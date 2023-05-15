|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . w 1 3 1 | . 0wd 4 . . 0nb . 0wd . .
|Last bat : Wriddhiman Saha (W)c Abhishek Sharma b Bhuvneshwar Kumar0(3b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:0/1 (0.3 Ovs)
|7.6 : Strategic break! Gujarat have raced off to 89 for 1 at the end of 8 overs and are going at over 11 runs per over. Saha was dismissed in the first over but Gill and Sudharsan have batted well and are scoring freely. Shubman GillÂ is going well at 58* off just 26 while Sai SudharsanÂ is giving good support at the other end. Hyderabad needs a few quick wickets to get back into the game and stem the flow of runs.
|Mayank Markande to Shubman Gill, Tossed up on the stumps, Shubman GillÂ leans on and works it through wide mid on for an easy single.
|7.5 : Mayank Markande to Shubman Gill, Nicely flighted around off, Shubman GillÂ blocks it off the front foot.
|7.4 : Mayank Markande to Sai Sudharsan, Floats it up around the pads, Sai SudharsanÂ stays back and tucks it through square leg for one more.
|7.3 : Mayank Markande to Shubman Gill, Flatter one around off, cut away through cover-point for a single now.
|7.2 : Mayank Markande to Shubman Gill, FOUR! At the moment, there are no fielders on the ground for Shubman Gill! Short again around middle, Gill hangs back and pulls it away to the right of deep mid-wicket and finds the fence.
|7.1 : Mayank Markande to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Delightfully played and that is FIFTY for Shubman Gill. Gill has just breezed through so far. Mayank MarkandeÂ starts off with a shortish delivery outside off. Gill pounces on it and cuts it behind point for a boundary.
|6.6 : Aiden Markram to Shubman Gill, Flighted delivery on middle and leg, worked away through mid-wicket for a single.
|6.5 : Aiden Markram to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Too easy for Shubman GillÂ at the moment. Another one that is dragged down. Gill pulls it hard and through mid-wicket to make it back-to-back boundaries.
|6.4 : Aiden Markram to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Oh, that is a poor delivery! Aiden MarkramÂ drags this one well down the leg side and Shubman GillÂ pulls it away past backward square leg for a boundary.
|6.3 : Aiden Markram to Shubman Gill, Good running! Short again around middle, Shubman GillÂ just nudges it away toward the vacant mid-wicket region and races back for the second.
|6.2 : Aiden Markram to Sai Sudharsan, On the shorter side and close to the off stump, Sai SudharsanÂ backs away and cuts it hard toward deep point for a single.
|6.1 : Aiden Markram to Shubman Gill, Aiden MarkramÂ starts off with a floated delivery on off stump, Shubman GillÂ pushes it in front of mid-wicket and picks up a single.
|5.6 : T Natarajan to Shubman Gill, Slower and a bit shorter around off, this is cut away off the back foot toward third man for a run. At the end of the Powerplay, Gujarat are flying at 65/1!
|5.5 : T Natarajan to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Thumped away! Fuller one around off, Shubman GillÂ walks toward the ball and plays a high-elbow straight drive past mid on for yet another boundary.
|5.4 : T Natarajan to Shubman Gill, Comes from around the wicket now and angles in a length ball from outside off. Shubman GillÂ presses forward and punches it sweetly to extra cover.
|5.3 : T Natarajan to Sai Sudharsan, Back of a length and angled into middle and leg, this is worked away past square leg for an easy single.
|5.2 : T Natarajan to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR! Through the gap! Good length again around off, Sai SudharsanÂ stands tall and drives it on the up beautifully through the extra cover region and the ball speeds away to the fence.
|5.1 : T Natarajan to Sai Sudharsan, Starts from over the wicket and bowls a good-length ball over off. Sai SudharsanÂ stays back and tucks it toward mid-wicket.
|4.6 : T NatarajanÂ is into the attack now.
|Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill, Bowls it full, and brings it back into the middle and leg. Shubman GillÂ turns it toward the deep backward square leg region and comes back for a brace.
|4.5 : Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill, Short of a length angling outside off. Shubman GillÂ cuts it to the man at backward point.
|4.4 : Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill, On a good length and on the pads. Shubman GillÂ bunts it to short mid-wicket.
|4.3 : Marco Jansen to Sai Sudharsan, Good length delivery coming back into the batter. Sai SudharsanÂ looks to whip this one but inside edges it and the ball rolls away toward the short third man for one.
|4.2 : Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill, Back of a length around off. Shubman GillÂ is squared up and gets a thick edge that flies on a bounce to the man at point for one.
|3.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Gill is unstoppable at the moment! Hard length into the surface around off. Shubman GillÂ waits and carves it through the point region for yet another boundary. Abdul SamadÂ misfielded this and allowed the ball to go through.
|Marco JansenÂ (1-0-12-0) is back on.
|4.1 : Marco Jansen to Sai Sudharsan, Fuller-length ball outside off, driven through covers for one.
|3.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Slower and short ball down the leg. Shubman GillÂ pulls it past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary to end the over. 18 coming off the over.
|3.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Shubman Gill, FOUR MORE! SHOT! Back of a length on the pads. Shubman GillÂ tucks it wristly through the square leg region for back to back boundaries.Â
|3.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Shubman Gill, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ starts off with a back-of-a-length ball angling outside off. Shubman GillÂ stabs it to point.
|3.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Shubman Gill, FOUR! BOOM! Short of a length outside off. Shubman GillÂ plays the short arm jab through mid as the ball rockets away to the fence for four runs.
|3.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Shubman Gill, On a good length just outside off. Gill punches it off the backfoot through covers for a couple.
