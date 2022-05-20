share
47701L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Inter-Insular Men's T20I Series, 2022 » Summary

Guernsey vs Jersey Live Cricket Score, 1st T20, Inter-Insular Men's T20I Series, 2022, May 20, 2022

JER 121/4 (16)
Live
CRR: 7.56
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 1 4 . 4 . 4 | . . 4 . . 0wd 6
Last bat : Asa Tribec Isaac Damarell b Anthony Stokes19(19b1x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:94/4 (11.4 Ovs)
Commentary :
15.6 : Matthew Stokes to Julius Sumerauer, 1 run, played towards mid off.
15.5 : Matthew Stokes to Dominic Blampied, 1 run, played towards mid off.
15.4 : Matthew Stokes to Dominic Blampied, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
15.3 : Matthew Stokes to Julius Sumerauer, 1 run, played towards mid off.
15.2 : Matthew Stokes to Dominic Blampied, 1 run, played towards mid on.
15.1 : Matthew Stokes to Julius Sumerauer, Leg bye, played towards mid on.
14.6 : Luke Bichard to Julius Sumerauer, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
14.5 : Luke Bichard to Julius Sumerauer, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
14.4 : Luke Bichard to Dominic Blampied, 1 run, played towards square leg.
14.3 : Luke Bichard to Dominic Blampied, No run, played towards mid off.
14.2 : Luke Bichard to Dominic Blampied, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
14.1 : Luke Bichard to Dominic Blampied, No run, played towards covers.
13.6 : Anthony Stokes to Julius Sumerauer, No run, played towards mid off.
13.5 : Anthony Stokes to Julius Sumerauer, No run, played towards covers.
13.4 : Anthony Stokes to Julius Sumerauer, No run, played towards covers.
13.3 : Anthony Stokes to Dominic Blampied, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
13.2 : Anthony Stokes to Dominic Blampied, No run, played towards point.
13.1 : Anthony Stokes to Dominic Blampied, No run, played towards covers.
12.6 : Luke Le Tissier to Julius Sumerauer, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
12.5 : Luke Le Tissier to Julius Sumerauer, No run.
12.4 : Luke Le Tissier to Dominic Blampied, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
12.3 : Luke Le Tissier to Julius Sumerauer, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
12.2 : Luke Le Tissier to Julius Sumerauer, 2 runs, played towards covers.
12.1 : Luke Le Tissier to Julius Sumerauer, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
11.6 : Anthony Stokes to Julius Sumerauer, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
11.5 : Anthony Stokes to Julius Sumerauer, No run, played towards point.
11.4 : Anthony Stokes to Asa Tribe, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
11.3 : Anthony Stokes to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards covers.
11.2 : Anthony Stokes to Jonty Jenner, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
11.1 : Anthony Stokes to Asa Tribe, 1 run, played towards mid on.
10.6 : David Hooper to Asa Tribe, 1 run, played towards covers.
10.5 : David Hooper to Jonty Jenner, 1 run, played towards mid on.
10.4 : David Hooper to Jonty Jenner, No run, played towards mid off.
10.3 : David Hooper to Asa Tribe, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
10.2 : David Hooper to Asa Tribe, Four! Played towards covers.
10.1 : David Hooper to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards covers.
9.6 : Anthony Stokes to Asa Tribe, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9.5 : Anthony Stokes to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards covers.
9.4 : Anthony Stokes to Jonty Jenner, 1 run, played towards point.
9.3 : Anthony Stokes to Nick Greenwood, OUT! Cleaned up! The batterhad no answer to that one.
9.2 : Anthony Stokes to Nick Greenwood, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
9.1 : Anthony Stokes to Asa Tribe, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.6 : David Hooper to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards covers.
8.5 : David Hooper to Nick Greenwood, 2 runs, played towards covers.
8.4 : David Hooper to Asa Tribe, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.3 : David Hooper to Asa Tribe, 2 runs, played towards covers.
8.2 : David Hooper to Asa Tribe, 2 runs, played towards point.
8.1 : David Hooper to Asa Tribe, No run, played towards mid on.
7.6 : Anthony Stokes to Asa Tribe, 1 run, played towards mid on.
7.5 : Anthony Stokes to Nick Greenwood, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.4 : Anthony Stokes to Nick Greenwood, No run.
7.3 : Anthony Stokes to Nick Greenwood, 2 runs, played towards covers.
7.2 : Anthony Stokes to Asa Tribe, 1 run, played towards mid off.
7.1 : Anthony Stokes to Nick Greenwood, 1 run, played towards mid off.
6.6 : Luke Bichard to Nick Greenwood, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.5 : Luke Bichard to Nick Greenwood, Four! Played towards point.
6.4 : Luke Bichard to Asa Tribe, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.3 : Luke Bichard to Nick Greenwood, 1 run, played towards point.
6.2 : Luke Bichard to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards covers.
6.1 : Luke Bichard to Asa Tribe, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.6 : Matthew Stokes to Nick Greenwood, Four! Played towards point.
5.5 : Matthew Stokes to Asa Tribe, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.4 : Matthew Stokes to Nick Greenwood, 1 run, played towards mid off.
5.3 : Matthew Stokes to Harrison Carlyon, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
5.2 : Matthew Stokes to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards covers.
5.1 : Matthew Stokes to Harrison Carlyon, Four! Played towards point.
4.6 : Luke Bichard to Harrison Carlyon, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
4.5 : Luke Bichard to Harrison Carlyon, No run.
4.4 : Luke Bichard to Nick Greenwood, Leg bye.
4.3 : Luke Bichard to Harrison Carlyon, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
4.2 : Luke Bichard to Harrison Carlyon, No run.
4.1 : Luke Bichard to Nick Greenwood, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.6 : William Peatfield to Harrison Carlyon, No run.
3.5 : William Peatfield to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards point.
3.4 : William Peatfield to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards covers.
3.3 : William Peatfield to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid wicket.
3.2 : William Peatfield to Harrison Carlyon, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
3.1 : William Peatfield to Harrison Carlyon, Four! Played towards mid off.
2.6 : Ben Johnson to Nick Greenwood, Four! Played towards fine leg.
2.5 : Ben Johnson to Nick Greenwood, Four! Played towards square leg.
2.4 : Ben Johnson to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards covers.
2.3 : Ben Johnson to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.2 : Ben Johnson to Nick Greenwood, Four! Played towards covers.
2.1 : Ben Johnson to Nick Greenwood, No run.
1.6 : William Peatfield to Harrison Carlyon, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
William Peatfield to Harrison Carlyon, Wide.
1.5 : William Peatfield to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards mid wicket.
1.4 : William Peatfield to Harrison Carlyon, No run.
1.3 : William Peatfield to Harrison Carlyon, Four! Played towards covers.
1.2 : William Peatfield to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards covers.
1.1 : William Peatfield to Harrison Carlyon, No run, played towards covers.
0.6 : Matthew Stokes to Nick Greenwood, Four! Played towards mid off.
0.5 : Matthew Stokes to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.4 : Matthew Stokes to Nick Greenwood, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
0.3 : Matthew Stokes to Nick Greenwood, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.2 : Matthew Stokes to Nick Greenwood, Four! Played towards covers.
0.1 : Matthew Stokes to Harrison Carlyon, 1 run, played towards covers.