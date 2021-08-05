share
Germany vs Norway Live Cricket Score, Match 1, T20I Tri-Series in Germany, 2021, August 5, 2021

NOR 76/10 (18.4)
Germany beat Norway by 5 wickets
GER 80/5 (17.1)
Match over
Commentary :
0.1 : Sajid Liaqat to Raza Iqbal, Wide.
Sajid Liaqat to Raza Iqbal, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.2 : Sajid Liaqat to Raza Iqbal, No run.
0.3 : Sajid Liaqat to Raza Iqbal, No run.
0.4 : Sajid Liaqat to Raza Iqbal, 1 run, played towards square leg.
0.5 : Sajid Liaqat to Faizan Mumtaz, No run.
0.6 : Sajid Liaqat to Faizan Mumtaz, OUT! The fielder disturbs the bails and appeals for a run out. No need to go upstairs. Given out on the field.
1.1 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Faizan Mumtaz, No run.
1.2 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Faizan Mumtaz, No run.
1.3 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Faizan Mumtaz, OUT! The keeper has taken the bails off in a flash. The batsman is stumped by a long way.
1.4 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, No run.
1.5 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards mid off.
1.6 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards third man.
2.1 : Sajid Liaqat to Ehtsham Ul Haq, Wide.
Sajid Liaqat to Ehtsham Ul Haq, No run.
2.2 : Sajid Liaqat to Ehtsham Ul Haq, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
2.3 : Sajid Liaqat to Bilal Safdar, No run, played towards covers.
2.4 : Sajid Liaqat to Bilal Safdar, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
2.5 : Sajid Liaqat to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards covers.
2.6 : Sajid Liaqat to Kuruge Darshana, 2 runs, played towards point.
3.1 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Bilal Safdar, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
3.2 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Waqas Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
3.3 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Waqas Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
3.4 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Waqas Ahmed, No run, played towards point.
3.5 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Waqas Ahmed, No run, played towards mid wicket.
3.6 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Waqas Ahmed, 3 runs, played towards covers.
4.1 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Waqas Ahmed, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
4.2 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Prithvi Bhart, No run.
4.3 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Prithvi Bhart, No run.
4.4 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Prithvi Bhart, No run.
4.5 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Prithvi Bhart, No run, played towards covers.
4.6 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Prithvi Bhart, 1 run, played towards point.
5.1 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Prithvi Bhart, 1 run, played towards square leg.
5.2 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards point.
5.3 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Prithvi Bhart, No run, played towards covers.
5.5 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Usman Arif, No run, played towards fine leg.
5.6 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Usman Arif, No run.
5.4 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Prithvi Bhart, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
6.1 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards mid off.
6.2 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards covers.
6.3 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards point.
6.4 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards mid on.
6.5 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards point.
6.6 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run.
7.1 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Usman Arif, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
7.2 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards covers.
7.3 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards square leg.
7.4 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards mid on.
7.5 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards point.
7.6 : Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards point.
8.1 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
8.2 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run.
8.3 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, Six! Played towards mid on.
8.4 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards covers.
8.5 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards point.
8.6 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards mid off.
9.1 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, Wide.
Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards point.
9.2 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9.3 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, No run.
9.4 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
9.5 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards mid on.
9.6 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards square leg.
10.1 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
10.2 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
10.3 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10.4 : Sahir Naqash to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
10.5 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
10.6 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards mid on.
11.1 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards point.
11.2 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, No run.
11.3 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards point.
11.4 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards mid on.
11.5 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards mid off.
11.6 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards mid off.
12.1 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards mid wicket.
12.2 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
12.3 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
12.4 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
12.5 : Sahir Naqash to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards covers.
12.6 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards mid off.
13.1 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, 2 runs, played towards covers.
13.2 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards point.
13.3 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards point.
13.4 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
13.5 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
13.6 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards mid off.
14.1 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards mid on.
14.2 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
14.3 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
14.4 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards mid off.
14.5 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards mid off.
14.6 : Vishnu Elam Bharathi to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards point.
15.1 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, No run.
15.2 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
15.3 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards mid on.
15.4 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, No run.
15.5 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, Wide.
Venkatraman Ganesan to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards covers.
15.6 : Venkatraman Ganesan to Muhammad Sher, No run, played towards covers.
16.1 : Sajid Liaqat to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards mid on.
16.2 : Sajid Liaqat to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards square leg.
16.3 : Sajid Liaqat to Muhammad Sher, Four! Played towards covers.
16.4 : Sajid Liaqat to Muhammad Sher, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
16.5 : Sajid Liaqat to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards square leg.
16.6 : Sajid Liaqat to Muhammad Sher, Six! Played towards mid off.
17.1 : Sahir Naqash to Kuruge Darshana, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
17.2 : Sahir Naqash to Kuruge Darshana, No run, played towards mid off.
17.3 : Sahir Naqash to Kuruge Darshana, Four! Played towards covers.
17.4 : Sahir Naqash to Kuruge Darshana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
17.5 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
17.6 : Sahir Naqash to Muhammad Sher, OUT! Dragged on! The batsman has played that onto the stumps.
18.1 : Sajid Liaqat to Kuruge Darshana, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
18.2 : Sajid Liaqat to Vinay Ravi, Four! Played towards square leg.
18.3 : Sajid Liaqat to Vinay Ravi, 1 run, played towards point.
18.4 : Sajid Liaqat to Ahmadullah Shinwari, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.