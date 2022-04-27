|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . 1 4 0wd 4 . | . . . . . . 1 .
|Last bat : Rahul Tripathilbw b Mohammad Shami16(10b2x41x6) SR:160.00, FoW:44/2 (5 Ovs)
|12.1 : Yash Dayal to Aiden Markram, No run.
|11.6 : Yash DayalÂ (2-0-15-0) is now brought back into the attack.
|Rashid Khan to Abhishek Sharma, SIX! Another fantastic shot by Sharma and he is taking a liking to Rashid's bowling. BRINGS UP HIS FIFTY! Started the over with a biggie and ends it in the same way. Goes down to a full ball and muscles it handsomely over deep mid-wicket. 16 off it!
|11.5 : Rashid Khan to Aiden Markram, Tucks it away in the gap at square leg for one.
|11.4 : Rashid Khan to Abhishek Sharma, Goes on the back foot to a short ball and slaps it down to long off for one.
|11.3 : Rashid Khan to Aiden Markram, Full and floated around off, Markram drives it down to long off for a single.
|11.2 : Rashid Khan to Abhishek Sharma, A flatter one on middle, Sharma hits it to mid-wicket and gets a single.
|11.1 : Rashid Khan to Abhishek Sharma, SIX! Dismissive! A flatter one on off, Sharma goes down on one knee and smokes it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|10.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, SIX! MUSCLED! Alzarri JosephÂ digs it in short, around off, Aiden MarkramÂ rocks on the back foot and hammer-pulls it all the way over wide long on. 12 from the over, and this stand has crossed the 50-run mark.
|10.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, Fullish and around off, it's drilled through the line and Hardik PandyaÂ makes a fine stop to his left at mid off.
|10.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, Back of a length, around off at 142.7 kph, Markram stands back and tries to pummel it across the line. But he fails to get it off the middle of the bat and ends up flat-batting it past the bowler. The long on fielder cuts it off and they get a couple.
|10.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Abhishek Sharma, A touch short and on off, Sharma runs it down to third man for a run.
|10.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, A shorter one on off, Markram hits it through covers and gets a single.
|10.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, Slightly short in length, around middle and leg, Aiden MarkramÂ glances it behind square leg and rushes back for the second run.
|9.6 : Alzarri JosephÂ (1-0-9-0) is back on.
|Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram, Lockie pulls his pace back and delivers it full and around off, Markram pushes it down to mid on for a run. At the halfway mark, Hyderabad are 84/2!
|Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram, Wide! A shorter one down the leg side, Sharma tries to flick it but misses.
|9.5 : Lockie Ferguson to Abhishek Sharma, A good-length delivery, Sharma eases it to point and gets a single.
|9.4 : Lockie Ferguson to Abhishek Sharma, Drifting down the leg side, on a good length, Sharma fails to flick and it goes off his pads to mid-wicket.
|Lockie Ferguson to Abhishek Sharma, WIDE!Â Â A shorter delivery down the leg side, Sharma leaves it.
|9.3 : Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram, Sharp delivery, short and on off, Aiden MarkramÂ slaps it from the back foot to deep cover. Finds the fielder and only a run comes.
|9.2 : Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram, Change in pace, on a length and around off, Aiden steers it behind point for a couple of runs.
|0.0 : Is that a stumping? The umpires have gone upstairs to check. The catch will be checked first and there's no bat involved as shown on UltraEdge. The replay shows that Aiden MarkramÂ has his foot grounded the whole time and it is NOT OUT.
|9.1 : Lockie Ferguson to Abhishek Sharma,Â A fuller one on middle, Sharma hits it over covers and gets a single.
|8.6 : Rashid Khan to Aiden Markram, SAFE! Rashid dishes out a leg spinner, full and around off, Aiden Markram presses forward to push inside the line but misses. The keeper collects the ball and breaks the stumps. The appeal is made, it's referred upstairs. The third umpire first checks for the outside edge which is absent. The side-on angle then shows that Aiden never left his crease.
|8.5 : Rashid Khan to Abhishek Sharma, A low full toss, Sharma pushes it to long off and gets a single.
|8.4 : Rashid Khan to Abhishek Sharma, SIX! That's a cracking shot! Abhishek SharmaÂ picks the googly early. It's full and right in the slot around off, Sharma goes against the spin but packs it with enough power to clear long on.
|8.3 : Rashid Khan to Aiden Markram, Googly, on the shorter side around off, Markram goes back and pushes it through covers for a run.
