and glided to backward point.
|29.1 : Siriwardana to Bailey, one run, played through the covers for one.
End of over: AUS 156/3 (Smith 40, Bailey 14)
|28.6 : Sandakan to Smith, FOUR, advanced and chipped it up over mid off for four.
|28.5 : Sandakan to Smith, no run, defended on the leg side.
|28.4 : Sandakan to Bailey, one run, sweeping to deep backward square leg.
|28.3 : Sandakan to Bailey, no run, pitched wide outside off, Bailey on the back foot cutting to cover point.
|28.2 : Sandakan to Smith, one run, dabbed away through forward square leg.
|28.1 : Sandakan to Bailey, three runs, forward with a reverse sweep to third man.
End of over: AUS 147/3 (Smith 35, Bailey 10)
|27.6 : Siriwardana to Bailey, one run, played in the air but safe through extra cover.
|27.5 : Siriwardana to Bailey, FOUR, punched it off the back foot through cover to the deep where it is deflected into the rope.
|27.4 : Siriwardana to Bailey, FOUR, reverse swept wide of backward point and through the fielder de Silva sliding at deep third man.
|27.3 : Siriwardana to Smith, one run, driving through mid off to long off.
|27.2 : Siriwardana to Smith, no run, played forward to extra cover.
|27.1 : Siriwardana to Smith, no run, defended on the leg side towards mid wicket.
End of over: AUS 137/3 (Smith 34, Bailey 1)
|26.6 : Sandakan to Smith, one run, tossed up outside off Smith is able to sweep it past short leg to deep backward square.
|26.5 : Sandakan to Bailey, one run, on the back foot chipping this delivery in the air just wide of Dilshan at mid wicket.
|26.4 : Sandakan to Bailey, wide, down the leg side, keeper tries for caught behind with an audacious appeal.
|Sandakan to Bailey, no run, inside edged it off the front pad away on the leg side.
|Short leg comes in to prevent the sweep attempts.
|26.3 : Sandakan to Bailey, no run, pushed away off the back foot into the covers.
|26.2 : Sandakan to Smith, one run, advanced with a drive to long on.
|26.1 : Sandakan to Smith, FOUR, sweeping round through backward square leg for four.
End of over: AUS 129/3 (Smith 28, Bailey 0)
|25.6 : Siriwardana to Bailey, no run, forward with a reverse sweep attempt landing in front of the slip fielder.
|25.5 : Siriwardana to Bailey, no run, forward in defence back towards the bowler.
|25.4 : Siriwardana to Bailey, no run
|25.3 : Siriwardana to Bailey, APPEAL, no run, moved back with the ball off the thigh pad to slip for a catch appeal. Not out.
|25.2 : Siriwardana to Smith, one run, driving along the ground to deep cover.
|25.1 : Siriwardana to Smith, no run, forward in defence towards mid wicket.
End of over: AUS 128/3 (Smith 27, Wade 26)
|24.6 : Sandakan to Wade, OUT, no run, chased the wide delivery outside off with a slog sweep round to Dilshan at mid wicket.
|24.5 : Sandakan to Wade, wide, pitched full and wide down the leg side.
|Sandakan to Wade, two runs, short and pulled round through square leg.
|24.4 : Sandakan to Smith, one run, worked it away to deep square leg.
|24.3 : Sandakan to Smith, APPEAL, no run, round the wicket, hit on the pad attempting to turn the ball. Outside the line saves Smith.
|24.2 : Sandakan to Smith, two runs, on the back foot cutting to deep backward point.
|24.1 : Sandakan to Wade, one run, forward to the pitch of the ball outside off with the paddle sweep round to fine leg.
End of over: AUS 121/2 (Smith 24, Wade 23)
|23.6 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, clipped away behind square leg for one.
|23.5 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, outside off through to the keeper.
|23.4 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, defended on the off side back to the bowler.
|23.3 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, turned away sharply there to forward square leg.
|23.2 : MDK Perera to Smith, wide, sliding down the leg side to the call of a wide.
|MDK Perera to Smith, FOUR, forward with a chip shot over mid off for four at long off.
|23.1 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, watchfully defends this delivery back to the bowler.
