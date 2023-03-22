|Batsmen
|10.4 : Hardik Pandya to Travis Head, 2 runs.
|10.2 : Hardik Pandya to Travis Head, FOUR! Valiant effort from Shubman GillÂ in the deep but he puts down the catch! Hardik PandyaÂ bangs it in short over leg stump, Travis HeadÂ pulls it flat and hard toward deep mid-wicket. Gill runs in from deep square leg and dives forward, getting both hands on it but fumbles and the ball goes through for a boundary as well.
|10.3 : Hardik Pandya to Travis Head, Back of a length around off, Travis HeadÂ hangs back and nudges it down toward backward point.
|10.1 : Hardik Pandya to Mitchell Marsh, Starts off with a good-length ball around the top of off. Mitchell MarshÂ stands tall and eases it through the point region for a single.
|9.6 : Powerplay 2! The fielding side can how have up to 4 players outside the inner ring till the 40th over. Also, Hardik PandyaÂ comes into the attack now.
|Axar Patel to Travis Head, Fuller one on pads, Travis HeadÂ tucks this to square leg for no run. A tidy over for India.
|9.5 : Axar Patel to Mitchell Marsh, Quicker and flatter on middle, Mitchell MarshÂ pushes this to long on and takes a single.
|9.4 : Axar Patel to Mitchell Marsh, Fuller and on off, Mitchell MarshÂ pushes this to short cover.
|9.3 : Axar Patel to Mitchell Marsh, Tossed up outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ gets and inside edge that bounces near the stumps.
|9.2 : Axar Patel to Mitchell Marsh, Turn and bounce on offer as he lands one fractionally short and just outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ gets beaten on his outside edge.
|9.1 : Axar Patel to Mitchell Marsh, Fuller and on off, Mitchell MarshÂ blocks this out.
|8.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, Fuller around the pads, Travis HeadÂ looks to play across the line but gets beaten as the ball has hit his pads. Loud appeal by SirajÂ but the umpire turns this down and after a lot od deliberation, India opt against the review.
|8.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, FOUR! Well anticipated and lofted over point for four. Back of a length around leg, Travis HeadÂ shuffles to his leg and lofts this over Ravindra JadejaÂ at point for four.
|8.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, Short-pitched delivery outside off, Travis HeadÂ looks to pull but gets beaten by the bounce on this.
|8.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, Back of a length over middle, Travis HeadÂ looks to push on the off side but gets beaten.
|8.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, FOUR! On a length around middle, Travis HeadÂ slogs this over the short mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. That went like a tracer bullet.
|8.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, Good length delivery around middle, Travis HeadÂ looks to slog but gets an inside edge onto his pads for no run.
|Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, Fuller one on off, Mitchell MarshÂ pushes this to cover for no run.
|0.6 : Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, Full and wide of off, Travis HeadÂ pushes this to point for no run to end the first over.
|0.5 : Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, FOUR! Glorious drive for four. Travis HeadÂ is off the mark and so is Australia. Over-pitched outside off, Travis HeadÂ drives this as the ball flies past mid off for the first boundary of the game.
|0.4 : Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, Fuller one around middle, Travis HeadÂ guides this on a couple of bounces to point.
|0.3 : Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, Fuller one around off, Travis HeadÂ slices this and finds the fielder at point.
|0.2 : Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, Good length delivery outside off angling in towards the batter, Travis HeadÂ looks to push through this but misses out on the inside edge.
|0.1 : Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, Mohammad ShamiÂ starts bang-on. On a length right on top of off, Travis HeadÂ pushes this to mid off.
|7.6 : Axar Patel to Mitchell Marsh, Fuller and on off, Mitchell MarshÂ defends this of the front foot for no run.
|7.1 : Axar Patel to Travis Head, SIX! Terrific strike for a maximum. Fuller around middle, Travis HeadÂ lofts this over the bowler's head for a maximum right on the sight screen.
|6.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, On a length around off, Mitchell MarshÂ defends this to short mid-wicket. Maiden over by Mohammed Siraj.
|6.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, Back of a length chest high, Mitchell MarshÂ blocks this out back to the bowler.
|6.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, Good length delivery around pads, Mitchell MarshÂ clips this off his pads and tries to take a single but Travis HeadÂ refuses the call and rightly so.
|6.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, Well-directed bouncer, Mitchell MarshÂ looks to pull but gets beaten.
|6.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, Back of a length on top of middle, Mitchell MarshÂ plays the stroke early and gets hit on his thigh pads.
|6.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, On a length around middle, Mitchell MarshÂ blocks this out on the on side.
|7.5 : Axar Patel to Mitchell Marsh, Fractionally short and wide of off, Mitchell MarshÂ cuts this but finds the fielder at cover-point.
|7.4 : Axar Patel to Mitchell Marsh, Tossed up in middle, Mitchell MarshÂ pushes this to point.
|7.3 : Axar Patel to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Intentionally hit uppishly over the infield on the off sideÂ for four. Fuller outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ drives this over cover for a boundary.
|7.2 : Axar Patel to Travis Head, Fuller one on pads, Travis HeadÂ flicks this wide of short fine leg for a single.
