|Recent overs : 1 . . . . . | . . . 4 . w
|Last bat : Travis Headb Mohammed Siraj5(10b1x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:5/1 (2 Ovs)
|5.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Sharp bouncer! Mohammed SirajÂ steams in and bangs this onto the pitch, on middle, Steven SmithÂ gets a bit surprised by it and misses his pull shot.
|5.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, Steven SmithÂ knocks it towards mid on.
|5.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, FOUR! Classic Smith! Mohammed SirajÂ serves this full and on off, Steven SmithÂ gets his front foot near the ball and drives it firmly through extra covers for a boundary.
|4.6 : Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, Back of a length and on leg, Steven SmithÂ flicks it through square leg for a single.
|4.5 : Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, On a length and on off, Steven SmithÂ steers it towards point.
|4.4 : Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, FOUR! Easy pickings! Mohammad ShamiÂ lands this short and outside off, Steven SmithÂ stays there and cuts it well past point for a boundary.
|Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, Mohammad ShamiÂ strays off his line again and lands this on a length, but way down the leg side, swinging further in again, Steven SmithÂ leaves it alone, and KL RahulÂ behind the stumps dives to his left to make a good stop.
|4.3 : Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, FOUR LEG BYES! Mohammad ShamiÂ bowls this on a hard length and on leg, shaping further in, Steven SmithÂ misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|4.2 : Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, Length again and on middle, Steven SmithÂ blocks it back to the bowler.
|3.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Up and over! Mohammed SirajÂ serves this full and on off, Mitchell MarshÂ stays in his crease again and lofts it over mid off for a boundary. He is starting to get back into his groove.
|4.1 : Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, This is on good length and on middle, Steven SmithÂ works it off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
|3.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Nice shot! Mohammed SirajÂ bowls this on a good length and on off, Mitchell MarshÂ waits for it and smacks it from the middle of the bat through covers for a boundary.
|3.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, Touch fuller and around off, Mitchell MarshÂ drives it on the up and on the bounce towards short covers.
|3.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, Short of length and outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ guides it towards point.
|3.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Not a convincing shot, but Marsh gets the desired result. This is full and outaide off, Mitchell StarcÂ slices it over point and it has just enough power to run towards the fence for fourÂ runs.
|3.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, This is on a good length and around off, Mitchell StarcÂ keeps it out towards point.
|2.6 : Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, On a length and on middle, Steven SmithÂ blocks it down the pitch.
|Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, OUT! DRAGGED ON! Mohammed SirajÂ draws first blood! Travis HeadÂ goes back to the hut for a low score. Mohammed SirajÂ serves this on a hard length and just outside off, Travis HeadÂ takes a couple of steps to cut the swing, and tries to punchÂ it away, but only manages to get an inside edge back onto the stumps. Siraj provdides an early breakthrough once again for India.
|2.5 : Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, Back of a length and outside off, Steven SmithÂ is a bit early into his cut shot, and the ball goes under his bat towards the keeper.Â
|2.4 : Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, Mohammad ShamiÂ lands this on a hard length and around middle, nips away, Steven SmithÂ gets squared up and the ball hits him on the thigh pads.
|2.3 : Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, Short of a length and outside off, Steven SmithÂ lets it go to the keeper.
|0.1 : Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, Mohammad ShamiÂ starts with a good-length delivery, on middle, angling in, Travis HeadÂ knocks it towards mid on.
|2.2 : Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, This is pitched up, on middle, Steven SmithÂ tucks it towards mid on.
|Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, Mohammad ShamiÂ bowls this on a hard length, but down the leg side, Steven SmithÂ leaves it alone. Wided.
|2.1 : Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, Fuller one and on middle, shaping in, Mitchell MarshÂ tries to work it away, but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls to the leg side, Smith calls for the run, and Marsh is a bit late to react as he did not know where the ball is, but KL RahulÂ is also late to come to the ball and the batters complete the run.
|1.6 : Steven SmithÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|1.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, Good comeback from Siraj! He bowls this short of a length and outside off, gets some extra bounce, Travis HeadÂ goes for the cut away from the body again, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|1.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, FOUR! The first boundary of the match comes from the bat of Head! Mohammed SirajÂ lands this short and well outside off, Travis HeadÂ accepts the widht and punches it through cover-point for a boundary.
|1.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, On a length and around leg, shaping in, Travis HeadÂ nudges it straight to square leg.
|1.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, This is short of a length and outside off, angling away, Travis HeadÂ slashes hard at it, but misses it completely.
|1.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, Mohammed SirajÂ begins with a back-of-a-length delivery, outside off, Travis HeadÂ mistimes his cut towards point.
|0.6 : Mohammed SirajÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, Goes fuller this time, on middle, shaping away, Mitchell StarcÂ is early into his drive and plays it a bit uppishly towards mid off. Only one run from the first over then.
|0.5 : Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad ShamiÂ lands this on a hard length and on middle, nips away a bit, Mitchell MarshÂ tries to play at it, but gets squared up and the ball goes off the leading edge towards point.
|0.3 : Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, BEAUTY! Mohammad ShamiÂ bangs this onto the pitch, on off, skids off with extra bounce, Travis HeadÂ tries to poke at it, but gets beaten on the outside edge. Three dots in a row now.
|0.2 : Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, On a length and around off, Travis HeadÂ opens the face of his bat and steers it towards point.
|0.4 : Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, Travis HeadÂ and AustraliaÂ are finally underway! This is touch fuller and on off, Travis HeadÂ pushes it in front of covers and scampers across for a quick single.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-game formalities and now it is time for the play to begin! The umpires are out in the middle as the Indian players can be seen in a huddle. The Australian opening pair of Mitchell MarshÂ and Travis HeadÂ also make their way out to the middle. Mohammad ShamiÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|We are minutes away from the start of the game but first, the officials and players of both teams walk out for their respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of AustraliaÂ first, followed by the Indian national anthem.
|Mitchell MarshÂ is up for a quick chat. He says that it is always a pleasure to come back to India. Mentions that it is going to be a ripper of a series as the top two teams are going against each other. Adds that he is playing as a pure batter and is still two weeks away from bowling. Tells that he did not look at the pitch, but feels it will play out good.
|Australia's skipper, Steven SmithÂ says that they weren't really sure about what they would have done so it is a good toss to lose. Adds that they will try and get used to the conditions as much as possible and try a few different combinations keeping the World Cup in mind. Mentions that they played some really good cricket in the backend of the Test series and hopes that they continue the form. Informs that Alex Carey is sick and Josh Inglis replaces him and Mitchell Marsh comes into the team.
|Hardik Pandya, the captain of IndiaÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket looks good and the dew might be a factor later. Tells that they have been batting well in the first innings and want to test themselvesÂ to chase down the total. Mentions that he had got some time off to prepare and work on his skills. Says that this series is important for them to prepare for the World Cup. Informs that they have gone with four pacers including himself and Kuldeep YadavÂ and Ravindra Jadej
|Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.
|India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammad Shami.
|TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle and it is Steven SmithÂ who calls it incorrectly. India have opted to BOWL first.