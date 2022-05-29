|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 1 . . . | . . 4 . 1 .
|Last bat : Yashasvi Jaiswalc Sai Kishore b Yash Dayal22(16b1x42x6) SR:137.50, FoW:31/1 (4 Ovs)
|3.6 : Yash Dayal to Yashasvi Jaiswal, OUT! c Sai Kishore b Yash Dayal.
|Who will walk out?
|3.5 : Yash Dayal to Yashasvi Jaiswal, SIX! He has hit this one sweetly! Another biggie for Yashasvi Jaiswal! This is short and on the body, Jaiswal pulls it well over the fine leg fence for a biggie. Rajasthan getting a move on.Â
|3.4 : Yash Dayal to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Squirts off the outer half for two! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ is swinging quite a lot but not connecting as he would like. This is a slower one outside off, Jaiswal swings, it goes more off the outer half over point for two. The outfield seems a touch slow so far.Â
|3.3 : Yash Dayal to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jaiswal makes room early, Dayal bangs it short and on middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ looks to upper cut but misses.Â
|3.2 : Yash Dayal to Jos Buttler, Buttler looks to go after Dayal! He clears his front leg, this is on a length and around middle, Buttler is cramped for room. He mistimes it past mid-wicket for one.Â
|3.1 : Yash Dayal to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Buttler had to hurry there! Excellent dive from him, he would have been home. Desperate stuff! Length and on off, Jaiswal guides it towards short third man. They go for one and complete it. Risky but it comes off.Â
|2.6 : Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Three more! Shorter and on middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ pulls it, not off the middle, more of the splice but everybody is in the ring. The ball slows down as it nears the ropes. Rashid runs after it from square leg, slides and pushes it back. The mid-wicket fielder does the mopping up job. A run saved. Also, that chase just shows how up Gujarat are for this game. There were three fielders after that ball.Â
|2.5 : Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, SIX! Up and over! That is a shot and a half! One that will give Yashasvi JaiswalÂ enough confidence! This is a half volley, full and outside off, it is hit over covers and it goes all the way.Â
|2.4 : Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Another swing and a miss! Outside off, length. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ goes after it yet again but misses.Â
|2.3 : Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! Just about clears the fielder and that should make Yashasvi JaiswalÂ feel good! Fuller and on off, this is hit, not off the middle but hit well enough to clear mid off and a boundary results.Â
|2.2 : Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, And again, a swing and a miss from Yashasvi Jaiswal! Looking to hit the ball way too hard! Shorter and on middle, Jaiswal looks to pull but misses. It swings after going past the batter. Saha takes it with a dive to his right.Â
|2.1 : Mohammad Shami to Jos Buttler, Buttler gets off strike! On off, length, this is pushed wide of mid off for one. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|1.6 : Yash Dayal to Yashasvi Jaiswal, A dot to end then! Shorter and angled into the pads, Jaiswal looks to pull but misses. He is looking to hit the ball way too hard. Needs to calm down a touch.Â
|1.5 : Yash Dayal to Jos Buttler, Goes short now, Buttler looks to pull, it goes off the underedge through square leg for one.Â
|1.4 : Yash Dayal to Jos Buttler, Good adjustment! Length and on off, Buttler defends it back towards the bowler. Bowls it on the stumps this time to Buttler. The margin of error in this format is close to zero.Â
|1.3 : Yash Dayal to Jos Buttler, FOUR! First boundary of the final and it comes off the bat of whoelse other than Buttler, the best batter of the tournament. Slightly short and outside off, Buttler cuts it past point and this one races away to the fence. A little bit of width and Buttler makes him pay.Â
|1.2 : Yash Dayal to Jos Buttler, Good length and on middle, Buttler stands tall and plays it to mid-wicket. Two dots to begin with by Dayal.Â
|1.1 : Yash Dayal to Jos Buttler, Good start by Dayal! Not a lot of bounce though there. Outside off, on a length. Left alone.Â
|0.6 : Who will start from the other end? It is Yash Dayal!
|Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, That is a snorter of a delivery to end the first over! It is shortish, it lands and then cuts back in sharply. Jaiswal looks to fend it by taking his eyes off the ball. He is surprised by the movement. He gets an inside edge which just about goes onto hit the stumps. End of a testing first over by Shami.Â
|0.5 : Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, That lands short! Another big booming inswinger, it is a little too straight though. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ flicks but to square leg.Â
|0.4 : Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Slightly shorter and outside off, Jaiswal initially thinks of cutting it but then lets it go.Â
|0.3 : Mohammad Shami to Jos Buttler, Excellent timing again! On middle, brings it back in to Buttler too, he pushes it towards mid on for one. He is off the mark.Â
|0.2 : Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, A lot of swing there! Shami steams in, goes fuller this time, lets the ball do its bit and it comes in a long way from outside off. Jaiswal looks to flick but misses. He gets hit on the pads. Half an appeal as the batters take one. Going down leg though. Leg bye signaled. Rajasthan are underway.Â
|0.1 : Mohammad Shami to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Right on the money to begin with! Good length and on off, Jaiswal pushes it to mid off.Â
|0.0 : The stage is set! The players from both teams line up in the middle for the beautiful national anthem of India. We are all set for the action now. It's a full house in Ahmedabad. The players of Gujarat now make their way out in the middle. The openers of Rajasthan - Yashasvi JaiswalÂ and Jos ButtlerÂ are in the middle as well. Mohammad ShamiÂ to start with the ball. One slipÂ in place. Here we go...
|Shimron HetmyerÂ is up for a quick chat. He says fatherhood is challenging but fun as well. Shares that it's always a good feeling to be in the final and he will try not to replicate what happened in the last final. Adds that it is an advantage to play on the same surface but it is a brand new day, a different game and there is a little bit of pressure of the final but he will try to go out there and express himself and enjoy every moment of it.
|Gujarat (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson (In for Alzarri Joseph).Â
|RajasthanÂ (Unchanged playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy.
|The captain of Gujarat, Hardik Pandya says they would have bowled first. Mentions this is a huge occasion and the support they have got in this game is great. Adds it is a chance for them to be a hero and shine. Adds the rest does help, final is a big game but they want to take it as just another game and the boys are looking forward to play. Informs they have one change,Â Lockie FergusonÂ comes in for Alzarri Joseph.
|Sanju Samson, the skipper of RajasthanÂ says it looks a good wicket, a bit dry and they would want to bat. Adds it is a used wicket and it might help the spinners later on. States everyone is very excited and they are raring to go. Mentions they are looking forward to play in front of this magnificent crowd. Informs they are playing the same team.
|TOSS - We are set for the all-important toss. Rajasthan have won the toss and they will BAT first!
|...RED-LETTER DAY...
|DRUMROLLSâ¦ the time has come, after 73 games of brilliant cricketing action, out of 10 teams we have two battling it out for the Indian T20 League trophy. It is Rajasthan against Gujarat in the largest stadium in the world, the Narendra Modi Stadium. It just doesnât get better than this! We are very excited, what about youâll? Hello and welcome to the coverage.
|So, who holds the advantage? Yes, Gujarat have beaten Rajasthan twice in this edition but this is the first time they'll be playing here in Ahmadabad. Rajasthan on the other hand will be more familiar with the conditions after playing the game against Bangalore. So do they hold the advantage at the moment?
|PITCH REPORT - Simon Doull is pitchside. He says the pitch offers bounce and the ball sticks onto the surface a little bit. Adds that the bowlers need to bowl around short-of-a-length delivery to trouble batters. Shares that the ground is slightly shorter on one side, but not too much. Mentions that in this competition's final throughout, the team batting first has won nine out of fourteen finals. Feels that the captain winning the toss will bat fist and will look to put up runs on the board and
|Rajasthan are up against Gujarat who have had a brilliant first edition. Hardik Pandya has thrived as a skipper and the others around him have really excelled too. They do not have a lot of big names but they have match winners. They have clicked as a team and have been the best unit in this edition. Also, they have faced Rajasthan twice before this encounter and beaten them both times. Can they make it three in a row? We will find out. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
When the tournament began, not many would have fancied either of Rajasthan or Gujarat to make it through to the finals but the brand of cricket the two teams have played has been fantastic. They have been two of the best sides in this yearâs tournament and they well and truly deserve their place in the finals. Rajasthan, after the first-ever edition, have made it to the finals for the first time.