|Recent overs : . . . 1 . . | 4 . 4 1 1 1
|Last bat : Devon Conwayb Mohammad Shami1(6b0x40x6) SR:16.67, FoW:14/1 (2.2 Ovs)
|4.5 : Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, Four!
|4.4 : Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, Six!
|Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, NO BALL! Mohammad ShamiÂ loses his radar and ends up bowling a high full toss on off, Moeen AliÂ tries to ramp it over the keeper but does not connect. Mohammad ShamiÂ apologizes immediately and a Free Hit will follow now.Â
|4.3 : Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, FOUR! Glorious by Moeen Ali! Shami bowls it on a good length and around off, Moeen AliÂ punches this one off the front foot. Gets it wide of mid off and the fast outfieldÂ does the rest.Â
|4.2 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On a good length and on off, a hint of inward movement, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ pushes it firmly to mid on and completes another quick single.Â
|4.1 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Length delivery and outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets on the front foot and pushes it to cover for a dot.
|3.6 : Joshua Little to Moeen Ali, Goes short this time and on off, Moeen AliÂ goes on the back foot and taps it to cover. 15 off Little's first over, not the start he would have wanted to his Indian T20 League career.
|3.5 : Joshua Little to Moeen Ali, FOUR! Moeen AliÂ is underway!Â Length delivery again and outside off, Moeen AliÂ throws his hands at the ball and thrashes it through covers for his first boundary.Â
|3.4 : Joshua Little to Moeen Ali, Back of a length and at the batter, Moeen AliÂ stays on the back foot and blocks this one solidly.
|3.3 : Joshua Little to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On a length and on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ punches it along the ground to mid off. Hardik PandyaÂ stationed there lets the ball slip through his graspÂ which allows the batters to cross for a single.Â
|3.2 : Joshua Little to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Sprays this one a length and wide outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets the width he needs and frees his arms. Slaps this one through point for a boundary.Â
|3.1 : Joshua Little to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! Ruturaj GaikwadÂ goes huge! Joshua LittleÂ starts his spell with a short delivery on leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ swivels in his crease and latches onto the hook shot. Deposits it into the stands towards the fine leg region for a maximum, the first one of this edition as well.
|2.6 : Joshua LittleÂ comes into the attack now.
|Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, Short and tailing in on off by Mohammad Shami, Moeen AliÂ tries to ride on the bounce and punch this one but gets an inside edge. The ball goes on the bounce to short fine leg. A successfulÂ over by Mohammad ShamiÂ comes to an end.Â
|2.5 : Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, Another one on a good-length on middle, Moeen AliÂ gets behind the line and defends it down the wicket.Â
|2.4 : Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, Short and going away outside off, Moeen AliÂ slashes hard at the delivery but connects with thin air.
|2.3 : Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, Shortens his length and angles it on middle and leg, Moeen AliÂ hangs back and keeps it out towards mid-wicket.
|2.2 : Moeen AliÂ walks in at number 3.
|Mohammad Shami to Devon Conway, OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Mohammad ShamiÂ strikes for Gujarat and removes Devon Conway! Serves this one on a length and at the stumps, the ball jabs back in sharply and beats Devon ConwayÂ as he went for the drive. The ball sneaks between the bat and pad and goes on to crash onto the stumps. Mohammad ShamiÂ is delighted as he picks up his 100th wicket in the competitionÂ and so are the Gujarat fans.Â
|2.1 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shami bowls it on a good length and outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ drives away from the body and gets a thickish outside edge. The ball travels along the ground to third man for a single.Â
|1.6 : Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Slower this time and on a length, outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ goes for the drive but plays it a bit early. Miscues it to mid-wicket and sets off for a single. Shubman GillÂ gets to the ball quickly but does not manage to collect it cleanly which allows the batters to complete the run.Â
|1.5 : Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, Good-length delivery on off, Devon ConwayÂ stays back and dabsÂ this one in front of slip. Calls Ruturaj GaikwadÂ for a single and completes the run with ease.Â
|1.4 : Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Touch fuller and around off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ plants his foot forward and clips it to mid on for a quick single.
|1.3 : Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! PureÂ timing by Ruturaj Gaikwad! Back of a length and on off by Hardik Pandya, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets on the front foot and taps this one through extra cover for yet another boundary.Â
|1.2 : Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bowls it on a length and shaping in on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ presses forward and defends it back to the bowler.
|1.1 : Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Ruturaj GaikwadÂ welcomes Hardik PandyaÂ with a boundary! Hardik starts on a short length and on middle, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets on his toes and whips it through mid-wicket. Yash DayalÂ performs the chase but the ball beats him to the fence.Â
|0.6 : Hardik PandyaÂ to share the new ball with Mohammad Shami.
|Mohammad Shami to Devon Conway, Beauty! Shami lands this one on a good length and outside off, shaping away, Devon ConwayÂ pokes at the delivery and luckily for him, he does not edge this one.
|0.5 : Mohammad Shami to Devon Conway, Back of a length again and on off, Devon ConwayÂ watchfully gets behind the line and blocks it down the wicket.
|0.4 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Back of a length and seaming in on middle and leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ pushes this one gently towards mid on and completes a quick single.
|0.2 : Mohammad Shami to Devon Conway, A stifled appeal for LBW but turned down! Shami bowls it on a length and tails in on middle, Devon ConwayÂ shuffles across to whip this one but misses. The ball catches him on the back leg and rolls to the right of Wriddhiman SahaÂ behind the wicket for a single. Hardik PandyaÂ isn't convinced enough and Gujarat opt not to review. A leg bye is signalled.
|0.3 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On a good length in the channel outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ stays back and defends it to cover.
|0.1 : Mohammad Shami to Devon Conway, Shami starts with a good-length delivery, angling in on middleÂ from 'round the wicket, Devon ConwayÂ turns this one along the ground to mid-wicket for a dot.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-game formalities and it is finally time to get the action underway! The umpires make their way out to the middle as the players from Gujarat take their positions on the field. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Devon ConwayÂ will open the innings for Chennai. Mohammad ShamiÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|We are minutes away from the start of the game. But first, the players from both teams will line up for the Indian national anthem.
|Impact players nominated by Chennai -Â Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, and Nishant Sindhu.
|Impact players nominated by Gujarat - Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar,Â and Srikar Bharat.
|GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, and Alzarri Joseph.Â
|ChennaiÂ (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
|MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, says they were looking to bowl first as well.Â Shares that the wicket looks good and feels that it won't change throughout the game. Adds that there was rain last night, so he isn't sure whether dew will come or not. Mentions that the preparation has been good since they assembled early.Â On the Impact Player rule, he says that it is a luxury to have and it is easier to use as compared to the domestic competition where it could not be used after the 14th over. E
|So, Gujarat will be bowling first and the playing XIs are coming up shortly...
|Hardik Pandya says that they will bowl first. Adds that it's always good to play here and the crowd makes it more exciting. Mentions that everyone in the country has got motivation from MS Dhoni and is looking forward to starting the preparation against him. Adds that the boys have worked hard and they are looking to get going and mentions that he has left the preparations to the coach. Ends by saying that he doesn't have an idea about the combination but will find out shortly.
|TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle. The coin toss lands in the favour of Hardik PandyaÂ and Gujarat have opted to BOWL first.Â