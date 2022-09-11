share
Fiji vs Samoa Live Cricket Score, Match 6, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2022-23, September 11, 2022

SMO 56/3 (7.5)
Live
CRR: 7.15
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 1 1 0wd . 1 . 2 | . 1 1 2 . .
Last bat : Fereti Sululoto (W)c Petero Cabebula b Sekove Ravoka10(9b0x41x6) SR:111.11, FoW:55/3 (7.4 Ovs)
7.5 : Sekove Ravoka to Andrew Michael, 1 run, played towards covers.
7.4 : Sekove Ravoka to Fereti Sululoto, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
7.3 : Sekove Ravoka to Fereti Sululoto, No run, played towards covers.
7.2 : Sekove Ravoka to Fereti Sululoto, 2 runs, played towards third man.
7.1 : Sekove Ravoka to Fereti Sululoto, No run, played towards covers.
6.6 : Sosiceni Weleilakeba to Fereti Sululoto, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.5 : Sosiceni Weleilakeba to Dom Michael, 1 run, played towards point.
6.4 : Sosiceni Weleilakeba to Dom Michael, No run, played towards point.
6.3 : Sosiceni Weleilakeba to Fereti Sululoto, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.2 : Sosiceni Weleilakeba to Fereti Sululoto, No run.
6.1 : Sosiceni Weleilakeba to Dom Michael, 1 run, played towards covers.
Sosiceni Weleilakeba to Dom Michael, Wide.
5.6 : Sekove Ravoka to Fereti Sululoto, Six! Played towards mid on.
5.5 : Sekove Ravoka to Fereti Sululoto, No run, played towards covers.
5.4 : Sekove Ravoka to Sean Cotter, OUT! The keeper has taken the bails off in a flash. The batteris stumped by a long way.
5.3 : Sekove Ravoka to Sean Cotter, No run, played towards covers.
5.2 : Sekove Ravoka to Dom Michael, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.1 : Sekove Ravoka to Dom Michael, No run, played towards covers.
4.6 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, Four! Played towards square leg.
4.5 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, Four! Played towards covers.
4.4 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, No run, played towards covers.
4.3 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, Four! Played towards third man.
4.2 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, No run.
4.1 : Petero Cabebula to Dom Michael, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.6 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Saumani Tiai, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
3.5 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Saumani Tiai, Four! Played towards mid on.
3.4 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Saumani Tiai, Six! Played towards covers.
3.3 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Sean Cotter, 1 run, played towards mid on.
3.2 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Sean Cotter, No run, played towards point.
3.1 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Sean Cotter, No run, played towards mid off.
2.6 : Petero Cabebula to Saumani Tiai, No run, played towards covers.
2.5 : Petero Cabebula to Saumani Tiai, 2 runs, played towards point.
2.4 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, 1 run, played towards square leg.
2.3 : Petero Cabebula to Saumani Tiai, 1 run, played towards covers.
2.2 : Petero Cabebula to Saumani Tiai, No run, played towards mid off.
Petero Cabebula to Saumani Tiai, Wide.
2.1 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, 1 run, played towards square leg.
1.6 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Saumani Tiai, No run, played towards point.
1.5 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Saumani Tiai, No run, played towards point.
1.4 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Saumani Tiai, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
1.3 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Sean Cotter, 1 run, played towards covers.
1.2 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Saumani Tiai, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.1 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Saumani Tiai, No run, played towards covers.
0.6 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, 2 runs, played towards covers.
0.5 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, No run.
0.4 : Petero Cabebula to Saumani Tiai, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.3 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, Leg bye, played towards mid wicket.
Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, Wide.
0.2 : Petero Cabebula to Saumani Tiai, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.1 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, 1 run, played towards covers.