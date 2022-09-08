|0.0 : We are all set. The players from both teams walk out to the middle for their respective national anthems. It is Afghanistan's first followed by India's.
|Rashid Khan comes for a quick chat. He says whenever the captain wants a wicket he calls him. Informs they played with batsmen mindset last night against Pakistan and that got them wickets. Says they need to forget about that game and focus on this game. Shares it is a chance to play against a big team and against some big players.Â
|Afghanistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Rahul Dravid, the Head Coach of India is up for a chat. He says his role is to support the captain. Adds they are actually the support staff if they put things rightly, it is mostly on the captains to know how to run the game and they are trying to support their call. Shares they need to put things in perspective. Tells they have lost a couple of matches on a pitch where it is hard to defend. The loss doesn't make them a terrible team.
|PITCH REPORT - Ravi Shastri is pitchside. He says AfghanistanÂ will play as a unit after a tough night but AfghanistanÂ have two left arm pacers and this pitch will assist them. Shares that it is a better surface to bat later on as well. AfghanistanÂ will look to make early inroads.Â
|India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (In for Rohit Sharma), Axar Patel (In for Yuzvendra Chahal), Deepak Chahar (In for Hardik Pandya), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.
|KL Rahul, the skipper of IndiaÂ says they wanted to bat first and challenge themselves. Adds that Rohit SharmaÂ is not playing because he wants to take a break, tough conditions and wanted to keep everybody fresh. Informs Karthik, Patel and Chahar comes in. Tells that they had chat before coming into this competition about the World Cup and this tournament is good learning. Says losing is not great but it teaches many things.Â
|Mohammad Nabi, the skipper of AfghanistanÂ says theyÂ would like to bowl first. AddsÂ theyÂ had a meeting before leaving the ground and had a green tea with few players but that was a tough night for us against Pakistan. Reckons overall in the tournament they played well. Shares they are trying their best to play a good game and take the momentumÂ to the World Cup.
|TOSS - The first big update is KL RahulÂ walks out for the toss along with Mohammad Nabi. AfghanistanÂ have won the toss and they will BOWL first!
The defending champions were favourites to lift the cup once again and after defeating Pakistan and Hong Kong in their opening matches, it looked like an easy destination but it was not meant to be. Pakistan came all guns blazing while Sri Lanka demolished their hopes to push them out of the race.