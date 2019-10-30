|Batsmen
|1.3 : K Christie to J Singh, Wide.
|1.2 : K Christie to K Ali, Short delivery on middle, Khawar Ali pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|1.1 : K Christie to K Ali, Leading edge but safe! Shorter and on middle, Ali looks to work it on the leg side but ends up getting a leading edge which lands safe on the off side.
|0.6 : Kyle Christie to bowl from the other end.
|A Khan to K Ali, Another good run! Good over though by the Hong Kong skipper. One more length ball on off, this is guided towards point for one.
|0.5 : A Khan to J Singh, Good running! This is on off, it is dropped towards cover for a quick single.
|0.4 : A Khan to K Ali, KA is off the mark now! This is angled into the batter, it is worked towards mid on for one.
|0.3 : A Khan to K Ali, Gets it right now and lands it on off, Ali defends it nicely.
|0.2 : A Khan to K Ali, Well fielded! Saves three at least for his side. Shorter and outside off, Ali cuts it hard towards point. The fielder there dives to his left and stops it.
|0.1 : A Khan to J Singh, Extra bounce! This is slightly short and on middle, takes off after pitching. Singh does well to play it with soft hands towards square leg for one. Oman are underway.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin. Khawar Ali and Jatinder Singh will open the batting for Oman. Aizaz Khan will start the proceedings for Hong Kong.
|Aizaz Khan, Hong Kong skipper says he wanted to bat first too but they need to bowl well now and restrict them to a low total. Adds that they are doing well and they head into this game with confidence. Informs they are playing the same side.
|Zeeshan Maqsood, Oman skipper says they would want to put up a good total and then defend it as chasing is tough. Adds they would want to play well today and fightback. Ends by saying he will try his best and hope he can lead from the front. Informs they have two changes - Mehran Khan and Naseem Khushi come in place of Sandeep Goud and Khurram Nawaz.
|Hong Kong (Playing XI) - Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan (C), Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Waqas Barkat, Scott McKechnie (WK), Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ehsan Khan, Kyle Christie, Nasrulla Rana.
|Oman (Playing XI) - Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Aamir Kaleem, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Suraj Kumar (WK), Mehran Khan (IN FOR SANDEEP GOUD), Naseem Khushi (IN FOR KHURRAM NAWAZ), Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Oman. Oman have won the toss and elected to bat first.
|Hello and a warm welcome to the 4th playoff between Hong Kong and Oman at Dubai. The winning side will directly qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup. Oman lost their previous encounter but have a second chance to make it to Australia. Hong Kong on the other hand, have no other chance, if they lose tonight, they are out. A lot is at stake here.