|2.6 : Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ comes into the attack now.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR! 3rd one in the over. Well-Timed! Good length delivery on off. Sai SudharsanÂ punches this past the bowler through mid off for to end the over with a boundary.Â Â
|2.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sai Sudharsan, Short of a length around off. Sai SudharsanÂ pulls it toward short mid-wicket for a dot.
|2.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sai Sudharsan, Good-length delivery around off. Sai SudharsanÂ dabs it to the first slip.
|2.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR! SHOT! On a good length and outside off. Sai SudharsanÂ strides forward and creams the drive through extra cover for a brilliant boundary.
|2.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shubman Gill, Back of a length on the pads. Shubman GillÂ tucks it through the mid-wicket region and completes three runs easily.
|2.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shubman Gill, FOUR! CLASSY! Full and angling into the middle and leg. Shubman GillÂ plays the on-drive to perfection and times it to perfection through mid on for an elegant boundary.
|1.6 : Marco Jansen to Sai Sudharsan, Back of a length around off, bunted back to Jansen.
|Marco Jansen to Sai Sudharsan, FIVEÂ WIDES! Poor ball from Jansen. Good length delivery angling way down the leg. Sai SudharsanÂ pulls and misses. This was away from Heinrich KlaasenÂ behind the stumps and Gujarat get 5 extra runs.
|Marco Jansen to Sai Sudharsan, WIDE! Short again and this one goes over the batter. The umpire signals it as a wide.
|1.5 : Marco Jansen to Sai Sudharsan, Sai SudharsanÂ does not take advantage of the free hit. Marco JansenÂ bangs it short and outside off. Sudharsan goes for the pull and misses.
|Marco Jansen to Sai Sudharsan, Hard length into the pitch around off. Sai SudharsanÂ rides the bounce and bunts into off-side. A no-ball was called by the umpire as Jansen had overstepped. Free-Hit coming up!
|1.4 : Marco Jansen to Sai Sudharsan, Back of a length again outside off. Sai SudharsanÂ punches off the backfoot toward the point fielder and is halfway down for the run. He is sent back and a direct hit here would have been curtains for Sudharsan.Â
|1.3 : Marco Jansen to Sai Sudharsan, Back of a length on the leg stump line. Sai SudharsanÂ tucks it to square leg for none.
|1.2 : Marco Jansen to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR! BANG! On a good length and outside off. Sai SudharsanÂ drives it uppishly over the infield as the ball races through the outfield for a cracking boundary.
|Marco Jansen to Sai Sudharsan, WIDE! Back of a length ball down the leg. Sai SudharsanÂ plays and misses. Wide signaled by the umpire.
|1.1 : Marco Jansen to Sai Sudharsan, Good length ball on the pads. Sai SudharsanÂ chips it to the right of Sanvir SinghÂ stationed at short mid-wicket for a dot.
|0.6 : Marco JansenÂ to operate from the other end.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sai Sudharsan, Good-length delivery swings back into the batter. Sai SudharsanÂ tucks it through backward square leg for a single to retain the strike.
|0.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shubman Gill, Fullish length again outside off. Shubman GillÂ leans into it and drives it beautifully through the cover-point region for a comfortable three. Rahul TripathiÂ gives the chase and stops it just inside the ropes.
|0.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sai Sudharsan, Full-length delivery around off. Sai SudharsanÂ pushes it toward mid off and scampers for a quick single. Sanvir SinghÂ there throws the ball toward the bowler's end as Sai puts in the dive but doesn't get the direct hit, otherwise Sai was a goner.
|0.3 : Sai SudharsanÂ walks in at number 3.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Wriddhiman Saha, OUT! EDGED and CAUGHT! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ strikes! Tad shortish length outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ goes for the cut shot but edges it to Abhishek SharmaÂ at second slip who takes a good catch going to his left. Wriddhiman SahaÂ departs for a duck and this a fine start by Hyderabad.
|0.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Wriddhiman Saha, On a good length just outside off with a hint of movement. Wriddhiman SahaÂ watchfully lets it go.
|0.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ starts off with a full ball shaping away. Left alone by Wriddhiman Saha.
|0.0 : We are ready for the game to begin! The two umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Hyderabad. It will be the usual pair of Wriddhiman SahaÂ and Shubman GillÂ to open the innings for Gujarat. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ has the new ball in hand and will be looking to get it swinging. Let's play...
|Hardik Pandya, the captain of GujaratÂ says that the lavender jerseyÂ is a special gesture to show their support for cancer awareness and general well-being. Adds that it is very important to play good cricket and you have to turn up to every game but the group is quite relaxed. Mentions that when they started this season, they knew it would be trickier than last season and they knew they had to play their best cricket to get ahead. Says that they would have fielded as well and it is a fresh wic
|GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill (In for Abhinav Manohar), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sai Sudharsan (In for Vijay Shankar), Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka (In for Alzarri Joseph), Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad.
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh (In for Anmolpreet Singh), Marco Jansen (In for Glenn Phillips), Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan.
|Hyderabad'sÂ skipper Aiden MarkramÂ says they will bowl first. Adds that there is moisture on the surface and wants to maximize it. Says that they need to step up and show how good they are as a team. Shares that he wants the guys to express themselves and will be good for them if a couple of the players turn up. Adds that they want to do well in the last few games and see how it goes from thereon. Informs that there is one change, Marco JansenÂ comes in for Glenn Phillips.
|Impact Players nominated by Hyderabad -Â Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy.
|Impact Players nominated by Gujarat -Â Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Darshan Nalkande, Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi.
|TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle and the flip of the coin lands in favour of Hyderabad. They have elected to BOWL first.