|Recent overs : 1 . . . 6 4 | 4 . . 0wd . 2 0wd 4
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|5.6 : Strategic-Break!
|Yash Thakur to Shubman Gill, SIX! Easy pickings! This is short again and down leg, Shubman GillÂ stays put and just helps it on its way, sending it a long way over the fine leg fence for a biggie. 15 off the over and after the Powerplay, Gujarat are flying at 78/0!
|5.5 : Yash Thakur to Wriddhiman Saha, Full and straight, this is pushed out through mid on for one more.
|5.4 : Yash Thakur to Shubman Gill, Shorter one around the hips, Shubman GillÂ stays back and whips it away past square leg for another single.
|5.3 : Yash Thakur to Wriddhiman Saha, A tad slower and banged in as well, Wriddhiman SahaÂ walks down the track and pulls it away through mid-wicket for a single.
|5.1 : Yash Thakur to Wriddhiman Saha, SIX! What a way to get to a sensational FIFTY from Wriddhiman SahaÂ and he is in a relentless mood here. Yash ThakurÂ starts with a short ball around off, Saha steps out and clobbers it over the long on fence for yet another biggie.
|5.2 : Yash Thakur to Wriddhiman Saha, Back of a length and over middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to pull but gets hurried on a bit and takes a blow on the body.
|4.6 : Yash ThakurÂ comes into the attack now.
|Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, SIX! Salt to the wounds! A great effort though from Deepak HoodaÂ in the deep. This is tossed up, on middle, Shubman GillÂ uses his feet and launches it towards the long off fence with not much timing. However it has just enough power to go over Hooda for a biggie who tries to parry it inside but fails to do so.
|4.5 : Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, A huge appeal for LBW, but turned down! Krunal PandyaÂ takes the review after some discussion with Quinton de Kock. This is floated, shortish and around middle, Shubman GillÂ goes down and tries to sweep it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. UltraEdge shows no bat involved but Ball Tracking shows that wickets is missing as the ball is going above it. Lucknow loses their review!
|0.4 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, EDGED AND FOUR! This is on a good length and around off, shaping away a bit, Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to push it away but gets a thick outside edge past first slip and wide of third man for a boundary.
|Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, Mohsin KhanÂ loses his line again and lands this short of a length, way outside off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ throws his bat at it but misses. It is called a wide!
|0.3 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, Mohsin KhanÂ bowls the slower delivery, on a length and on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ is way early into his drive and his bottom hand comes off when he connects. The ball travels in the air but well wide of mid off. Two runs taken!
|0.2 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, Fuller again and on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ pushes it towards short covers.Â
|Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, Back of a length, outside off, way outside off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ leaves it alone. Wided. Gujarat are underway with extras!
|0.1 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, Mohsin KhanÂ starts with a full delivery, on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ keeps it out to the off side.
|4.4 : Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, Another short delivery, on off, Shubman GillÂ punches it wide of covers where Ravi BishnoiÂ dives to his right to stop it.
|4.3 : Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, Short again and on middle, Shubman GillÂ tucks it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|4.2 : Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, Quicker, short and on off, Shubman GillÂ looks to push it away but gets an outside edge towards short third man.
|4.1 : Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, Flatter, full and on leg, Shubman GillÂ nudges it wide of square leg for a couple of runs.
|3.6 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! 24 runs off the over! Saha is on fire! This is on a hard length and on middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ picks up the length early and heaves it between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for another boundary. 50 up for Gujarat as well!
|3.5 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, SIX! Classy from Saha! Mohsin KhanÂ pitches this one up, on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ stays there and shows the full face of the bat to loft it over the long off fence for a maximum.
|3.4 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Wriddhiman SahaÂ is dealing in boundaries only! Mohsin KhanÂ lands this on a good length and on middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ moves across a bit and whips it wide of short fine leg for four more runs.
|3.3 : Mohsin Khan to Shubman Gill, Short of a length and outside off, Shubman GillÂ cuts it towards deep point for a single.
