|0.1 : Sajid Liaqat to Raza Iqbal, Wide.
|Sajid Liaqat to Raza Iqbal, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.2 : Sajid Liaqat to Raza Iqbal, No run.
|0.3 : Sajid Liaqat to Raza Iqbal, No run.
|0.4 : Sajid Liaqat to Raza Iqbal, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|0.5 : Sajid Liaqat to Faizan Mumtaz, No run.
|0.6 : Sajid Liaqat to Faizan Mumtaz, OUT! The fielder disturbs the bails and appeals for a run out. No need to go upstairs. Given out on the field.
|1.1 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Faizan Mumtaz, No run.
|1.2 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Faizan Mumtaz, No run.
|1.3 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Faizan Mumtaz, OUT! The keeper has taken the bails off in a flash. The batsman is stumped by a long way.
|1.4 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, No run.
|1.5 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.6 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards third man.
|2.1 : Sajid Liaqat to Ehtsham Ul Haq, Wide.
|Sajid Liaqat to Ehtsham Ul Haq, No run.
|2.2 : Sajid Liaqat to Ehtsham Ul Haq, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|2.3 : Sajid Liaqat to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards covers.
|2.4 : Sajid Liaqat to Bilal Safdar, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.5 : Sajid Liaqat to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards covers.
|2.6 : Sajid Liaqat to Kuruge Darshana, 2 runs, played towards point.
|3.1 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Bilal Safdar, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|3.2 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Waqas Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
|3.3 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Waqas Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
|3.4 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Waqas Ahmed, No run, played towards point.
|3.5 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Waqas Ahmed, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.6 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Waqas Ahmed, 3 runs, played towards covers.
|4.1 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Waqas Ahmed, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|4.2 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Prithvi Bhart, No run.
|4.3 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Prithvi Bhart, No run.
|4.4 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Prithvi Bhart, No run.
|4.5 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Prithvi Bhart, No run, played towards covers.
|4.6 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Prithvi Bhart, 1 run, played towards point.
|5.1 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Prithvi Bhart, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|5.2 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards point.
|5.3 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Prithvi Bhart, No run, played towards covers.
|5.5 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Usman Arif, No run, played towards fine leg.
|5.6 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Usman Arif, No run.
|5.4 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Prithvi Bhart, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|6.1 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards mid off.
|6.2 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards covers.
|6.3 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards point.
|6.4 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards mid on.
|6.5 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards point.
|6.6 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run.
|7.1 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Usman Arif, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|7.2 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards covers.
|7.3 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards square leg.
|7.4 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards mid on.
|7.5 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards point.
|7.6 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards point.
|8.1 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|8.2 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run.
|8.3 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, Six! Played towards mid on.
|8.4 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards covers.
|8.5 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards point.
|8.6 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards mid off.
|9.1 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, Wide.
|Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards point.
|9.2 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|9.3 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, No run.
|9.4 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
|9.5 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards mid on.
|9.6 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|10.1 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
|10.2 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
|10.3 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.4 : Sahir Naqash to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|10.5 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
|10.6 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|11.1 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards point.
|11.2 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, No run.
|11.3 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards point.
|11.4 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards mid on.
|11.5 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards mid off.
|11.6 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|12.1 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.2 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|12.3 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
|12.4 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.5 : Sahir Naqash to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards covers.
|12.6 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards mid off.
|13.1 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|13.2 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards point.
|13.3 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards point.
|13.4 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
|13.5 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
|13.6 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|14.1 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|14.2 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|14.3 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
|14.4 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|14.5 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|14.6 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards point.
|15.1 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, No run.
|15.2 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|15.3 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards mid on.
|15.4 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, No run.
|15.5 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, Wide.
|Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards covers.
|15.6 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
|16.1 : Sajid Liaqat to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards mid on.
|16.2 : Sajid Liaqat to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|16.3 : Sajid Liaqat to Muhammad Sher, Four! Played towards covers.
|16.4 : Sajid Liaqat to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|16.5 : Sajid Liaqat to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|16.6 : Sajid Liaqat to Muhammad Sher, Six! Played towards mid off.
|17.1 : Sahir Naqash to Kuruge Darshana, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|17.2 : Sahir Naqash to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards mid off.
|17.3 : Sahir Naqash to Kuruge Darshana, Four! Played towards covers.
|17.4 : Sahir Naqash to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|17.5 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|17.6 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, OUT! Dragged on! The batsman has played that onto the stumps.
|18.1 : Sajid Liaqat to Kuruge Darshana, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|18.2 : Sajid Liaqat to Vinay Ravi, Four! Played towards square leg.
|18.3 : Sajid Liaqat to Vinay Ravi, 1 run, played towards point.
|18.4 : Sajid Liaqat to Ahmadullah Shinwari, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.