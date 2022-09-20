|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . 6 . 4 | 1 . 1 . 2 .
|Last bat : Suryakumar Yadavc Matthew Wade b Cameron Green46(25b2x44x6) SR:184.00, FoW:126/4 (13.3 Ovs)
|13.3 : Axar PatelÂ is next in.
|Cameron Green to Suryakumar Yadav, OUT! c Matthew Wade b Cameron Green.
|13.2 : Cameron Green to Hardik Pandya, 1 run.
|13.1 : Cameron Green to Hardik Pandya, SIX! What a shot from Pandya this time! Green bowls this short and on middle, Hardik PandyaÂ moves deep and swats it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
|12.6 : Adam Zampa to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX! Back-to-back for Sky. This one is even bigger. Zampa again floats this up, lands full and on middle, Suryakumar YadavÂ stays there and slogs it over the deep mid-wicket fence for another biggie.
|12.5 : Adam Zampa to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX! Into the stands! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Suryakumar YadavÂ clears his front leg and smokes it over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
|12.4 : Adam Zampa to Hardik Pandya, Too much flight this time on off. Pandya eases it to long off for one.
|12.3 : Adam Zampa to Suryakumar Yadav, Floated, full and on middle. Yadav works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|12.2 : Adam Zampa to Hardik Pandya, Tossed up, full and on off, it's pushed to long off for one.
|12.1 : Adam Zampa to Suryakumar Yadav, On the pads, whipped to square leg for a single.
|11.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Hardik Pandya, On a length and on off. Pandya dabs it out to backward point.
|11.5 : Hardik PandyaÂ comes in.
|Josh Hazlewood to KL Rahul, OUT! TAKEN! AustraliaÂ gets the priced wicket of Rahul. Josh HazlewoodÂ bowls this full and on the pads, KL RahulÂ looks to whip it away, but tries to hit it too hard and cannot get the right elevation as it is not from the middle of the bat. As a result, the ball goes in the air and towards deep square leg where Nathan EllisÂ settles under it and takes a good catch. Rahul will be kicking himself as he was set and could have done more damage.
|11.4 : Josh Hazlewood to KL Rahul, FOUR! A great effort in the deep, but the ballÂ finds the fence. Hazlewood bowls this short and on middle, KL RahulÂ pulls it towards wide of long on where Glenn MaxwellÂ runs to his right and dives to go for the catch, but the ball falls short of him and goes through to the fence.
|11.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Suryakumar Yadav, Full again and on middle, Suryakumar YadavÂ works it with the inner half of the bat towards square leg for a run.
|11.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX! All the way! This is a fantastic shot from Sky. Hazlewood serves this fuller, on middle, Suryakumar YadavÂ gets behind the line and flicks it wristily over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
|11.1 : Josh Hazlewood to KL Rahul, This is on a good length and on leg, angling in, KL RahulÂ pushes it towards long on for a single.
|10.6 : Adam Zampa to KL Rahul, FIFTY for KL Rahul! Zampa flights this up, full and on off, KL RahulÂ drives it towards long off a run. This has been a special innings from Rahul and he will look to take India to a big total now.
|10.5 : Adam Zampa to KL Rahul, Tossed up and around off, KL RahulÂ looks to guide it towards point but gets an inside edge to the leg side.
|10.4 : Adam Zampa to Suryakumar Yadav, Looped up, on leg, Suryakumar YadavÂ comes down the track but yorks himself and digs it towards long on for one.
|10.3 : Adam Zampa to KL Rahul, A bit short, on middle, KL RahulÂ makes room and cuts it through cover-point for another run.
|10.2 : Adam Zampa to Suryakumar Yadav, Floated, full and on middle, Suryakumar YadavÂ goes down and sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|10.1 : Adam Zampa to KL Rahul, Tossed up, full and on leg, KL RahulÂ uses his feet and eases it towards long on for a single.
|9.6 : DRINKS! India will be happy with the score despite losing two big guns for a low score. Rahul andÂ Yadav have been fantastic till now but AustraliaÂ will be aware of the middle order woes of India and one wicket here could help them get things back under control. India on the other hand will look for a score around 180 from here. Adam ZampaÂ is back on after the break.
