53032L
Hong Kong vs Bahrain Live Cricket Score, Match 2, Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I Series, 2023, March 8, 2023

HK 47/0 (6)
Live
CRR: 7.83
Recent overs : 1 . 2nb . . 1 . | 0nb 1nb 6 0wd 1 1 4 . 1
Commentary :
5.6 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards square leg.
5.5 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards point.
5.4 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.3 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Anshuman Rath, Four! Played towards mid off.
5.2 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
5.1 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.6 : Sarfaraz Ali to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards point.
4.5 : Sarfaraz Ali to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
4.4 : Sarfaraz Ali to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards mid on.
4.3 : Sarfaraz Ali to Anshuman Rath, No run, played towards mid wicket.
4.2 : Sarfaraz Ali to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.1 : Sarfaraz Ali to Nizakat Khan, No run, played towards mid off.
3.6 : Ali Dawood to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.5 : Ali Dawood to Nizakat Khan, No run.
3.4 : Ali Dawood to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.3 : Ali Dawood to Anshuman Rath, No run.
3.2 : Ali Dawood to Anshuman Rath, No run.
3.1 : Ali Dawood to Anshuman Rath, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.6 : Rizwan Butt to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards point.
2.5 : Rizwan Butt to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
2.4 : Rizwan Butt to Nizakat Khan, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
2.3 : Rizwan Butt to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards covers.
2.2 : Rizwan Butt to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards square leg.
2.1 : Rizwan Butt to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards covers.
1.6 : Ali Dawood to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards covers.
1.5 : Ali Dawood to Nizakat Khan, Leg bye.
1.4 : Ali Dawood to Nizakat Khan, Four! Played towards third man.
1.3 : Ali Dawood to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards square leg.
1.2 : Ali Dawood to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards covers.
Ali Dawood to Nizakat Khan, Wide.
1.1 : Ali Dawood to Nizakat Khan, Six! Played towards mid off.
Ali Dawood to Anshuman Rath, No ball! Played towards fine leg.
Ali Dawood to Anshuman Rath, No ball! Played towards mid wicket.
0.6 : Rizwan Butt to Nizakat Khan, No run.
0.5 : Rizwan Butt to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.4 : Rizwan Butt to Anshuman Rath, No run, played towards point.
0.3 : Rizwan Butt to Anshuman Rath, No run.
Rizwan Butt to Anshuman Rath, No ball! Played towards square leg.
0.2 : Rizwan Butt to Anshuman Rath, No run.
0.1 : Rizwan Butt to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards square leg.