|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|TM Head
|9
|10
|0
|1
|90.00
|PM Nevill
|3
|1
|0
|0
|300.00
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|SS Pathirana
|2.5
|0
|23
|2
|8.12
|TM Dilshan
|2
|0
|8
|2
|4.00
|Recent overs : 2 . . . . . | . 4 . 1 4 1lb | 4 2 1wd 1 . 4 .
|Last bat : MS Wadec: Chandimal b: Dilshan14(23b0x40x6) SR:60.87, FoW:120/6 (16.6 Ovs)
|17.5 : Pathirana to Head, SIX, bends down and slogs it towards deep mid wicket. Senanayake tries to take the catch but ends up palming it over the fence
|Australia wins by 4 wickets and wins the series 2-0
|17.4 : Pathirana to Head, no run, gives the charge and blocks it back to the bowler
|17.3 : Pathirana to Head, no run, comes down the track and looks to swing but misses and gets hit on the pad
|17.2 : Pathirana to Nevill, three runs, bends down and scoops it towards fine leg for three runs
|Australia needs 5 more runs to win the match and the series
|17.1 : Pathirana to Head, one run, punches it to the long on fielder
End of over: AUS 120/6 (Head 2, Wade 14)
|16.6 : Dilshan to Wade, OUT, no run, bends down and tries the reverse sweep but gets a leading edge towards cover. Chandimal takes an easy catch.
|16.5 : Dilshan to Wade, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
|16.4 : Dilshan to Head, one run, punches it towards long off
|16.3 : Dilshan to Head, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|16.2 : Dilshan to Wade, three runs, comes down the track and looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge through backward point
|16.1 : Dilshan to Wade, no run, punches it to the cover fielder
End of over: AUS 116/5 (Head 1, Wade 11)
|15.6 : Senanayake to Head, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
|15.5 : Senanayake to Head, no run, gives the charge and pushes it back to the bowler
|15.4 : Senanayake to Head, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|15.3 : Senanayake to Wade, one run, goes back and cuts it through point for a single
|15.2 : Senanayake to Head, one run, looks to drive but gets an inside edge through backward square leg
|15.1 : Senanayake to Wade, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a single
End of over: AUS 113/5 (Khawaja 6, Wade 9)
|14.6 : Dilshan to Khawaja, OUT, no run, bends down and tries to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pad in line with the stumps. LBW appeal is upheld.
|Last 40 balls, 20 runs and 5 wickets
|Head is the new batsman
|14.5 : Dilshan to Wade, one run, reverse sweeps it towards deep backward point
|14.4 : Dilshan to Khawaja, one run, pulls it towards deep mid wicket
|14.3 : Dilshan to Wade, one run, goes back and cuts it towards deep cover
|14.2 : Dilshan to Khawaja, one run, sweeps it towards backward square leg for a quick single
|14.1 : Dilshan to Khawaja, no run, tries to sweep but misses
End of over: AUS 109/4 (Khawaja 4, Wade 7)
|13.6 : de Silva to Khawaja, one run, cuts it past Chandimal at cover for a single.
|Dilshan with the bal
|13.5 : de Silva to Khawaja, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|13.4 : de Silva to Wade, one run, sweeps it towards long leg for a single
|13.3 : de Silva to Khawaja, one run, drives it towards long off
|13.2 : de Silva to Wade, one run, cuts it towards deep point fielder
|13.1 : de Silva to Wade, no run, tries the reverse sweep but misses
End of over: AUS 105/4 (Khawaja 2, Wade 5)
|12.6 : Prasanna to Wade, one run, bends down and sweeps it towards long leg.
|Prasanna finishes with 16/1 from his 4 Overs
|12.5 : Prasanna to Khawaja, one run, sweeps it towards deep square leg
|12.4 : Prasanna to Khawaja, no run, tries to sweep but gets a bottom edge into the ground. The ball goes into the hands of leg slip fielder
|12.3 : Prasanna to Khawaja, no run, looks to flick but misses
|3rd umpire in action for a catch appeal
|12.2 : Prasanna to Khawaja, no run, tries the reverse sweep but gets a bottom edge towards cover
|12.1 : Prasanna to Khawaja, no run, looks to defend it off the back foot but misses
End of over: AUS 103/4 (Khawaja 1, Wade 4)
|11.6 : Senanayake to Wade, no run, cuts it to the point fielder.
