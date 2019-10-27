Photos
Video
Search...
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
share
search
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
arrow_drop_down
Videos
Topics
3441
5
F
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
T20I Iberia Cup, 2019
» Summary
Gibraltar vs Portugal Live Cricket Score, Match 5, T20I Iberia Cup, 2019, October 27, 2019
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
GIB
107/7
(20)
Portugal beat Gibraltar by 4 wickets
POR
110/6
(19.2)
Match over
share
share
Google +
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp