|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 4 . 1 0wd 1 4 | . 1 1 . . 1
|Last bat : Wriddhiman Saha (W)c Narayan Jagadeesan b Sunil Narine17(17b3x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:33/1 (4.2 Ovs)
|10.4 : Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, No run.
|10.3 : Lockie Ferguson to Sai Sudharsan, Slower delivery this time. Goes full and into the stumps at 119 clicks. Sai SudharsanÂ clips this towards deep mid-wicket and take one.Â
|10.2 : Lockie Ferguson to Sai Sudharsan, Bowls this back of a length and outside the off pole. Gets some extra bounce and beats the bat.Â
|10.1 : Lockie Ferguson to Sai Sudharsan, Lockie FergusonÂ comes 'round the wicket and serves this full, going down leg. Sai SudharsanÂ looks to flick this fine but misses and the ball goes off the pads towards the keeper.
|9.6 : Suyash Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, A single to end the over as this short delivery is cut towards deep point by Sai Sudharsan.
|9.5 : Suyash Sharma to Shubman Gill, Flighted, full and on off, Shubman GillÂ pushes it towards long off for one.
Strategic break! It is considerably hot out there and the players take a deserved refreshment break. Gujarat got off to a watchful start with Wriddhiman Saha looking to be aggressive but could not really get going. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan look comfortable out in the middle but will need to start picking up their scoring rate. Kolkata have just one wicket to show so far but will be happy that they have still managed to maintain some control over the flow of runs.
|9.4 : Suyash Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, Quicker, full and on middle, Sai SudharsanÂ nudges it through square leg for a run.
|9.3 : Suyash Sharma to Shubman Gill, Short and on middle, Shubman GillÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|Suyash Sharma to Shubman Gill, Darts this one full and down the leg side, Shubman GillÂ misses his paddle shot, and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ collects it and appeals for the catch, but it's turned down. Wided.
|9.2 : Suyash Sharma to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Powered away! This is tossed up, on off, Shubman GillÂ dances down the track and smashes it wide of long off for a boundary.
|9.1 : Suyash Sharma to Shubman Gill, Slightly shorter and outside off, Shubman GillÂ steers it towards point.
|8.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Sai Sudharsan, SIX! BANG! Sai SudharsanÂ goes big now! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Sai SudharsanÂ stays there and launches it over the long on fence for a biggie.
|8.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Shubman Gill, Fires this one full and on the pads, Shubman GillÂ works it towards deep square leg for one more.
|8.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Sai Sudharsan, Quicker, full and on leg, Sai SudharsanÂ clips it through mid-wicket for another run.
|8.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Shubman Gill, Tossed up, on leg, Shubman GillÂ uses his feet and mistimes his slog towards deep square leg for one.
|8.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Sai Sudharsan, Floated, short and on middle, Sai SudharsanÂ flicks it off the back foot towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|8.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Shubman Gill, Flatter, full and on leg, Shubman GillÂ tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|7.6 : Suyash Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, Another googly, short and outside off, spinning away, Sai SudharsanÂ looks to cut it again, but makes no contact.
|7.5 : Suyash Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, A googly now, on off, turning away, Sai SudharsanÂ fail to pick it, and misses as he tries to guide it away.
|7.4 : Suyash Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR! Straight as an arrow! This is floated, full and on middle, in the slot, Sai SudharsanÂ stays in his crease and smacks it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|7.3 : Suyash Sharma to Shubman Gill, Tossed up, full and on middle, Shubman GillÂ drives it towards long on for a run.
|7.2 : Suyash Sharma to Shubman Gill, Quicker, short and outside off, Shubman GillÂ cuts it straight to point.
|6.6 : Sunil Narine to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Nice shot! This is flighted around off, Shubman GillÂ skips down the track again and lofts it towards the deep extra cover fence for a boundary. He is looking in fine touch here. Gill also crosses the 2000-run mark in the Indian T20 League.
|7.1 : Suyash Sharma to Sai Sudharsan, Suyash SharmaÂ starts with a short delivery, outside off, Sai SudharsanÂ moves back and punches it towards sweeper covers for a single.
|6.5 : Sunil Narine to Sai Sudharsan, Short and outside off, Sai SudharsanÂ cuts it towards deep point for one.
|6.4 : Sunil Narine to Shubman Gill, Slower through the air, on middle, Shubman GillÂ flicks it towards short fine leg for another run.
|6.3 : Sunil Narine to Shubman Gill, Floated, full and on middle, Shubman GillÂ uses his feet and pushes it back to the bowler.
|6.2 : Sunil Narine to Sai Sudharsan, Shorter in length and around off, Sai SudharsanÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|6.1 : Sunil Narine to Shubman Gill, Tossed up, full and on middle, Shubman GillÂ works it through square leg for a single.
|5.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Shubman Gill, Shortish and on middle, Shubman GillÂ moves back and clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|5.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Nice use of the feet! This is flighted around off, Shubman GillÂ dances down the track and drills it through extra covers for a boundary.
|5.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Two in a row! Varun ChakaravarthyÂ bowls this quicker, full and on off, Shubman GillÂ stays back this time and shows the full face of the bat to drive it sweetly wide of mid off for another boundary.
|5.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Shubman Gill, FIVE WIDES! This is fired full and down the leg side, turning further away, Shubman GillÂ misses his flick and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ fails to stop it behind the stumps as the ball races to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|5.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Shubman Gill, Short and on off, Shubman GillÂ punches it towards cover-point.
|5.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Sai Sudharsan, Risky single! This is flatter, full and on off, Sai SudharsanÂ pushes it towards covers and sets off for the run, but there is a bit of hesitation, and Nitish RanaÂ misses his shy at the bowler's end and Sai SudharsanÂ is safe for now.
|5.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Shubman Gill, Varun ChakaravarthyÂ begins with a floated delivery, full and around leg, Shubman GillÂ nudges it through square leg for a single.
|4.6 : Change.
|Sunil Narine to Sai Sudharsan, Tosses this full and outside the off stump. Sai SudharsanÂ dabs this towards cover.Â
|4.5 : Sunil Narine to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR! This had been played late and Sai SudharsanÂ gets going with a boundary!
|4.4 : Sunil Narine to Sai Sudharsan, Bowls this short and outside off. Sai SudharsanÂ rocks back and punches this towards cover.
|4.3 : Sunil Narine to Sai Sudharsan, Loopy delivery bowled full and outside off. Sai SudharsanÂ taps this towards point.Â
|4.2 : Sai SudharsanÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|4.3 : Sunil Narine to Sai Sudharsan, WIDE! Bowls this full and strays down leg. Sai SudharsanÂ misses his flick and the umpire calls this wide.Â
|4.2 : Sunil Narine to Wriddhiman Saha, OUT! CAUGHT! Narayan JagadeesanÂ takes an absolute stunner without the gloves on as he already makes a mark on this game! Sunil NarineÂ flights this full and just outside the off pole. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to slog sweep this away but gets a top edge that flies over the mid-wicket fielder. Narayan JagadeesanÂ runs back but keeps his eyes firmly on the ball. He takes it diving forward while facing the boundary and Wriddhiman Saha's enterprising inning comes
|4.1 : Sunil Narine to Wriddhiman Saha, Sunil NarineÂ starts off with a floated delivery bowled outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to go inside out but slices it just over the point fielder for a couple of runs.Â
|3.5 : Lockie Ferguson to Wriddhiman Saha, Pulls this length a fraction short and into the pads. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to whipÂ this away but misses and gets hit just below the waist.Â
|3.6 : Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, Goes back to bowling full and outside off. Shubman GillÂ knocks this straight back to the bowler.
|3.5 : Lockie Ferguson to Wriddhiman Saha, WIDE! Attempts a slower delivery at 129 clicks. Sprays this one down leg on a fuller length. Wriddhiman SahaÂ watches it go past and the umpire calls a wide.Â
|3.4 : Lockie Ferguson to Wriddhiman Saha, Another fullish delivery served wide outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ strokes this straight to the man at extra cover.Â
|3.3 : Lockie Ferguson to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Classy shot from Wriddhiman Saha! This is bowled at just over 150 clicks and on a fuller length, outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ lofts this towards deep cover for yet another boundary.Â
|3.2 : Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, Bowls this at 154.1 clicks on a really full length and wide outside off. Shubman GillÂ digs this out towards deep point for a single.
|3.1 : Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, Lockie FergusonÂ bowls this on a good length and just outside the off pole. Shubman GillÂ just dabs this towards backward point.Â
|2.6 : Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, Bangs this in short and angles this in from the outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to pull this away but the ball does not rise enough and he gets an under edge onto his body.Â
|2.5 : Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Wriddhiman SahaÂ goes aerial and clears the infield with ease! This is bowled full and outside the off pole. Wriddhiman SahaÂ gets his front foot forward and thumps this towards deep cover for four runs.Â
|Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, WIDE! Delivers this on a fuller length but beyond the tram line on the off side. Wriddhiman SahaÂ reaches for it but misses and the umpire calls this wide.Â
|2.4 : Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, Bowls this short and into the batter. Wriddhiman SahaÂ gets inside the line of the ball and looks to pull this away but finds the short fine leg fielder.Â
|2.3 : Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, Bowls an off-cutter this time on a good length and outside the off stump. Wriddhiman SahaÂ pushes at this and gets an inside edge onto his pads.Â
|2.2 : Umesh Yadav to Shubman Gill, Bowls this on a good length and a touch too straight. Shubman GillÂ clips this through square leg and collects a run.Â
|2.1 : Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh YadavÂ bowls this full and just outside off. Wriddhiman Saha eases this down to long on for a single.Â
|1.6 : Shardul Thakur to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Great use of the wrists by this class batter! Shardul ThakurÂ goes back to bowling full and angles into the stumps. Shubman GillÂ stays still and clips this with ease through the gap and finds the deep mid-wicket fence for his first boundary.Â
|1.5 : Shardul Thakur to Wriddhiman Saha, Short this time and just outside the off stump. Wriddhiman SahaÂ pulls this to deep square leg for a run.Â
|Shardul Thakur to Wriddhiman Saha, WIDE! Sprays this one down leg on a good length. Wriddhiman SahaÂ leaves this one alone and the umpire calls this wide.Â
|1.4 : Shardul Thakur to Shubman Gill, Bowls this into the stumps on a fullish length. Shubman GillÂ flicks this towards deep square leg for another single.Â
|1.3 : Shardul Thakur to Wriddhiman Saha, An absolute jaffa! Gets this one to nip back in on a good length and just outside off. The keeper is unable to collect the ball and they take a bye to fine line.Â
|1.2 : Shardul Thakur to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! A bit of fortune going Wriddhiman Saha's way! This is banged in short and at the batter. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to pull but does not connect and gets hit on the helmet. The ball flies over the keeper towards the boundary for four runs. Does not seem like it hit the bat but runs have been given.Â
|1.1 : Shardul Thakur to Shubman Gill, Shardul ThakurÂ starts off with a fullish delivery angled into the pads. Shubman GillÂ flicks this towards deep square leg for another single.Â
|0.6 : Shardul ThakurÂ to share the attack.
|Umesh Yadav to Shubman Gill, Delivers this on a good length and aimed for the stumps. Shubman GillÂ clips this towards deep square leg and collects an easy single to retain strike.Â
|0.5 : Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, Goes back to bowling full but straying down leg. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to flick this away but misses and goes towards square leg off the pads. They take a leg bye.Â
|0.4 : Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, Bowls this one short and in line with the stumps. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to pull this away but misses and gets hit on the midriff.Â
|0.3 : Umesh Yadav to Shubman Gill, Shubman GillÂ opens his account as well. This is bowled back of a length and outside the off stump. Shubman GillÂ knocks this towards cover-point and gets across for a run.Â
|0.2 : Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, Continues to bowl full and on an off-stump line. Wriddhiman SahaÂ uses his wrists and flicks this to the right of mid-wicket to get off the mark with a single.Â
|0.1 : Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh YadavÂ begins with a delivery on the mark as he serves this just outside off on a fullish length. Wriddhiman SahaÂ is watchful as he dabs this back down the pitch.Â
|0.0 : We are all set to start! The two umpires walk out and pick up the ball while we can see the Kolkata players in a huddle and now they spread out to take their respective field positions. Shubman GillÂ and Wriddhiman SahaÂ are the openers for Gujarat. Umesh YadavÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Wriddhiman SahaÂ is up for a quick chat. HeÂ says that he is playing the Indian T20 League since the first season and it has been a good experience. Adds that this league provides exposure to many players and it is a good platform for young players too. Tells that it is always exciting before the start of every season. Mentions that his keeping skills have improved over the years and his role as a batter is to go hard at the top. Ends by saying he always enjoys playing in this league.
|Impact Players for Kolkata - Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese.
|Kolkata (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sunil Narine, Narayan Jagadeesan (In place of Mandeep Singh), Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson (In place of Tim Southee), Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma (In place of Venkatesh Iyer), Varun Chakaravarthy.Â
|Impact Players for Gujarat - Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Srikar Bharat.
|GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (In place of Hardik Pandya), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar (In place of Joshua Little), Rashid Khan (C), Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal.Â
|Rashid Khan the stand-in captain for Gujarat says that they will bat first. Adds that it looks like a fresh wicket and they will try to put up a good total and then defend it. InformsÂ that Hardik PandyaÂ is not well but nothing serious and it is just a precaution so Vijay Shankar comes in for him. Mentions that as a team they will try to do well and get a positive result.
|Nitesh the skipper of Kolkata says that he would have batted first as well. Adds that if they were able to setÂ a total on the board itÂ would have been easy to defend. Explains that by batting first, the spinnersÂ come into play in the second innings. Informs that Lockie FergusonÂ replaces Tim SoutheeÂ and Narayan Jagadeesan comes into the sideÂ in place of Mandeep Singh.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Gujarat. They have elected to BAT first.