|5.6 : Axar Patel to Mitchell Marsh, Touch fuller on off, Mitchell MarshÂ hops on his back foot and drives this wide of Rohit SharmaÂ at extra cover who half-stops this and deflects the ball to long off as the batters take a single.
|5.5 : Axar Patel to Mitchell Marsh, Short in length on top of off, Mitchell MarshÂ defends this back to the bowler.
|5.4 : Axar Patel to Travis Head, Tossed up around off, Travis HeadÂ pushes this just wide off cover-point and steals a single.
|5.3 : Axar Patel to Travis Head, Fuller around off, Travis HeadÂ cuts this to cover-point.
|5.2 : Axar Patel to Travis Head, Floater on middle, Travis HeadÂ pushes this to short mid-wicket for no run.
|5.1 : Axar Patel to Travis Head, Quicker and wide of off, Travis HeadÂ mishits this to short cover.
|4.6 : Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Depth touch for yet another boundary. On a length around pads, Mitchell MarshÂ just flicks this off his pads for a boundary towards fine leg.
|4.5 : Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, Good length delivery on top of middle, Travis HeadÂ taps this near the square on off and takes a quick single. Good running between the wickets by these two.
|4.4 : Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, On a length around off, Travis HeadÂ connects the cut shot but finds Ravindra JadejaÂ at point.
|4.3 : Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, Short and wide of off, Travis HeadÂ looks to cut but misses out completely.
|4.2 : Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, SIX! Travis HeadÂ gets into the act as well. Fuller one on pads, Travis HeadÂ flicks this up and over the infield for a maximum towards the deep square leg fence.
|4.1 : Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, Good length delivery on top of off, Travis Head pushes this to point for no run.
|3.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! That's a cracker for four. Half-volley on off, Mitchell MarshÂ presents full face of his bat and drills this past the bowler for a boundary towards the long off fence.Â
|3.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, Fuller and on off, Mitchell MarshÂ pushes this to short cover for no run.
|3.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, Good length delivery wide of off, Mitchell MarshÂ gets beaten as the ball clips his pads. Loud appeal by Mohammed SirajÂ but the umpire turns this down.
|3.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Mitchell MarshÂ is dealing in boundaries. Pure timing on this for four. On a length around middle, Mitchell MarshÂ pushes at this but times this perfectly as the ball races past Rohit SharmaÂ at mid on for a boundary.
|3.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, Leg bye. On a length around pads, Travis HeadÂ looks to play across the line but gets a deflection of his pads to point and they take a single.
|3.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, Full and wide of off, Travis HeadÂ drives this well but finds the fielder at mid off.
|2.6 : Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, On a length outside off, slightly slower and nipped back in, Mitchell MarshÂ gets beaten on his inside edge.
|2.5 : Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, On a length outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ blocks this out to short cover.
|2.4 : Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, Fuller outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ hurries into the stroke and has driven this uppishly just in front of mid off.
|2.3 : Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, SIX! Pick-up stroke with effortless ease for a maximum. Fuller and on pads, Mitchell MarshÂ flicks this way over the fence at deep mid-wicket for the first maximum of this game.
|2.2 : Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, Back of a length outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ defends this to short cover.
|2.1 : Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, On a length nipping just a fraction in towards the batter, Mitchell MarshÂ gets beaten and the ball has clipped his front pad. This was going down leg.
|1.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, Brilliant fielding effort by Virat KohliÂ saves a certain boundary. On a length angling away from Travis Head, he stands tall and drives this wide of extra cover but Kohli fields well.
|1.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, Touch fuller on top of off, Mitchell MarshÂ places this to sweeper cover for a single.
|1.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Back of a length around middle, Mitchell MarshÂ uses his height and stands tall as he dismisses this over the short mid-wicket fielder for the second boundary of this over.
|1.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, Full and wide of off, Mitchell MarshÂ decides to leave this for the keeper to collect.
|1.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! On a length around pads, Mitchell MarshÂ stands tall and flicks this over short mid-wicket for a boundary. Mitchell MarshÂ is off in familiar style.
|5.6 : Mohammed SirajÂ (2-0-17-0) switches ends.
|Axar PatelÂ comes into the attack now.
|Mohammed SirajÂ to take the other new ball.
|0.0 : We are ready for the start of play! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of India. Mitchell MarshÂ and Travis HeadÂ are set to open the innings for Australia. Mohammad ShamiÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|India's skipper, Rohit SharmaÂ says that they were thinking of fielding first and there might be help for the spinners in the heat and they can maximise the conditions. Adds that it is an important game and deciders are always an interesting game and hopefully they can put their best foot forward. Mentions that Australia is a great team and the depth of the side is tested against such quality side. Informs that they are playing with the same team and it is important to give a bit of a run to the
|Steven Smith, the captain of AustraliaÂ says they will bat first Â as the track looks like dry and it is really hot ao they are looking to post a total. He adds that the series has been fun but this is a crunch gane so it will be fun. He also adds that the team combination is different as David WarnerÂ and Ashton AgarÂ come in for Cameron GreenÂ who isn't feeling well and Nathan Ellis.
|Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (C), David Warner (In for Cameron Green), Alex Carey (WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar (In for Nathan Ellis), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.
|India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.
|TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle and the flip of the coin lands in favor of Australia. They have elected to BAT first.