|0.1 : Anthony Stokes to Adam McAuley, No run, played forward defense towards point.
|0.2 : Anthony Stokes to Adam McAuley, 1 run, The on drive comes out now. The batsman gets a run.
|0.3 : Anthony Stokes to Nathan Knights, No run, played forward defense towards cover.
|0.4 : Anthony Stokes to Nathan Knights, No run, Beaten! Lovely bowling as the batsman is defeated all ends up.
|0.5 : Anthony Stokes to Nathan Knights, Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at mid off. Bounces into the fence.
|0.6 : Anthony Stokes to Nathan Knights, No run, played backfoot defense towards mid off.
|1.1 : William Peatfield to Adam McAuley, No run, played backfoot defense towards mid wicket.
|1.2 : William Peatfield to Adam McAuley, 1 run, This is driven through the covers for a single.
|1.3 : William Peatfield to Nathan Knights, Four! Played square cut towards point.
|1.4 : William Peatfield to Nathan Knights, No run, played pull shot.
|1.5 : William Peatfield to Nathan Knights, 1 run, This time he goes back and punches it from the crease for a single.
|1.6 : William Peatfield to Adam McAuley, No run, He looks to play that but is comprehensively beaten.
|2.1 : Matthew Breban to Nathan Knights, No run, played cover drive.
|2.2 : Matthew Breban to Nathan Knights, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|2.3 : Matthew Breban to Adam McAuley, No run, played cover drive.
|2.4 : Matthew Breban to Adam McAuley, Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at mid off. Bounces into the fence.
|2.5 : Matthew Breban to Adam McAuley, Four! The batsman drives this through the third man and the ball races away to the fence.
|2.6 : Matthew Breban to Adam McAuley, No run, played backfoot punch towards cover.
|3.1 : William Peatfield to Oliver Webster, No run, played cover drive.
|3.2 : William Peatfield to Oliver Webster, Wide! Too high to attempt on the leg side for Oliver Webster to make any contact. Umpire Gould has signalled a wide..
|William Peatfield to Oliver Webster, Four! That is a boundary. The batsman flicks this with great timing and finds the fence.
|3.3 : William Peatfield to Oliver Webster, No run, played forward defense towards mid on.
|3.4 : William Peatfield to Oliver Webster, 1 run, played pull shot towards mid wicket.
|3.5 : William Peatfield to Adam McAuley, 1 run, That is defended off the front foot for a single.
|3.6 : William Peatfield to Oliver Webster, No run, played forward defense towards cover.