|Recent overs : 2 . . . . . | . . 1 2 4 . | . . . 2 4 .
|Last bat : Sam Billingsc Tushar Deshpande b Dwayne Bravo25(22b1x41x6) SR:113.64, FoW:123/4 (17.3 Ovs)
|18.3 : Right then! That is all we have from the opening fixture of the Indian T20 League 2022. The actionÂ has just begun and on Super Sunday the 27th of March, we have a tasty double-header lined up for you. In the first match, Delhi will take on Mumbai and that match will begin at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT) but the build-up will begin much sooner. This clash will be followed by a match between Punjab and Bangalore, beginning at 7.30 pm IST (2 pm GMT). Do join us then. Goodbye and take care!
|Umesh YadavÂ is the Player of the Match for his exploits with the ball in the Powerplay. He says he is back after two years and he is happy. He thanks his captain and the staff for givingÂ him the opportunity. Adds that he is working on his consistency and he gets the ball to swing as well early on. Tells that wickets early on are very important and he just follows his work ethic.
|Chennai skipper, Ravindra JadejaÂ is up for a chat.Â Jadeja says dew will play its part in the second innings and while the toss, it will be very crucial further. Adds the ball was coming nicely in the second innings. Tells that Bravo bowled brilliantly but they need to do better with the bat and hopes to come back strong in the next match.
|Sheldon JacksonÂ is down for a quick chat. He says there were nerves at the start but the staff helped him. Adds that Dhoni is his inspiration and he always tries to imitate him.
|Kolkata captain Shreyas IyerÂ saysÂ there's always tension when MS DhoniÂ is at the crease and the last 3 overs were a bit difficult to contain him as there was dew and it was hard to grip the ball. Adds that the wicketÂ was spongier than they imagined and he himself knows the wicket inside-out and though it would be flat but it wasn't but the bowlers bowled really well. About Umesh Yadav,Â he says that he is very happy to see him perform really well again and they are pumped up for the next mat
|Time for the presentation ceremony...
|Chennai had it all to do with the ball and given the score on the board was well below par, it would have required something special. With Deepak Chahar no more in the side, they didn't have an experienced pacer in the Powerplay and it showed as Deshpande and Milne were dealt with by the opposition openers pretty easily. It was then the veteran, Dwayne BravoÂ who provided the breakthrough. He went on to pick three wickets in total and in doing so, went level with Lasith Malinga for the most wick
|It seemed a straightforward chase for Kolkata and with the platformÂ their openers, Venkatesh IyerÂ and Ajinkya RahaneÂ had laid, half the job was done then and there itself. Rahane played fairly well but missed out on a fifty. A couple of quick wickets fell in the middle overs but captain Shreyas IyerÂ along with Sam BillingsÂ just kept knocking the ball around. When the target was in sight, the big shots came out and even though Billings got out at the death, Kolkata got over the line without
|Kolkata get over the blemishes of the previous final and get a bit of sweet revenge over Chennai.Â TheyÂ have won the opening match of the 2022 Indian T20 League season pretty comfortably in the end with 9 balls remaining. They get the two points on the board and are off to a flying start in the tournament. Chennai have been handed a comprehensive defeat here and they will look to bounce back quickly in the next game.
|Adam Milne to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! Iyer hits the winning runs. Milne follows Iyer on the leg side and serves a full ball. Iyer whips it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Kolkata win by 6 wickets.
|18.2 : Adam Milne to Shreyas Iyer, A length ball, outside off. Iyer gets a thick outside edge as he looks to push. The third man is standing very fine and there is a bit of work to do for him. Two runs taken. Ambati RayuduÂ gets hurt in the process.
|18.1 : Adam Milne to Sheldon Jackson, Full ball, on off. Jackson jams it out to mid off for a single.Â
|17.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Sheldon Jackson, Full and on middle. Sheldon JacksonÂ lofts it to long on for a single. A wonderful spell from Bravo - Three wickets while giving away just 20 runs.
|17.5 : Dwayne Bravo to Shreyas Iyer, Very full and on off. Iyer squeezes it out to mid off for a single.Â
|17.4 : Dwayne Bravo to Sheldon Jackson, Short of a length, outside off. Sheldon JacksonÂ looks to pull but gets a bottom edges it to the left of the keeper. An easy single.Â
|17.3 : Sheldon JacksonÂ is the new man in.
