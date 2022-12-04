|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 4 0wd . . 1 | 1 . 1 1 . 4
|Last bat : Sulaimon Runseweb Dinesh Polpitiya31(25b5x40x6) SR:124.00, FoW:75/1 (7.2 Ovs)
|12.4 : Melusi Magagula to Ashmit Shreshta, 2 runs, played towards point.
|Melusi Magagula to Sesan Adedeji, 2 Wides.
|12.3 : Melusi Magagula to Sesan Adedeji, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|12.2 : Melusi Magagula to Sesan Adedeji, No run, played towards covers.
|12.1 : Melusi Magagula to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards point.
|11.6 : Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|11.5 : Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, No run, played towards mid off.
|11.4 : Haris Rashid to Sesan Adedeji, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|11.3 : Haris Rashid to Sesan Adedeji, No run, played towards mid off.
|11.2 : Haris Rashid to Sesan Adedeji, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|11.1 : Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.6 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run.
|10.5 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 2 runs, played towards point.
|10.4 : Umair Qasim to Sesan Adedeji, 1 run, played towards covers.
|10.3 : Umair Qasim to Sesan Adedeji, No run, played towards square leg.
|10.2 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards point.
|10.1 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|9.6 : Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.5 : Haris Rashid to Sesan Adedeji, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|9.4 : Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.3 : Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|9.2 : Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, No run, played towards covers.
|Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, Wide.
|9.1 : Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, No run.
|8.6 : Umair Qasim to Sesan Adedeji, No run, played towards covers.
|8.5 : Umair Qasim to Sesan Adedeji, No run, played towards mid off.
|8.4 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards point.
|8.3 : Umair Qasim to Sesan Adedeji, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|Umair Qasim to Sesan Adedeji, 5 Wides.
|Umair Qasim to Sesan Adedeji, Wide.
|8.2 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|8.1 : Umair Qasim to Sesan Adedeji, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|7.6 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, No run, played towards covers.
|7.5 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, Wide.
|7.4 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Sesan Adedeji, 1 run.
|7.3 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Sesan Adedeji, No run.
|7.2 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Sulaimon Runsewe, OUT! b Dinesh Polpitiya.
|7.1 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards point.
|6.6 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.5 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, Four! Played towards covers.
|6.4 : Umair Qasim to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.3 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|6.2 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, No run.
|6.1 : Umair Qasim to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|5.6 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, No run, played towards third man.
|5.5 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, Four! Played towards covers.
|5.4 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|5.3 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run, played towards third man.
|5.2 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run.
|5.1 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, No run.
|4.6 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards point.
|4.5 : Umair Qasim to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|4.4 : Umair Qasim to Sulaimon Runsewe, Four! Played towards square leg.
|4.3 : Umair Qasim to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run.
|4.2 : Umair Qasim to Sulaimon Runsewe, 2 runs, played towards point.
|4.1 : Umair Qasim to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run, played towards fine leg.
|Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 4 Wides.
|3.6 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Sulaimon Runsewe, 4 Byes.
|3.5 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, 3 runs, played towards covers.
|3.4 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, 4 Byes.
|3.3 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|3.2 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, Four! Played towards third man.
|3.1 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|2.6 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run.
|2.5 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, Four! Played towards covers.
|2.4 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.3 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, Four! Played towards square leg.
|2.2 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|2.1 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|1.6 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|1.5 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.4 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|1.3 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards point.
|1.2 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, No run, played towards covers.
|1.1 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards third man.
|0.6 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.5 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run, played towards covers.
|0.4 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run.
|Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, Wide.
|0.3 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|0.2 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run.
|0.1 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run, played towards covers.