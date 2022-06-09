|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . w . | . . . 1 . .
|Last bat : Wynand Boshoff (W)c Sachin Mandy b Rasul Ahmadi7(18b0x40x6) SR:38.89, FoW:17/2 (5.4 Ovs)
|9.3 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Umar Nawaz, No run.
|9.2 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Abhijit Venkatesh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.1 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.6 : Dylan Blignaut to Abhijit Venkatesh, 1 run, played towards third man.
|8.5 : Dylan Blignaut to Umar Nawaz, 1 run, played towards point.
|8.4 : Dylan Blignaut to Abhijit Venkatesh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|8.3 : Dylan Blignaut to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run.
|8.2 : Dylan Blignaut to Umar Nawaz, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|Dylan Blignaut to Umar Nawaz, Wide.
|8.1 : Dylan Blignaut to Abhijit Venkatesh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Abhijit Venkatesh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|7.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, 1 run, played towards point.
|7.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, No run, played towards mid on.
|7.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, Four! Played towards third man.
|7.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, No run.
|6.6 : Dylan Blignaut to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run.
|6.5 : Dylan Blignaut to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run.
|6.4 : Dylan Blignaut to Umar Nawaz, 1 run, played towards third man.
|6.3 : Dylan Blignaut to Umar Nawaz, No run.
|6.2 : Dylan Blignaut to Umar Nawaz, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.1 : Dylan Blignaut to Umar Nawaz, 2 runs, played towards point.
|5.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run, played towards covers.
|5.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run, played towards point.
|5.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|5.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, No run.
|5.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, No run.
|5.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, No run.
|4.6 : Walter Behr to Umar Nawaz, No run.
|4.5 : Walter Behr to Umar Nawaz, No run.
|4.4 : Walter Behr to Umar Nawaz, No run, played towards covers.
|4.3 : Walter Behr to Umar Nawaz, Six! Played towards mid off.
|4.2 : Walter Behr to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.1 : Walter Behr to Umar Nawaz, 1 run, played towards third man.
|3.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards third man.
|3.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|3.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, 1 run, played towards point.
|3.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, No run.
|3.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run.
|3.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, 1 run.
|2.6 : Walter Behr to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards covers.
|2.5 : Walter Behr to Wynand Boshoff, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|2.4 : Walter Behr to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards point.
|2.3 : Walter Behr to Wynand Boshoff, No run.
|Walter Behr to Wynand Boshoff, Wide.
|2.2 : Walter Behr to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards mid on.
|2.1 : Walter Behr to Wynand Boshoff, No run.
|1.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, No run.
|1.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|1.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards third man.
|1.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards point.
|0.6 : Walter Behr to Umar Nawaz, No run.
|0.5 : Walter Behr to Hamid Mahmood, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|0.4 : Walter Behr to Hamid Mahmood, No run.
|0.3 : Walter Behr to Hamid Mahmood, No run.
|0.2 : Walter Behr to Hamid Mahmood, No run.
|0.1 : Walter Behr to Hamid Mahmood, No run.