|Recent overs : 0wd 1 1 1 . . 1 | 4 4 . . . 6
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|2.6 : Mohammad Shami to Rohit Sharma, 1 run.
|2.5 : Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, Outside off, on a length. Ishan opens the face of the bat and guides it to third man for a run.Â
|2.4 : Mohammad Shami to Rohit Sharma, Full ball on middle, it is pushed to the left of mid on for a quick single.
|2.3 : Mohammad Shami to Rohit Sharma, SIX! Just uses the pace of the bowler! A length ball, outside off. Sharma steps across and down as he laps this over fine leg for the second maximum of the innings.Â
|2.2 : Mohammad Shami to Rohit Sharma, Short in length and outside off. Rohit gets on his toes as he punches this to point.
|2.1 : Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, A full ball, on middle. Kishan looks to flick but gets an inside edge to deep square leg for a single.
|1.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, SIX! Rohit SharmaÂ is already in the 5th gear mood! Tad full and slanting around off. Sharma heaves it across and small boundaries at BrabourneÂ which means it goes all the way over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. 14 runs off the over.
|1.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, A length ball from wide of the crease and around off. Rohit blocks it out.
|1.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, A good shot but for no run there! Fuller ball around off. Sharma drives it hard but straight to the mid off fielder.
|1.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, A length ball, on middle. Sharma nudges it to mid-wicket.
|1.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Edged away! A length ball, outside off, it nips back in slightly! Rohit tries to work it towards point but gets a thick outside edge to third man for a boundary.Â
|1.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! First off the innings and it comes off the blade from Rohit Sharma! Good followthrough from the Hitman! A half-volley, around off. Rohit SharmaÂ lofts it over mid off for a boundary.Â
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Alzarri JosephÂ it is!
|Mohammad Shami to Rohit Sharma, Single to end the over! Sprays it around middle and leg. Rohit tucks it in front of square on the leg side for a single.Â
|0.5 : Mohammad Shami to Rohit Sharma, Dot ball! A length ball, around off. Sharma defends it off the inner half and to mid-wicket. Tight linesÂ from Mohammad Shami.
|0.4 : Mohammad Shami to Rohit Sharma, Tight onto the stumps, on a length. Rohit hops and keeps it out.
|0.3 : Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, On a length and way outside off. Kishan knocks it to point where a slight misfield allows the batters to cross ends. A single.Â
|0.2 : Mohammad Shami to Rohit Sharma, A length ball, just outside off. Sharma is off the mark as well as he taps this to third man for a single.
|0.1 : Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, On a length and on middle. Kishan pulls it to deep square leg to get off the mark.Â
|Mohammad Shami to Ishan Kishan, WIDE! Shami errs with the line as he starts from around the wicket andÂ angles it down the leg side. Kishan misses his flick.Â
|0.0 : We are ready for action! The players are out in the middle.Â Â Rohit SharmaÂ and Ishan KishanÂ will open the batting for Mumbai. Mohammad ShamiÂ will begin the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|Mumbai finally grabbed two points against Rajasthan last time around. TheyÂ will hope to play each game likeÂ five-time championsÂ and try to win all of their remaining games.Â Gujarat had an off-day against Punjab but they will fancy getting back to winning ways as they meet a side who are not in top form and remainÂ four points clear on top. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
|Few familiar facesÂ will return today as we gear up to match number 51. Hello and welcome to the coverage of yet another matchday where Mumbai will take on Gujarat. Hardik PandyaÂ will returnÂ to Mumbai but this time against them. One team is sitting on top of the hill while the other is under a dark tunnel trying to escape and find a few rays of hope.
|The captain of Mumbai, Rohit SharmaÂ informs, there is one change, says Murugan AshwinÂ comes in for Hrithik Shokeen, it is a tactical change. Adds that it has been a tough road but they want to finish on a high and enjoy the game rather than taking pressure. Mentions they had a good game last time and want to carry the momentum. Mentions they have done well in patches but they want consistency.Â
|Hardik Pandya, the captain of Gujarat,Â says that they will bowl first, to be honest, they feel something will happen with the new ball. Adds that they spoke about forgetting their previous game, they have been consistent throughout and there was one game which they had to lose cause they were beating all the odds. Informs that they are playing with the same XI.
|MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin (In for Hrithik Shokeen), Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.
|Gujarat (Unchanged playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami.Â
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of Gujarat. They will BOWL first!
|PITCH REPORT -Â Kevin PietersenÂ is down near the pitch. He says it is a beautiful wicket, just like it was last night and the pitch curator treats this wicket as his baby. Adds that we are going to see a great surface, a vacuum of an outfield and what we want to see is more sixes as there were 23 sixes hit on this ground last night.