|3.2 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, Full and on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ drives it towards covers where a bit of a fumble allows the run.
|3.1 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, SIX! What a shot! Mohsin KhanÂ bangs in a bouncer now, on middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ gets into position quickly and hammers it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|2.6 : Mohsin KhanÂ (1-0-12-0) switches ends now.
|Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, Another short delivery, on middle, Shubman GillÂ winds up for the big heave but pats it towards square leg in the end.
|2.5 : Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, Flatter, full and on middle,e Shubman GillÂ drills it towards mid on and sets off for the run, Yash ThakurÂ misfields a bit and allows the second runs. Although, if the throw would have been better there was a chance of a run out at the non-striker's end as Saha was struggling.
|2.4 : Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, Short again and on middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ moves back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a run.
|2.3 : Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, Short and on leg, Wriddhiman SahaÂ works it towards square leg.
|2.2 : Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Up and over! This is tossed up, full and around off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ goes inside out and lofts it gently over covers for a boundary.
|2.1 : Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, Krunal PandyaÂ starts with a floated delivery, full and on middle, Shubman GillÂ tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|1.6 : Avesh Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Nice shot! This is short of a length and around middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ skips down the track and pulls it well towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
|1.5 : Avesh Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, SIX! First maximum of the match! Avesh KhanÂ bangs in a bouncer again, on leg, Wriddhiman SahaÂ tries to pull it away but gets a bit hurried and it goes of the top edge over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
|1.4 : Avesh Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, This is on a hard length and around off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ uses his feet and slashes at it but fails to connect.
|1.3 : Avesh Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, Back of a length and on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ steers it towards point.
|1.2 : Avesh Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, So close! Avesh KhanÂ bangs this onto the pitch, on middle, keeps a bit low, Wriddhiman SahaÂ tries to pull it away but it goes under his bat and hits him on the thigh pads and then deflects off the gloves just past the off pole.
|1.1 : Avesh Khan to Shubman Gill, Avesh KhanÂ begins with a full delivery as well, on middle, Shubman GillÂ knocks it towards mid on for a quick single.
|0.6 : Avesh KhanÂ to operate from the other end.
|Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, On a length and on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ dabs it towards point.
|0.5 : Mohsin Khan to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Mohsin KhanÂ serves this way fuller and on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ leans on a bit and creams it through covers for a boundary.
|0.0 : All in readiness for the game to begin! The two umpires are out in the middle as the Lucknow players are seen in a huddle just inside the boundary ropes. Wriddhiman SahaÂ and Shubman GillÂ will open the innings for Gujarat as usual. Mohsin KhanÂ has been handed the new ball and is raring to go. Let's play...
|LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (In for Naveen-ul-Haq) (WK), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda (In for Manan Vohra), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (C), Swapnil Singh (On Lucknow debut) (In for Karan Sharma), Yash Thakur (In for Ayush Badoni), Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan (In for Krishnappa Gowtham).
|GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill (In for Joshua Little), Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar,Â Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma,Â Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad.
|Gujarat's skipper, Hardik PandyaÂ says that they would have batted first anyway. On captaining against his brother, he adds that it is a big thing and a very emotional day and their father would have been really proud. Goes on to say that the family would not be able to support one brother or another but says that one Pandya will definitely win. Mentions that it is just about expressing themselves and not worrying too much about the result. Informs that they have a forced change as Joshua Little
|Krunal Pandya, the captain of LucknowÂ says that they will bowl first. On both the Pandya brothers captaining this game, he adds that it is a dream come true for both of them leading their respective sides. Tells that the wicket will play the same and he feels that they have a good batting line-up and backs themselves to chase a target. Mentions that they have played some good cricket and are in a good position in the table. Says that the game face will be on when they step out on the field. Inf
|Impact Players nominated by Lucknow - Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh.
|Impact Players nominated by Gujarat - Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favor of Lucknow. They will BOWL first.