|Nathan Ellis to KL Rahul, On middle on a length. Rahul nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single. A good over from Ellis. 7 runs from it. India are 86/2 at the halfway mark.Â
|9.5 : Nathan Ellis to Suryakumar Yadav, Another slower ball on the pads.Â Yadav works it to square leg for a run.
|9.4 : Nathan Ellis to Suryakumar Yadav, A slower bouncer, outside off.Â Yadav fails to ramp it away. AustraliaÂ are not bowling more of slower deliveries.Â
|9.3 : Nathan Ellis to Suryakumar Yadav, TWO TAKEN! On a length and outside off. Yadav punches it wide of deep point for a brace.
|Nathan Ellis to Suryakumar Yadav, Wide! A full toss but going down the leg side.Â Yadav misses his flick.Â
|0.0 : Nathan EllisÂ comes back into the attack. He conceded 5 runs in his first over and picked up a wicket.
|9.2 : Nathan Ellis to KL Rahul, This is on middle and nips back in sharply. Rahul taps it to cover for a run.
|9.1 : Nathan Ellis to Suryakumar Yadav, Fuller and on middle.Â Yadav drives it to long on for a single.
|8.6 : Glenn Maxwell to KL Rahul, SIX! Another cracker of a shot from Rahul! He finishes the over with a six and moves into the 40s! 20 runs from the last two overs. Maxwell drops it short and outside off. Rahul gets low and slogs it over mid-wicket for a biggie.Â
|8.5 : Glenn Maxwell to KL Rahul, This one just holds a bit, shorter and outside off. Rahul keeps it out.
|8.4 : Glenn Maxwell to Suryakumar Yadav, A loopy ball, outside off.Â Yadav knocks it to deep cover for one more.
|8.3 : Glenn Maxwell to KL Rahul, Touch short and outside off. Rahul pulls it hard but straight to the man at deep mid-wicket. The batters cross.
|8.2 : Glenn Maxwell to Suryakumar Yadav, Tossed up on middle.Â Yadav tucks it to deep square leg for a single.Â
|8.1 : Glenn Maxwell to KL Rahul, Outside off, cut to sweeper cover for a single.
|7.6 : Cameron Green to KL Rahul, Around off, Rahul works it to point for a single. He will keep the strike. 13 runs from Green's first over.
|7.5 : Cameron Green to KL Rahul, FOUR! Superb from KL! Overpitched and outside off. Rahul drives it on the up but in the gap to covers for four more.
|7.4 : Cameron Green to KL Rahul, SIX! WHAT A SHOT! Green errs in his line and serves it on the pads, it is pitched up and Rahul wastes no opportunity as he whips it over square leg for a biggie.Â
|7.3 : Cameron Green to KL Rahul, This is on a good length and on off, KL RahulÂ cuts it but straight to cover-point.
|7.2 : Cameron Green to Suryakumar Yadav, Length ball on middle.Â Yadav hits it through mid on for one.
|7.1 : Cameron Green to KL Rahul, On the hips, it is flicked behind square leg for a single.
|6.6 : Change. Cameron GreenÂ is into the attack.
|Adam Zampa to KL Rahul, Full, on middle and Rahul thumps it back to Zampa who gets low to stop but fails and allows a single. 10 runs off the over.
|6.5 : Adam Zampa to Suryakumar Yadav, On middle, pushed to long off for one more. Suryakumar YadavÂ is looking in good touch. Everything has come off the middle till now.
|6.4 : Adam Zampa to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! In the gap! This is full and around off.Â Yadav wrists it beautifully in the gap to the right of long on for four runs.
|6.3 : Adam Zampa to KL Rahul, Fuller and on middle, this is driven to deep cover for one. 50 up!
|Adam Zampa to KL Rahul, Wide! This is down the leg side. Rahul misses his whip.
|6.2 : Adam Zampa to Suryakumar Yadav, Slower, short and outside off.Â Yadav cuts it to Green who makes a solid stop at backward point. Just a single.
