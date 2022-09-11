|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 1 0wd . 1 . 2 | . 1 1 2 . .
|Last bat : Fereti Sululoto (W)c Petero Cabebula b Sekove Ravoka10(9b0x41x6) SR:111.11, FoW:55/3 (7.4 Ovs)
|7.5 : Sekove Ravoka to Andrew Michael, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.4 : Sekove Ravoka to Fereti Sululoto, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
|7.3 : Sekove Ravoka to Fereti Sululoto, No run, played towards covers.
|7.2 : Sekove Ravoka to Fereti Sululoto, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|7.1 : Sekove Ravoka to Fereti Sululoto, No run, played towards covers.
|6.6 : Sosiceni Weleilakeba to Fereti Sululoto, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.5 : Sosiceni Weleilakeba to Dom Michael, 1 run, played towards point.
|6.4 : Sosiceni Weleilakeba to Dom Michael, No run, played towards point.
|6.3 : Sosiceni Weleilakeba to Fereti Sululoto, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.2 : Sosiceni Weleilakeba to Fereti Sululoto, No run.
|6.1 : Sosiceni Weleilakeba to Dom Michael, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Sosiceni Weleilakeba to Dom Michael, Wide.
|5.6 : Sekove Ravoka to Fereti Sululoto, Six! Played towards mid on.
|5.5 : Sekove Ravoka to Fereti Sululoto, No run, played towards covers.
|5.4 : Sekove Ravoka to Sean Cotter, OUT! The keeper has taken the bails off in a flash. The batteris stumped by a long way.
|5.3 : Sekove Ravoka to Sean Cotter, No run, played towards covers.
|5.2 : Sekove Ravoka to Dom Michael, 1 run, played towards covers.
|5.1 : Sekove Ravoka to Dom Michael, No run, played towards covers.
|4.6 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, Four! Played towards square leg.
|4.5 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, Four! Played towards covers.
|4.4 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, No run, played towards covers.
|4.3 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, Four! Played towards third man.
|4.2 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, No run.
|4.1 : Petero Cabebula to Dom Michael, 1 run, played towards covers.
|3.6 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Saumani Tiai, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
|3.5 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Saumani Tiai, Four! Played towards mid on.
|3.4 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Saumani Tiai, Six! Played towards covers.
|3.3 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Sean Cotter, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|3.2 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Sean Cotter, No run, played towards point.
|3.1 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Sean Cotter, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.6 : Petero Cabebula to Saumani Tiai, No run, played towards covers.
|2.5 : Petero Cabebula to Saumani Tiai, 2 runs, played towards point.
|2.4 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|2.3 : Petero Cabebula to Saumani Tiai, 1 run, played towards covers.
|2.2 : Petero Cabebula to Saumani Tiai, No run, played towards mid off.
|Petero Cabebula to Saumani Tiai, Wide.
|2.1 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|1.6 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Saumani Tiai, No run, played towards point.
|1.5 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Saumani Tiai, No run, played towards point.
|1.4 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Saumani Tiai, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|1.3 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Sean Cotter, 1 run, played towards covers.
|1.2 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Saumani Tiai, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.1 : Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga to Saumani Tiai, No run, played towards covers.
|0.6 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|0.5 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, No run.
|0.4 : Petero Cabebula to Saumani Tiai, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.3 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, Leg bye, played towards mid wicket.
|Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, Wide.
|0.2 : Petero Cabebula to Saumani Tiai, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.1 : Petero Cabebula to Sean Cotter, 1 run, played towards covers.