share
47315L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Spain T20I Tri-Series, 2022 » Summary

Guernsey vs Spain Live Cricket Score, Match 5, Spain T20I Tri-Series, 2022, May 1, 2022

SPA 21/1 (8)
Live
CRR: 2.63
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 1 . . . 1 | . . . . 1 1
Last bat : Awais Ahmed (W)b Matthew Stokes7(15b1x40x6) SR:46.67, FoW:10/1 (5.2 Ovs)
Commentary :
7.6 : David Hooper to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards third man.
7.5 : David Hooper to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 1 run, played towards mid off.
7.4 : David Hooper to Josh Trembeath-Moro, No run, played towards covers.
7.3 : David Hooper to Josh Trembeath-Moro, No run, played towards third man.
7.2 : David Hooper to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards third man.
7.1 : David Hooper to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.6 : Dec Martel to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run.
6.5 : Dec Martel to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.4 : Dec Martel to Josh Trembeath-Moro, No run.
6.3 : Dec Martel to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.2 : Dec Martel to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
6.1 : Dec Martel to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 1 run, played towards mid on.
5.6 : Matthew Stokes to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run.
5.5 : Matthew Stokes to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.4 : Matthew Stokes to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.3 : Matthew Stokes to Josh Trembeath-Moro, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.2 : Matthew Stokes to Awais Ahmed, OUT! Dragged on! The batter has played that onto the stumps.
5.1 : Matthew Stokes to Awais Ahmed, Four! Played towards mid on.
4.6 : William Peatfield to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards point.
4.5 : William Peatfield to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run.
4.4 : William Peatfield to Awais Ahmed, 1 run, played towards mid on.
4.3 : William Peatfield to Awais Ahmed, No run.
4.2 : William Peatfield to Awais Ahmed, No run.
4.1 : William Peatfield to Awais Ahmed, No run.
3.6 : Matthew Stokes to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid wicket.
3.5 : Matthew Stokes to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid off.
3.4 : Matthew Stokes to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run.
3.3 : Matthew Stokes to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid on.
3.2 : Matthew Stokes to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards covers.
3.1 : Matthew Stokes to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards covers.
2.6 : William Peatfield to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards third man.
2.5 : William Peatfield to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run.
2.4 : William Peatfield to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run.
2.3 : William Peatfield to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards covers.
2.2 : William Peatfield to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run, played towards mid on.
2.1 : William Peatfield to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run.
1.6 : Matthew Stokes to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards third man.
1.5 : Matthew Stokes to Awais Ahmed, 1 run, played towards mid on.
1.4 : Matthew Stokes to Awais Ahmed, No run.
1.3 : Matthew Stokes to Awais Ahmed, No run, played towards mid off.
1.2 : Matthew Stokes to Awais Ahmed, No run, played towards third man.
1.1 : Matthew Stokes to Awais Ahmed, No run, played towards third man.
0.6 : William Peatfield to Awais Ahmed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
0.5 : William Peatfield to Awais Ahmed, No run, played towards mid off.
0.4 : William Peatfield to Awais Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
0.3 : William Peatfield to Awais Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
0.2 : William Peatfield to Daniel Doyle-Calle, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.1 : William Peatfield to Daniel Doyle-Calle, No run.