|8.2 : Rashid Khan to Abhishek Sharma. A flatter one on middle, Sharma eases it to point and manages to get a single.
|8.1 : Rashid Khan to Aiden Markram, A flatter one on middle, Sharma eases it to point and manages to get a single.
|7.6 : Lockie Ferguson to Abhishek Sharma, A shorter one on middle, Sharma defends it and the ball goes back to the bowler.
|7.5 : Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram, Very full on this occasion, it's been knocked down to long on for a run.
|7.4 : Lockie Ferguson to Abhishek Sharma, Lockie changes his angle for the left-hander. Comes from 'round the wicket and angles in a shortish ball on middle, Sharma drops it with gentle hands in front of square leg and crosses.
|7.3 : Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram, On a length and around off, Aiden MarkramÂ drives it square of the wicket on the off side and picks up a single.
|7.2 : Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram, FOUR! Top shot! Back of a length, around off, Aiden Markram once again goes on the back foot and punches it sweetly through the line. This time he beats the diving cover fielder and sends it whistling to the fence.
|7.1 : Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram, Starts with a shortish ball on off, the batter stays on the back foot and punches it to covers. A good stop inside the ring.
|6.6 : DRINKS! The game is quite evenly poised at the moment! Hyderabad are going along at a good rate but have lost two important wickets. They will hope the two here can bat long and lay the platform for the ones coming in. Gujarat, on the other hand, will know a wicket or two and they will enter the lower order of Hyderabad that hasÂ not been tested so far. An interesting phase awaits. Also,Â Lockie FergusonÂ to have a bowl now.
|Rashid Khan to Aiden Markram, Another single to end the over. Flatter delivery, turning sharply into leg stump. Markram pushes it off the back foot down to long on.
|6.5 : Rashid Khan to Abhishek Sharma, Around middle and leg, wristed through mid-wicket for one.
|6.4 : Rashid Khan to Aiden Markram, It's the wrong 'un this time from Rashid. On middle and turning in. The ball keeps a bit low but Markram manages to turn it through mid-wicket for a single.
|6.3 : Rashid Khan to Abhishek Sharma, A bit floated up, on off stump. Sharma gets down on one knee and slogs it well but finds the fielder at the mid-wicket fence. Single taken.
|6.2 : Rashid Khan to Abhishek Sharma, Drops it short this time, around middle. Abhishek SharmaÂ rocks back and pulls it through mid on for a couple of runs.
|6.1 : Rashid Khan to Abhishek Sharma, Rashid KhanÂ comes into the attack and sees Sharma trying to use his feet. Khan bowls it quicker and fuller, on off. Sharma jams it out.
|5.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, Around the top of off and this is gently nudged towards short cover. At the end of the Powerplay, Hyderabad are 53/2! This is a good start for them but they have lost a couple of wickets.
|5.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Aiden Markram, Right on the money at 148.3 kph and Aiden MarkramÂ solidly defends it out.
|5.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Abhishek Sharma, Back of a length, angled across the right-hander. Sharma dabs it down behind point and after a bit of yes and no, the batters scamper through for one.
|5.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Abhishek Sharma, Jospeh bends his back and bowls this one at around 149 clicks. The line is tighter on the off stump and this time Sharma fails to connect.
|5.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! And again! This is even better from Sharma. Pitched up, outside off and at over 145 clicks. Sharma drives it on the up and smokes it through extra cover for back-to-back boundaries.
|0.0 : Aiden MarkramÂ is the new man in. Also, Alzarri JosephÂ to have a bowl now.
|5.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! Joseph gets greeted with a sublime stroke! A length ball, outside off and Abhishek SharmaÂ drives through the line of the ball, lifting it over cover-point for a boundary.
|4.6 : Mohammad Shami to Rahul Tripathi, OUT! THREE REDS AND SHAMI GETS HIS REVENGE! The big wicket of Rahul has been taken! Shami has another and he will be really pleased. The inswinger does the trick again. This lands around middle and off, it jags back in. Rahul looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad. A huge appeal but it's turned down. Shami wants it to be reviewed and it is. Replays show that the ball passes close to the bat but no bat is involved. The Ball TrackingÂ shows three
|4.5 : Mohammad Shami to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Caressed! That is a delightful stroke! 14 from the last three balls and Rahul is on a roll here! Fuller and on off, Rahul shows the full face of the bat and creams it through covers for another boundary.
