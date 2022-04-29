|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 . 0wd . 2 . | 1 . w . 1 4
|Last bat : Bilal Safdarc Josh Butler b Luke Bichard15(28b2x40x6) SR:53.57, FoW:50/5 (12.5 Ovs)
|18.3 : David Hooper to Muhammad Sher Sahak, Four.
|18.2 : David Hooper to Muhammad Sher Sahak, No run.
|18.1 : David Hooper to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|17.6 : Matthew Stokes to Ali Saleem, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|17.5 : Matthew Stokes to Ali Saleem, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|17.4 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 1 run, played towards covers.
|17.3 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, Six! Played towards mid on.
|17.2 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, No run.
|17.1 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, Six! Played towards covers.
|16.6 : David Hooper to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 1 run, played towards covers.
|16.5 : David Hooper to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|16.4 : David Hooper to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 1 run, played towards covers.
|16.3 : David Hooper to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|16.2 : David Hooper to Muhammad Sher Sahak, Four! Played towards mid on.
|16.1 : David Hooper to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards covers.
|15.6 : William Peatfield to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|15.5 : William Peatfield to Muhammad Sher Sahak, No run, played towards mid off.
|15.4 : William Peatfield to Muhammad Sher Sahak, Four! Played towards third man.
|15.3 : William Peatfield to Muhammad Sher Sahak, No run.
|15.2 : William Peatfield to Muhammad Sher Sahak, No run, played towards mid off.
|15.1 : William Peatfield to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|14.6 : Matthew Stokes to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|14.5 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 1 run, played towards covers.
|14.4 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, Six! Played towards mid on.
|14.3 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, No run, played towards covers.
|14.2 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|14.1 : Matthew Stokes to Muhammad Sher Sahak, Six! Played towards mid on.
|13.6 : Tom Nightingale to Muhammad Sher Sahak, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|13.5 : Tom Nightingale to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|13.4 : Tom Nightingale to Ali Saleem, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|13.3 : Tom Nightingale to Ali Saleem, No run.
|13.2 : Tom Nightingale to Ali Saleem, No run.
|13.1 : Tom Nightingale to Ali Saleem, No run.
|12.6 : Luke Bichard to Muhammad Sher Sahak, Four! Played towards mid off.
|12.5 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
|Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, Wide.
|12.4 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards covers.
|12.3 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, No run.
|12.2 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards mid off.
|12.1 : Luke Bichard to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards third man.
|11.6 : Tom Nightingale to Bilal Safdar, Four! Played towards third man.
|11.5 : Tom Nightingale to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards mid off.
|11.4 : Tom Nightingale to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|11.3 : Tom Nightingale to Bilal Safdar, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|11.2 : Tom Nightingale to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards third man.
|11.1 : Tom Nightingale to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|10.6 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, No run.
|10.5 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, No run.
|10.4 : Luke Bichard to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|10.3 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, 1 run, played towards point.
|10.2 : Luke Bichard to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards third man.
|10.1 : Luke Bichard to Ali Saleem, No run, played towards third man.
|8.6 : David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, 3 Wides.
|David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards mid off.
|8.5 : David Hooper to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.6 : Dec Martel to Bilal Safdar, Four! Played towards covers.
|9.5 : Dec Martel to Ali Saleem, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.4 : Dec Martel to Ali Saleem, No run, played towards covers.
|9.3 : Dec Martel to Ali Saleem, No run.
|9.2 : Dec Martel to Ali Saleem, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|9.1 : Dec Martel to Ali Saleem, No run.
|8.4 : David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, 1 run, played towards covers.
|8.3 : David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards mid off.
|8.2 : David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, OUT! The fielder takes the bails off and appeals for the run out. The umpire raises the finger.
|8.1 : David Hooper to Ali Tafseer, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.6 : Dec Martel to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards mid off.
|7.5 : Dec Martel to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards mid off.
|7.4 : Dec Martel to Ali Tafseer, 1 run, played towards third man.
|7.3 : Dec Martel to Ali Tafseer, No run, played towards mid off.
|7.2 : Dec Martel to Walid Ghauri, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
|7.1 : Dec Martel to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards mid off.
|6.6 : Matthew Stokes to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|6.5 : Matthew Stokes to Bilal Safdar, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|6.4 : Matthew Stokes to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards covers.
|6.3 : Matthew Stokes to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|6.2 : Matthew Stokes to Bilal Safdar, Leg bye.
|6.1 : Matthew Stokes to Bilal Safdar, No run.
|5.6 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, No run.
|5.5 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, 1 run, played towards third man.
|5.4 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards covers.
|5.3 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, No run.
|5.2 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards covers.
|5.1 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards covers.
|4.6 : David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.5 : David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, No run.
|4.4 : David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, No run.
|4.3 : David Hooper to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.2 : David Hooper to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards covers.
|4.1 : David Hooper to Bilal Safdar, 1 run, played towards point.
|3.6 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards covers.
|3.5 : Luke Bichard to Bilal Safdar, 1 run, played towards third man.
|3.4 : Luke Bichard to Raza Iqbal, OUT! Cleaned up! The batterhad no answer to that one.
|3.3 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards point.
|3.2 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards covers.
|3.1 : Luke Bichard to Raza Iqbal, 1 run, played towards third man.
|2.6 : William Peatfield to Raza Iqbal, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|2.5 : William Peatfield to Raza Iqbal, No run.
|2.4 : William Peatfield to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.3 : William Peatfield to Walid Ghauri, No run.
|2.2 : William Peatfield to Walid Ghauri, No run.
|2.1 : William Peatfield to Raza Iqbal, 1 run, played towards covers.
|1.6 : Matthew Stokes to Walid Ghauri, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|1.5 : Matthew Stokes to Raza Iqbal, 1 run, played towards covers.
|1.4 : Matthew Stokes to Raza Iqbal, No run.
|1.3 : Matthew Stokes to Khizer Ahmed, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|1.2 : Matthew Stokes to Khizer Ahmed, No run.
|1.1 : Matthew Stokes to Raza Iqbal, 1 run, played towards third man.
|0.6 : William Peatfield to Khizer Ahmed, No run, played towards mid on.
|0.5 : William Peatfield to Khizer Ahmed, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|0.4 : William Peatfield to Khizer Ahmed, No run.
|William Peatfield to Khizer Ahmed, Wide.
|0.3 : William Peatfield to Khizer Ahmed, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.2 : William Peatfield to Raza Iqbal, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.1 : William Peatfield to Raza Iqbal, No run, played towards covers.