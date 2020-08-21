share
39791F
Home » Live Cricket Score » Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 » Summary

Guernsey vs Isle of Man Live Cricket Score, One-off T20, Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020, August 21, 2020

IMN 100/9 (20)
Guernsey beat Isle of Man by 8 wickets
GGY 101/2 (11.3)
Match over
Commentary :
0.1 : Anthony Stokes to Adam McAuley, No run, played forward defense towards point.
0.2 : Anthony Stokes to Adam McAuley, 1 run, The on drive comes out now. The batsman gets a run.
0.3 : Anthony Stokes to Nathan Knights, No run, played forward defense towards cover.
0.4 : Anthony Stokes to Nathan Knights, No run, Beaten! Lovely bowling as the batsman is defeated all ends up.
0.5 : Anthony Stokes to Nathan Knights, Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at mid off. Bounces into the fence.
0.6 : Anthony Stokes to Nathan Knights, No run, played backfoot defense towards mid off.
1.1 : William Peatfield to Adam McAuley, No run, played backfoot defense towards mid wicket.
1.2 : William Peatfield to Adam McAuley, 1 run, This is driven through the covers for a single.
1.3 : William Peatfield to Nathan Knights, Four! Played square cut towards point.
1.4 : William Peatfield to Nathan Knights, No run, played pull shot.
1.5 : William Peatfield to Nathan Knights, 1 run, This time he goes back and punches it from the crease for a single.
1.6 : William Peatfield to Adam McAuley, No run, He looks to play that but is comprehensively beaten.
2.1 : Matthew Breban to Nathan Knights, No run, played cover drive.
2.2 : Matthew Breban to Nathan Knights, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
2.3 : Matthew Breban to Adam McAuley, No run, played cover drive.
2.4 : Matthew Breban to Adam McAuley, Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at mid off. Bounces into the fence.
2.5 : Matthew Breban to Adam McAuley, Four! The batsman drives this through the third man and the ball races away to the fence.
2.6 : Matthew Breban to Adam McAuley, No run, played backfoot punch towards cover.
3.1 : William Peatfield to Oliver Webster, No run, played cover drive.
3.2 : William Peatfield to Oliver Webster, Wide! Too high to attempt on the leg side for Oliver Webster to make any contact. Umpire Gould has signalled a wide..
William Peatfield to Oliver Webster, Four! That is a boundary. The batsman flicks this with great timing and finds the fence.
3.3 : William Peatfield to Oliver Webster, No run, played forward defense towards mid on.
3.4 : William Peatfield to Oliver Webster, 1 run, played pull shot towards mid wicket.
3.5 : William Peatfield to Adam McAuley, 1 run, That is defended off the front foot for a single.
3.6 : William Peatfield to Oliver Webster, No run, played forward defense towards cover.