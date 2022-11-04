share
51031L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Spain T20I Tri-Series, 2022 » Summary

Germany vs Italy Live Cricket Score, Match 1, Spain T20I Tri-Series, 2022, November 4, 2022

ITA 107/10 (20)
Live
CRR: 5.35
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . . 1 1 . . | . . . . w .
Last bat : Anmoldeep Singhc Joshua van Heerden b Walter Behr2(7b0x40x6) SR:28.57, FoW:107/10 (20 Ovs)
Commentary :
19.6 : Walter Behr to Anmoldeep Singh, OUT! c Joshua van Heerden b Walter Behr.
19.5 : Walter Behr to Anmoldeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
19.4 : Walter Behr to Anmoldeep Singh, No run.
19.3 : Walter Behr to Hasan Ali, 1 run, played towards mid off.
19.2 : Walter Behr to Hasan Ali, Six! Played towards mid on.
19.1 : Walter Behr to Anmoldeep Singh, 1 run, played towards point.
18.6 : Dieter Klein to Anmoldeep Singh, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
18.5 : Dieter Klein to Anmoldeep Singh, No run.
18.4 : Dieter Klein to Anmoldeep Singh, No run.
18.3 : Dieter Klein to Hasan Ali, 1 run, played towards covers.
18.2 : Dieter Klein to Hasan Ali, No run.
18.1 : Dieter Klein to Hasan Ali, No run.
17.6 : Walter Behr to Hasan Ali, OUT! run out (Justin Broad / Michael Richardson).
17.5 : Walter Behr to Gurpreet Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
17.4 : Walter Behr to Gurpreet Singh, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
17.3 : Walter Behr to Hasan Ali, 1 run, played towards covers.
17.2 : Walter Behr to Damith Kosala, OUT! c Dieter Klein b Walter Behr.
17.1 : Walter Behr to Gurpreet Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
16.6 : Dieter Klein to Damith Kosala, No run, played towards third man.
16.5 : Dieter Klein to Damith Kosala, No run.
16.4 : Dieter Klein to Damith Kosala, No run, played towards mid off.
16.3 : Dieter Klein to Gurpreet Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
16.2 : Dieter Klein to Gurpreet Singh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
16.1 : Dieter Klein to Gurpreet Singh, 2 runs, played towards covers.
15.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Damith Kosala, No run.
15.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Damith Kosala, No run, played towards covers.
15.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Damith Kosala, No run, played towards point.
15.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Gurpreet Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
15.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Gurpreet Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
15.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Pathirage Sadev, OUT! run out (Muslim Ashraf / Rasul Ahmadi).
14.6 : Muslim Ashraf to Gurpreet Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
14.5 : Muslim Ashraf to Gurpreet Singh, No run, played towards covers.
14.4 : Muslim Ashraf to Pathirage Sadev, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
14.3 : Muslim Ashraf to Pathirage Sadev, No run.
14.2 : Muslim Ashraf to Pathirage Sadev, No run.
14.1 : Muslim Ashraf to Grant Stewart, OUT! b Muslim Ashraf.
13.6 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13.5 : Justin Broad to Gurpreet Singh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
13.4 : Justin Broad to Gurpreet Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
13.3 : Justin Broad to Gian-Piero Meade, OUT! lbw b Justin Broad.
13.2 : Justin Broad to Gian-Piero Meade, No run.
13.1 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
12.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Gian-Piero Meade, No run, played towards covers.
12.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Crishan Kalugamage, OUT! c Joshua van Heerden b Rasul Ahmadi.
12.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards covers.
12.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards mid off.
12.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid on.
12.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards point.
11.6 : Walter Behr to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
11.5 : Walter Behr to Crishan Kalugamage, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
11.4 : Walter Behr to Crishan Kalugamage, No run, played towards covers.
11.3 : Walter Behr to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards covers.
11.2 : Walter Behr to Crishan Kalugamage, 1 run, played towards mid on.
11.1 : Walter Behr to Grant Stewart, Leg bye.
10.6 : Muslim Ashraf to Crishan Kalugamage, No run, played towards covers.
10.5 : Muslim Ashraf to Crishan Kalugamage, No run, played towards covers.
10.4 : Muslim Ashraf to Anik Ahmed, OUT! b Muslim Ashraf.
10.3 : Muslim Ashraf to Anik Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
10.2 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, OUT! c Dieter Klein b Muslim Ashraf.
10.1 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards third man.
9.6 : Walter Behr to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9.5 : Walter Behr to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9.4 : Walter Behr to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
9.3 : Walter Behr to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9.2 : Walter Behr to Marcus Campopiano, 2 runs, played towards point.
9.1 : Walter Behr to Marcus Campopiano, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
8.6 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid on.
8.5 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards covers.
8.4 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
8.3 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, 2 runs, played towards point.
8.2 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards point.
8.1 : Muslim Ashraf to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards covers.
7.6 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards covers.
7.5 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, Leg bye.
7.4 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, No run.
7.3 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
7.2 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.1 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards mid on.
6.6 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards covers.
6.5 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards third man.
6.4 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards covers.
6.3 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards third man.
6.2 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards mid on.
6.1 : Muslim Ashraf to Marcus Campopiano, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
5.6 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.5 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards mid off.
5.4 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards mid off.
5.3 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards mid off.
5.2 : Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards point.
Justin Broad to Grant Stewart, Wide.
5.1 : Justin Broad to Marcus Campopiano, 1 run, played towards square leg.
4.6 : Dylan Blignaut to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
4.5 : Dylan Blignaut to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards mid off.
4.4 : Dylan Blignaut to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
4.3 : Dylan Blignaut to Grant Stewart, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
4.2 : Dylan Blignaut to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid on.
4.1 : Dylan Blignaut to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards point.
3.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards mid on.
3.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards point.
3.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards mid off.
3.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Four! Played towards covers.
3.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Six! Played towards mid off.
3.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Grant Stewart, Four! Played towards covers.
2.6 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
2.5 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, No run.
2.4 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards mid off.
2.3 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards point.
Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, Wide.
2.2 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards mid on.
2.1 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, Four! Played towards covers.
1.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Marcus Campopiano, No run, played towards point.
1.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Dinuk Samarawickrama, OUT! c Walter Behr b Rasul Ahmadi.
1.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Dinuk Samarawickrama, No run, played towards mid off.
1.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Dinuk Samarawickrama, No run, played towards covers.
1.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Dinuk Samarawickrama, No run, played towards fine leg.
1.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Dinuk Samarawickrama, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.6 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, No run, played towards covers.
0.4 : Dieter Klein to Dinuk Samarawickrama, No run, played towards mid off.
0.5 : Dieter Klein to Dinuk Samarawickrama, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
0.3 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, 1 run, played towards point.
0.2 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, No run.
0.1 : Dieter Klein to Grant Stewart, No run.