|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 1 1 . . | . . . . w .
|Last bat : Anmoldeep Singhc Joshua van Heerden b Walter Behr2(7b0x40x6) SR:28.57, FoW:107/10 (20 Ovs)
|19.6 : Walter Behr to Anmoldeep Singh, OUT! c Joshua van Heerden b Walter Behr.
|19.5 : Walter Behr to Anmoldeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|19.4 : Walter Behr to Anmoldeep Singh, No run.
|19.3 : Walter Behr to Hasan Ali, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|19.2 : Walter Behr to Hasan Ali, Six! Played towards mid on.
|19.1 : Walter Behr to Anmoldeep Singh, 1 run, played towards point.
|18.6 : Dieter Klein to Anmoldeep Singh, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|18.5 : Dieter Klein to Anmoldeep Singh, No run.
|18.4 : Dieter Klein to Anmoldeep Singh, No run.
|18.3 : Dieter Klein to Hasan Ali, 1 run, played towards covers.
|18.2 : Dieter Klein to Hasan Ali, No run.
|18.1 : Dieter Klein to Hasan Ali, No run.
|17.6 : Walter Behr to Hasan Ali, OUT! run out (Justin Broad / Michael Richardson).
|17.5 : Walter Behr to Gurpreet Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|17.4 : Walter Behr to Gurpreet Singh, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|17.3 : Walter Behr to Hasan Ali, 1 run, played towards covers.
|17.2 : Walter Behr to Damith Kosala, OUT! c Dieter Klein b Walter Behr.
|17.1 : Walter Behr to Gurpreet Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|16.6 : Dieter Klein to Damith Kosala, No run, played towards third man.
|16.5 : Dieter Klein to Damith Kosala, No run.
|16.4 : Dieter Klein to Damith Kosala, No run, played towards mid off.
|16.3 : Dieter Klein to Gurpreet Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|16.2 : Dieter Klein to Gurpreet Singh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|16.1 : Dieter Klein to Gurpreet Singh, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|15.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Damith Kosala, No run.
|15.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Damith Kosala, No run, played towards covers.
|15.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Damith Kosala, No run, played towards point.
|15.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Gurpreet Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|15.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Gurpreet Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|15.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Pathirage Sadev, OUT! run out (Muslim Ashraf / Rasul Ahmadi).
|14.6 : Muslim Ashraf to Gurpreet Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|14.5 : Muslim Ashraf to Gurpreet Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|14.4 : Muslim Ashraf to Pathirage Sadev, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|14.3 : Muslim Ashraf to Pathirage Sadev, No run.
|14.2 : Muslim Ashraf to Pathirage Sadev, No run.
|14.1 : Muslim Ashraf to Grant Stewart, OUT! b Muslim Ashraf.
|13.6 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.5 : Justin Broad to Gurpreet Singh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|13.4 : Justin Broad to Gurpreet Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|13.3 : Justin Broad to Gian-Piero Meade, OUT! lbw b Justin Broad.
|13.2 : Justin Broad to Gian-Piero Meade, No run.
|13.1 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Gian-Piero Meade, No run, played towards covers.
|12.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Crishan Kalugamage, OUT! c Joshua van Heerden b Rasul Ahmadi.
|12.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards covers.
|12.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards mid off.
|12.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid on.
|12.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards point.
|11.6 : Walter Behr to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|11.5 : Walter Behr to Crishan Kalugamage, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|11.4 : Walter Behr to Crishan Kalugamage, No run, played towards covers.
|11.3 : Walter Behr to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards covers.
|11.2 : Walter Behr to Crishan Kalugamage, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|11.1 : Walter Behr to Grant Stewart, Leg bye.
|10.6 : Muslim Ashraf to Crishan Kalugamage, No run, played towards covers.
|10.5 : Muslim Ashraf to Crishan Kalugamage, No run, played towards covers.
|10.4 : Muslim Ashraf to Anik Ahmed, OUT! b Muslim Ashraf.
|10.3 : Muslim Ashraf to Anik Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
|10.2 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, OUT! c Dieter Klein b Muslim Ashraf.
|10.1 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards third man.
|9.6 : Walter Behr to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.5 : Walter Behr to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.4 : Walter Behr to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
|9.3 : Walter Behr to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|9.2 : Walter Behr to Marcus Campopiano, 2 runs, played towards point.
|9.1 : Walter Behr to Marcus Campopiano, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|8.6 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|8.5 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards covers.
|8.4 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|8.3 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, 2 runs, played towards point.
|8.2 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards point.
|8.1 : Muslim Ashraf to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.6 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards covers.
|7.5 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, Leg bye.
|7.4 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, No run.
|7.3 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
|7.2 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.1 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|6.6 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards covers.
|6.5 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards third man.
|6.4 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards covers.
|6.3 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards third man.
|6.2 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards mid on.
|6.1 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|5.6 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.5 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.4 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.3 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.2 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards point.
|Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, Wide.
|5.1 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|4.6 : Dylan Blignaut to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|4.5 : Dylan Blignaut to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.4 : Dylan Blignaut to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
|4.3 : Dylan Blignaut to Grant Stewart, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|4.2 : Dylan Blignaut to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid on.
|4.1 : Dylan Blignaut to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards point.
|3.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|3.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards point.
|3.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Four! Played towards covers.
|3.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid off.
|3.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Four! Played towards covers.
|2.6 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|2.5 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, No run.
|2.4 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.3 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards point.
|Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, Wide.
|2.2 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards mid on.
|2.1 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, Four! Played towards covers.
|1.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards point.
|1.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Dinuk Samarawickrama, OUT! c Walter Behr b Rasul Ahmadi.
|1.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Dinuk Samarawickrama, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Dinuk Samarawickrama, No run, played towards covers.
|1.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Dinuk Samarawickrama, No run, played towards fine leg.
|1.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Dinuk Samarawickrama, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.6 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
|0.4 : Dieter Klein to Dinuk Samarawickrama, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.5 : Dieter Klein to Dinuk Samarawickrama, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|0.3 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards point.
|0.2 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, No run.
|0.1 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, No run.