|6.1 : Adam Zampa to KL Rahul, Tossed up, outside off, turning away. Rahul cuts it through point for a single.
|5.6 : Change. Adam ZampaÂ is back on.Â
|4.5 : Nathan Ellis to Virat Kohli, OUT! TAKEN! Kohli goes now!Â A big, big wicket for Australia! Nathan EllisÂ pitchesÂ it upÂ on middle, Virat KohliÂ skips down the track to loft it over mid on, but cannot get under the ball enough as the ball is too full for the shot,Â and ends up hittingÂ it flat. Cameron GreenÂ at mid on takes an easy catch. A short stay for Kohli and the Aussies are celebrating. IndiaÂ in a bit of trouble now as they have lost two wickets.
|Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX! BANG! SKY has made his intentions clear here. Cummins lands this short, on middle and leg, Suryakumar YadavÂ picks up the length early and pulls it over the deep backward square leg fence for a biggie.
|5.6 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, Full and on on off, Suryakumar YadavÂ drills it towards mid off. IndiaÂ areÂ 46 for 2 at the end of Powerplay.
|5.4 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, This is on a good length and on off, Suryakumar YadavÂ strokes it towards extra cover.
|5.3 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Pat CumminsÂ bowls this fractionally fuller and around off, Suryakumar YadavÂ stays there and creams it through extra cover for a boundary.
|5.2 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, This is outside off, fuller length andÂ Yadav pushes it to mid off.
|5.1 : Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Touch fuller and on middle. Rahul bunts it to mid on for a sharp single.
|4.6 : Nathan Ellis to Suryakumar Yadav, On a length and on middle. Yadav punches it back to Ellis who gets a big hand on it. AustraliaÂ will be happierÂ of the sides till now.Â
|4.5 : Suryakumar YadavÂ walks out to the middle.Â
|4.4 : Nathan Ellis to KL Rahul, Fuller one this time, on leg, KL RahulÂ drives it towards wide midÂ on for a single.
|3.6 : Adam Zampa to KL Rahul, FOUR! A lucky boundary but Rahul won't mind. Zampa bowls this slower through the air, on middle and turning away a bit, KL RahulÂ looks to drive it, but slices it in the air, and the ball goes just over the cover fielder and races away to the fence.
|4.3 : Nathan Ellis to KL Rahul, Ellis continues to bowl on a good length, on off, KL RahulÂ moves back and punches it past the diving point fielder for a brace.
|4.2 : Nathan Ellis to Virat Kohli, Short of a length and outside off, Virat KohliÂ guides it past point for a run.
|Nathan Ellis to Virat Kohli, WIDE! Ellis serves this full but down the leg side, Virat KohliÂ misses his flick. Wided.
|4.1 : Nathan Ellis to Virat Kohli, This is on a good length and around off, Virat KohliÂ pushes it towards covers.
|3.5 : Adam Zampa to KL Rahul, Tossed up, full and on middle, KL RahulÂ makes room and drives it firmly but finds the fielder at covers.
|3.4 : Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli, This is again on a yorker length and on middle, Virat KohliÂ this time drills it towards long on for an easy single.
|3.3 : Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli, Looped up, almost on a yorker length and on middle, Virat KohliÂ digs it out towards mid off.
|3.2 : Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli, Flatter, outside off, slower in the air. Kohli punches it straight to cover-point.
|3.1 : Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli, Zampa serves it full and on the pads. Kohli keeps it out.
|2.6 : Change. Spin already as Adam ZampaÂ to bowl now. A slip for Kohli.
|Josh Hazlewood to KL Rahul, BEATEN! Lovely comeback from Josh! Serves on a nagging length, outside off, makes it to move away slightly. Rahul pushes and misses.