End of over: AUS 114/2 (Smith 19, Wade 22)
|22.6 : Aponso to Smith, one run, pushed away and took on the cover point fielder for one.
|22.5 : Aponso to Smith, no run, forward with a push to cover.
|22.4 : Aponso to Smith, no run, glided away there to backward point.
|22.3 : Aponso to Wade, one run, top edged the sweep attempt but safe at deep backward square leg.
|22.2 : Aponso to Smith, one run, played through extra cover for one.
|22.1 : Aponso to Wade, one run, leading edge goes wide of the cover fielder.
End of over: AUS 110/2 (Smith 17, Wade 20)
|21.6 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, glided away to cover point.
|21.5 : MDK Perera to Wade, two runs, chipped in the air but safely into the gap behind cover.
|21.4 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, forward and missing, keeper Kusal Perera again attempting a stumping.
|21.3 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, worked it away there through mid wicket.
|21.2 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, reached forward with a drive to long off.
|21.1 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, forward with the ball getting past the outside edge for keeper Perera to attempt a stumping.
End of over: AUS 105/2 (Smith 16, Wade 16)
|20.6 : Aponso to Smith, no run, played back through the bowler to straight mid on.
|20.5 : Aponso to Smith, no run, back and looked to turn, beats the outside edge turning from straight to off.
|20.4 : Aponso to Smith, no run, on the back foot with a push to cover.
|20.3 : Aponso to Smith, no run, forward in defence on the leg side.
|20.2 : Aponso to Wade, one run, another slog sweep but along the ground straight to the fielder in the deep.
|20.1 : Aponso to Wade, two runs, slog sweeping along the ground to deep square leg.
End of over: AUS 102/2 (Smith 16, Wade 13)
|19.6 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, turned away to square leg.
|19.5 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, played down to mid on.
|19.4 : MDK Perera to Smith, DROPPED, no run, outside edged it but Mathews has dropped the deflection off keeper Perera's glove.
|19.3 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, inside edged onto the front pad for one at mid wicket.
|19.2 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run
|19.1 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, paddled round to fine leg.
End of over: AUS 97/2 (Smith 14, Wade 10)
|18.6 : Aponso to Smith, no run, forward in defence towards mid off.
|18.5 : Aponso to Wade, one run, full length ball clipped away and almost getting past Dilshan forward square leg.
|18.4 : Aponso to Smith, one run, found the gap in the covers with a punch to deep cover.
|18.3 : Aponso to Smith, no run, forward in defence with a push to cover.
|18.2 : Aponso to Wade, one run, reached forward with the slog sweep to deep mid wicket.
|18.1 : Aponso to Wade, no run, forward and turned away the straightening delivery to forward square leg.
End of over: AUS 94/2 (Smith 13, Wade 8)
|17.6 : MDK Perera to Smith, APPEAL, no run, SLA REVIEW, forward with the sweep attempt missing and hitting Smith on the pad outside the line.
|Drinks Break #1 - Australia's run rate has been pegged back slightly since Finch was dismissed.
|Sri Lanka ask for the review thinking of an outside edge catch has been taken by Mathews at slip. Video replay shows no edge and Not Out is the decision.
|17.5 : MDK Perera to Wade, one run, paddled it round to fine leg.
|17.4 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, played it into the covers.
|17.3 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, missed with the attempt to slog sweep from outside off.
|17.2 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, moved forward but mistimed the drive attempt with a push on the off side.
|17.1 : MDK Perera to Wade, no run, played down towards mid off.
