47682L
Hungary vs Malta Live Cricket Score, Match 2, Valletta Cup, 2022, May 10, 2022

MAL 169/4 (16.3)
Live
CRR: 10.24
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 1 . 4 3 3 . | 4 . . . . 0wd w
Last bat : Aaftab Khanb Asanka Welligamage7(7b1x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:153/4 (15.4 Ovs)
Commentary :
16.3 : Zahir Safi to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
16.2 : Zahir Safi to Bikram Arora, Four! Played towards point.
Zahir Safi to Bikram Arora, 5 Wides.
16.1 : Zahir Safi to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards point.
15.6 : Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, Four! Played towards fine leg.
15.5 : Asanka Welligamage to Varun Prasath, 1 run, played towards third man.
15.4 : Asanka Welligamage to Aaftab Khan, OUT! Cleaned up! The batterhad no answer to that one.
Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, 2 Wides.
15.3 : Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, 2 runs, played towards third man.
15.2 : Asanka Welligamage to Aaftab Khan, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
Asanka Welligamage to Aaftab Khan, Wide.
15.1 : Asanka Welligamage to Aaftab Khan, No run.
14.6 : Harsh Mandhyan to Bikram Arora, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
14.5 : Harsh Mandhyan to Aaftab Khan, 1 run, played towards point.
14.4 : Harsh Mandhyan to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards third man.
14.3 : Harsh Mandhyan to Aaftab Khan, 1 run, played towards square leg.
14.2 : Harsh Mandhyan to Aaftab Khan, Four! Played towards third man.
14.1 : Harsh Mandhyan to Aaftab Khan, No run.
13.6 : Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, Six! Played towards fine leg.
13.5 : Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, Four! Played towards mid on.
13.4 : Asanka Welligamage to Heinrich Gericke, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
13.3 : Asanka Welligamage to Heinrich Gericke, Four! Played towards covers.
13.2 : Asanka Welligamage to Heinrich Gericke, No run, played towards mid off.
13.1 : Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, Leg bye, played towards third man.
12.6 : Harsh Mandhyan to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
12.5 : Harsh Mandhyan to Heinrich Gericke, 1 run, played towards covers.
12.4 : Harsh Mandhyan to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
12.3 : Harsh Mandhyan to Bikram Arora, 2 runs, played towards third man.
12.2 : Harsh Mandhyan to Bikram Arora, No run, played towards third man.
12.1 : Harsh Mandhyan to Heinrich Gericke, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
11.6 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
11.5 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, 2 runs, played towards point.
11.4 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, Four! Played towards point.
11.3 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, Four! Played towards fine leg.
11.2 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
11.1 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, No run.
10.6 : Asanka Welligamage to Basil George, Leg bye.
10.5 : Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, Leg bye.
Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, 5 Wides.
10.4 : Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, 2 runs, played towards covers.
10.3 : Asanka Welligamage to Bikram Arora, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
10.2 : Asanka Welligamage to Basil George, 1 run, played towards square leg.
10.1 : Asanka Welligamage to Basil George, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
9.5 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, 1 run.
9.3 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, 1 run.
9.6 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, 1 run.
9.4 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, No run, played towards covers.
9.3 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, No ball.
Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, No ball.
9.2 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards covers.
Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, Wide.
9.1 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, 1 run, played towards third man.
8.6 : Khaibar Deldar to Bikram Arora, No run.
8.5 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, 1 run, played towards point.
8.4 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
8.3 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
8.2 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, No run, played towards mid wicket.
8.1 : Khaibar Deldar to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards covers.
7.6 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, No run, played towards third man.
7.5 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.4 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, No run.
7.3 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, No run.
7.2 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, 1 run, played towards covers.
7.1 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.6 : Khaibar Deldar to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
6.5 : Khaibar Deldar to Bikram Arora, No run, played towards covers.
6.4 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, Leg bye.
Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, Wide.
6.3 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, Four! Played towards point.
6.2 : Khaibar Deldar to Basil George, Four! Played towards point.
6.1 : Khaibar Deldar to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards square leg.
Khaibar Deldar to Bikram Arora, No ball and 2 Byes.
5.6 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.5 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, 1 run, played towards square leg.
5.4 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, No run.
5.3 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.2 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Basil George, 1 run, played towards point.
5.1 : Abhishek Kheterpal to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
4.6 : Sandeep Mohandas to Basil George, No run.
4.5 : Sandeep Mohandas to Basil George, No run.
Sandeep Mohandas to Basil George, Wide.
4.4 : Sandeep Mohandas to Basil George, Six! Played towards covers.
4.3 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, Leg bye, played towards square leg.
4.2 : Sandeep Mohandas to Basil George, 1 run, played towards mid off.
4.1 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.6 : Harsh Mandhyan to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.5 : Harsh Mandhyan to Basil George, 1 run, played towards mid on.
3.4 : Harsh Mandhyan to Basil George, No run.
3.3 : Harsh Mandhyan to Basil George, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
3.2 : Harsh Mandhyan to Basil George, Four! Played towards covers.
3.1 : Harsh Mandhyan to Basil George, Four! Played towards covers.
Harsh Mandhyan to Bikram Arora, 2 Wides.
2.6 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, 1 run, played towards point.
2.5 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, Four! Played towards covers.
2.4 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.3 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, No run, played towards covers.
2.2 : Sandeep Mohandas to Basil George, 1 run, played towards point.
2.1 : Sandeep Mohandas to Basil George, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
1.6 : Harsh Mandhyan to Gopal Chaturvedi, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
Harsh Mandhyan to Gopal Chaturvedi, Wide.
1.5 : Harsh Mandhyan to Gopal Chaturvedi, No run, played towards covers.
1.4 : Harsh Mandhyan to Gopal Chaturvedi, No run.
1.2 : Harsh Mandhyan to Gopal Chaturvedi, No run.
1.3 : Harsh Mandhyan to Gopal Chaturvedi, No run.
1.1 : Harsh Mandhyan to Gopal Chaturvedi, Four! Played towards square leg.
0.6 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, No run, played towards mid off.
0.5 : Sandeep Mohandas to Gopal Chaturvedi, 3 runs, played towards covers.
0.4 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, 3 runs, played towards covers.
0.3 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, Four! Played towards covers.
0.2 : Sandeep Mohandas to Bikram Arora, No run.
0.1 : Sandeep Mohandas to Gopal Chaturvedi, 1 run, played towards covers.