|4.4 : Mohammad Shami to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! A biggie followed by a boundary! Length and on off, Rahul yet again makes room and then carves it over point for a boundary. That dropped catch is really hurting Gujarat so far. Shami under pressure here.
|4.3 : Mohammad Shami to Rahul Tripathi, SIX! Over the fence! That is a solid, solid stroke and should make Rahul Tripathi feel better. He didn't begin well but this shot should give him a lot of confidence. Rahul steps out and makes room, this is on a length and around off, he lofts it over covers for a biggie.
|4.2 : Mohammad Shami to Rahul Tripathi, Good stuff from Shami! Length again and on middle, Rahul defends it solidly.
|4.1 : Mohammad Shami to Rahul Tripathi, That is a beauty! On a length, starts from outside off and comes back in. Rahul is rooted to his crease and tries to guide it down to third man but is beaten. That just about goes past the off pole.
|3.6 : Yash Dayal to Abhishek Sharma, There is probably a plan against Sharma of bowling short! On middle, Abhishek Sharma looks to pull but it hits the splice and goes towards square leg. A dot to end a fiery over by Dayal. Could have had a wicket in it.
|3.5 : Yash Dayal to Rahul Tripathi, Off the leading edge! Fuller and on middle, angling away. Rahul Tripathi looks to flick, it goes off the leading edge down to third man for one.
|3.4 : Yash Dayal to Abhishek Sharma, Really good bumper again! On the body and Sharma is yet again hurried into the pull, it hits the splice, lands safe on the leg side. Another run.
|3.3 : Yash Dayal to Rahul Tripathi, DROPPED! That is a brilliant effort by Rashid but one has to say, that should have been taken by Rashid. He got two hands to it. Fuller and on off, Rahul looks to go over covers, this squirts off the outer half towards point. Rashid probably takes off a little early as he dives to his left, the ball does not stick in. A single. Could prove costly. Rahul Tripathi is in form.
|3.2 : Yash Dayal to Rahul Tripathi, That was just the second ball! That is how he plays though! Steps out, Dayal bowls it shorter and on the body, this is played to mid off.
|3.1 : Yash Dayal to Abhishek Sharma, That really hurried onto Sharma! Short and on middle, Sharma is late on the pull, it hits the splice and goes towards square leg for one. Sharp stuff from Yash Dayal!
|2.6 : Mohammad Shami to Rahul Tripathi, A dot to end a successful over for Gujarat! Length and on off, Rahul guides it to point.
|2.5 : Rahul TripathiÂ walks in to bat at number 3.
|Mohammad Shami to Kane Williamson, OUT! TIMBER! The stumps are shattered! Shami gets rid of Kane Williamson yet again! His poor form in this tournament continues. A wicket which Gujarat needed, Hyderabad had gotten off to a really good start here! This is fuller, it shapes back in just a little. Kane WilliamsonÂ is rooted to his crease as he looks to work it around. Leaves a gap between bat and pad. The ball sneaks in and hits the poles behind. Williamson probably should have put in a bette
|2.4 : Mohammad Shami to Kane Williamson, Bounces over the stumps! Kane Williamson though was aware of where the ball was heading! Length and on off, this lands and jags back in. Kane Williamson looks to play it late and with soft hands. It hits the under-edge and bounces over the stumps.
|2.3 : Mohammad Shami to Kane Williamson, Good length and on off, Kane Williamson waits and guides it to point.
|2.2 : Mohammad Shami to Kane Williamson, FOUR! That is bread and butter stuff for Kane! On the pads, Williamson flicks it uppishly and over square leg for his first boundary. Hyderabad are off to an absolute flier here.
|2.1 : Mohammad Shami to Kane Williamson, Solid! Good length and on middle, Williamson plays it back to the bowler.
|1.6 : Yash Dayal to Abhishek Sharma, A dot to end the over but another good one for Hyderabad! Length and on off, swinging away. Left alone.
|1.5 : Yash Dayal to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! Up and over! That is a shot played with a lot of authority! Quality! Stand and deliver! Length and on off, not a very bad delivery, just a little bit of width. Sharma lofts it over the cover fielder and bags a boundary.
|Yash Dayal to Abhishek Sharma, WIDE! Down the leg side, Sharma looks to flick but misses to put bat on ball. Another extra as it is another wide.
|1.4 : Yash Dayal to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! Cracks it away! Shorter and outside off, Sharma stands tall and slaps it through point for a boundary. That is a quality shot. First boundary off the bat!
