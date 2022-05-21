share
47703L
Guernsey vs Jersey Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20, Inter-Insular Men's T20I Series, 2022, May 21, 2022

JER 17/2 (3.2)
Live
CRR: 5.1
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 1 . . 1 . 1 . w 1 . . 1 2 | . . . . . . 4 . . . . .
Last bat : Nick Greenwoodb Anthony Stokes2(5b0x40x6) SR:40.00, FoW:7/2 (2.2 Ovs)
Commentary :
3.2 : William Peatfield to Asa Tribe, Four! Played towards fine leg.
3.1 : William Peatfield to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards covers.
2.6 : Anthony Stokes to Asa Tribe, 1 run, played towards mid off.
2.5 : Anthony Stokes to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.4 : Anthony Stokes to Asa Tribe, Four! Played towards covers.
2.3 : Anthony Stokes to Jonty Jenner, 1 run, played towards square leg.
2.2 : Anthony Stokes to Nick Greenwood, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
2.1 : Anthony Stokes to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards mid off.
1.6 : William Peatfield to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards mid off.
1.5 : William Peatfield to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards mid off.
1.4 : William Peatfield to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards third man.
1.3 : William Peatfield to Asa Tribe, No run.
1.2 : William Peatfield to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards mid off.
1.1 : William Peatfield to Asa Tribe, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
0.6 : Anthony Stokes to Nick Greenwood, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
Anthony Stokes to Nick Greenwood, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
0.5 : Anthony Stokes to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards mid off.
0.4 : Anthony Stokes to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards covers.
0.3 : Anthony Stokes to Asa Tribe, 1 run, played towards mid off.
0.2 : Anthony Stokes to Harrison Carlyon, OUT! Cleaned up! The batterhad no answer to that one.
0.1 : Anthony Stokes to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid on.
