|Recent overs : 4 . 1 1 . 1 | . 4 . . w w | . 1 1 1 6 4
|Last bat : Venkatesh Iyerc Rahul Chahar b Arshdeep Singh34(28b3x41x6) SR:121.43, FoW:138/7 (15.3 Ovs)
|15.6 : That is all we have from this rain-affected game which Punjab have managed to clinchÂ but the action in the Indian T20 League is still on. Do switch tabs to catch the action between Lucknow and Delhi as the game is well underway. From here, goodbye and cheers!Â
|Arshdeep SinghÂ has been awarded Player of the Match for an outstanding bowling effort where he took three wickets with two of them coming in one over and conceded just 19 runs in his three overs.
|Punjab were on the money from the word go as Arshdeep SinghÂ struck with a couple of wickets in his first over. Nathan EllisÂ got a wicket in his first over as well before Sikandar RazaÂ and Rahul ChaharÂ struck with a wicket each in the middle overs. Arshdeep SinghÂ was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets and Sam CurranÂ chipped in with the crucial wicket of Andre Russell. The job was made easier by their batters who put up a good total on the board courtesy of a half-century from Bhanuk
|Arshdeep Singh to Sunil Narine, SIX! Sunil NarineÂ clears the fence now! Arshdeep SinghÂ bowls a slower delivery, on a length and on off, Sunil NarineÂ picks it up early and heaves it over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
|Kolkata's run chase did not get off to a great startÂ as they lost two quick wickets of Mandeep Singh and Anukul RoyÂ but they continued to attack with the scoreboard pressure intact. They used their Impact Player option and got Venkatesh IyerÂ in place of Varun ChakaravarthyÂ and he began to build a good partnership with Rahmanullah GurbazÂ but the latter departed in the quest to accelerate. Nitish RanaÂ and Andre RussellÂ contributed with a couple of attacking cameos but the regular loss of wi
|The umpires make their way out before walking to the captains and informing that the game is done. Despite the several stops and starts, we finally have a result and it is Punjab that have managed to register their first win by 7 runs (DLS Method). Kolkata will be slightly disappointed as they would have loved to fight till the last ball and make more of game out of this match but will need to regroup and come back stronger.
|The rain has come down on us and the players make their way off the field. The covers are on and the DLS Par score is 153 so Kolkata are short by 7 runs. The rain seems to have increased in intensity and the time is running out to get the game to resume.Â
|15.5 : Arshdeep Singh to Shardul Thakur, A good yorker now, on middle, Shardul ThakurÂ jams it out towards long on for a run.
|15.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Sunil Narine, Full and on off, Sunil NarineÂ drives it through covers for a single.
|15.3 : Sunil NarineÂ walks out to the middle.Â
|Arshdeep Singh to Venkatesh Iyer, OUT! TAKEN! Arshdeep SinghÂ strikes again! A soft dismissal and Kolkata lose their set batters in quick succession. Arshdeep SinghÂ bangs this short and around off, slower too, Venkatesh IyerÂ looks to upper cut it, but is through his shot early and the ball takes the inside edge and flies towards point where Rahul ChaharÂ makes no mistake. Punjab are right on top here!
|15.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Shardul Thakur, Full again and on middle, Shardul ThakurÂ tucks it through square leg for a run.
|15.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Venkatesh Iyer, Full and outside off, Venkatesh IyerÂ slices it towards deep point for a single.
|14.6 : Sam Curran to Shardul Thakur, SIX! What a shot to get off the mark! This is on a hard length and on middle, Shardul ThakurÂ stays there and just lofts it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|14.5 : Sam Curran to Andre Russell, OUT! TAKEN! A huge wicket for Punjab, and Sam CurranÂ gets the last laugh. Andre RussellÂ goes back to the hut now, and with that probably most of the hopes of Kolkata too. Sam CurranÂ bowl this short again and on middle, slower too, Andre RussellÂ goes for the pull shot this time, but loses his bottom hand a bit and mistimes it in the air towards deep mid-wicket where Sikandar RazaÂ pouches it safely. Russell is livid with himself, and Kolkata are six down now
|14.4 : Sam Curran to Andre Russell, FOUR! Clever shot! Sam CurranÂ lands this short and on middle, slower too, Andre RussellÂ makes room and ramps it over short third man for a boundary.
