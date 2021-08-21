|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 2 . 0wd w 1 . | 1 0wd . 6 1 4 .
|Last bat : Hassan Mehmoodc Mahesh Tambe b Peter Gallagher6(12b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:98/6 (16 Ovs)
|18.4 : Naveed Shahid to Dipanjan Dey, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|14.6 : Raaz Mohammad to Hassan Mehmood, Leg bye.
|14.5 : Raaz Mohammad to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards covers.
|18.3 : Naveed Shahid to Qudratullah Zadran, 1 run, played towards covers.
|14.4 : Raaz Mohammad to Dipanjan Dey, Four! Played towards covers.
|18.2 : Naveed Shahid to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|14.3 : Raaz Mohammad to Dipanjan Dey, No run.
|14.2 : Raaz Mohammad to Dipanjan Dey, No run, played towards covers.
|14.1 : Raaz Mohammad to Hassan Mehmood, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.6 : Raaz Mohammad to Dipanjan Dey, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|18.1 : Naveed Shahid to Dipanjan Dey, Six! Played towards mid on.
|12.5 : Raaz Mohammad to Hassan Mehmood, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|12.4 : Raaz Mohammad to Dipanjan Dey, 3 runs, played towards fine leg.
|12.3 : Raaz Mohammad to Hassan Mehmood, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|12.2 : Raaz Mohammad to Hassan Mehmood, No run.
|12.1 : Raaz Mohammad to Hassan Mehmood, No run.
|Raaz Mohammad to Hassan Mehmood, Wide.
|17.6 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, 3 runs, played towards mid on.
|Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, No ball! Played towards point.
|17.5 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, Four! Played towards mid off.
|17.4 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|17.3 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|17.2 : Mahesh Tambe to Qudratullah Zadran, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|17.1 : Mahesh Tambe to Qudratullah Zadran, No run.
|16.6 : Naveed Shahid to Qudratullah Zadran, 1 run, played towards third man.
|16.5 : Naveed Shahid to Qudratullah Zadran, No run.
|16.4 : Naveed Shahid to Qudratullah Zadran, No run.
|16.3 : Naveed Shahid to Qudratullah Zadran, No run, played towards covers.
|16.2 : Naveed Shahid to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|16.1 : Naveed Shahid to Dipanjan Dey, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|15.6 : Peter Gallagher to Hassan Mehmood, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|15.5 : Peter Gallagher to Hassan Mehmood, No run, played towards mid off.
|15.4 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, Leg bye.
|15.3 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, No run, played towards mid off.
|15.2 : Peter Gallagher to Hassan Mehmood, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|15.1 : Peter Gallagher to Hassan Mehmood, No run, played towards mid off.
|13.6 : Hariharan Dandapani to Dipanjan Dey, No run.
|13.5 : Hariharan Dandapani to Hassan Mehmood, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Hariharan Dandapani to Hassan Mehmood, Wide.
|13.4 : Hariharan Dandapani to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards point.
|13.3 : Hariharan Dandapani to Dipanjan Dey, Six! Played towards mid on.
|13.2 : Hariharan Dandapani to Dipanjan Dey, No run, played towards covers.
|13.1 : Hariharan Dandapani to Hassan Mehmood, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|11.6 : Hariharan Dandapani to Khalid Zahid, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|11.5 : Hariharan Dandapani to Khalid Zahid, Four! Played towards mid on.
|11.4 : Hariharan Dandapani to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards covers.
|11.3 : Hariharan Dandapani to Khalid Zahid, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|11.2 : Hariharan Dandapani to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|11.1 : Hariharan Dandapani to Khalid Zahid, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.6 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, No run.
|10.5 : Mahesh Tambe to Khalid Zahid, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|10.4 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards point.
|10.3 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, OUT! The fielder whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire raises his finger and the batsman is run out.
|10.2 : Mahesh Tambe to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.1 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.6 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards third man.
|9.5 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards point.
|Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, Wide.
|9.4 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|9.3 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards covers.
|9.2 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.1 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|8.6 : Mahesh Tambe to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards point.
|8.5 : Mahesh Tambe to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards covers.
|8.4 : Mahesh Tambe to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards mid on.
|8.3 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|8.2 : Mahesh Tambe to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards covers.
|8.1 : Mahesh Tambe to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards covers.
|7.6 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|7.5 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|7.4 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|7.3 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards covers.
|7.2 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.1 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.6 : Amjad Sher to Dipanjan Dey, No run.
|6.5 : Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, 3 runs, played towards covers.
|6.4 : Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, No run.
|Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, Wide.
|6.3 : Amjad Sher to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards point.
|6.2 : Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|6.1 : Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, 2 runs, played towards point.
|5.6 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, Four! Played towards square leg.
|5.5 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, Four! Played towards covers.
|5.4 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, No run.
|5.3 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, No run.
|5.2 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards covers.
|5.1 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.6 : Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards covers.
|4.5 : Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, No run.
|4.4 : Amjad Sher to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards point.
|4.3 : Amjad Sher to Dipanjan Dey, No run, played towards point.
|4.2 : Amjad Sher to Dipanjan Dey, No run.
|4.1 : Amjad Sher to Imal Zuwak, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|3.6 : Naveed Shahid to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.5 : Naveed Shahid to Wynand Boshoff, No run.
|3.4 : Naveed Shahid to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards covers.
|3.3 : Naveed Shahid to Wynand Boshoff, Four! Played towards square leg.
|3.2 : Naveed Shahid to Imal Zuwak, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|3.1 : Naveed Shahid to Imal Zuwak, No run, played towards covers.
|2.6 : Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards covers.
|2.5 : Amjad Sher to Imal Zuwak, 1 run, played towards point.
|2.4 : Amjad Sher to Imal Zuwak, No run, played towards covers.
|2.3 : Amjad Sher to Imal Zuwak, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.2 : Amjad Sher to Imal Zuwak, No run.
|2.1 : Amjad Sher to Abhijit Venkatesh, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|1.6 : Naveed Shahid to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.5 : Naveed Shahid to Wynand Boshoff, Four! Played towards covers.
|1.4 : Naveed Shahid to Abhijit Venkatesh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.3 : Naveed Shahid to Abhijit Venkatesh, Six! Played towards square leg.
|1.2 : Naveed Shahid to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|Naveed Shahid to Abhijit Venkatesh, Wide.
|1.1 : Naveed Shahid to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.6 : Amjad Sher to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.5 : Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|0.4 : Amjad Sher to Rahel Khan, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|Amjad Sher to Rahel Khan, Wide.
|0.3 : Amjad Sher to Rahel Khan, No run.
|0.2 : Amjad Sher to Rahel Khan, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|0.1 : Amjad Sher to Rahel Khan, No run, played towards covers.