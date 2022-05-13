|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . . . . | 1 4 . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|6.6 : Karthik Sreekumar to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.5 : Karthik Sreekumar to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.4 : Karthik Sreekumar to Avanish Pai, No run, played towards mid off.
|Karthik Sreekumar to Avanish Pai, Wide.
|6.3 : Karthik Sreekumar to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|6.2 : Karthik Sreekumar to Louis Bruce, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|6.1 : Karthik Sreekumar to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards covers.
|5.6 : Prakash Mishra to Louis Bruce, No run.
|5.5 : Prakash Mishra to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.4 : Prakash Mishra to Avanish Pai, No run, played towards mid on.
|5.3 : Prakash Mishra to Avanish Pai, Four! Played towards covers.
|5.2 : Prakash Mishra to Avanish Pai, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.1 : Prakash Mishra to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards point.
|4.6 : Karthik Sreekumar to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards third man.
|4.5 : Karthik Sreekumar to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|4.4 : Karthik Sreekumar to Avanish Pai, No run, played towards covers.
|4.3 : Karthik Sreekumar to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.2 : Karthik Sreekumar to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.1 : Karthik Sreekumar to Avanish Pai, Four! Played towards point.
|3.6 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards mid off.
|Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, Wide.
|3.5 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards mid off.
|3.4 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards square leg.
|Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, Wide.
|3.3 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|3.2 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards third man.
|Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, Wide.
|3.1 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|Delrick Vinu to Avanish Pai, 2 Wides.
|2.6 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|2.5 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards covers.
|2.4 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, No run.
|2.3 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, Four! Played towards square leg.
|2.2 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards point.
|2.1 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.6 : Ahsan Khan to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
|1.5 : Ahsan Khan to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards mid off.
|1.4 : Ahsan Khan to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
|1.3 : Ahsan Khan to Louis Bruce, Four! Played towards square leg.
|1.2 : Ahsan Khan to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|1.1 : Ahsan Khan to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.6 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, No run, played towards covers.
|0.5 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.4 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards point.
|0.3 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
|0.2 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, 4 Byes.
|0.1 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.