|11.5 : Senanayake to Wade, two runs, bends down and sweeps it towards deep square leg for two runs
|11.4 : Senanayake to Wade, no run, tries to sweep but misses
|11.3 : Senanayake to Wade, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|11.2 : Senanayake to Khawaja, one run, sweeps it towards deep square leg
|11.1 : Senanayake to Wade, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a single to bring up 100 for Australia
End of over: AUS 99/4 (Khawaja 0, Wade 1)
|10.6 : Prasanna to Khawaja, no run, looks to defend but misses.
|10.5 : Prasanna to Khawaja, DROPPED, no run, drives it back to the bowler. It was a return catch but the bowler fails to grab it
|10.4 : Prasanna to Wade, OUT, no run, turns it towards short mid wicket and wants a non existing run. Faulkner responds. Chandimal throws it to the keeper and K Perera whips off the bails to catch Faulkner well short
|Some crazy cricket from Australia in last 3 overs. They were cruising along nicely
|10.3 : Prasanna to Wade, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|3rd umpire in action for a run out appeal. Sri Lankans are confident
|10.2 : Prasanna to Wade, no run, sweeps it towards backward square leg. Wants a run but wisely moves back
|10.1 : Prasanna to Wade, no run, flicks it towards short fine leg
End of over: AUS 99/3 (Wade 1, Faulkner 1)
|9.6 : Pathirana to Faulkner, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten. A stumping appeal but Faulkner has his back foot planted in crease.
|9.5 : Pathirana to Wade, one run, bends down and tries to sweep. Off the forearm the ball goes towards short fine leg. The umpire gives it as run
|9.4 : Pathirana to Wade, no run, tries to sweep but misses
|9.3 : Pathirana to Warner, OUT, no run, bends down and sweeps it towards deep backward square leg. T Perera takes the catch
|Australia have lost 3 wickets in last 2 Overs. 31 runs is what they still needs to win the match and the series
|Last 9 balls 6 runs and 3 wickets
|9.2 : Pathirana to Faulkner, one run, pushes it to the long off fielder
|9.1 : Pathirana to Henriques, OUT, no run, comes down the track and looks to drive but misses the ball completely. Perera is late to collect the ball but he recovers and whips off the bails. Henriques fails to get back in time
End of over: AUS 97/1 (Warner 25, Henriques 1)
|8.6 : Prasanna to Warner, two runs, looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards third man.
|A stumping appeal against Henriques
|8.5 : Prasanna to Warner, wide, down the leg side
|Prasanna to Henriques, one run, goes on the back foot and punches it to the deep cover fielder
|8.4 : Prasanna to Henriques, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|8.3 : Prasanna to Maxwell, OUT, no run, makes room and looks to drive but gets a bottom inside edge onto the stumps
|Maxwell goes after a blazing 66 runs inning from just 29 balls. He has almost win it for Australia single handedly
|8.2 : Prasanna to Maxwell, no run, looks to swing it over mid wicket but misses
|8.1 : Prasanna to Warner, one run, works it through mid wicket for a single
End of over: AUS 92/0 (Warner 22, Maxwell 66)
|7.6 : de Silva to Maxwell, two runs, gives the charge and pushes it past the bowler, towards deep mid on for two runs.
|7.5 : de Silva to Warner, one run, makes room and lofts it towards long off
|7.4 : de Silva to Maxwell, one run, a high full toss, Maxwell tries to scoop it over the keeper but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg
|7.3 : de Silva to Maxwell, two runs, swings it through square leg for a couple of runs
|7.2 : de Silva to Warner, one run, flicks it towards backward square leg
|7.1 : de Silva to Maxwell, one run, turns it through backward square leg
End of over: AUS 84/0 (Warner 20, Maxwell 60)
|6.6 : Prasanna to Maxwell, one run, tries to cut but gets a bottom edge towards cover.
|6.5 : Prasanna to Maxwell, no run, swings it to the short fine leg fielder
|6.4 : Prasanna to Maxwell, FOUR, bends down and reverse sweeps it towards deep backward point for a boundary
|6.3 : Prasanna to Warner, one run, swings it towards wide long on
|6.2 : Prasanna to Maxwell, one run, bends down and sweeps it towards deep mid wicket
|6.1 : Prasanna to Warner, two wides, down the leg side. Keeper fumbles with the take and the batsmen changes their end with a run
Prasanna to Warner, no run, tries the reverse sweep but misses
End of over: AUS 75/0 (Warner 19, Maxwell 54)
|5.6 : NLTC Perera to Maxwell, FOUR, slices this slower short ball past the short third man fielder for a boundary.