|2.5 : Josh Hazlewood to KL Rahul, FOUR! Poor fielding! This is full and outside off at 135 clicks. Rahul tries to work on the leg side but gets an outside edge to third man. It was hit fine and Adam ZampaÂ had to move across, he slides but fails to stop.Â
|2.1 : Josh Hazlewood to KL Rahul, SIX! What a shot! RahulÂ gets into the act now. Hazlewood bowls this full and on middle, KL RahulÂ takes a couple of steps down the pitch and flicks it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|2.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Rohit Sharma, OUT! TAKEN! Josh HazlewoodÂ gets the breakthrough and this is a huge wicket for the Aussies as the Indian skipper has to go back to the hut.
|Virat KohliÂ is the new man in.
|2.3 : Josh Hazlewood to KL Rahul, Full and down the leg, KL RahulÂ tucks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|2.2 : Josh Hazlewood to KL Rahul, Rahul comes down the track again and Hazlewood pulls his length back a bit, on off, KL RahulÂ tries to play at it but misses.
|1.6 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Good shot this! This is full and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ comes down the track and slashes at it and it goes over point for a boundary.
|1.5 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, BEATEN! Cummins pulls his length back a bit now and bowls this around off, Rohit SharmaÂ looks to push it away but misses.
|1.4 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, SIX! BANG! We have got the first maximum of the innings! This is full and on the pads, Rohit SharmaÂ stays back and flicks it towards the fine leg fence, Josh HazlewoodÂ comes too far in from the ropes and watches the ball go over his head for a biggie. He misjudged the flight there.
|1.3 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, Cummins serves this full and on middle and leg, swinging in, Rohit SharmaÂ looks to flick it away but misses and gets hit on his pads as the ball goes nowhere.
|1.2 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, Goes a bit fuller and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ pushes it with the outer half of his bat towards cover-point.
|1.1 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, Pat CumminsÂ starts with a good-length delivery, around off, Rohit SharmaÂ stays back and blocks it out.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Pat Cummins.
|Josh Hazlewood to KL Rahul, A tidy start from Josh Hazlewood! He delivers this on middle. Rahul knocks it straight to mid on.
|0.5 : Josh Hazlewood to KL Rahul, TWO RUNS! A length ball on middle. Rahul flicks it behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.Â
|0.4 : Josh Hazlewood to KL Rahul, A late movement again! This is on a length and outside off, jags away. Rahul looks to push it away but he fails to connect.
|0.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Rohit Sharma, A QUICK SINGLE! Rohit is off the mark. Sharma comes down the track and Josh serves a fuller ball, around off. Sharma works it to mid-wicket and runs across for a single.Â
|0.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Rohit Sharma, On a length and around off, at 137.2 kph, it nips away slightly. Sharma is slightly squared up as he looks to flick but gets a soft leading edge to covers.
|0.1 : Josh Hazlewood to KL Rahul, India are off the mark!Â Hazlewood starts with a fuller ball on the pads. Rahul flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|0.0 : Done with all the pre-match formalities. The Aussie players are out in the middle. Rohit SharmaÂ and KL RahulÂ are the openers for India. Josh HazlewoodÂ to start with the ball. A slip in place. Let's go...
|It's time for action, folks! The players from both teams walk out for their respective national anthems. It is Australia's national anthem first and then followed by India's national anthem.
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of IndiaÂ says every game is an opportunity to correct themselves from the past. Adds they will try and play the same way they have been doing in the last few months. Shares after what happened in the Asia Cup, they have a chance to reflect on what went wrong. Reckons that they try and pick the strongest team every time. InformsÂ Harshal PatelÂ is back. Adds Jasprit BumrahÂ is not fit enough but probably will come back in the next game. Shares Axar PatelÂ and Yuzvendra
|Aaron Finch, the captain of AustraliaÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that it is about building up to the World Cup and get some more information about the boys. Mentions that any time they play India it is a fiesty contest. Tells that they will bowlÂ first as the dew might come in the second innings. Shares the pitch is hard and flat. Informs that they have a late change. Nathan EllisÂ comes in for Kane Richardson. Tim David is making his debut and Cameron GreenÂ will open the batting alo
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David (ON HIS DEBUT), Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favor of AUSTRALIA. They will BOWL first!
|BREAKING - The wait is over for Tim DavidÂ as he is all set to make his international debut. He receives his debut cap from Matthew Wade.