|14.3 : Sam Curran to Andre Russell, SIX! Up, up and away! Sam CurranÂ misses his yorker, and bowls a full toss, on middle, Andre RussellÂ clears his front leg and slogs it over the wide deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
|14.2 : Sam Curran to Venkatesh Iyer, Full and on middle, Venkatesh IyerÂ clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|0.0 : Strategic break! The players will take some refreshments and discuss their final plans for the closing portion of this game. Kolkata need 74 runs in 36 balls and they have just the man to do the job at the crease - Andre Russell. Venkatesh IyerÂ is playing a handy knock and they will look to press the foot on the pedal now. Punjab know they need to break this partnership and not allow the game to go too late. There seems to be a slight drizzle around at the moment but not enough to stop play.Â
|14.1 : Sam Curran to Andre Russell, Back of a length and outside off, Andre RussellÂ cuts it towards deep point for a single.
|13.6 : Nathan Ellis to Andre Russell, On a length and on middle, slower too, Andre RussellÂ forces it towards long on for one more.
|13.5 : Nathan Ellis to Andre Russell, Another fine yorker, outside off, Andre RussellÂ tries to squeeze it out, but misses.
|13.4 : Nathan Ellis to Venkatesh Iyer, Nathan EllisÂ redeems himself with a good yorker, on off, Venkatesh IyerÂ digs it out to long off for one.
|Nathan Ellis to Venkatesh Iyer, SIX! Venkatesh IyerÂ uses the Free Hit to full advantage! This is full and in the slot, on middle, Venkatesh IyerÂ stays there and dispatches it over the long on fence for a biggie. The umpire waits and signal that it is another No Ball. Free Hit next up..
|Nathan Ellis to Andre Russell, Another slower blower, back of a length and outside off, Andre RussellÂ punches it towards sweeper covers for one. Oh..no! It is called a No Ball for overstepping. Free Hit coming up...
|13.3 : Nathan Ellis to Andre Russell, DROPPED! A tough chance, but it should have been taken. Nathan EllisÂ bowls a slower bounce, on middle, Andre RussellÂ goes for the pull shot, but is through a bit early and gets a top edge behind the wickets, Prabhsimran SinghÂ from short mid on runs backwards, but spills it out. Two runs taken!
|13.2 : Nathan Ellis to Andre Russell, FOUR! Powered away! Nathan EllisÂ pitches this up, on off, Andre RussellÂ stays in his crease and thrashes it wide of mid off for a boundary.
|13.1 : Nathan Ellis to Venkatesh Iyer, A slower one, on a length and on off, Venkatesh IyerÂ guides it towards point for a single.
|12.6 : Rahul Chahar to Andre Russell, Quicker, short and outside off, spinning further away, Andre RussellÂ slashes hard, but misses.
|12.5 : Rahul Chahar to Venkatesh Iyer, Looped up, full and on off, Venkatesh IyerÂ mistimes his sweep towards deep square leg for one.
|12.4 : Rahul Chahar to Andre Russell, Flighted, full and on off, Andre RussellÂ taps it in front of covers for a single.
|12.3 : Rahul Chahar to Andre Russell, Quicker, short and on off, Andre RussellÂ guides it towards short third man and denies the single.
|12.2 : Rahul Chahar to Andre Russell, SIX! BOOM! Andre RussellÂ shows his power now! This is tossed up, full and on off, in the slot as well, Andre RussellÂ clears his front leg and smokes it over the long off fence for a biggie.
|12.1 : Rahul Chahar to Venkatesh Iyer, Flatter, short and on middle, Venkatesh IyerÂ reverse-sweeps it towards point where a fumble allows the run.
|11.6 : Harpreet Brar to Venkatesh Iyer, Darts this one full and on leg, Venkatesh IyerÂ goes for the reverse sweep, but misses and Jitesh SharmaÂ fails to stop it as well. A bye is taken.
|11.5 : Harpreet Brar to Venkatesh Iyer, Quicker, full and on off, Venkatesh IyerÂ drills it straight to extra covers.
|11.4 : Harpreet Brar to Andre Russell, Flatter, full and on middle, Andre RussellÂ heaves it towards deep mid-wicket on the bounce for a run.
|11.3 : Harpreet Brar to Andre Russell, FOUR! SMASHED! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Andre RussellÂ stays there and powers it over the bowler's head for a boundary.Â
|11.2 : Harpreet Brar to Andre Russell, Angles this one into the batter, short and on leg, Andre RussellÂ gets cramped and blocks it back to the bowler.
|11.1 : Harpreet Brar to Andre Russell, Harpreet BrarÂ starts with a floated delivery, full and on leg, Andre RussellÂ tickles it wide of fine leg for a brace.
|10.6 : Rahul Chahar to Venkatesh Iyer, Another short delivery, outside off, turning away, Venkatesh IyerÂ goes for the cut again, but fails to connect this time.
|10.5 : Rahul Chahar to Andre Russell, Short again and on leg, keeps low too, Andre RussellÂ manages well and pulls it through square leg for one.
|10.4 : Rahul Chahar to Venkatesh Iyer, Short and outside off, Venkatesh IyerÂ cuts it towards deep point for a run.
|10.3 : Rahul Chahar to Venkatesh Iyer, Tossed up, full and on off, Venkatesh IyerÂ pushes it towards short extra covers.
|10.2 : Rahul Chahar to Andre Russell, Floated, short and on off, Andre RussellÂ steers it towards short third man for a single.
|10.1 : Rahul Chahar to Rinku Singh, OUT! TAKEN! Rahul ChaharÂ strikes straightaway! He gets a wicket on his very first delivery. Chahar begins with a googly, full and on off, turning away, Rinku SinghÂ goes down and tries to slog-sweep, but hits it with the bottom half of the bat as the ball fails to get the distance and Sikandar RazaÂ at deep mid-wicket takes a good catch. Kolkata lose half their side now.
|Andre RussellÂ walks out to the middle with his team in a spot of bother.Â
|9.6 : Sikandar Raza to Rinku Singh, Slightly short and outside the off stump. Rinku SinghÂ slaps this towards deep point for a single.Â
|9.5 : Sikandar Raza to Rinku Singh, Bowls this into the pads on a fuller length. Rinku SinghÂ clips this towards deep backward square leg and a misfield allows them to pick up a brace.Â
|9.2 : Sikandar Raza to Nitish Rana, OUT! CAUGHT! Sikandar RazaÂ gets a wicket right after the break! The partnership was building nicely for Kolkata but it comes to an end now! This is bowled short and outside the off stump. Nitish RanaÂ gets low to cut this into the off side but is unable to keep the ball down. He hits it straight into the hands of Rahul ChaharÂ at point and Kolkata are now four down.Â
|9.4 : Sikandar Raza to Venkatesh Iyer, Angles this into the pads on a shorter length. Venkatesh IyerÂ flicks this towards deep mid-wicket and takes a run.Â
|9.3 : Sikandar Raza to Rinku Singh, Floats this one full and outside the off stump. Rinku SinghÂ knocks this towards deep point for a single to get off the mark.Â
|9.2 : Rinku SinghÂ is the next man in.
|9.1 : Sikandar Raza to Nitish Rana, Sikandar RazaÂ bowls this full and going down leg. Nitish RanaÂ misses his sweep and the ball goes off the pads towards short fine leg.Â
|8.6 : Rishi Dhawan to Venkatesh Iyer, Bowls this one outside the off stump on a shorter length. Venkatesh IyerÂ cuts this straight to point.Â
|Strategic-Break! Punjab took three wickets inside the Powerplay and put Kolkata on the back foot, but Nitish RanaÂ and Venkatesh IyerÂ have steadied things for the visitors. The game is nicely poised and it could go either way in the blink of an eye. An exiciting middle phase of this innings awaits us.
|8.5 : Rishi Dhawan to Venkatesh Iyer, FOUR! Kolkata have decided to make the most of this over! Rishi DhawanÂ bowls slightly short once again and in line with the stumps. Venkatesh IyerÂ uses his fast hands to whip this towards deep mid-wicket for four runs.Â
|8.4 : Rishi Dhawan to Venkatesh Iyer, Goes back to bowling back of a length and outside the off stump. Venkatesh IyerÂ dabs this towards backward point.Â
|8.3 : Rishi Dhawan to Nitish Rana, Goes full this time and outside the off stump. Nitish RanaÂ knocks this towards point and sets off for a single.Â
|8.2 : Rishi Dhawan to Nitish Rana, SIX! No luck is involved here as this has been smashed away with disdain! Rishi DhawanÂ bowls this back of a length and outside the off stump. Nitish RanaÂ pulls this towards deep mid-wicket for a massive six.Â
|8.1 : Rishi Dhawan to Nitish Rana, FOUR! A bit of luck going Kolkata's way here! Rishi DhawanÂ bowls this short and outside the off stump. Nitish RanaÂ charges down the wicket and goes hard at the ball but gets an outside edge that flies to third man for four runs.Â
|7.6 : Rishi DhawanÂ replaces Nathan Ellis.
|Sikandar Raza to Nitish Rana, Floats this one full and into the stumps. Nitish RanaÂ goes for the conventional sweep this time but misses it and the ball just goes past the stumps. The take a bye as the keeper is unable to collect it.Â
|7.5 : Sikandar Raza to Nitish Rana, FOUR! Nitish RanaÂ plays this one beautifully! Sikandar RazaÂ tosses this one full and outside the off stump. Nitish RanaÂ goes for the reverse sweep and finds the third man fence for four runs.Â
|7.4 : Sikandar Raza to Venkatesh Iyer, Fires this one full and just outside the off pole. Venkatesh IyerÂ eases this down to long on for another run.Â
|7.3 : Sikandar Raza to Nitish Rana, Bowls this one short as well and outside the off pole. Nitish RanaÂ cuts this towards deep point for one.Â
|7.2 : Sikandar Raza to Venkatesh Iyer, Bowls this one slightly short and into the pads. Venkatesh IyerÂ goes back and whips this towards deep square leg for a single.Â
|7.1 : Sikandar Raza to Venkatesh Iyer, Sikandar RazaÂ tosses this one full and into the stumps. Venkatesh IyerÂ clips this wide of long on and takes a couple of runs.Â
|6.6 : Nathan Ellis to Venkatesh Iyer, Bangs this in short and outside the off stump. Venkatesh IyerÂ gets on top of the bounce and pulls this towards deep square leg for another run.Â
|6.5 : Nathan Ellis to Nitish Rana, Bowls this one slightly shorter and outside the off stump. Nitish RanaÂ pulls this awkwardly towards deep square leg for a single.Â
|6.4 : Nathan Ellis to Nitish Rana, Keeps bowling on a good length and outside the off stump, Nitish RanaÂ looks to hit through the line and gets beaten.Â
|6.3 : Nathan Ellis to Nitish Rana, Delivers this one outside the off stump on a good length. Nitish RanaÂ dabs this towards the cover fielder.Â
|6.2 : Nathan Ellis to Venkatesh Iyer, Bowls this on a good length as well and in line with the stumps. Venkatesh IyerÂ clips this towards deep square leg for a single.Â
|6.1 : Nathan Ellis to Nitish Rana, Nathan EllisÂ bowls this onÂ a good length and on a leg stump line. Nitish RanaÂ looks to work this leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads. They take a leg bye as the ball rolls towards square leg.Â