|End of Powerplay. Australia needs 54 more runs to win
|5.5 : NLTC Perera to Maxwell, FOUR
|Fastest T20 fifty by an Australian
|5.4 : NLTC Perera to Maxwell, FOUR, clears the front leg and lofts it over the mid off fielder for a boundary
|5.3 : NLTC Perera to Maxwell, SIX, pulls the short ball over fine leg for SIX
|5.2 : NLTC Perera to Warner, one run, swings it to the long on fielder
|5.1 : NLTC Perera to Warner, no run, makes room and tries to cut but misses
End of over: AUS 56/0 (Warner 18, Maxwell 36)
|4.6 : Senanayake to Maxwell, SIX, bends down on his knee and sweeps it over deep backward square leg for SIX.
|4.5 : Senanayake to Maxwell, two runs, bends down and reverse sweeps it through cover for two runs
|4.4 : Senanayake to Warner, one run, punches it towards long off
|4.3 : Senanayake to Maxwell, one run, makes room and swings it through mid wicket. Just a single this time
|4.2 : Senanayake to Maxwell, SIX, bends down and swings it over long on for a SIX this time
|90 metres that ball travelled off the bat
|4.1 : Senanayake to Maxwell, FOUR, comes down the track and lofts it straight down the ground for a boundary
End of over: AUS 36/0 (Warner 17, Maxwell 17)
|3.6 : Pathirana to Warner, no run, makes room and cuts it to the cover fielder.
|3.5 : Pathirana to Maxwell, one run, bends down and slogs it towards deep mid wicket
|3.4 : Pathirana to Maxwell, FOUR, opens the face of the bat and drives it through point for a boundary
|3.3 : Pathirana to Maxwell, no run, another reverse sweep but finds the point fielder this time
|3.2 : Pathirana to Maxwell, SIX, bends down and reverse sweeps it over backward point for SIX
|3.1 : Pathirana to Maxwell, no run, looks to flick but misses
End of over: AUS 25/0 (Warner 17, Maxwell 6)
|2.6 : Lakmal to Warner, no run, cuts it to the cover fielder.
|2.5 : Lakmal to Warner, FOUR, lofts it to the right of T Perera at mid off and the ball races away into the boundary
|2.4 : Lakmal to Warner, no run, pushes it towards cover
|2.3 : Lakmal to Maxwell, one run, turns it towards square leg for a single
|2.2 : Lakmal to Maxwell, wide, short ball down the leg side
|Lakmal to Warner, three runs, slices and gets a top edge that flies towards third man. Keeper runs backward but fails to get under the ball
|Lakmal to Warner, two runs
|2.1 : Lakmal to Warner, FOUR, makes room and lofts it through extra cover for a boundary
End of over: AUS 12/0 (Warner 6, Maxwell 5)
|1.6 : Senanayake to Warner, leg bye, bends down and tries to sweep but misses. Off the pad the ball rolls towards short fine leg.
|1.5 : Senanayake to Warner, FOUR, bends down and reverse sweeps it past the short third man fielder for a boundary
|1.4 : Senanayake to Maxwell, one run, turns it through square leg for a single
|1.3 : Senanayake to Maxwell, no run, tries the reverse sweep but misses
|1.2 : Senanayake to Maxwell, FOUR, gest under the ball and swings it through mid on for a boundary
|1.1 : Senanayake to Maxwell, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten. Keeper whips off the bails but Maxwell had his foot grounded
End of over: AUS 2/0 (Warner 2, Maxwell 0)
|0.6 : Lakmal to Warner, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
|3rd umpire in action for a stumping appeal
|0.5 : Lakmal to Warner, no run, drives it to Dilshan at cover
|0.4 : Lakmal to Warner, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|0.3 : Lakmal to Warner, no run, drives it back to the bowler. Lakmal fields and fires it into the legs of Warner, who was taking evasive action
|0.2 : Lakmal to Warner, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump
|0.1 : Lakmal to Warner, two runs, punches it through point for a couple of runs
|0.0 : 129 runs is the target for Australia