End of over: AUS 93/2 (Smith 13, Wade 7)
|16.6 : Aponso to Smith, no run, defended on the off side.
|16.5 : Aponso to Wade, one run, worked it away behind square leg.
|16.4 : Aponso to Smith, one run, tossed up wide outside off forcing Smith to reach for it and play off the bottom edge to deep cover.
|16.3 : Aponso to Wade, one run, sweeping round to deep fine leg.
|16.2 : Aponso to Wade, no run, turned away to forward square leg.
|16.1 : Aponso to Smith, one run, advanced but mistimed the lofted drive attempt and played it to mid on.
End of over: AUS 89/2 (Smith 11, Wade 5)
|15.6 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, sweeping round through backward square leg.
|15.5 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, forward to the turning delivery, fended it down on the leg side.
|15.4 : MDK Perera to Smith, no run, pushed away to forward square leg.
|15.3 : MDK Perera to Smith, three wides, down the leg side past the keeper towards the fine leg rope.
|MDK Perera to Wade, one run, forward to this short pitched delivery outside off with a paddle to square leg.
|15.2 : MDK Perera to Smith, one run, played down to mid on.
|15.1 : MDK Perera to Smith, APPEAL, no run, gets this delivery close to the outside edge, they appeal but it has clearly missed.
End of over: AUS 83/2 (Smith 9, Wade 4)
|14.6 : Aponso to Wade, two runs, swept to deep backward square leg where Sandakan gets across and soccers it away from the rope.
|14.5 : Aponso to Wade, no run
|14.4 : Aponso to Wade, no run
|14.3 : Aponso to Wade, two runs
|14.2 : Aponso to Finch, OUT, no run, forward with an outside edge catch taken at slip by Mathews. Video review called for to check for sure it was an edge and taken cleanly at slip.
|14.1 : Aponso to Finch, no run, back and watchfully defending on the off side.
End of over: AUS 79/1 (Finch 56, Smith 9)
|13.6 : Siriwardana to Smith, no run, glided off the bat face and falling just short of the slip fielder.
|13.5 : Siriwardana to Finch, one run, turned away to square leg.
|13.4 : Siriwardana to Finch, two runs, leading edged it towards Perera moving in from deep cover point. The ball falls safe in the outfield.
|13.3 : Siriwardana to Smith, one run, cut away to deep cover.
|13.2 : Siriwardana to Smith, no run, played on the bounce towards cover.
|13.1 : Siriwardana to Smith, no run, moved back with the under edge chop going towards point.
End of over: AUS 75/1 (Finch 53, Smith 8)
|12.6 : Aponso to Finch, no run, fended away on the off side into the covers.
|12.5 : Aponso to Finch, no run
|12.4 : Aponso to Smith, APPEAL, leg bye, shaped to drive through mid on, hit on the pad to a shout for lbw. Just outside the line there though.
|12.3 : Aponso to Smith, APPEAL, no run, forward with the ball turning past the outside edge going to the slip fielder. Not out on appeal.
|12.2 : Aponso to Finch, one run, on the back foot cutting to deep cover point.
|12.1 : Aponso to Smith, one run, forward with the drive through straight mid on.
End of over: AUS 72/1 (Finch 52, Smith 7)
|11.6 : Siriwardana to Smith, three runs, tossed up with Smith in two minds on whether to go for the lofted drive or slog sweep. Decides late on the back foot slog sweep to deep mid wicket.
|11.5 : Siriwardana to Smith, no run, played back to the bowler.
|11.4 : Siriwardana to Finch, one run, glided into the covers for one.
|11.3 : Siriwardana to Smith, one run, cut away there through cover point to the deep outfield.
|11.2 : Siriwardana to Finch, one run, pushed away on the off side towards cover.
|11.1 : Siriwardana to Finch, two runs, pitched up allowing Finch to slog sweep for two at deep backward square leg. Finch 50 off 37 balls, 7x4, 2x6.
