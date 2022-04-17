|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 1 1 . 0wd 1 | . . 1 0wd . . 1
|Last bat : Moeen Alib Alzarri Joseph1(3b0x40x6) SR:33.33, FoW:32/2 (5.2 Ovs)
|10.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Delivers it on a length around off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ strides forward and pushes it with soft hands to cover-point. Another single is taken, 15 from the over!
|10.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Ambati Rayudu, On a length and around off, Rayudu drives it on the up and finds the gap at cover-point. Picks up a single.
|10.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Ambati Rayudu, SIX! Connects and connects handsomely on this occasion! Alzarri JosephÂ delivers it on a good length around off, at 143.9 kph, Ambati RayuduÂ gives himself room as he dances down the track and then powers it over long off.
|10.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Ambati Rayudu, Big swing and a miss! This one is served close to 145 kph, around off and on a length, Ambati RayuduÂ stays back to heave it over the leg side but fails to connect.
|10.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shortish again, this time it's around off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ tries to run it down but only manages to chop it down in front of the keeper. They steal a single.
|9.6 : Change in bowling. Alzarri Joseph (1-0-8-1)Â is back into the attack.
|10.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! Ruturaj is finding his range and announcing his arrival to form. Back of a length, around middle and leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ swings his bat across the line and dismisses it over square leg for a maximum.
|9.6 : Rashid Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Another single to end! Good sensible batting! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|9.5 : Rashid Khan to Ambati Rayudu, Slightly shorter this time and on the pads, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|9.4 : Rashid Khan to Ambati Rayudu, FOUR! That is thumped! A welcome boundary! This was there to be hit, full and right in the slot. Rayudu crunches it past long off for a boundary.
|9.3 : Rashid Khan to Ambati Rayudu, Flatter and on middle, Rayudu defends.
|9.2 : Rashid Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
|9.1 : Rashid Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, No run in the end! Ruturaj Gaikwad comes down the track but the length is shortened. Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls towards covers. Rayudu wants a run but is sent back as the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
|8.6 : Strategic break! It's been a controlled bowling show from Gujarat. They have bagged a couple of big wickets already and have not allowed Chennai off the hook. The current pair though has formed a steady stand and both Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Ambati RayuduÂ are punishing the bad balls. They would look to navigate through the middle phase without taking much risk and then go hammer and tongs in the last 5. Will they succeed?
|Lockie Ferguson to Ambati Rayudu, A dot to end! Fuller and on off, Rayudu pushes it to mid off.
|8.5 : Lockie Ferguson to Ambati Rayudu, FOUR! This time nails the pull shot! Was probably ready for it as he was into the position early! Short and angling into middle, Rayudu stays back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|8.4 : Lockie Ferguson to Ruturaj Gaikwad, That is a very good shot but only for one! Ruturaj Gaikwad comes down the track and also makes room, this is full and outside off, he guides it past point for a run.
|8.3 : Lockie Ferguson to Ambati Rayudu, Nicely played there! Short and angling into the body, this is pulled towards deep square leg for one more.
|8.2 : Lockie Ferguson to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dealing in singles at the moment! Length and on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad pushes it towards covers and gets to the other end.
|8.1 : Lockie Ferguson to Ambati Rayudu, Rayudu takes another run! Fuller and on off, Rayudu pushes it towards mid off and gets to the other end.
|7.6 : Rashid Khan to Ambati Rayudu, Tossed up around leg, Rayudu gets back and drops it with gentle hands in front of square leg. They cross for a run as the leggie attacks the ball.
|7.5 : Rashid Khan to Ambati Rayudu, A loud appeal for a caught behind but turned down! No review taken! The leg spinner, lands on off and then spins away. Rayudu looks to defend but is beaten. Rashid decides not to review after consulting his keeper.Â The noise was of the bat hitting the pad.
|7.4 : Rashid Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, This one stays a touch low! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled nicely through mid-wicket for another single. 50 is up.
|7.3 : Rashid Khan to Ambati Rayudu, On middle, Rayudu works it through mid-wicket for one more.
|0.0 : Skipper Rashid KhanÂ brings himself into the attack. One slip is in place.
|7.2 : Rashid Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Fuller and on middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad works it through mid-wicket for one.
|7.1 : Rashid Khan to Ambati Rayudu, Shorter and on off, Rayudu pushes it through covers and takes one.
|6.6 : Lockie Ferguson to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! That has been smacked! What a hit! Shorter in length and on middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad stays back and hammers the pull overÂ mid-wicket for a boundary. Yet again, the last ball spoils the over.
|6.5 : Lockie Ferguson to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Another dot! On middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad stays back and defends.
|6.4 : Lockie Ferguson to Ambati Rayudu, That was a risky run! Luckily for Chennai,Â Miller did not collect the ball! On a length and around off, this is pushed towards cover and the batters take off. Miller runs in and looks to collect the ball but fails to do so.
|6.3 : Lockie Ferguson to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Angled into middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
|5.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! Into the stands! A biggie to end the Powerplay but a good one for Gujarat! Chennai are 39 for 2 after it. A short one on middle, Gaikwad pulls it hard and over the square leg fence.
|6.2 : Lockie Ferguson to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Well bowled! This lands on a length and then moves away. Gaikwad looks to guide it down to third man but is beaten.
|6.1 : Lockie Ferguson to Ambati Rayudu, Nicely played! Ferguson goes for the yorker first up, it is on the pads, Rayudu works it through square leg for one.
|5.6 : Bowling change. Lockie FergusonÂ to steam in...
|5.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yet another dot! This is a really good start from Alzarri Joseph! Length and on off, this is guided to point.
|5.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Angled into middle, Gaikwad stands back and defends it onto the ground.
|5.2 : Ambati RayuduÂ walks in next. There is a deepish backward short leg in place.
|5.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Ambati Rayudu, In the air... safe! The plan was there and it almost came off! A short one on the body with a short leg in place. Rayudu looks to pull, this goes off the splice but lands safely in the square leg region. A single taken.
|5.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Moeen Ali, OUT! TIMBER! Moeen has played it on and Alzarri Joseph does not take long to make an impact on his debut! This is a nothing shot from Moeen Ali and his poor run continues. Length and outside off at 141.3 kph, Moeen goes hard at it as he slashes his bat at it away from the body. This takes the inside edge and then hits the stumps. Alzarri Joseph is elated.
|Alzarri Joseph to Moeen Ali, WIDE! Good carry but this one is way too short, it is outside off. Ali looks to cut but misses. Wided.
|5.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Moeen Ali, Beats the bat first up! Well outside off, on a length. Ali slashes at it but misses.
|4.6 : Change in bowling. Alzarri JosephÂ is introduced into the attack.
|Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Delivers it on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ plays late but still finds the backward point fielder. 4 from the over, Shami is done with three overs - 1/16.
|4.5 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Keeps it on a shortish length around off, Gaikwad stays back and turns it towards mid-wicket.
|4.4 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Around off on a good length, it's punched off the back foot to covers.
|4.3 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Play and a miss! Shami goes short this time, around off at 139.2 kph, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ turns inside the crease to pull but misses.
|4.2 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Nicely timed! Shami aims for a yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss around leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ flicks it with sweet timing and the ball races away to the deep backward square leg fence.
|4.1 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Short in length and outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ cuts from the back foot but finds backward point.
|3.6 : Yash Dayal to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Back of a length, around leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ glances it behind square leg and picks up a single. 11 from the over!
|3.5 : Yash Dayal to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Slice of luck this time for Ruturaj Gaikwad!âÂ Yash DayalÂ attempts to hurry up the batter with a short ball, it's around middle and off. Gaikwad opts for the pull shot but it flies off the top edge and goes behind short fine leg for a boundary.
|3.4 : Yash Dayal to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Around off, on a length, defended to covers.
|3.3 : Yash Dayal to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! That's dismissed! Yash DayalÂ bowls it a bit short and around leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ dances down the track, picks it off his pads and deposits it over square leg for a biggie. This shot will make him feel better.
|3.2 : Yash Dayal to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A touch short and outside off, Gaikwad tries to run it down but finds the point fielder again.
|3.1 : Yash Dayal to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Angling away from the batter, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ plays it down from the back foot to point.
|2.6 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Short in length and outside off, at 137.6 kph, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ dabs it down to third man and keeps strike.
|2.5 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Short and wide outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ slaps it towards backward point where the fielder dives but only takes the pace off the ball. They take a couple of runs.
|2.4 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, EDGY FOUR! Unlucky for the bowler. Shami serves it on a length around off, and gets it to shape back in with extra bounce. Gaikwad is cramped for room, tries to defend by bringing his bat down but it takes the inside edge, beats the stumps and races away to the fine leg fence.
|Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Wide! Shami fails to control his line. Sends a length ball down the leg side, the batter misses his flick and it has been wided.
|2.3 : Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, Angles in a length ball around off, some extra bounce there, Moeen taps it down to mid-wicket and opens his account with a single.
|2.2 : Moeen Ali walks out to bat!
|0.0 : Review time! A huge appeal for an LBW has been turned down. It is reviewed. Looks close.
|2.2 : Mohammad Shami to Robin Uthappa, OUT! LBW!Â Shami strikes. He delivers it on a length and gets it to shape back in from around off. Uthappa attempts to heave it over the leg side but misses. He is struck on the back leg, they appeal but the finger stays down. Shami wants it referred and Rashid obliges. The UltraEdge detects no bat and the Ball Tracking shows that it's hitting the stumps. Great review from Gujarat and they have got rid of the in-form Uthappa.Â
|2.1 : Mohammad Shami to Robin Uthappa, Swing and a miss! Angling in from a length around off, at 138.1 kph, Robin tries to heave but misses and is hit near the box.
|1.6 : Yash Dayal to Robin Uthappa, Extra bounce on this occasion. Short and around off, Uthappa fends at it and it goes off his gloves to backward square leg. They cross.
