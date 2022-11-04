share
51032L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Spain T20I Tri-Series, 2022 » Summary

Germany vs Italy Live Cricket Score, Match 2, Spain T20I Tri-Series, 2022, November 4, 2022

ITA 85/1 (8.2)
Live
CRR: 10.2
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 1 . 1 4 . | . . w . 1 .
Last bat : Waleed Ranalbw b Dieter Klein1(5b0x40x6) SR:20.00, FoW:6/1 (1.3 Ovs)
Commentary :
8.2 : Sri Vishnu Barathi to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards covers.
8.1 : Sri Vishnu Barathi to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid on.
7.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
7.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid off.
7.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid on.
7.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards square leg.
7.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid on.
7.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards point.
6.6 : Sri Vishnu Barathi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
6.5 : Sri Vishnu Barathi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
6.4 : Sri Vishnu Barathi to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.3 : Sri Vishnu Barathi to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.2 : Sri Vishnu Barathi to Grant Stewart, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
6.1 : Sri Vishnu Barathi to Grant Stewart, 2 runs, played towards covers.
5.6 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards mid on.
5.5 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid on.
5.4 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards square leg.
5.3 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
5.2 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.1 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards mid wicket.
4.6 : Muslim Ashraf to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
4.5 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid on.
4.4 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards covers.
4.3 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards mid off.
4.2 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards covers.
4.1 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards mid off.
3.6 : Dieter Klein to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.5 : Dieter Klein to Marcus Campopiano, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
3.4 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards square leg.
3.3 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
3.2 : Dieter Klein to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards point.
3.1 : Dieter Klein to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards point.
2.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
2.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards point.
2.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Four! Played towards covers.
2.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
2.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
2.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.6 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards mid off.
1.5 : Dieter Klein to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards covers.
1.4 : Dieter Klein to Marcus Campopiano, No run.
1.3 : Dieter Klein to Waleed Rana, OUT! lbw b Dieter Klein.
1.2 : Dieter Klein to Waleed Rana, No run.
1.1 : Dieter Klein to Waleed Rana, No run, played towards point.
0.6 : Muslim Ashraf to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards mid off.
0.5 : Muslim Ashraf to Grant Stewart, Four! Played towards fine leg.
0.4 : Muslim Ashraf to Waleed Rana, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0.3 : Muslim Ashraf to Waleed Rana, No run, played towards mid off.
0.2 : Muslim Ashraf to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards square leg.
0.1 : Muslim Ashraf to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.