End of over: AUS 64/1 (Finch 48, Smith 3)
|10.6 : Aponso to Smith, no run, glided there to backward point.
|10.5 : Aponso to Smith, no run, advanced but missed the shot attempt, off the glove towards backward point.
|10.4 : Aponso to Smith, no run, full length ball had Smith quickly fending away on the off side.
|10.3 : Aponso to Smith, no run, pushed away on the leg side.
|10.2 : Aponso to Smith, APPEAL, no run, wrapped on the pad, shout for lbw given not out.
|10.1 : Aponso to Finch, two wides, looked at the slog sweep, the full length spinning delivery forced a change with a dabble down the leg side inside.
|
Aponso to Smith, one run, played along the ground through cover.
End of over: AUS 61/1 (Finch 48, Smith 2)
|9.6 : NLTC Perera to Smith, one run, turned away through square leg for one.
|First of the powerplays completed, Australia aggressive to begin their run chase with 61/1 off 10 overs.
|9.5 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, defended on the off side.
|9.4 : NLTC Perera to Finch, one run, slower ball dabbed into the covers for one.
|9.3 : NLTC Perera to Finch, FOUR, shuffled forward and played across the line over mid wicket.
|9.2 : NLTC Perera to Finch, FOUR, pitched up there outside off and put away with the lofted drive to long off.
|9.1 : NLTC Perera to Smith, one run, leaned forward with the bottom edge drive attempt going along the ground to third man instead of deep cover.
End of over: AUS 50/1 (Finch 39, Smith 0)
|8.6 : Mathews to Finch, no run, firmly played down to mid off.
|8.5 : Mathews to Finch, no run, forward though defending this delivery with the outside edge going along the ground to cover point.
|8.4 : Mathews to Finch, FOUR, overpitched it there outside off and Finch is quick to capitalise with a cut through to deep point.
|8.3 : Mathews to Finch, two runs, neatly timed with the glide to deep third man. They take on the fielder who ran from straight third man to deep with a second run.
|8.2 : Mathews to Finch, no run, driving again but this delivery is stopped in the covers.
|8.1 : Mathews to Finch, FOUR, takes on Mathews with the lofted extra cover drive with the ball bouncing a couple meters inside the rope.
End of over: AUS 40/1 (Finch 29, Smith 0)
|7.6 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, swing and a miss there outside off, through to the keeper.
|Wicket maiden for Thisara Perera.
|7.5 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, chopped down with an inside edge glide away to point.
|7.4 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, shuffled to the off side and played it towards mid off.
|7.3 : NLTC Perera to Smith, no run, forward in defence, played it back to the bowler.
|7.2 : NLTC Perera to Warner, OUT, no run, outside edging through to keeper Kusal Perera who had to lean forward to take it low down.
|7.1 : NLTC Perera to Warner, no run, pushed away on the leg side towards forward square leg.
End of over: AUS 40/0 (Warner 8, Finch 29)
|6.6 : Mathews to Warner, one run, forward with a drive to deep mid off for one.
|6.5 : Mathews to Finch, one run, fended away, looked to have picked the gap before Sandakan nabbed it just on the circle edge.
|6.4 : Mathews to Finch, no run, pushed forward and played along the ground to cover point.
|6.3 : Mathews to Warner, one run, worked the full length ball off the front pad to forward square leg.
|6.2 : Mathews to Warner, no run, sharply glided towards backward point.
|6.1 : Mathews to Warner, no run, beaten by the full length pace, Warner appeared to be gearing up for a slog sweep but then had to change his shot.
End of over: AUS 37/0 (Warner 6, Finch 28)
|5.6 : NLTC Perera to Finch, FOUR, down the leg side again, Finch gets the glance in to send to the fine leg rope.
|5.5 : NLTC Perera to Finch, no run, down the leg side, umpire believes it clipped the thigh pad, replay suggests otherwise. No wide call there.
|5.4 : NLTC Perera to Finch, no run, played low down on the bounce into the covers.
|5.3 : NLTC Perera to Finch, no run, walked down the track and blocked it with the straight bat back to the bowler.
|5.2 : NLTC Perera to Warner, one run, shuffled forward with a glide to third man.
|5.1 : NLTC Perera to Warner, no run, good length ball cut on the bounce to diving Dilshan at backward point.
