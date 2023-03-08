|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . 2nb . . 1 . | 0nb 1nb 6 0wd 1 1 4 . 1
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|5.6 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|5.5 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards point.
|5.4 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards covers.
|5.3 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Anshuman Rath, Four! Played towards mid off.
|5.2 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|5.1 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.6 : Sarfaraz Ali to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards point.
|4.5 : Sarfaraz Ali to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.4 : Sarfaraz Ali to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|4.3 : Sarfaraz Ali to Anshuman Rath, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.2 : Sarfaraz Ali to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.1 : Sarfaraz Ali to Nizakat Khan, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.6 : Ali Dawood to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.5 : Ali Dawood to Nizakat Khan, No run.
|3.4 : Ali Dawood to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.3 : Ali Dawood to Anshuman Rath, No run.
|3.2 : Ali Dawood to Anshuman Rath, No run.
|3.1 : Ali Dawood to Anshuman Rath, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.6 : Rizwan Butt to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards point.
|2.5 : Rizwan Butt to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.4 : Rizwan Butt to Nizakat Khan, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|2.3 : Rizwan Butt to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards covers.
|2.2 : Rizwan Butt to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|2.1 : Rizwan Butt to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards covers.
|1.6 : Ali Dawood to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards covers.
|1.5 : Ali Dawood to Nizakat Khan, Leg bye.
|1.4 : Ali Dawood to Nizakat Khan, Four! Played towards third man.
|1.3 : Ali Dawood to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|1.2 : Ali Dawood to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Ali Dawood to Nizakat Khan, Wide.
|1.1 : Ali Dawood to Nizakat Khan, Six! Played towards mid off.
|Ali Dawood to Anshuman Rath, No ball! Played towards fine leg.
|Ali Dawood to Anshuman Rath, No ball! Played towards mid wicket.
|0.6 : Rizwan Butt to Nizakat Khan, No run.
|0.5 : Rizwan Butt to Anshuman Rath, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.4 : Rizwan Butt to Anshuman Rath, No run, played towards point.
|0.3 : Rizwan Butt to Anshuman Rath, No run.
|Rizwan Butt to Anshuman Rath, No ball! Played towards square leg.
|0.2 : Rizwan Butt to Anshuman Rath, No run.
|0.1 : Rizwan Butt to Nizakat Khan, 1 run, played towards square leg.