|5.6 : Sikandar Raza to Venkatesh Iyer, FOUR! That is a cracking shot from Venkatesh Iyer! Sikandar RazaÂ bowls this slightly short and outside the off stump. Venkatesh IyerÂ rocks back and punches this towards deep cover-point for four more runs. Kolkata are 46 for the loss of one wicket after the Powerplay.Â
|5.5 : Sikandar Raza to Venkatesh Iyer, FOUR! Venkatesh IyerÂ uses the pace of the ball well here! Sikandar RazaÂ bowls this full and into the pads. Venkatesh IyerÂ flicks this past backward square leg for four runs.Â
|5.4 : Sikandar Raza to Venkatesh Iyer, Tosses this one full and outside the off stump. Venkatesh IyerÂ knocks this towards mid off.Â
|Sikandar Raza to Venkatesh Iyer, WIDE! Bowls this one quick and full but sprays it down leg side. Venkatesh IyerÂ misses his sweep and the umpire calls this wide.Â
|5.3 : Sikandar Raza to Nitish Rana, Fires this one full and into the stumps. Nitish RanaÂ clips this towards deep mid-wicket for another run.Â
|5.2 : Sikandar Raza to Venkatesh Iyer, Continues to bowl short and at the stumps. Venkatesh IyerÂ flicks this towards deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|5.1 : Sikandar Raza to Venkatesh Iyer, Sikandar RazaÂ bowls this slightly short and going down leg. Venkatesh IyerÂ misses his pull shot and the ball hits him on his body.Â
|4.6 : Sikandar RazaÂ to bowl now.
|Nathan Ellis to Nitish Rana, Goes fuller this time and outside the off pole. Nitish RanaÂ defends this solidly back towards the bowler. Six runs and a wicket in this over.Â
|4.5 : Nathan Ellis to Nitish Rana, Bowls this one on a good length and in line with the stumps. Nitish RanaÂ tucks this towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.Â
|4.4 : Nathan Ellis to Nitish Rana, FOUR! Nitish RanaÂ opens his account with a well-placed boundary! This is bowled slightly short and at the pads. Nitish RanaÂ whips this towards deep backward square leg for four runs.Â
|4.2 : Skipper Nitish RanaÂ walks out to bat now with his side in a spot of bother.
|4.3 : Nathan Ellis to Nitish Rana, Goes full and outside the off pole. Nitish RanaÂ blocks this back to the bowler.
|4.2 : Nathan Ellis to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, OUT! TIMBER! Nathan EllisÂ strikes and Kolkata have now lost their third wicket! He bowls this on a good length and aimed for the stumps. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ shimmies down the wicket and swings blindly. The ball shatters against the top of the off pole and Punjab are right on top of this game. Kolkata will need to rebuild this inning now if they are to have any hope of completing this run chase.Â
|4.1 : Nathan Ellis to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nathan EllisÂ bowls this full and outside the off pole. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ swings his bat and mistimes his shot towards cover.Â
|3.6 : Nathan EllisÂ comes into the attack now.
|Arshdeep Singh to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a good length this time and outside the off stump. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ pushes this towards cover-point and takes one to keep strike.Â
|3.5 : Arshdeep Singh to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Much-needed boundary for Kolkata! Arshdeep SinghÂ misses his length as his attempted yorker turns into a full toss, outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ steps down the wicket and flashes hard. He slices the ball to backward point for four runs.