End of over: AUS 32/0 (Warner 5, Finch 24)
|4.6 : Mathews to Finch, no run, full in length, swung slightly there as well. Finch glided it towards backward point.
|4.5 : Mathews to Finch, no run, pushed away to mid wicket.
|4.4 : Mathews to Warner, one run, gets the glide through the backward point fielder Dilshan for one.
|4.3 : Mathews to Warner, no run, moved forward and fended this ball into the covers.
|4.2 : Mathews to Warner, no run, jammed up there, didn't seem to pick that delivery though pushed it towards mid wicket.
|4.1 : Mathews to Warner, no run, forward with a straight bat push to mid off.
End of over: AUS 31/0 (Warner 4, Finch 24)
|3.6 : Dilshan to Finch, no run, turned it away behind square leg.
|3.5 : Dilshan to Finch, no run, defended on the off side into the gap at cover.
|3.4 : Dilshan to Finch, no run, shuffled forward to the pitch of the delivery and pushed it to short mid wicket.
|3.3 : Dilshan to Finch, FOUR, another slog sweep just bounced inside the mid wicket rope.
|3.2 : Dilshan to Finch, no run, turned around the front pad to the fielder at short fine.
|3.1 : Dilshan to Finch, SIX, down on one knee with a huge slog sweep over the mid wicket fence.
End of over: AUS 21/0 (Warner 4, Finch 14)
|2.6 : Mathews to Warner, no run, pushed down to mid off.
|2.5 : Mathews to Warner, no run, cut away with good fielding by Dilshan at backward point stopping any runs being scored.
|2.4 : Mathews to Finch, one run, good comeback delivery, in close forcing Finch to push forward and play into the extra cover area.
|2.3 : Mathews to Finch, two byes, played and missed the short length ball, off the keeper towards the fine leg rope.
|2.2 : Mathews to Finch, no run, forward with a leading edge to the slower ball falling safe at short cover.
|2.1 : Mathews to Finch, no run, defended down to mid on.
End of over: AUS 18/0 (Warner 4, Finch 13)
|1.6 : Dilshan to Finch, one run, turned away to deep mid wicket.
|1.5 : Dilshan to Finch, no run, worked it round with a sweep to backward square leg.
|1.4 : Dilshan to Finch, FOUR, moved wide on the leg side, followed the length of the delivery with a heave through square leg.
|1.3 : Dilshan to Warner, one run, inside edged it just past the off stump where it deflected off the keepers' gloves for a run.
|1.2 : Dilshan to Warner, no run, moved back and cut down to backward point.
|1.1 : Dilshan to Finch, one run, pulled round through square leg.
End of over: AUS 11/0 (Warner 3, Finch 7)
|0.6 : Mathews to Finch, one run, dabbed it down towards mid on and they take off quickly for the single run.
|0.5 : Mathews to Finch, wide, down the leg side, looked to glance but missed and it is through to the keeper.
|Mathews to Finch, no run, outside edging with the glide attempt, safe though to the left of backward point.
|0.4 : Mathews to Finch, no run, beaten by the slower ball, off the glove away on the off side.
|0.3 : Mathews to Finch, SIX, followed through nicely with a superb straight drive that cleared the long off rope.
|0.2 : Mathews to Finch, no run, shuffled forward but unable to get a proper stroke on it and dabbed on the off side.
|0.1 : Mathews to Warner, three runs, real lossener delivery there, short and wide outside off for which Warner cut through the covers.
|0.0 : Angelo Mathews has the ball for the first over of the run chase.
|The sun has all but set, the venue lights shining brightly. David Warner and Aaron Finch to open with the bat.
|23:28 AET - Welcome back for the second session. Players and umpires making their way back out to the middle.