share
44212L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Sweden in Finland, 4 T20I Series, 2021 » Summary

Finland vs Sweden Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20, Sweden in Finland, 4 T20I Series, 2021, August 21, 2021

SWE 127/6 (18.4)
Live
CRR: 6.8
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 2 . 0wd w 1 . | 1 0wd . 6 1 4 .
Last bat : Hassan Mehmoodc Mahesh Tambe b Peter Gallagher6(12b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:98/6 (16 Ovs)
Commentary :
18.4 : Naveed Shahid to Dipanjan Dey, Four! Played towards fine leg.
14.6 : Raaz Mohammad to Hassan Mehmood, Leg bye.
14.5 : Raaz Mohammad to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards covers.
18.3 : Naveed Shahid to Qudratullah Zadran, 1 run, played towards covers.
14.4 : Raaz Mohammad to Dipanjan Dey, Four! Played towards covers.
18.2 : Naveed Shahid to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards square leg.
14.3 : Raaz Mohammad to Dipanjan Dey, No run.
14.2 : Raaz Mohammad to Dipanjan Dey, No run, played towards covers.
14.1 : Raaz Mohammad to Hassan Mehmood, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
12.6 : Raaz Mohammad to Dipanjan Dey, 2 runs, played towards covers.
18.1 : Naveed Shahid to Dipanjan Dey, Six! Played towards mid on.
12.5 : Raaz Mohammad to Hassan Mehmood, 1 run, played towards mid off.
12.4 : Raaz Mohammad to Dipanjan Dey, 3 runs, played towards fine leg.
12.3 : Raaz Mohammad to Hassan Mehmood, 1 run, played towards square leg.
12.2 : Raaz Mohammad to Hassan Mehmood, No run.
12.1 : Raaz Mohammad to Hassan Mehmood, No run.
Raaz Mohammad to Hassan Mehmood, Wide.
17.6 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, 3 runs, played towards mid on.
Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, No ball! Played towards point.
17.5 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, Four! Played towards mid off.
17.4 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
17.3 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
17.2 : Mahesh Tambe to Qudratullah Zadran, 1 run, played towards mid on.
17.1 : Mahesh Tambe to Qudratullah Zadran, No run.
16.6 : Naveed Shahid to Qudratullah Zadran, 1 run, played towards third man.
16.5 : Naveed Shahid to Qudratullah Zadran, No run.
16.4 : Naveed Shahid to Qudratullah Zadran, No run.
16.3 : Naveed Shahid to Qudratullah Zadran, No run, played towards covers.
16.2 : Naveed Shahid to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
16.1 : Naveed Shahid to Dipanjan Dey, No run, played towards mid wicket.
15.6 : Peter Gallagher to Hassan Mehmood, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
15.5 : Peter Gallagher to Hassan Mehmood, No run, played towards mid off.
15.4 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, Leg bye.
15.3 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, No run, played towards mid off.
15.2 : Peter Gallagher to Hassan Mehmood, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
15.1 : Peter Gallagher to Hassan Mehmood, No run, played towards mid off.
13.6 : Hariharan Dandapani to Dipanjan Dey, No run.
13.5 : Hariharan Dandapani to Hassan Mehmood, 1 run, played towards covers.
Hariharan Dandapani to Hassan Mehmood, Wide.
13.4 : Hariharan Dandapani to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards point.
13.3 : Hariharan Dandapani to Dipanjan Dey, Six! Played towards mid on.
13.2 : Hariharan Dandapani to Dipanjan Dey, No run, played towards covers.
13.1 : Hariharan Dandapani to Hassan Mehmood, 1 run, played towards square leg.
11.6 : Hariharan Dandapani to Khalid Zahid, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
11.5 : Hariharan Dandapani to Khalid Zahid, Four! Played towards mid on.
11.4 : Hariharan Dandapani to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards covers.
11.3 : Hariharan Dandapani to Khalid Zahid, 1 run, played towards square leg.
11.2 : Hariharan Dandapani to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
11.1 : Hariharan Dandapani to Khalid Zahid, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10.6 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, No run.
10.5 : Mahesh Tambe to Khalid Zahid, 1 run, played towards mid on.
10.4 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards point.
10.3 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, OUT! The fielder whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire raises his finger and the batsman is run out.
10.2 : Mahesh Tambe to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10.1 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.6 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards third man.
9.5 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards point.
Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, Wide.
9.4 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, Four! Played towards fine leg.
9.3 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards covers.
9.2 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.1 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards mid off.
8.6 : Mahesh Tambe to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards point.
8.5 : Mahesh Tambe to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards covers.
8.4 : Mahesh Tambe to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards mid on.
8.3 : Mahesh Tambe to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards mid off.
8.2 : Mahesh Tambe to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards covers.
8.1 : Mahesh Tambe to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards covers.
7.6 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards mid off.
7.5 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards mid off.
7.4 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards mid on.
7.3 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards covers.
7.2 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards covers.
7.1 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.6 : Amjad Sher to Dipanjan Dey, No run.
6.5 : Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, 3 runs, played towards covers.
6.4 : Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, No run.
Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, Wide.
6.3 : Amjad Sher to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards point.
6.2 : Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards mid off.
6.1 : Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, 2 runs, played towards point.
5.6 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, Four! Played towards square leg.
5.5 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, Four! Played towards covers.
5.4 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, No run.
5.3 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, No run.
5.2 : Peter Gallagher to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.1 : Peter Gallagher to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.6 : Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards covers.
4.5 : Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, No run.
4.4 : Amjad Sher to Dipanjan Dey, 1 run, played towards point.
4.3 : Amjad Sher to Dipanjan Dey, No run, played towards point.
4.2 : Amjad Sher to Dipanjan Dey, No run.
4.1 : Amjad Sher to Imal Zuwak, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
3.6 : Naveed Shahid to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards mid off.
3.5 : Naveed Shahid to Wynand Boshoff, No run.
3.4 : Naveed Shahid to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards covers.
3.3 : Naveed Shahid to Wynand Boshoff, Four! Played towards square leg.
3.2 : Naveed Shahid to Imal Zuwak, 1 run, played towards square leg.
3.1 : Naveed Shahid to Imal Zuwak, No run, played towards covers.
2.6 : Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards covers.
2.5 : Amjad Sher to Imal Zuwak, 1 run, played towards point.
2.4 : Amjad Sher to Imal Zuwak, No run, played towards covers.
2.3 : Amjad Sher to Imal Zuwak, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.2 : Amjad Sher to Imal Zuwak, No run.
2.1 : Amjad Sher to Abhijit Venkatesh, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
1.6 : Naveed Shahid to Wynand Boshoff, No run, played towards mid off.
1.5 : Naveed Shahid to Wynand Boshoff, Four! Played towards covers.
1.4 : Naveed Shahid to Abhijit Venkatesh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.3 : Naveed Shahid to Abhijit Venkatesh, Six! Played towards square leg.
1.2 : Naveed Shahid to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
Naveed Shahid to Abhijit Venkatesh, Wide.
1.1 : Naveed Shahid to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.6 : Amjad Sher to Abhijit Venkatesh, No run, played towards mid off.
0.5 : Amjad Sher to Wynand Boshoff, 1 run, played towards mid on.
0.4 : Amjad Sher to Rahel Khan, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
Amjad Sher to Rahel Khan, Wide.
0.3 : Amjad Sher to Rahel Khan, No run.
0.2 : Amjad Sher to Rahel Khan, 2 runs, played towards third man.
0.1 : Amjad Sher to Rahel Khan, No run, played towards covers.