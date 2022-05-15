share
Gibraltar vs Bulgaria Live Cricket Score, 5th Place Play off, Valletta Cup, 2022, May 15, 2022

GIB 70/3 (9.3)
Live
CRR: 7.37
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 0wd 0wd 1 . . . 1 3 | 1 . . 0wd . . 1
Last bat : Marc Gouwsc Delrick Vinu b Prakash Mishra1(4b0x40x6) SR:25.00, FoW:70/3 (9.3 Ovs)
Commentary :
9.3 : Prakash Mishra to Marc Gouws, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
Prakash Mishra to Marc Gouws, Wide.
9.2 : Prakash Mishra to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards point.
9.1 : Prakash Mishra to Avanish Pai, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
8.6 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Marc Gouws, No run.
8.5 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid off.
8.4 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Marc Gouws, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.3 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Marc Gouws, No run, played towards mid off.
8.2 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Kieron Ferrary, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
8.1 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid off.
7.6 : Prakash Mishra to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid on.
7.5 : Prakash Mishra to Kieron Ferrary, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.4 : Prakash Mishra to Kieron Ferrary, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
7.3 : Prakash Mishra to Kieron Ferrary, No run, played towards covers.
7.2 : Prakash Mishra to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards covers.
7.1 : Prakash Mishra to Kieron Ferrary, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.6 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Avanish Pai, No run.
6.5 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Kieron Ferrary, 1 run, played towards mid off.
6.4 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Kieron Ferrary, 2 Leg byes.
6.3 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Kieron Ferrary, 2 runs, played towards third man.
6.2 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Avanish Pai, Wide.
6.1 : Asad Ali Rehemtulla to Kieron Ferrary, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.6 : Delrick Vinu to Avanish Pai, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
5.5 : Delrick Vinu to Kieron Ferrary, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.4 : Delrick Vinu to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid on.
Delrick Vinu to Avanish Pai, Wide.
5.3 : Delrick Vinu to Avanish Pai, Six! Played towards mid on.
5.2 : Delrick Vinu to Kieron Ferrary, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.1 : Delrick Vinu to Kieron Ferrary, 2 runs, played towards third man.
4.6 : Chris Lakov to Kieron Ferrary, 1 run, played towards square leg.
4.5 : Chris Lakov to Kieron Ferrary, No run, played towards mid on.
4.4 : Chris Lakov to Kieron Ferrary, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
4.3 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.2 : Chris Lakov to Kieron Ferrary, 1 run, played towards point.
4.1 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.6 : Delrick Vinu to Kieron Ferrary, No run, played towards covers.
Delrick Vinu to Kieron Ferrary, Wide.
Delrick Vinu to Kieron Ferrary, Wide.
3.5 : Delrick Vinu to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards third man.
3.4 : Delrick Vinu to Kieron Ferrary, 1 run, played towards point.
3.3 : Delrick Vinu to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid on.
3.2 : Delrick Vinu to Avanish Pai, No run, played towards mid off.
3.1 : Delrick Vinu to Avanish Pai, No run, played towards point.
2.6 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, Wide.
2.5 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
2.4 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, No run.
2.3 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, Wide.
2.2 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, No run.
2.1 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, Leg bye.
1.6 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards point.
1.5 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, No run.
1.4 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, No run.
Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, Wide.
1.3 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, No run.
1.2 : Delrick Vinu to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
1.1 : Delrick Vinu to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.6 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, 3 runs, played towards fine leg.
0.5 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, 1 run, played towards point.
0.4 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards covers.
0.3 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, No run, played towards square leg.
0.2 : Chris Lakov to Louis Bruce, No run.
0.1 : Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, 1 run, played towards square leg.
Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, Wide.
Chris Lakov to Avanish Pai, Wide.