|Dwayne Bravo to Sam Billings, OUT! TAKEN! With this wicket, Dwayne BravoÂ equals Lasith Malinga for most wickets inÂ Indian T20 League history. A length ball, outside off. Sam BillingsÂ slog-sweeps it straight in the hands of Tushar DeshpandeÂ at deep mid-wicket. Was hit nicely but did not get the required elevation.Â
|17.2 : Dwayne Bravo to Shreyas Iyer, On a length and on middle, this is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|17.1 : Dwayne Bravo to Shreyas Iyer, A full toss, on off, was there to be hit but Iyer plays it back to Bravo.
|16.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sam Billings, A loopy ball, on off, Sam pushes it straight to covers.
|16.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shreyas Iyer, Short ball and on off. Iyer cuts it hard and to short third man for a quick single.Â
|16.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sam Billings, Around off, drilled down to long on for one.
|16.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sam Billings, SIX! Flatter and on off. Billings shimmies down the pitch and hammers it over mid-wicket for a biggie.Â
|16.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sam Billings, Shorter and on off. Billings skips down and mistimes his slash back to the bowler.Â
|16.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shreyas Iyer, A length ball, on off. Iyer pushes it uppishly and to mid off for a single.
|15.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Shreyas Iyer, On middle. Another easy single as this is flicked wide of long on.Â
|15.5 : Dwayne Bravo to Sam Billings, Length and on middle, this is hit to long on for one.Â
|15.4 : Dwayne Bravo to Sam Billings, FOUR! A slower ball, on a length, outside off. Billings steps across and waits before he pulls it to square leg for a boundary. Kolkata running away here.
|15.3 : Dwayne Bravo to Sam Billings, Good fielding by Milne! A length ball, outside off. Billings punches with sheer power to square on the off side. It was destined for a boundary but Milne dives to his left and saves a couple of runs.Â
|15.2 : Dwayne Bravo to Sam Billings, A low dipping full toss, outside off. Billing pulls it half-heartedly to square leg.Â
|0.0 : Dwayne BravoÂ is back on.
|15.1 : Dwayne Bravo to Shreyas Iyer, Full and on middle. Iyer pushes it to long on for a single.
|14.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shreyas Iyer, On middle, clipped away through mid-wicket by Shreyas IyerÂ for one more. Just 28 needed now off 30 balls.
|14.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sam Billings, Just knocking it around at the moment these two. Down the leg side, nudged away towards short fine leg for a single.
|14.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shreyas Iyer, Fuller, on off. Iyer goes for the big heave leg side but gets it off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket for a single.
|14.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sam Billings, It's like Sam BillingsÂ only knows to play the reverse sweep at the moment. Speared into leg stump, reverse-swept to cover-point for one more.
|14.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sam Billings, Shorter this time, on off. Billings with another reverse sweep, this time fine of short third man and they get a couple of runs.
|14.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sam Billings, Quicker and flatter, at 96 clicks and around off. Sam BillingsÂ brings out the reverse sweep once again but hits it straight to Adam MilneÂ at short third man.
|13.6 : Strategic Time-Out! Chennai have got two quick wickets but still the game is in the favour of Kolkata. 34 runs are needed in 36 balls and it should be an easy chase for Kolkata from now on unless there is something magical coming up.
|13.4 : Review! Chennai take a review for LBW! Even with the naked eye, we can see a clear bat there and UltraEdge confirms it.Â
|13.6 : Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer, Full and on off, pushed towards mid off.
|13.5 : Mitchell Santner to Sam Billings, NOT OUT! Well, it was a hopeful review from Chennai. Full and around off. Sam BillingsÂ looks for the reverse sweep and seems to get it off the glove towards cover-point for a run. There is a stifled appeal from Chennai and Mitchell SantnerÂ reckons it's outside off. Ravindra JadejaÂ does go for it and the replay shows that there's glove involved, the same is confirmed by UltraEdge.
|13.4 : Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer, Around leg, tickled 'round the corner for a single.
|13.3 : Mitchell Santner to Sam Billings, Sliding into leg stump. Billings stays leg side of the ball and works it through mid-wicket for a single.
|13.2 : Mitchell Santner to Sam Billings, Santner drags it down and bowls it into leg stump. Billings looks to pull off the back foot but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|13.1 : Mitchell Santner to Sam Billings, On a length, around off. Sam BillingsÂ gets inside the line of the ball and sweeps it towards deep backward square leg for a couple of runs.
|12.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shreyas Iyer, Fuller this time from Jadeja, close to the off pole. Iyer looks for the cover drive but edges it down to short third man. 38 needed now off 42 balls.
|12.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sam Billings, Around off, Billings goes inside-out through covers for a single.
|12.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sam Billings, On middle, pushed to the right of the bowler who makes the stop.
