|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . 6 6 1 6 | 0wd . . 6 1 . 2 | . 1 6 1 w 1
|Last bat : Suryakumar Yadavlbw b Adam Zampa0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:55/3 (4.3 Ovs)
|6.4 : Pat Cummins to Hardik Pandya, No run.
|6.3 : Pat Cummins to Hardik Pandya, Great running! It is full, wide outside off. Pandya shuffles across and slices it to deep point. It lands safely and they take a brace.Â
|6.2 : Pat Cummins to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! Hardik PandyaÂ now shifting gears! A full-length ball, wide outside off. Hardik PandyaÂ stands tall and smacks it over covers. One bounce and over the ropes.Â
|6.1 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, A short ball, outside off. Sharma pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one. Does not hit it cleanly though.
|Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, WIDE! Pat CumminsÂ has to reload this delivery. It is a length ball, outside the tramline. Rohit SharmaÂ lets it be. Wided.
|5.6 : Sean Abbott to Hardik Pandya, A dot to end the over! Hardik PandyaÂ is still finding his feet it. A wide yorker this time. Hardik PandyaÂ fails to dig it out. A good finish to the over, although the damage was already done. 11 runs off it.
|5.5 : Sean Abbott to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ punches it to deep point for one.
|Sean Abbott to Rohit Sharma, WIDE! Abbott errs in his line this time. It is full, wide outside off, moving away. It goes past the tramline. Sharma tries to reach out but misses. Wide called by the umpire.
|5.4 : Sean Abbott to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Sharma finds the gap yet again. It is a slower ball, on the body. Rohit SharmaÂ pulls it past the man at short fine leg. It races away to the boundary. 23 runs now needed in 14 balls.
|5.3 : Sean Abbott to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! This should release some pressure. It is a half voller, around off. Rohit SharmaÂ lofts it inside-out over covers. It is in the gap and into the boundary.Â
|5.2 : Sean Abbott to Hardik Pandya, Full length, wide outside off. Hardik PandyaÂ hits it through the gap at point for a single.
|5.1 : Sean Abbott to Hardik Pandya, Swing and a miss! Good-length ball, outside off. Hardik PandyaÂ looks to chase it but misses.
|4.6 : Adam Zampa to Hardik Pandya, Darted on the pads, Pandya hangs back and flicks it towards long on. They take one more. A great over from Zampa comes to an end. 7 runs and two wickets off it.
|4.5 : Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma, Full, on the pads, Sharma flicks it to wide long on and crosses for a single.
|4.4 : Adam Zampa to Hardik Pandya, He misses out on his Hat Trick. Flatter, outside off. Pandya pushes it through point for one.
|4.3 : Hardik PandyaÂ India's top-scorer in the last match makes his way out to the crease.Â
|Adam Zampa to Suryakumar Yadav, OUT! LBW! This is plumb! Suryakumar YadavÂ has a chat with his skipper at the other end who suggests to go against the review. Suryakumar YadavÂ trudges back to the dugout on a golden duck here. Adam ZampaÂ is turning the game on its head here. It is fuller, on off. Suryakumar YadavÂ gets down on one knee and looks to go for the sweep. He misses and gets pinged. Adam ZampaÂ appeals and the finger goes up in a flash. Adam ZampaÂ is on a Hat-Trick now!
|4.2 : Suryakumar YadavÂ makes his way out to the middle as IndiaÂ stick to their batting order.Â
|Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli, OUT! TIMBER! It is Adam ZampaÂ again to get the breakthrough. India lose their second wicket. Virat Kohli's cameo comes to an end. Adam ZampaÂ has the last laugh here. He goes full, around leg. Kohli comes down the track, looks to flick it away but ends up playing all around it. The ball sneaks through his defense and hit the top of leg.Â
|4.1 : Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Virat KohliÂ seems to be in good touch here. Pressure right on the bowler. It is short, on off. Kohli dances down the track and smacks it down the ground for four.
|3.6 : Daniel Sams to Virat Kohli, Shorter, on the body. Kohli miscues his pull to square leg. They take a single.
|3.5 : Daniel Sams to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Over the bowler! Kohli gets his first boundary of the chase and 50 comes up for IndiaÂ in no time. It is a length ball, on middle and leg. Kohli goes back and lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.Â
|3.3 : Daniel Sams to Rohit Sharma, A length ball, around off, this one keeps low off the deck. Sharma awkwardly gets it back to the bowler.
