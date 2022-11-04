|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 . 1 4 . | . . w . 1 .
|Last bat : Waleed Ranalbw b Dieter Klein1(5b0x40x6) SR:20.00, FoW:6/1 (1.3 Ovs)
|8.2 : Sri Vishnu Barathi to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards covers.
|8.1 : Sri Vishnu Barathi to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|7.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
|7.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid off.
|7.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid on.
|7.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards square leg.
|7.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|7.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards point.
|6.6 : Sri Vishnu Barathi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
|6.5 : Sri Vishnu Barathi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
|6.4 : Sri Vishnu Barathi to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.3 : Sri Vishnu Barathi to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.2 : Sri Vishnu Barathi to Grant Stewart, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|6.1 : Sri Vishnu Barathi to Grant Stewart, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|5.6 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|5.5 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid on.
|5.4 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards square leg.
|5.3 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|5.2 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.1 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.6 : Muslim Ashraf to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
|4.5 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|4.4 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards covers.
|4.3 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.2 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards covers.
|4.1 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.6 : Dieter Klein to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.5 : Dieter Klein to Marcus Campopiano, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|3.4 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|3.3 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|3.2 : Dieter Klein to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards point.
|3.1 : Dieter Klein to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards point.
|2.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|2.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards point.
|2.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Four! Played towards covers.
|2.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|2.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
|2.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.6 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.5 : Dieter Klein to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards covers.
|1.4 : Dieter Klein to Marcus Campopiano, No run.
|1.3 : Dieter Klein to Waleed Rana, OUT! lbw b Dieter Klein.
|1.2 : Dieter Klein to Waleed Rana, No run.
|1.1 : Dieter Klein to Waleed Rana, No run, played towards point.
|0.6 : Muslim Ashraf to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.5 : Muslim Ashraf to Grant Stewart, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|0.4 : Muslim Ashraf to Waleed Rana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.3 : Muslim Ashraf to Waleed Rana, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.2 : Muslim Ashraf to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|0.1 : Muslim Ashraf to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.