|3.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Make that four! Arshdeep SinghÂ bangs this in short and at the batter. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ ducks under this one and lets the keeper collect the ball.Â
|3.3 : Arshdeep Singh to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Continues to bowl full and into the pads. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. Three dot balls in a row now.Â
|3.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Goes full and wide outside the off pole. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looks to make room but has to reach for the ball and gets beaten.Â
|1.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Mandeep Singh, OUT! CAUGHT! Arshdeep SinghÂ has got the breakthrough straightaway! He bangs this in short and at the batter. Mandeep SinghÂ gets inside the line of the ball and looks to pull this away but does not connect this cleanly. The ball floats towards deep square leg where Sam CurranÂ takes an easy catch to help Punjab draw first blood. Just the start the hosts wanted and will want to apply the pressure now.Â
|Arshdeep Singh to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Arshdeep SinghÂ bowls this on a good length and angles this away outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ dabs this towards point.Â
|2.6 : Sam Curran to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sam CurranÂ bowls this one a good length and in line with the sumps. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ eases this down to long on for a single.Â
|2.5 : Sam Curran to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A bouncer this time outside the legÂ stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz charges down the wicket andÂ goes hard at the ball as heÂ looks to pull this away but gets beaten.Â
|2.4 : Sam Curran to Venkatesh Iyer, Angles this into the pads on a fuller length. Venkatesh IyerÂ flicks this towards deep square leg for a run.Â
|2.2 : Impact Player! Kolkata have also used their impact player as Venkatesh IyerÂ comes out to the middle to bat and replaces Varun Chakaravarthy.
|2.3 : Sam Curran to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bowls this one short and outside the off pole. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ pulls this towards deep square leg for a single.Â
|2.2 : Sam Curran to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a good length and outside the off stump. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ dabs this towards the point fielder.Â
|2.1 : Sam Curran to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Rahmanullah GurbazÂ continues along his merry way!Â Sam CurranÂ bowls this full and outside the off pole. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ lofts this towards long on for four runs.Â
|1.6 : Arshdeep Singh to Anukul Roy, OUT! CAUGHT! Arshdeep SinghÂ gets the second wicket in the over and the Punjab players are absolutely ecstatic! Another well-directed short ball angled in from outside off. Anukul RoyÂ looks to pull this away but is cramped for room and lobs this straight into the hands of Sikandar RazaÂ at mid-wicket. Kolkata lose their second wicket and are in a spot of bother here and will need to approach this run chase differently.Â
|1.5 : Arshdeep Singh to Anukul Roy, Bangs this in short and at the batter. Anukul RoyÂ takes evasive action and ducks under this one to let it go through to the keeper.Â
|1.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Anukul Roy, Continues to bowl full and outside the off pole. Anukul RoyÂ strokes this crisply towards the cover fielder.Â
|1.3 : Arshdeep Singh to Anukul Roy, FOUR! Anukul RoyÂ showing positive intent right away! Arshdeep SinghÂ bowls this a touch fuller and just outside the off pole. Anukul RoyÂ heaves this towards long on and that ball hits the ropes on the bounce for four runs.Â
|1.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Anukul Roy, Bowls this one on a good length and into the stumps. Anukul RoyÂ dabs this towards mid-wicket.Â
|1.1 : Anukul RoyÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|0.6 : Arshdeep SinghÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Sam Curran to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! All timing on this one! Sam CurranÂ goes a fraction fuller and bowls this at the stumps. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ flicks this towards deep mid-wicket for yet another boundary.Â
|0.5 : Sam Curran to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! Rahmanullah GurbazÂ has absolutely dispatched this one out of the ground! This is bowled on a length and in line with the stumps. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ walks down the wicket and heaves the ball over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.Â
|0.4 : Sam Curran to Mandeep Singh, Bowls this slightly short and outside the off stump. Mandeep SinghÂ slaps this to the left of mid on and takes one.Â
|0.3 : Sam Curran to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ opens his account as well with a risky single! Sam CurranÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ taps this towards backward point and sets off for a run. The fielder takes aim at the striker's end and Mandeep SinghÂ would have been gone had this hit.Â
|0.2 : Sam Curran to Mandeep Singh, Goes full once again and in line with the stumps. Mandeep SinghÂ clips this to the right of mid-wicket and takes a single to get off the mark.Â
|0.1 : Sam Curran to Mandeep Singh, Sam CurranÂ bowls this full and outside the off stump. Mandeep SinghÂ dabs this towards cover as he negotiates the late swing well.Â