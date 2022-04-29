share
Guernsey vs Norway Live Cricket Score, Match 1, Spain T20I Tri-Series, 2022, April 29, 2022

NOR 118/5 (18.3)
Live
CRR: 6.38
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 1 . 0wd . 2 . | 1 . w . 1 4
Last bat : Bilal Safdarc Josh Butler b Luke Bichard15(28b2x40x6) SR:53.57, FoW:50/5 (12.5 Ovs)
Commentary :
18.3 : David Hooper to Muhammad Sher Sahak, Four.
18.2 : David Hooper to Muhammad Sher Sahak, No run.
18.1 : David Hooper to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 2 runs, played towards covers.
17.6 : Matthew Stokes to Ali Saleem, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
17.5 : Matthew Stokes to Ali Saleem, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
17.4 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 1 run, played towards covers.
17.3 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, Six! Played towards mid on.
17.2 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, No run.
17.1 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, Six! Played towards covers.
16.6 : David Hooper to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 1 run, played towards covers.
16.5 : David Hooper to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
16.4 : David Hooper to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 1 run, played towards covers.
16.3 : David Hooper to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
16.2 : David Hooper to Muhammad Sher Sahak, Four! Played towards mid on.
16.1 : David Hooper to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards covers.
15.6 : William Peatfield to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
15.5 : William Peatfield to Muhammad Sher Sahak, No run, played towards mid off.
15.4 : William Peatfield to Muhammad Sher Sahak, Four! Played towards third man.
15.3 : William Peatfield to Muhammad Sher Sahak, No run.
15.2 : William Peatfield to Muhammad Sher Sahak, No run, played towards mid off.
15.1 : William Peatfield to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards square leg.
14.6 : Matthew Stokes to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
14.5 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 1 run, played towards covers.
14.4 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, Six! Played towards mid on.
14.3 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, No run, played towards covers.
14.2 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
14.1 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, Six! Played towards mid on.
13.6 : Tom Nightingale to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
13.5 : Tom Nightingale to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards mid on.
13.4 : Tom Nightingale to Ali Saleem, 2 runs, played towards covers.
13.3 : Tom Nightingale to Ali Saleem, No run.
13.2 : Tom Nightingale to Ali Saleem, No run.
13.1 : Tom Nightingale to Ali Saleem, No run.
12.6 : Luke Bichard to Muhammad Sher Sahak, Four! Played towards mid off.
12.5 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, Wide.
12.4 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards covers.
12.3 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, No run.
12.2 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards mid off.
12.1 : Luke Bichard to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards third man.
11.6 : Tom Nightingale to Bilal Safdar, Four! Played towards third man.
11.5 : Tom Nightingale to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards mid off.
11.4 : Tom Nightingale to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
11.3 : Tom Nightingale to Bilal Safdar, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
11.2 : Tom Nightingale to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards third man.
11.1 : Tom Nightingale to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
10.6 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, No run.
10.5 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, No run.
10.4 : Luke Bichard to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards square leg.
10.3 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, 1 run, played towards point.
10.2 : Luke Bichard to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards third man.
10.1 : Luke Bichard to Ali Saleem, No run, played towards third man.
8.6 : David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, 3 Wides.
David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards mid off.
8.5 : David Hooper to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.6 : Dec Martel to Bilal Safdar, Four! Played towards covers.
9.5 : Dec Martel to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.4 : Dec Martel to Ali Saleem, No run, played towards covers.
9.3 : Dec Martel to Ali Saleem, No run.
9.2 : Dec Martel to Ali Saleem, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
9.1 : Dec Martel to Ali Saleem, No run.
8.4 : David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, 1 run, played towards covers.
8.3 : David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards mid off.
8.2 : David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, OUT! The fielder takes the bails off and appeals for the run out. The umpire raises the finger.
8.1 : David Hooper to Ali Tafseer, 1 run, played towards covers.
7.6 : Dec Martel to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards mid off.
7.5 : Dec Martel to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards mid off.
7.4 : Dec Martel to Ali Tafseer, 1 run, played towards third man.
7.3 : Dec Martel to Ali Tafseer, No run, played towards mid off.
7.2 : Dec Martel to Walid Ghauri, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
7.1 : Dec Martel to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards mid off.
6.6 : Matthew Stokes to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards mid off.
6.5 : Matthew Stokes to Bilal Safdar, 1 run, played towards square leg.
6.4 : Matthew Stokes to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards covers.
6.3 : Matthew Stokes to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
6.2 : Matthew Stokes to Bilal Safdar, Leg bye.
6.1 : Matthew Stokes to Bilal Safdar, No run.
5.6 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, No run.
5.5 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, 1 run, played towards third man.
5.4 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.3 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, No run.
5.2 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards covers.
5.1 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards covers.
4.6 : David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards mid off.
4.5 : David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, No run.
4.4 : David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, No run.
4.3 : David Hooper to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.2 : David Hooper to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards covers.
4.1 : David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, 1 run, played towards point.
3.6 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards covers.
3.5 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, 1 run, played towards third man.
3.4 : Luke Bichard to Raza Iqbal, OUT! Cleaned up! The batterhad no answer to that one.
3.3 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards point.
3.2 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards covers.
3.1 : Luke Bichard to Raza Iqbal, 1 run, played towards third man.
2.6 : William Peatfield to Raza Iqbal, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
2.5 : William Peatfield to Raza Iqbal, No run.
2.4 : William Peatfield to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
2.3 : William Peatfield to Walid Ghauri, No run.
2.2 : William Peatfield to Walid Ghauri, No run.
2.1 : William Peatfield to Raza Iqbal, 1 run, played towards covers.
1.6 : Matthew Stokes to Walid Ghauri, Four! Played towards fine leg.
1.5 : Matthew Stokes to Raza Iqbal, 1 run, played towards covers.
1.4 : Matthew Stokes to Raza Iqbal, No run.
1.3 : Matthew Stokes to Khizer Ahmed, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
1.2 : Matthew Stokes to Khizer Ahmed, No run.
1.1 : Matthew Stokes to Raza Iqbal, 1 run, played towards third man.
0.6 : William Peatfield to Khizer Ahmed, No run, played towards mid on.
0.5 : William Peatfield to Khizer Ahmed, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
0.4 : William Peatfield to Khizer Ahmed, No run.
William Peatfield to Khizer Ahmed, Wide.
0.3 : William Peatfield to Khizer Ahmed, No run, played towards mid off.
0.2 : William Peatfield to Raza Iqbal, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.1 : William Peatfield to Raza Iqbal, No run, played towards covers.