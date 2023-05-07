|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | w 0wd . . 0wd 1 . 1
|Last bat : Iain Latin (C)st Kuldeep Gholiya b Md Siraj Nipo7(16b0x40x6) SR:43.75, FoW:51/3 (10.1 Ovs)
|12.1 : Suman Ghimire to Louis Bruce, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|11.6 : Francoise Stoman to Kayron Stagno, No run, played towards covers.
|11.5 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards covers.
|11.4 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run.
|11.3 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|11.2 : Francoise Stoman to Kayron Stagno, 1 run, played towards covers.
|11.1 : Francoise Stoman to Kayron Stagno, No run.
|10.6 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards square leg.
|10.5 : Md Siraj Nipo to Kayron Stagno, 1 run, played towards covers.
|10.4 : Md Siraj Nipo to Kayron Stagno, Six! Played towards covers.
|10.3 : Md Siraj Nipo to Kayron Stagno, No run, played towards mid off.
|10.2 : Md Siraj Nipo to Kayron Stagno, No run, played towards covers.
|10.1 : Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, OUT! st Kuldeep Gholiya b Md Siraj Nipo.
|9.6 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run.
|9.5 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards point.
|9.4 : Francoise Stoman to Iain Latin, 1 run, played towards third man.
|9.3 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards third man.
|9.2 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
|9.1 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
|8.6 : Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.5 : Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards covers.
|8.4 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards point.
|8.3 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards square leg.
|8.2 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards third man.
|8.1 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
|7.6 : Francoise Stoman to Iain Latin, No run, played towards covers.
|7.5 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.4 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run.
|7.3 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, No run.
|Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, Wide.
|7.2 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards covers.
|7.1 : Francoise Stoman to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|6.6 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.5 : Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.4 : Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards point.
|6.3 : Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards covers.
|6.2 : Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, No run, played towards mid on.
|6.1 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards covers.
|5.6 : Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.5 : Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, No run.
|5.4 : Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|5.3 : Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.2 : Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, No run.
|5.1 : Junaid Khan to Iain Latin, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|4.6 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards mid on.
|4.5 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, 2 runs, played towards point.
|4.4 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
|4.3 : Md Siraj Nipo to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.2 : Md Siraj Nipo to Iain Latin, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|4.1 : Md Siraj Nipo to Julian Freyone, OUT! c Kuldeep Gholiya b Md Siraj Nipo.
|3.6 : Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, No run.
|3.5 : Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, 1 run, played towards covers.
|3.4 : Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, Four! Played towards third man.
|3.3 : Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards covers.
|3.2 : Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.1 : Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards covers.
|2.6 : Junaid Khan to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards covers.
|2.5 : Junaid Khan to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards point.
|2.4 : Junaid Khan to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards third man.
|2.3 : Junaid Khan to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards point.
|2.2 : Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards covers.
|2.1 : Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards point.
|1.6 : Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.5 : Najam Shahzad to Louis Bruce, No run.
|1.4 : Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, 1 run, played towards third man.
|Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, Wide.
|1.3 : Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.2 : Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, No run, played towards point.
|Najam Shahzad to Julian Freyone, Wide.
|1.1 : Najam Shahzad to Bryan Zammit, OUT! lbw b Najam Shahzad.
|0.6 : Junaid Khan to Louis Bruce, No run.
|0.5 : Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, Leg bye.
|0.4 : Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, No run.
|0.3 : Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, No run.
|0.2 : Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, No run, played towards covers.
|0.1 : Junaid Khan to Bryan Zammit, No run.