Gibraltar vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score, Match 10, Valletta Cup, 2022, May 13, 2022

GIB 67/0 (7)
Live
CRR: 9.57
Commentary :
6.6 : Karthik Sreekumar to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.5 : Karthik Sreekumar to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.4 : Karthik Sreekumar to Avanish Pai, No run, played towards mid off.
Karthik Sreekumar to Avanish Pai, Wide.
6.3 : Karthik Sreekumar to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards mid on.
6.2 : Karthik Sreekumar to Louis Bruce, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
6.1 : Karthik Sreekumar to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.6 : Prakash Mishra to Louis Bruce, No run.
5.5 : Prakash Mishra to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.4 : Prakash Mishra to Avanish Pai, No run, played towards mid on.
5.3 : Prakash Mishra to Avanish Pai, Four! Played towards covers.
5.2 : Prakash Mishra to Avanish Pai, No run, played towards mid off.
5.1 : Prakash Mishra to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards point.
4.6 : Karthik Sreekumar to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards third man.
4.5 : Karthik Sreekumar to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid on.
4.4 : Karthik Sreekumar to Avanish Pai, No run, played towards covers.
4.3 : Karthik Sreekumar to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.2 : Karthik Sreekumar to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
4.1 : Karthik Sreekumar to Avanish Pai, Four! Played towards point.
3.6 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards mid off.
Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, Wide.
3.5 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards mid off.
3.4 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards square leg.
Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, Wide.
3.3 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
3.2 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards third man.
Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, Wide.
3.1 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
Delrick Vinu to Avanish Pai, 2 Wides.
2.6 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
2.5 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards covers.
2.4 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, No run.
2.3 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, Four! Played towards square leg.
2.2 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards point.
2.1 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.6 : Ahsan Khan to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
1.5 : Ahsan Khan to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards mid off.
1.4 : Ahsan Khan to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
1.3 : Ahsan Khan to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards square leg.
1.2 : Ahsan Khan to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards square leg.
1.1 : Ahsan Khan to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0.6 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, No run, played towards covers.
0.5 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.4 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards point.
0.3 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
0.2 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, 4 Byes.
0.1 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.