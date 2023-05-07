share
Gibraltar T20I Tri-Series, 2023, May 7, 2023

GIB 69/3 (12.1)
CRR: 5.67
Recent overs : . . . . . . | w 0wd . . 0wd 1 . 1
Last bat : Iain Latin (C)st Kuldeep Gholiya b Md Siraj Nipo7(16b0x40x6) SR:43.75, FoW:51/3 (10.1 Ovs)
12.1 : Suman Ghimire to Louis Bruce, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
11.6 : Francoise Stoman to Kayron Stagno, No run, played towards covers.
11.5 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards covers.
11.4 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run.
11.3 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
11.2 : Francoise Stoman to Kayron Stagno, 1 run, played towards covers.
11.1 : Francoise Stoman to Kayron Stagno, No run.
10.6 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards square leg.
10.5 : Md Siraj Nipo to Kayron Stagno, 1 run, played towards covers.
10.4 : Md Siraj Nipo to Kayron Stagno, Six! Played towards covers.
10.3 : Md Siraj Nipo to Kayron Stagno, No run, played towards mid off.
10.2 : Md Siraj Nipo to Kayron Stagno, No run, played towards covers.
10.1 : Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, OUT! st Kuldeep Gholiya b Md Siraj Nipo.
9.6 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run.
9.5 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards point.
9.4 : Francoise Stoman to Iain Latin, 1 run, played towards third man.
9.3 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards third man.
9.2 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
9.1 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
8.6 : Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards mid wicket.
8.5 : Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards covers.
8.4 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards point.
8.3 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards square leg.
8.2 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards third man.
8.1 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
7.6 : Francoise Stoman to Iain Latin, No run, played towards covers.
7.5 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards covers.
7.4 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run.
7.3 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run.
Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, Wide.
7.2 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards covers.
7.1 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
6.6 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.5 : Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.4 : Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards point.
6.3 : Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards covers.
6.2 : Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards mid on.
6.1 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.6 : Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, No run, played towards mid wicket.
5.5 : Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, No run.
5.4 : Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, 2 runs, played towards covers.
5.3 : Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, No run, played towards mid wicket.
5.2 : Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, No run.
5.1 : Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, 2 runs, played towards covers.
4.6 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards mid on.
4.5 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, 2 runs, played towards point.
4.4 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
4.3 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards mid wicket.
4.2 : Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, 1 run, played towards mid on.
4.1 : Md Siraj Nipo to Julian Freyone, OUT! c Kuldeep Gholiya b Md Siraj Nipo.
3.6 : Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, No run.
3.5 : Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.4 : Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, Four! Played towards third man.
3.3 : Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards covers.
3.2 : Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.1 : Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards covers.
2.6 : Junaid Khan to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards covers.
2.5 : Junaid Khan to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards point.
2.4 : Junaid Khan to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards third man.
2.3 : Junaid Khan to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards point.
2.2 : Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards covers.
2.1 : Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards point.
1.6 : Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.5 : Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, No run.
1.4 : Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, 1 run, played towards third man.
Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, Wide.
1.3 : Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards mid wicket.
1.2 : Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards point.
Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, Wide.
1.1 : Najam Shahzad to Bryan Zammit, OUT! lbw b Najam Shahzad.
0.6 : Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, No run.
0.5 : Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, Leg bye.
0.4 : Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, No run.
0.3 : Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, No run.
0.2 : Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, No run, played towards covers.
0.1 : Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, No run.