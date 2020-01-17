|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 2 4 . . 3 . | . . . 1 . . | 1 . . . . . .
|Last bat : David Warnerc Manish Pandey b Mohammed Shami15(12b2x40x6) SR:125.00, FoW:20/1 (3.2 Ovs)
|11.1 : N Saini to A Finch, Landed outside off, tapped straight to backward point.
|10.6 : R Jadeja to A Finch, Five singles in the over! On middle, Finch taps it towards cover for one.
|10.5 : R Jadeja to A Finch, Shortens his length this time, Finch pushes it covers.
|10.4 : R Jadeja to S Smith, One more single down to long on this time by Smith.
|10.3 : R Jadeja to A Finch, Angled into the pads, Finch plays it towards short mid-wicket. He dives to his left and gets a hadn to it but can't stop the run.
|10.2 : R Jadeja to S Smith, Gives it air and lands it on middle, Smith hits it down to long on and takes one.
|10.1 : R Jadeja to A Finch, Loopy ball on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
|9.6 : Ravindra Jadeja into the attack. Very interesting phase coming up. Will Australia target him?
|Fielding restrictions lifted! Time for Powerplay 2. 4 fielders now allowed outside the 30-yard circle, till the 40th over.
|M Shami to S Smith, A dot to end! Another big over for the Aussies. They are 55 for 1 after Powerplay 1. Decent start for them. Another 286 is needed in 240. This is fuller and on middle, Smith hits it to mid on.
|9.5 : M Shami to S Smith, FOUR! Straight down the ground! Third boundary in the over and runs flowing now. Fuller and around off, Smith creams it past the fielder at mid off and it races away to the fence.
|9.4 : M Shami to S Smith, Back of a length and on off, kept out.
|9.3 : M Shami to S Smith, FOUR! Another boundary! Consecutive ones for Australia. It is full and on the pads, Smith loves it there. He flicks it uppishly towards the square leg fence. Bumrah in the deep runs to his left, gets to the ball but lets it through. Poor effort by the pacer. 50 up for Australia.
|9.2 : M Shami to S Smith, FOUR! That is a lovely shot! Brilliant use of the wrists. Just uses the pace of the bowler. It is on middle, Smith works it through square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
|9.1 : M Shami to S Smith, This is angled into the middle pole, it is on a length. Smith pushes it to mid on.
|8.6 : M Shami to S Smith, A leg bye to end! 10 from this over. A good one and a much-needed one for Australia. On the pads, Smith looks to work it on the leg side but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. One run taken.
|8.5 : M Shami to A Finch, A single now! This is angled into the batter, Finch works it through backward square leg for one.
|8.4 : M Shami to A Finch, Slightly fuller than the last ball and on middle, Finch pushes it to mid off.
|8.3 : M Shami to A Finch, FOUR! Second boundary in the over! Shami has not started well here. He bangs it short and on the body. Finch swivels and pulls it to the right of fine leg.
|8.2 : M Shami to A Finch, On the off pole this time, Finch looks to hit it through the off side again but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
|8.1 : M Shami to A Finch, FOUR! Australia will hope this breaks the shackles! A little bit of room outside off, it is shorter. Finch guides it past point and it races away to the fence.
|7.6 : Change of ends for Mohammed Shami.
|N Saini to A Finch, Good running! Back of a length and on off, Finch pushes it to mid off for one. End of a tidy over from Saini.
|7.5 : N Saini to S Smith, On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|7.4 : N Saini to S Smith, Inside edge but does not carry! Length and outside off, this one stays a touch low. Smith looks to push it through the off side but it stays low, hits the inside edge and goes towards the keeper.
|7.3 : N Saini to A Finch, Good running! Back of a length and on off, Finch drops it towards the off side and takes one. When boundaries are not easy to come, rotation of strike becomes important.
|7.2 : N Saini to A Finch, Closer to the off pole this time and on off, Finch plays it towards point.
|7.1 : N Saini to A Finch, Extra bounce! Shorter and outside off, Finch hops and looks to cut but there is extra bounce. He gets beaten.
|6.6 : Navdeep Saini is on now!
|J Bumrah to S Smith, Two maidens in a row for Bumrah. Brilliant from him. The last ball is on off, Smith pushes it to mid off.
|6.5 : J Bumrah to S Smith, Shorter and on middle, Smith ducks under it.
|6.4 : J Bumrah to S Smith, 10 dots in a row for Bumrah! On a length and around off, Smith opens the face of the bat and plays it towards cover-point.
|6.3 : J Bumrah to S Smith, Back of a length delivery and on off, Smith pushes it back to the bowler.
|6.2 : J Bumrah to S Smith, Length delivery and on off, Smith strokes it to covers.
|6.1 : J Bumrah to S Smith, Back of a length and on off, SS pushes it to covers.
|5.6 : M Shami to A Finch, A dot to end! On middle, kept out.
|5.5 : M Shami to S Smith, OUCH! That must have hurt! A short one on middle, it does not bounce a lot. Smith looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body. It rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|5.4 : M Shami to S Smith, A huge shout but not given! A little too high and also the impact seemed to be outside off. It is on a length and around off, Smith shuffles across and looks to defend but misses to get hit high on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head.
|5.3 : M Shami to A Finch, Uppish but over the fielders in the ring! Lack of timing again. It is fuller and around off, Finch lofts it over covers. Pandey from covers runs after it, slides and pushes it back in. The fielder from short covers does the mopping up job. Three taken.
|5.2 : M Shami to A Finch, Two taken! Poor from Kuldeep! This is shorter and outside off, it is guided towards third man. They take one. Kuldeep fumbles, seeing that Finch goes for the second and completes it.
|5.1 : M Shami to S Smith, India are using the tactics New Zealand used! They have a short backward square leg in place. Just like Wagner, Shami bowls it short. Smith pulls, he hits it uppishly but wide of that fielder there. It goes towards fine leg for one.
|4.6 : J Bumrah to A Finch, A maiden over! Finch is on 1 run of 15 balls. Shorter and on off, Finch pushes it to covers.
|4.5 : J Bumrah to A Finch, Almost drags it on! Shortish and outside off, a little too close to cut. Finch tries to do so but ends up getting an inside edge. It goes just past the off pole.
|4.4 : J Bumrah to A Finch, Finch is very disappointed he did not put that away! It is short and outside off, Finch guides it to point.
|4.3 : J Bumrah to A Finch, Excellent delivery! Bumrah is causing a lot of problems for Finch here. This one comes back in a long way from outside off. Finch hops and tries to keep it out but gets hit high on the thigh pad.
|4.2 : UNDER-19 WORLD CUP UPDATE - Not a day to remember for the Proteas. They are the hosts for this tournament but have started their campaign on a sorry note. In the very first match of the World Cup, they have been stunned by Afghanistan. Bowled out for a paltry 129, South Africa could not do much as they were trounced by 7 wickets and 25 overs to spare!!!
|J Bumrah to A Finch, Back of a length and on middle, defended.
|4.1 : J Bumrah to A Finch, On the fuller side and attacking the stumps. Finch plays it towards covers.
|3.6 : M Shami to A Finch, A single to end the over! On the pads, Finch works it wide of mid on and takes one.
|3.5 : M Shami to S Smith, A little too straight, Smith works it towards fine leg and a run is taken. SS is off the mark.
|3.4 : M Shami to S Smith, One more short ball, Smith evades it.
|3.3 : M Shami to S Smith, Good length and on off, kept out.
|M Shami to S Smith, A bumper to welcome the new batter. It is down the leg side. Left alone, wided.
|3.2 : Steven Smith walks in at no.3.
|M Shami to D Warner, OUT! TAKEN! Pandey has taken a one-handed blinder. WOW! That is something special to dismiss a player in special form. This should make Pandey feel a lot better, he did not do a lot with the bat but this effort could be a very vital contribution. India have struck early and it is Warner who was looking good in the little balls he faced. This is short and outside off. Warner slaps it hard, he does not keep it down. He must have felt he has got another boundary to his nam
|3.1 : M Shami to D Warner, FOUR! Too short and Warner does not have any problem dealing with it. The timing is not quite there but still a boundary. Short and outside off, Warner drags it over mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
|2.6 : J Bumrah to A Finch, BEATEN! A testing over from Bumrah comes to an end. This is shorter and outside off, Finch looks to push it through the off side but the ball straightens and whizzes past the outside edge.
|2.5 : J Bumrah to A Finch, Finch misses out there! This is short and outside off, Finch creams it but straight to point.
|2.4 : J Bumrah to A Finch, Inside edge! Bumrah gets this one to jag back in a long way from outside off. Finch looks to drive it against the movement through the off side but gets an inside edge to mid-wicket.
|2.3 : J Bumrah to A Finch, Lovely stuff! Bumrah goes wide of the crease and angles it into the off pole. He gets it to straighten after pitching. Finch looks to drive but misses.
|2.2 : J Bumrah to A Finch, Another inswinger. This time he gets it to tail back in from outside off. Finch looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|J Bumrah to A Finch, FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs! Bumrah looks to bowl the big booming inswinger. He though starts from middle, it keeps going away. Finch looks to flick but misses. Rahul dives to his left but fails to stop it.
|0.0 : Navdeep Saini is getting some treatment outside the boundary ropes. India are playing with 5 main bowlers and the Indian skipper would hope that this is not something major. Also, Shikhar Dhawan has not taken to the field and Yuzvendra Chahal has come on as a substitute for him.
|2.1 : J Bumrah to D Warner, A little too straight, Warner works it towrads fine leg for one.
|1.6 : M Shami to A Finch, Back of a length and on off, kept out. An expensive first over by Shami.
|1.5 : M Shami to D Warner, Three! It is shorter in length and outside off, Warner helps it over mid-wicket. He manages to drag it in that region. Saini hares after it and pushes it back before it crosses the rope. Three taken. Saini though is seen holding his ankle, he is back on his feet and is seen walking off the field.
|1.4 : M Shami to D Warner, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|1.3 : M Shami to D Warner, Shorter in length and on middle, Warner drops it on the off side. Finch wants a run but is sent back in time.
|1.2 : M Shami to D Warner, FOUR! The timing! No Indian fielder even gave it a thought of chasing. First boundary of the chase. It is on a length and around off, Warner creams it through extra cover and it races away to the fence.
|1.1 : M Shami to D Warner, Two! On the pads, errs in line does Shami. Warner flicks it through square leg and two is taken.
|0.6 : Mohammed Shami to bowl from the other end.
|J Bumrah to A Finch, He is this time tempted into the drive. A full ball outside off, Finch looks to drive away from the body but the ball shapes away, beats the outside edge and goes to the keeper. Just a single from the over, a good one for the Indians.
|0.5 : J Bumrah to A Finch, In the channel outside off, the ball shapes away further after pitching. Finch is not lured into the drive as he lets it be.
|0.4 : J Bumrah to D Warner, Warner and Australia are underway! A length ball on middle, Warner works it towards square leg for a single.
|0.3 : J Bumrah to D Warner, Play and a miss! A shortish length ball pitched outside off. It angles away from the bat as Warner looks to drive away from the body t get beaten.
|0.2 : J Bumrah to D Warner, Another length ball on the stumps, Warner tucks it towards the leg side of the wicket off his back foot.
|0.1 : J Bumrah to D Warner, Bumrah starts with a length ball on middle, Warner blocks it out off the back foot.
|0.0 : Time for the run chase! The Indian players are getting final instructions from the skipper in a huddle. David Warner and Aaron Finch, the two Aussie openers, walk out to the middle too. Jasprit Bumrah will start the proceedings for the Indians. Here we go...