|1.3 : Yash Dayal to Kane Williamson, Almost! This one comes back in from outside off, late, it is on the fuller side. Williamson looks to jam it out, it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
|1.2 : Yash Dayal to Kane Williamson, BEATEN! Quite an aggressive stroke there. There is width on offer, it is on a length and outside off. Williamson looks to go hard at it but is beaten.
|1.1 : Yash Dayal to Abhishek Sharma, Quick run! Length and on off, Sharma guides it to point and takes one.
|0.6 : Yash DayalÂ to share the new ball with Mohammad Shami.
|Mohammad Shami to Kane Williamson, Half an appeal but there was an inside edge! A good end to the over but an expensive one! Length and on off, this lands and jags back in. Williamson looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|0.5 : Mohammad Shami to Abhishek Sharma, First run off the bat! Sharma is off the mark! Length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|Mohammad Shami to Abhishek Sharma, FIVE WIDES AGAIN! That is the second in the over. Shami is not able to control the balls coming back in. He is a little too straight on those inswingers, this one goes past the pads of the batter, past the dive of the keeper and into the fence in the fine leg region. 10 runs and none of the bat.
|0.4 : Mohammad Shami to Abhishek Sharma, Yet another beauty! This is on a length and around off, this one also lands and moves away. Sharma is beaten all ends up as he tries to block.
|0.3 : Mohammad Shami to Abhishek Sharma, Back of a length and on off, Sharma defends.
|0.2 : Mohammad Shami to Abhishek Sharma, Angled into the pads, Sharma flicks it but to mid-wicket. He timed it well but did not find the gap.
|Mohammad Shami to Abhishek Sharma, FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs! Hyderabad get underway! This one swings in, swings big, it starts from outside off and keeps coming in. Ends up down the leg side, keeps moving away from the keeper who dives and it goes to the fine leg fence.
|0.1 : Mohammad Shami to Abhishek Sharma, That is an absolute jaffa to begin with! What a delivery! Length, and on off, angled in from around the wicket. It lands and moves away. Sharma looks to defend but is beaten.
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The two umpires stride out to the middle, followed by the players from Gujarat. Hyderabad openers Abhishek SharmaÂ and Kane WilliamsonÂ walk out to bat for the first time in this stadium this season. Mohammad ShamiÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Nicholas PooranÂ is up for a quick chat.Â Pooran says that his current form is due to him knowing exactly what the team needs from him. About Aiden Markram,Â he says that they have played together for Punjab as well and reckons MarkramÂ is a hard worker and is happy that both he and Markram are able to do well. Pooran then talks about the hierarchy in the batting order and there is a set role for everyone in the team which helps. He adds that he wants to stay in the present and do whatever the t
|Kane Williamson, the captain of Hyderabad, says they have enjoyed chasing but they knew there will come a time when theyâll have to chase and they are looking forward to it. Informs about one change as Washington SundarÂ comes in for Jagadeesha Suchith. Adds Umran is keen to go and he is fit and ready.
|Gujarat skipper, Hardik PandyaÂ says they are not sure why they will be bowling, they have done well batting first and bowling first. Mentions the wicket here does play a few tricks at the start and they are hoping to make use of it. Mentions with the lineup they have, it will be better to bat second. Informs they are playing the same team. Ends by saying if needed he will bowl.
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Washington Sundar (In for Jagadeesha Suchith), Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan andÂ Umran Malik.
|GujaratÂ (Unchanged XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal andÂ Mohammad Shami.
|TOSS - It's time for the toss and it is won by Gujarat. They will have a BOWL first.
|PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is pitchside.Â Haydos says that the square boundaries are 62 meters and 67 meters with the straight boundary being over 70 meters. He adds that the wicket is quite dry but is very, very hard. Mentions that the totals in the last few matches here haven't been high which might be a sign to bat first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|The Indian T20 League is moving along quickly as we head into game 40. It is a clash between two sides, Gujarat and Hyderabad, who have done exceedingly well so far. Just the two points separate these two and they sit in the 2nd and 3rd position respectively. The side which wins the game tonight has a chance to go on top. Who will come out on top?
|Gujarat have lost just the one game so far and that was against Hyderabad earlier on in the tournament. Since then, they are on a three-game winning run and will be looking to make it 4 today. Hyderabad on the other hand, have been unbeatable. After losing two to begin the tournament, they now have won 5 in a row and will look to make it 6. Two sides with excellent bowling attacks, this is promising to be a cracker.