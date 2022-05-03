|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 4 . . . . | . 4 4 . 1 4
|Last bat : Wriddhiman Saha (W)c Mayank Agarwal b Kagiso Rabada21(17b3x41x6) SR:123.53, FoW:34/2 (3.5 Ovs)
|5.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Hardik Pandya, Wide!
|5.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Sai Sudharsan, Singh starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, around off. Sai SudharsanÂ dabs it to backward point for a single.
|4.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Hardik Pandya, Length delivery, outside off. Hardik PandyaÂ blocks it out.Â
|4.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, Good-length delivery, outside off. Sai SudharsanÂ cuts it towards point and takes a single.Â
|4.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, Back of a length, outside off. Sai SudharsanÂ cuts it past backward point. The fielder at deep point will cut it off and the batters pick up two runs!Â
|4.3 : Sandeep Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, On a length, around off, nipping in a tad. Sai SudharsanÂ blocks it out.
|4.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, A fullish delivery, around off. Sai SudharsanÂ leans forward and drives it to cover-point.
|Sandeep Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, Wide! Sliding down the leg side, Sai SudharsanÂ tries flicking but misses.
|4.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, Edged but safe! Angling away from the batter, Sai pushes inside the line and gets a soft outside edge. It doesn't carry to wide first slip.
|3.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Hardik Pandya, On a length, outside off. Hardik PandyaÂ leaves it alone. End of a successful over by Kagiso Rabada!
|3.5 : The skipper, Hardik PandyaÂ is the next man in.
|2.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Shubman Gill, OUT! RUN OUT! A direct hit and Shubman Gill is on his way back! He is not happy with something but Punjab have their first breakthrough! A fuller ball, outside off. Shubman GillÂ taps it towards short extra cover and scampers across to the other end. Rishi DhawanÂ collects the ball and hits it directly at the stumps at the non-striker's end. Shubman GillÂ is nowhere near and he has to walk back.Â He turns and stares at the bowler. Maybe, Gill feels that Sande
|3.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Wriddhiman Saha, OUT! CAUGHT! Saha gets carried away with his attacking batting. Tries to take on Rabada again but it's not easy to do that every time against a bowler of his calibre. The speedster persists with his line outside off and delivers it on a length at 144.1 kph. Saha's attempt for another lofted shot results in a top edge and Mayank Agarwal backtracks from extra cover to grab the skier safely. It's been a good start from Punjab.
|3.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Wriddhiman Saha, SIX! KABOOM! A length ball, around off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ tonks it high over long on for a biggie! First six for Gujarat!
|2.1 : Kagiso RabadaÂ will continue. He went for 13 runs in his first over but Mayank AgarwalÂ knows that one more wicket here will put more pressure on Gujarat.
|3.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Wriddhiman Saha, A fuller ball, outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ lifts it over cover. The ball will not race away but the batters pick up two runs.
|3.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR LEG BYES! A low full toss, down the leg side. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to flick but the ball goes off his thigh pad towards fine leg for a boundary.Â
|3.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Wriddhiman Saha, A shorter ball, around middle,Â Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to pull this but he misses and gets hit on theÂ thigh pad.Â
|2.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Wriddhiman Saha, Quick single! A length ball, outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ pushes it towards covers and runs across to the other end. Once again, it's Rishi DhawanÂ there but this time they get a single as Rishi misses the stumps.Â
|2.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Wriddhiman Saha, Length delivery, around middle and leg. Wriddhiman SahaÂ works it away towards mid-wicket.
|2.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Wriddhiman Saha, Pitches it up, around off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ pushes it towards mid off. No run there!Â
|2.3 : Sandeep Sharma to Wriddhiman Saha, Outside off, on a length, Saha taps it down to backward point. Looks for a run but is sent back.
|2.1 : Sai SudharsanÂ walks in at number 3.
|2.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Up and over! Fuller ball, around middle. Wriddhiman SahaÂ lifts it over the bowler's head for another boundary. Wriddhiman SahaÂ is on the charge!Â
|1.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Top shot! Back of a length, around middle. Wriddhiman SahaÂ punches it off the back foot past mid on for a boundary.
|1.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Shubman Gill, On a length, outside off. Shubman GillÂ blocks it out solidly.Â
|1.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Shubman Gill, Beaten! A lengthÂ ball, outside off. Shubman GillÂ charges down the track and throws his bat at this one but misses.