|12.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sam Billings, Another example of the ball gripping a little. Flighted, on off and Billings looks to push it through covers. The ball goes off the inside edge and onto the pads.
|12.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shreyas Iyer, On off, this is eased down to long off for one more.
|12.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sam Billings, On middle, Billings sweeps it towards fine leg for a single.
|11.6 : Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer, Santner floats this one wide of off stump. Shreyas IyerÂ opens the face of the blade and squeezes it behind point for a couple of runs.
|11.5 : Mitchell Santner to Sam Billings, Looking for two but it will only be a single. Sliding into leg, Billings gets an inside edge past backward square leg for a single.
|11.4 : Sam BillingsÂ walks out to the middle.
|Mitchell Santner to Ajinkya Rahane, OUT! TAKEN! Straight into the hands of Ravindra JadejaÂ at short mid-wicket and that's a really soft dismissal for Ajinkya Rahane. Mitchell SantnerÂ bowls it on a length, around middle and leg. Rahane gets pushed on the back foot and he is caught in two minds, whether to pull it or just work it away. He ends up doing neither and just pushes it towards short mid-wicket where the catch is taken. Is there still life left in this match?
|11.3 : Mitchell Santner to Ajinkya Rahane, In the air but lands in no man's land. Slightly flighted, around off and turning away. Ajinkya RahaneÂ dances down the track, looking to lift it over long off but gets a top edgen over short third man for a brace.
|11.2 : Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer, Flatter and outside off, this is tapped towards point for a single.
|11.1 : Mitchell Santner to Ajinkya Rahane, This is sliding down leg, Rahane tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
|10.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shreyas Iyer, Around off, Iyer watchfully keeps it out on the off side.
|10.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Ajinkya Rahane, Jadeja darts one into the pads, clipped away to fine leg for one.
|10.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Ajinkya Rahane, FOUR! Nicely played by Rahane. On middle, Rahane brings out the reverse sweep and gets it past the diving fielder at short third man for a boundary. He moves into the 40s now.
|10.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shreyas Iyer, Quicker one, on off. Iyer nudges it towards covers for a single.
|0.0 : The skipper, Shreyas IyerÂ walks in to bat at number 4. Ravindra JadejaÂ is into the attack as well.
|10.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Ajinkya Rahane, Well wide of the bowler. On off, Ajinkya RahaneÂ uses his feet and drills it uppishly to the left of Jadeja and picks up a single down to long off.
|10.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Ajinkya Rahane, Floated up, full and around middle and leg. Rahane clips it towards short mid-wicket.
|9.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Nitish Rana, OUT! TAKEN! A timely wicket for Chennai and Bravo has all the tricks in his pocket. He comes with his evergreen slower balls, on a length and on middle. Rana looks to pull but creates no power behind it. Hits it straight to short fine leg where Ambati RayuduÂ pouches it. 56 runs needed in 60 balls.
|9.5 : Dwayne Bravo to Nitish Rana, A length ball, outside off. Kept out.Â
|9.4 : Dwayne Bravo to Nitish Rana, Tad fuller and outside off. Rana opens the face of the bat to guide it down but bottom edges it back to Dhoni.
|9.3 : Dwayne Bravo to Ajinkya Rahane, Around off, on a length. Ajinkya plays it late and guides it to third man for a single.Â
|9.2 : Dwayne Bravo to Ajinkya Rahane, FOUR! Deft touch! A length ball, angling on the pads. Rahane tickles it to fine leg for a boundary.Â
|9.1 : Dwayne Bravo to Nitish Rana, A length ball, on off. Rana dabs it to short third man for a quick single.Â
|8.6 : Strategic Time-Out! It's been all Kolkata and they just require 62 more runs off 66 balls. It should be a cakewalk from here and with the likes of Narine, Shreyas IyerÂ and Dre Russ to come, Chennai will find it near impossible to make a match out of this one now. Ajinkya RahaneÂ has looked good at the crease and Nitish RanaÂ has come out with a positive intent. Can Chennai pullÂ a rabbit out of the hat and make things interesting?
|Mitchell Santner to Nitish Rana, Outside off, Rana cuts it to deep point for a single. 11 runs off the over. 62 needed in 66Â balls.Â
|8.5 : Mitchell Santner to Ajinkya Rahane, Fuller and on off, this is eased down to long off for a single.
|8.4 : Mitchell Santner to Nitish Rana, Slightly short and outside off. Rana works it to deep point for a run.
