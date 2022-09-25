|Batsmen
|0.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Cameron Green, No run.
|0.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Cameron Green, Another swing and a miss!
|0.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Cameron Green, Swing and a miss! This is on a good length and outside off, Cameron GreenÂ goes for the heave to the leg side but misses.
|0.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Cameron Green, FOUR! Green finds the gap this time. Kumar pulls his length back and bowls this outside off, Cameron GreenÂ stays there and cuts it betweenÂ point and cover for a boundary.
|0.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Cameron Green, SIX! BANG! Green is making his intention clear here. This is full as well and on the leg stump line, Cameron GreenÂ flicks it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
|0.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Cameron Green, In the air.....safe! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ starts with a full delivery, outside off, Cameron GreenÂ slices it in the air and behind extra cover. Luckily for him it lands safely and the batters get two runs. AustraliaÂ are underway!
|0.0 : We are all ready to start! The Indian players make their way out to the middle. Aaron FinchÂ and Cameron GreenÂ are the openers for Australia. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ to start with the ball. Can he get some swing tonight? Let's find out. Here we go...
Aaron Finch, the skipper of Australia says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that the pitch looks good. Tells that they want to perform well against the best sides and it is an important game for them. Mentions that the crowd in India have been amazing wherever they play. Informs they have made one change too with Josh Inglis in for Sean Abbott.
|Aaron Finch, the skipper of AustraliaÂ says thatÂ they would have bowled first as well. Adds that the pitch looks good. Tells that they want to perform well against the best sides and it is an important game for them. Mentions that the crowd in India have been amazing wherever they play. Informs they have made one change too with Josh InglisÂ in for Sean Abbott.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India says that they will field first. Tells that there is a lot of noise on the ground and says that it is good to be in Hyderabad. Mentions that a win is important and it is crucial to keep winning in this format. Tells that there it is a challenge to play against Australia and it is about doing their basics right and if they do that they will get the results. Further adds that the last game was a good challenge for them and says that it is time to step up again.
|Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Josh Inglis (In for Sean Abbott), Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
|India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (In for Rishabh Pant), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of India. They have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Murali Kartik says that it is a fairly large playing surface and then Ajit Agarkar joins him for company. Agarkar says that it is a firm surface and it is beautiful to bat with not a lot of grass. Tells that it has become a norm to chase down the total with pitch behaving even better later on. He adds that long boundaries can help bowlers a bit but overall, he feels that it is a very good batting surface. Kartik signs off by saying that they both agree in unison that it is a belter of a pitch.