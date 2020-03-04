Photos
3589
8
F
Hong Kong vs Singapore Live Cricket Score, Match 8, ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020, March 4, 2020
SIN
168/5
(20)
Singapore beat Hong Kong by 16 runs
HK
152/8
(20)
Match over
