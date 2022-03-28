|0.0 : Rashid KhanÂ is up for a quick chat. HeÂ says that he is excited for new challenges, new team and a new captain. Tells that he always enjoys new things and he is looking forward to it. Mentions that he just have the same mind but new jersey, team and skills and is so happy to be back here in India and the tournament is happening here. Says that most importantly some crowd is here too so it's great to see and he is looking forward to the competition and enjoy the skills and talent. Tells that it'
|PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann and Matthew Hayden are near the pitch.Â Swann says that it's a brand new pitch and two brand new franchises making their debut. Informs that the pitch has moved two strips across from game one, so on one side the square boundary is only 59 meters and on the other side is 70 meters. Matthew Hayden tells that there is a slight difference from Match 1 - it looks very dry and has a lot of grass from that first game. Rashid Khan will come into play since it is quite dry an
|Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat,Â says that they will bowl first. Mentions that they want to see how the wicket is playing and check if there is any dew. Tells that it is special to play at Wankhede and says he has played a lot of matches there. Mentions that the boys will play with full freedom and informs there is no pressure on them. SaysÂ that it's a different role, different team but the feeling is same. Informs that Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Wade, Rashid KhanÂ and David MillerÂ are th
|KL Rahul, the skipper of Lucknow, says that they would have bowled first well as dew plays a crucial part at Wankhede. Adds that it will be important that they enjoy their first game and express themselves on the field. Tells that they are very excited to get going and the new franchise gives them a good opportunity to enjoy the tournament. Mentions that the three overseas players are Quinton de Kock, Evin LewisÂ and Dushmantha Chameera.
|LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Dushmantha Chameera, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
|GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (WK), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (C), Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron.Â
|TOSS - Gujarat has won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|Both franchises would be happy to start their campaign against a new outfit but they would be aware that they can't take too much time to find their feet. It's going to be a cracking encounter and it will give us the first real indication of what a 10-team league is going to be like. Can Gujarat get a 'shubh aarambh'? Or will Lucknow come out as giants over them? We shall find out. Stick around for the toss and team news.
|Hello, hello, hello! It's time for the game of debuts as two newbies, Gujarat and Lucknow will go face to face in match 4 of the Indian T20 League. It's KLassy Rahul vs Kung Fu Pandya. Plenty will be on the line for the two as they aim to outline an early impression in this league. The teams might be new but the players would be aware of the standards having been associated with the cash-rich league in some form or the other in the yesteryears. Despite being given the tag as the newcomers, Â bot
|All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya who will be making his captaincy debut with Gujarat. Rashid Khan, the vice-captain and Shubman GillÂ are his trump cards. Their strength lies in their bowling attack which boasts the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami andÂ Dominic DrakesÂ to name a few. They have a powerful squad and good all-round options as well. With a lot of fresh hopes, they will be keen to start their campaign with a win
|The KL Rahul-led Lucknow side has fared well at the auction. They have got Quinton de KockÂ to partner Rahul at the top while they have a well-rounded and flexible set of all-rounders in Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa GowthamÂ and Jason Holder. However, Stoinis and Holder won't be available in this match. They still have plenty of options to fill those places. Playing their first match, they would want to put their best foot forward and start their season with a win.