|1.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Edgy runs! Some luck going Gill's way! A length ball, outside off. Shubman GillÂ looks to push this away, but the ball goes off the inside edge away from the stumps and towards fine leg for a boundary.Â
|0.6 : Kagiso RabadaÂ will start from the other end. Can the premier bowler provide an early breakthrough?
|1.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Shubman GillÂ gets off the mark with a boundary as well! A length ball, darting it on the pads. Shubman GillÂ flicks it past square leg for a boundary.Â
|1.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Shubman Gill, Kagiso RabadaÂ starts off with a length ball, around middle and leg. Shubman GillÂ blocks this one away.Â
|0.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Wriddhiman Saha, Marginally short, outside off, this one tails back in. Wriddhiman SahaÂ blocks it out. 4 runs off the first over!Â
|0.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Wriddhiman Saha, Shorter ball, outside off, some extra bounce there as well. Wriddhiman SahaÂ does well to fend it away towards point.Â
|0.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Wriddhiman Saha, Back of a length, outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ stays in his crease and pushes it towards the fielder at cover.Â
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! The Punjab players make their way out to the middle. Wriddhiman SahaÂ and Shubman GillÂ are the openers for Gujarat. Will Gill fire today? He is surely due for some runs. Sandeep SharmaÂ will start with the ball for Punjab. Here we go...
|0.3 : Sandeep Sharma to Wriddhiman Saha, Good-length delivery, outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ defends it out.Â
|0.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Wriddhiman SahaÂ and Gujarat are up and running in style! On a length, outside off, shaping away again. Wriddhiman SahaÂ drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.Â
|0.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Wriddhiman Saha, Sandeep SharmaÂ begins with a fuller ball, outside off, shaping away. Wriddhiman SahaÂ leaves it alone.Â
|0.0 : So both teams are going with an unchanged XI. The table-toppers have decided to take a challenge and have elected to bat first but going by their record this season, they would be pretty confident. Punjab, on the other hand, might get some help from the dew later on and they need to seize this opportunity to get those two crucial points on the board. Let's see how things pan out.
|Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat, says thatÂ they are going to bat first asÂ he reckons that dew won't play much of a role today. Adds that they have to be on the top of their game and can't get complacent. Further says that things have gone their way but they could have gone the other way as well. Mentions that he is feeling alright and he is quite close to bowling now, but he does not want to rush. Informs that they are playing with the same XI.
|Shikhar DhawanÂ is down for aÂ chat. Says that he is doing well with the bat and is happy with the consistency. Adds that he keeps looking at ways to improve his game. Feels that they have not been consistent as a batting unit and they need to rectify that thing. Praises Arshdeep Singh for his bowling, especially at the death and furtherÂ says that the pacer has been amazing, and he is making the ball talkÂ at his will which is amazing to watch.
|GujaratÂ (Unchanged Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami.
|Mayank Agarwal, the captain of Punjab,Â was looking to bowl anyway but says that losing so many tosses isn't a good sign for them. Adds that they are playing good aggressive cricket and it's just that they are not seizing the key moments. Tells that the belief in the camp is good and informs that they are also UNCHANGED.
|PunjabÂ (Unchanged Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Gujarat. Hardik PandyaÂ lets out a big laugh but then surprises everyone with his decision. GUJARAT ELECT TO BAT!
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Pitch report - Graeme Smith is near the pitch and informs that one side of the ground has a very big hit. Regarding the pitch, he feels that it is a much better surface with an even covering of grass. Adds that the ball will come onto the bat better, and we can expect good stroke-making. The South African opines that the captain winning the toss will stick to bowling first.
|The last time these two sides met, we witnessed an absolute nail-biter and we can expect the same today. Which team will come out on top? We will find out.Â Stay tuned for more updates...
|Punjab,Â on the other hand, are having yet another inconsistent season. They do have a strong team on paper but they have just not been able to click yet. They have managed to win just 1 out of their last four games and will be hoping to change things around before it gets too late for them.Â
|Gujarat seemÂ like a formidable unit. They are making winning a habit now and have outplayed most of their opponents in their inaugural Indian T20 League season and it appears nothing can stop them at the moment. If their top order fails to perform, players like Rashid Khan,Â David Miller,Â and Rahul TewatiaÂ put their hands up and guide them to victory. They will want to carry on in the same way and continue their winning streak.
|Hello and a warm welcome, folks to match number 48 of the Indian T20 League between Gujarat and Punjab at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. The two sides are at the opposite ends of the points table. Gujarat are comfortably stationed at the top of the table, while Punjab are languishing in the bottom half with just 8 points by their name. Can they revive their fortunes starting this evening?