|Yash Dayal to Robin Uthappa, Wide! Yash gets his inswinger going but the line is down the leg side. Robin tries to flick but misses.
|1.5 : Yash Dayal to Robin Uthappa, Full again, wide outside off, Uthappa pushes at it gently with an angled bat but finds point.
|1.4 : Yash Dayal to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Quick run. Fullish and on off, Gaikwad shows the full face of his bat and bunts it towards mid off.
|1.3 : Yash Dayal to Robin Uthappa, Fuller and on middle, Robin UthappaÂ works it to the right side of the mid on fielder and collects a single.
|1.2 : Yash Dayal to Robin Uthappa, Serves it on a good length and close to off, Robin UthappaÂ stays back and defends it towards the cover fielder.
|1.1 : Yash Dayal to Robin Uthappa, Well stopped! Dayal pitches it up and outside off, Uthappa drives it square of the wicket on the off side but fails to beat the diving fielder at point.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end then? Yash Dayal it is.
|Mohammad Shami to Robin Uthappa, Back of a length, outside off, Uthappa pushes inside the line and guides it down to third man for a run. He is off the mark as well. 3 from the first over!
|0.5 : Mohammad Shami to Robin Uthappa, Perfect line and length from Shami. He keeps it on and around off, landing it on a good length and getting it to straighten off the seam, Robin UthappaÂ is solid in his defense.
|0.4 : Mohammad Shami to Robin Uthappa, Full and around off, shaping away a bit, Uthappa defends it watchfully to the off side.
|Mohammad Shami to Robin Uthappa, Wide!Â Sliding down the leg side, on a length, Robin fails to flick.
|0.3 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Slight width there outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ plays late and uses the pace of the bowler to run it down to third man. He opens his account with a single.
|0.2 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, This one is angled in, around off and on a good length at 137.1 kph, Gaikwad defends it from the back foot.
|0.1 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Movement straightaway for Shami. He serves it short and outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ chases but hits it to backward point.
|0.0 : Time to set the ball rolling. The Gujarat players are spreading on the field after the customary huddle. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Robin UthappaÂ are the Chennai openers and it is going to be Mohammad ShamiÂ to begin proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|Stephen Fleming, the head coach of Chennai, comes up for a quick word. The KiwiÂ says that they are trying to stay calm as the start has not been ideal. Tells that they have worked hard and have a few new faces in the team. Feels that the last win was important which can drive them forward but they still have a lot of work to do. Adds that theyÂ certainly have the determination. Admits they have a lot of work still to do as there are teams that are looking better than them but he hopes they can
|Update - Hyderabad have registered an easy win against Punjab by 7 wickets with more than one over to spare. With four wins in a row, Hyderabad now enter the top four.
|Ravindra Jadeja, the captain of Chennai,Â says that they would have bowled as well but the pitch looks good and they would now look to put a good total on the board and later defend it. Tells that the atmosphere in the team is positive and everyone is happy. Shares that they spent their off time practising and training. Informs that they are unchanged.Â
|Rashid Khan, the stand-in skipper of Gujarat,Â starts by sharing thatÂ Hardik Pandya has a little bit of stiffness and they don't want to take risks with him. Hopes he will be back for their next game. Mentions it is like a dream captaining the side and he will give his 100 per cent. Informs about a couple of changes - Wriddhiman SahaÂ comes in for Matthew WadeÂ and Alzarri JosephÂ replaces Hardik.
|Chennai (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
|Gujarat (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK) (In for Matthew Wade), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (C), Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph (In for Hardik Pandya), Yash Dayal.
|Toss - Big breaking! Hardik PandyaÂ is unwell and RASHID KHAN IS LEADING GUJARAT! The Afghan is in the middle along with Ravindra Jadeja. Up goes the coin and it falls in favour of Rashid. GUJARAT ELECT TO FIELD!Â
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Welcome, folks! The first game of Super Sunday is still going on but it's time for us to shift our attention to the second match, coming up this evening in Pune. Hardik's Gujarat versus Jadeja's Chennai - that's the contest. Two of the best all-rounders in the country will be crossing swords, both new in their role as the captain of the ship, but one has taken it like a duck to water while the other is learning it the hard way. Individually, both Jadeja and Pandya can do wonders with both bat an
|At the moment, with the result of the ongoing game not out, Gujarat are the table-toppers and would be keen to keep their spot up top with a thumping show against Chennai. Their batting is one area that has shown some vulnerability and the Yellow team will look to exploit the loopholes. The 4-time champions, on the other hand, recently tasted their first success of the season after four flop shows and would like to build on that victory. Unlike their opponents, Chennai's bowling has been an area
|Update from Match 28 - Hyderabad are comfortably placed in their chase against Punjab. They need another 55 runs in 7 overs to secure their 4th win in a row. Can they do it with ease or is there some drama in store? While we wait for the toss here, you can keep shuffling the tabs and follow that match as well.
|Latest - Wriddhiman SahaÂ and Alzarri JosephÂ are all set to make their debut for Gujarat.Â