|3.4 : Daniel Sams to Rohit Sharma, LEG BYE! Good length, around off. Sharma goes for the pull but misses. It goes to the leg side off his waist. They cross for a leg bye.
|3.2 : Daniel Sams to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Nicely played! A slower, short ball, wide of off. Rohit SharmaÂ reaches out and places it down to third man. It races away to the boundary.Â
|3.1 : Daniel Sams to Virat Kohli, A short ball, on off. Kohli comes down the track and whips it to long on. They take one.
|2.6 : Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli, Kohli gets off the mark! It is pushed through, on the pads. Kohli tucks it to mid-wicket and crosses for one. A wicket-taking over by Zampa comes to an end.
|2.5 : Virat KohliÂ comes in at number 3.
|Adam Zampa to KL Rahul, OUT! TIMBER! Adam ZampaÂ has got the breakthrough and KL RahulÂ has to depart! Zampa bowls a skidder full and in line with the off stump. Rahul looks to slog sweep across the line of the ball but he misses and the ball goes on to hit the off pole. Rahul looks disappointed but will have to make the long walk back to the shed. Is this the opening AustraliaÂ needed?
|2.4 : Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma, Another full delivery bowled outside the off pole, Rohit SharmaÂ clips this to long on for a single.Â
|2.3 : Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma, SIX! BOOM! Fourth maximum for Sharma. It is full, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ makes room and smokes it over the wide long off fence for a maximum.
|2.2 : Adam Zampa to KL Rahul, Adam ZampaÂ flights this full and in line with the stumps, KL RahulÂ shimmies down the wicket and gets an inside edge onto his pads. They take a single as the ball rolls to the off side.Â
|2.1 : Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma, Adam ZampaÂ floats this one full and outside the off stump, Rohit SharmaÂ looks to slog this but gets beaten. Matthew WadeÂ does not collect the ball and they get a bye.
|1.6 : Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Continues bowling short and outside off, KL RahulÂ drags the ball towards mid-wicket for a single. There is a direct hit from the deep but the batter is well in. The ball hits the stumps and they take an extra overthrow run. IndiaÂ are 30 for no loss after the Powerplay.
|1.5 : Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Another slower delivery bowled on a good length and well outside the off pole. KL RahulÂ reaches for it but misses.
|1.4 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, Bowls this back of a length and outside off, the ball sticks into the pitch and Rohit SharmaÂ is early into his shot. Gets the ball to deep square leg for a run.
|1.3 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, SIX! Rohit SharmaÂ is dealing in biggies here! Pat CumminsÂ bowls this one is shorter and angled into the batter. Rohit SharmaÂ is in position straight away to pull this over the deep square leg boundary for his third maximum.Â
|1.2 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, Bangs this one in short and going down leg, Rohit SharmaÂ pre-meditates and goes across the stumps to paddle it. Misses the ball as it goes through to the keeper.Â
|1.1 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, Takes pace off the ball and serves this on a good length, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ looks to pull but is early into the shot and gets beaten.
|Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, WIDE! Pat CumminsÂ bowls this back of a length and angles this down leg. This has been called wide.Â
|0.6 : Pat CumminsÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Josh Hazlewood to KL Rahul, SIX! KL RahulÂ joins the party now! Josh HazlewoodÂ goes full once again and strays onto the pads, KL RahulÂ keeps his head still and flicks this over deep mid-wicket for the third six of the over. IndiaÂ have 20 runs on the board after the first over.Â
|0.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Rohit Sharma, Goes full this time and slightly outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ digs this out to cover and takes a run.Â
|0.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Rohit Sharma, SIX! Consecutive biggies! A short ball this time, on leg. Rohit SharmaÂ swivels and smokes it over the square leg fence for a maximum.
|0.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Rohit Sharma,Â SIX! This has been dispatched! Josh HazlewoodÂ serves this on a good length and just outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ rocks back and thumps this over deep mid-wicket to get off the mark with a maximum.Â
|0.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Rohit Sharma,Â Good swing here! Bowls this on a good length and gets the ball to move away sharply from outside off, Rohit Sharma feels for this and gets beaten.
|0.1 : Josh Hazlewood to KL Rahul, Josh HazlewoodÂ begins with a good length delivery served outside off, KL Rahul taps this towards deep point and takes a single to get off the mark.