|8.3 : Mitchell Santner to Ajinkya Rahane, Angles a full ball, on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|8.2 : Mitchell Santner to Nitish Rana, Again gets low to slog-sweep it but adjusts very late to steer it to deep point for a single.Â
|8.1 : Mitchell Santner to Nitish Rana, SIX! BANG!Â Tossed up, full and outside off. A left-arm bowler to left-hander always brings the slog-sweep on and Nitish RanaÂ does so well to perfection as he hits it over mid-wicket.Â
|7.6 : Shivam Dube to Nitish Rana, Length ball, another slower ball, outside off. Rana slices it towards third man and Bravo catches it on a bounce. A single taken.Â
|7.5 : Shivam Dube to Nitish Rana, Four byes! Through the keeper! A length ball, from around the wicket, outside off, was slower as well. Rana misses his cut. Dhoni lets it through his legs for a boundary.Â
|7.4 : Shivam Dube to Nitish Rana, FOUR! Second boundary in the over! This is on a length and outside off. Rana shuffles across and gets low to cut it past point for a boundary.Â
|7.3 : Shivam Dube to Ajinkya Rahane, Length ball, around off. Rahane works it to deep square leg for a single. 50 up for Kolkata!
|7.2 : Shivam Dube to Nitish Rana, Length ball, on off. Rana chops it to point and runs across for a quick single. There is a shy at the bowler's end but the fielder misses.Â
|7.1 : Shivam Dube to Nitish Rana, FOUR! Good shot! Dube starts with a full ball, outside off. Rana waits and then smashes it aerially over covers for a boundary. A lossener to start.Â
|6.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Nitish Rana, Length and outside off, cut away to sweeper cover for a single. Nitish RanaÂ is off the mark.Â
|6.5 : Dwayne Bravo to Nitish Rana, A length ball, angling just around off. Rana looks to defend inside the line and gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|6.4 : Dwayne Bravo to Nitish Rana, Fullish and on off. Rana gets low and knocks it to point.
|6.2 : Nitish RanaÂ walks in at number 3.
|6.3 : Dwayne Bravo to Nitish Rana, A short ball, on off. Rana evades it as he ducks under it.
|6.2 : Dwayne Bravo to Venkatesh Iyer, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Chennai finally get the breakthrough! This is full and outside off. Venkatesh IyerÂ goes for a big booming drive but gets an outside edge to the keeper, Dhoni who makes no mistake.Â
|0.0 : Dwayne BravoÂ comes into the attack now.
|6.1 : Dwayne Bravo to Venkatesh Iyer, A length ball, on middle, pulled straight to mid-wicket.
|5.6 : Mitchell Santner to Ajinkya Rahane, Slides a full ball, on middle, played back to the bowler. At the end of the Powerplay, Kolkata are 43 without any loss of wicket. 89 needed in 84 balls.Â
|5.5 : Mitchell Santner to Ajinkya Rahane, Short ball, drifting on off, Rahane punches it to covers.
|5.4 : Mitchell Santner to Venkatesh Iyer, On middle, a single as this is drilled down to long on.
|5.3 : Mitchell Santner to Venkatesh Iyer, Fuller and angling on off. Iyer looks to work on the leg side but mistimes it to mid off. They take a quick single but Milne there fumbles and they get the second run as well.
|5.2 : Mitchell Santner to Ajinkya Rahane, Full and on off, pushed to long off for a single.
|0.0 : Spin for the first time as Mitchell SantnerÂ is brought into the attack.
|5.1 : Mitchell Santner to Ajinkya Rahane, FOUR! Santner into the attack and he gets the same treatment! An arm ball, sliding on leg, was onÂ the shorter side and Rahane pulls it nicely to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|4.6 : Tushar Deshpande to Ajinkya Rahane, Back of a length, close to off. Rahane nudges it down towards point for a quick single.
|4.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Ajinkya Rahane, FOUR! Kolkata off to a solid start and the runs required are under a hundred already! Overpitched from Deshpande and he isÂ punished. On off, Rahane lofts it over mid off and picks up another boundary.
|4.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Ajinkya Rahane, Lovely bowling! Tushar DeshpandeÂ goes for the cutter and bowls it on a length, around off. The ball goes away from the batter who just looks to run it fine but gets beaten by the lack of pace.
|4.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Venkatesh Iyer, A bit too straight from Deshpande and this is flicked down to fine leg for a single.
|4.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Venkatesh Iyer, FOUR! Not perfectly timed but will do for Venkatesh Iyer. Fullish ball, around off. Iyer drives on the up and there's plenty of space at the extra cover region. The ball goes through that area and ends up in the fence.
