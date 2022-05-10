|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . 4 3 3 . | 4 . . . . 0wd w
|Last bat : Aaftab Khanb Asanka Welligamage7(7b1x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:153/4 (15.4 Ovs)
|16.3 : Zahir Safi to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|16.2 : Zahir Safi to Bikram Arora, Four! Played towards point.
|Zahir Safi to Bikram Arora, 5 Wides.
|16.1 : Zahir Safi to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards point.
|15.6 : Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|15.5 : Asanka Welligamage to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards third man.
|15.4 : Asanka Welligamage to Aaftab Khan, OUT! Cleaned up! The batterhad no answer to that one.
|Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, 2 Wides.
|15.3 : Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|15.2 : Asanka Welligamage to Aaftab Khan, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|Asanka Welligamage to Aaftab Khan, Wide.
|15.1 : Asanka Welligamage to Aaftab Khan, No run.
|14.6 : Harsh Mandhyan to Bikram Arora, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|14.5 : Harsh Mandhyan to Aaftab Khan, 1 run, played towards point.
|14.4 : Harsh Mandhyan to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards third man.
|14.3 : Harsh Mandhyan to Aaftab Khan, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|14.2 : Harsh Mandhyan to Aaftab Khan, Four! Played towards third man.
|14.1 : Harsh Mandhyan to Aaftab Khan, No run.
|13.6 : Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, Six! Played towards fine leg.
|13.5 : Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, Four! Played towards mid on.
|13.4 : Asanka Welligamage to Heinrich Gericke, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
|13.3 : Asanka Welligamage to Heinrich Gericke, Four! Played towards covers.
|13.2 : Asanka Welligamage to Heinrich Gericke, No run, played towards mid off.
|13.1 : Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, Leg bye, played towards third man.
|12.6 : Harsh Mandhyan to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.5 : Harsh Mandhyan to Heinrich Gericke, 1 run, played towards covers.
|12.4 : Harsh Mandhyan to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.3 : Harsh Mandhyan to Bikram Arora, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|12.2 : Harsh Mandhyan to Bikram Arora, No run, played towards third man.
|12.1 : Harsh Mandhyan to Heinrich Gericke, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|11.6 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
|11.5 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, 2 runs, played towards point.
|11.4 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, Four! Played towards point.
|11.3 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|11.2 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|11.1 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, No run.
|10.6 : Asanka Welligamage to Basil George, Leg bye.
|10.5 : Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, Leg bye.
|Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, 5 Wides.
|10.4 : Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|10.3 : Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|10.2 : Asanka Welligamage to Basil George, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|10.1 : Asanka Welligamage to Basil George, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|9.5 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, 1 run.
|9.3 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, 1 run.
|9.6 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, 1 run.
|9.4 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, No run, played towards covers.
|9.3 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, No ball.
|Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, No ball.
|9.2 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, Wide.
|9.1 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, 1 run, played towards third man.
|8.6 : Khaibar Deldar to Bikram Arora, No run.
|8.5 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, 1 run, played towards point.
|8.4 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|8.3 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|8.2 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.1 : Khaibar Deldar to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.6 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, No run, played towards third man.
|7.5 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.4 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, No run.
|7.3 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, No run.
|7.2 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.1 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.6 : Khaibar Deldar to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|6.5 : Khaibar Deldar to Bikram Arora, No run, played towards covers.
|6.4 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, Leg bye.
|Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, Wide.
|6.3 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, Four! Played towards point.
|6.2 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, Four! Played towards point.
|6.1 : Khaibar Deldar to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|Khaibar Deldar to Bikram Arora, No ball and 2 Byes.
|5.6 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards covers.
|5.5 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|5.4 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, No run.
|5.3 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.2 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, 1 run, played towards point.
|5.1 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.6 : Sandeep Mohandas to Basil George, No run.
|4.5 : Sandeep Mohandas to Basil George, No run.
|Sandeep Mohandas to Basil George, Wide.
|4.4 : Sandeep Mohandas to Basil George, Six! Played towards covers.
|4.3 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, Leg bye, played towards square leg.
|4.2 : Sandeep Mohandas to Basil George, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|4.1 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.6 : Harsh Mandhyan to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.5 : Harsh Mandhyan to Basil George, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|3.4 : Harsh Mandhyan to Basil George, No run.
|3.3 : Harsh Mandhyan to Basil George, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|3.2 : Harsh Mandhyan to Basil George, Four! Played towards covers.
|3.1 : Harsh Mandhyan to Basil George, Four! Played towards covers.
|Harsh Mandhyan to Bikram Arora, 2 Wides.
|2.6 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards point.
|2.5 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, Four! Played towards covers.
|2.4 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.3 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, No run, played towards covers.
|2.2 : Sandeep Mohandas to Basil George, 1 run, played towards point.
|2.1 : Sandeep Mohandas to Basil George, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|1.6 : Harsh Mandhyan to Gopal Chaturvedi, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
|Harsh Mandhyan to Gopal Chaturvedi, Wide.
|1.5 : Harsh Mandhyan to Gopal Chaturvedi, No run, played towards covers.
|1.4 : Harsh Mandhyan to Gopal Chaturvedi, No run.
|1.2 : Harsh Mandhyan to Gopal Chaturvedi, No run.
|1.3 : Harsh Mandhyan to Gopal Chaturvedi, No run.
|1.1 : Harsh Mandhyan to Gopal Chaturvedi, Four! Played towards square leg.
|0.6 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.5 : Sandeep Mohandas to Gopal Chaturvedi, 3 runs, played towards covers.
|0.4 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, 3 runs, played towards covers.
|0.3 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, Four! Played towards covers.
|0.2 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, No run.
|0.1 : Sandeep Mohandas to Gopal Chaturvedi, 1 run, played towards covers.