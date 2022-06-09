share
48522L
Germany T20I Tri-Series, 2022

Germany vs Sweden Live Cricket Score, Match 2, Germany T20I Tri-Series, 2022, June 9, 2022

SWE 33/2 (9.3)
Live
CRR: 3.47
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . . . . w . | . . . 1 . .
Last bat : Wynand Boshoff (W)c Sachin Mandy b Rasul Ahmadi7(18b0x40x6) SR:38.89, FoW:17/2 (5.4 Ovs)
Commentary :
9.3 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Umar Nawaz, No run.
9.2 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Abhijit Venkatesh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9.1 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
8.6 : Dylan Blignaut to Abhijit Venkatesh, 1 run, played towards third man.
8.5 : Dylan Blignaut to Umar Nawaz, 1 run, played towards point.
8.4 : Dylan Blignaut to Abhijit Venkatesh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
8.3 : Dylan Blignaut to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run.
8.2 : Dylan Blignaut to Umar Nawaz, 1 run, played towards mid on.
Dylan Blignaut to Umar Nawaz, Wide.
8.1 : Dylan Blignaut to Abhijit Venkatesh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Abhijit Venkatesh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
7.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
7.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, 1 run, played towards point.
7.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, No run, played towards mid on.
7.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, Four! Played towards third man.
7.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, No run.
6.6 : Dylan Blignaut to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run.
6.5 : Dylan Blignaut to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run.
6.4 : Dylan Blignaut to Umar Nawaz, 1 run, played towards third man.
6.3 : Dylan Blignaut to Umar Nawaz, No run.
6.2 : Dylan Blignaut to Umar Nawaz, No run, played towards mid wicket.
6.1 : Dylan Blignaut to Umar Nawaz, 2 runs, played towards point.
5.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run, played towards covers.
5.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run, played towards point.
5.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
5.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, No run.
5.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, No run.
5.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, No run.
4.6 : Walter Behr to Umar Nawaz, No run.
4.5 : Walter Behr to Umar Nawaz, No run.
4.4 : Walter Behr to Umar Nawaz, No run, played towards covers.
4.3 : Walter Behr to Umar Nawaz, Six! Played towards mid off.
4.2 : Walter Behr to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
4.1 : Walter Behr to Umar Nawaz, 1 run, played towards third man.
3.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards third man.
3.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
3.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, 1 run, played towards point.
3.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, No run.
3.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run.
3.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, 1 run.
2.6 : Walter Behr to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards covers.
2.5 : Walter Behr to Wynand Boshoff, 2 runs, played towards covers.
2.4 : Walter Behr to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards point.
2.3 : Walter Behr to Wynand Boshoff, No run.
Walter Behr to Wynand Boshoff, Wide.
2.2 : Walter Behr to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards mid on.
2.1 : Walter Behr to Wynand Boshoff, No run.
1.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, No run.
1.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Umar Nawaz, No run, played towards mid wicket.
1.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards mid off.
1.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards third man.
1.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards mid off.
1.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards point.
0.6 : Walter Behr to Umar Nawaz, No run.
0.5 : Walter Behr to Hamid Mahmood, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
0.4 : Walter Behr to Hamid Mahmood, No run.
0.3 : Walter Behr to Hamid Mahmood, No run.
0.2 : Walter Behr to Hamid Mahmood, No run.
0.1 : Walter Behr to Hamid Mahmood, No run.