|3.6 : Adam Milne to Ajinkya Rahane, SIX! First maximum of the innings and Rahane has timed it sweetly yet again. On the hips, Rahane shuffles just a touch and launches it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie.
|4.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Venkatesh Iyer, Length, around middle and leg. Iyer bunts it out towards short mid-wicket.
|3.5 : Adam Milne to Ajinkya Rahane, Good come back from Adam Milne. Milne hits the length hard and bowls it outside off. Rahane looks to swing across the line but gets beaten for pace and bounce.
|3.4 : Adam Milne to Ajinkya Rahane, FOUR! Ajinkya RahaneÂ might have been going a bit too hard at the ball but times this one to perfection. Pitched up, on middle. Rahane shows the maker's name and punches it uppishly right back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|3.3 : Adam Milne to Ajinkya Rahane, Good-length, around off. Rahane looks to cut it through point but edges it back onto the deck.
|3.2 : Adam Milne to Ajinkya Rahane, A big heave leg side from Ajinkya RahaneÂ but he misses. Milne bowls it around the top of off, Rahane looks to thump it over mid-wicket but misses and gets hit on the pads once again.
|3.1 : Adam Milne to Ajinkya Rahane, Nicely bowled, a bit too high maybe. Length from Milne, around off and nipping back inÂ sharply. Rahane looks to tuck it leg side but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
|2.6 : Tushar Deshpande to Venkatesh Iyer, Iyer tries to repeat the trick but it's well stopped by the fielder at short cover. Full, on off and driven towards covers.
|2.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Venkatesh Iyer, FOUR! Deshpande pitches it full and on off. Venkatesh IyerÂ stays deep in his crease and drives it firmly through covers for a boundary.
|2.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Venkatesh Iyer, A length ball, around leg. Iyer flicks it off his hips towards the square leg fence for a couple of runs.
|2.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Ajinkya Rahane, On off, Rahane gets inside the line of the ball and works it to fine leg for a single.
|2.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Ajinkya Rahane, Fullish delivery, outside off. Rahane pushes it gently towards the cover region.
|2.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Ajinkya Rahane, Good shot for no run. Back of a length, outside off. This is slapped off the back foot by Rahne but straight to Mitchell SantnerÂ at point.
|1.6 : Adam Milne to Venkatesh Iyer, Milne hits the length hard on off and the ball just shoots through. Iyer looks to play it off the back foot but gets hurried on and bunts it out on the off side.
|1.4 : Venkatesh IyerÂ withdraws very late. Milne almost delivers the ball but his towel drops and that makes Iyer back away from it.Â
|1.5 : Adam Milne to Venkatesh Iyer, Four dot balls in a row now. On a good length, around leg. Iyer looks to turn it leg side but gets a leading edge towards covers.
|1.4 : Adam Milne to Venkatesh Iyer, Back of a length this time from Milne, going across the left-hander. Iyer hops on the back foot and plays it towards covers.
|1.3 : Adam Milne to Venkatesh Iyer, Around the top of off. Iyer punches it off the back foot towards mid off.
|1.2 : Adam Milne to Venkatesh Iyer, A length ball on middle. Iyer defends it back to the bowler.
|1.1 : Adam Milne to Venkatesh Iyer, Venkatesh IyerÂ is off the mark straightaway. Pacy delivery to start off from Adam Milne, around off. Iyer leans back and drives it late, through point. Deshpande sprints across to his left from the backward point fence and puts in the dive to stop the boundary. Two taken.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Adam Milne.
|Tushar Deshpande to Ajinkya Rahane, Fullish delivery, around off. Rahane presses forward and pushes it out on the off side.
|0.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Ajinkya Rahane, FOUR! This is as sweetly timed as it can get! Overpitched, around off. Rahane has minimal feet movement but punches it through extra cover for the first boundary off the innings.
|0.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Ajinkya Rahane, Jut short! This is on the hips and Ajinkya RahaneÂ whips it towards the fine leg fence. Shivam DubeÂ comes racing in but can't reach it. The batters come back for two and Rahane is off the mark.
|0.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Ajinkya Rahane, Deshpande keeps the consistency in his line and length and bowls a third delivery in the same area. Outside off, tapped towards point.
|0.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Ajinkya Rahane, Another good length ball, outside off. Rahane looks to work it leg side but the ball is well out of his reach and ends up missing it.
|0.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Ajinkya Rahane, Deshpande starts off with a good length ball well outside off. Ajinkya RahaneÂ looks to hang back and guide it through point but gets a bottom edge towards first slip.