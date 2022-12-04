share
514510L
Eswatini vs Nigeria Live Cricket Score, Match 10, ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier B, 2022, December 4, 2022

NGR 116/1 (12.4)
Live
CRR: 9.16
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . . 4 0wd . . 1 | 1 . 1 1 . 4
Last bat : Sulaimon Runseweb Dinesh Polpitiya31(25b5x40x6) SR:124.00, FoW:75/1 (7.2 Ovs)
Commentary :
12.4 : Melusi Magagula to Ashmit Shreshta, 2 runs, played towards point.
Melusi Magagula to Sesan Adedeji, 2 Wides.
12.3 : Melusi Magagula to Sesan Adedeji, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
12.2 : Melusi Magagula to Sesan Adedeji, No run, played towards covers.
12.1 : Melusi Magagula to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards point.
11.6 : Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards mid on.
11.5 : Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, No run, played towards mid off.
11.4 : Haris Rashid to Sesan Adedeji, 1 run, played towards square leg.
11.3 : Haris Rashid to Sesan Adedeji, No run, played towards mid off.
11.2 : Haris Rashid to Sesan Adedeji, No run, played towards mid wicket.
11.1 : Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10.6 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run.
10.5 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 2 runs, played towards point.
10.4 : Umair Qasim to Sesan Adedeji, 1 run, played towards covers.
10.3 : Umair Qasim to Sesan Adedeji, No run, played towards square leg.
10.2 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards point.
10.1 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
9.6 : Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.5 : Haris Rashid to Sesan Adedeji, 1 run, played towards square leg.
9.4 : Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.3 : Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
9.2 : Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, No run, played towards covers.
Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, Wide.
9.1 : Haris Rashid to Ashmit Shreshta, No run.
8.6 : Umair Qasim to Sesan Adedeji, No run, played towards covers.
8.5 : Umair Qasim to Sesan Adedeji, No run, played towards mid off.
8.4 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards point.
8.3 : Umair Qasim to Sesan Adedeji, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
Umair Qasim to Sesan Adedeji, 5 Wides.
Umair Qasim to Sesan Adedeji, Wide.
8.2 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards square leg.
8.1 : Umair Qasim to Sesan Adedeji, 1 run, played towards mid on.
7.6 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, No run, played towards covers.
7.5 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, Wide.
7.4 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Sesan Adedeji, 1 run.
7.3 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Sesan Adedeji, No run.
7.2 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Sulaimon Runsewe, OUT! b Dinesh Polpitiya.
7.1 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards point.
6.6 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.5 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, Four! Played towards covers.
6.4 : Umair Qasim to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.3 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards square leg.
6.2 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, No run.
6.1 : Umair Qasim to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards mid on.
5.6 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, No run, played towards third man.
5.5 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, Four! Played towards covers.
5.4 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards mid off.
5.3 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run, played towards third man.
5.2 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run.
5.1 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, No run.
4.6 : Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards point.
4.5 : Umair Qasim to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards mid on.
4.4 : Umair Qasim to Sulaimon Runsewe, Four! Played towards square leg.
4.3 : Umair Qasim to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run.
4.2 : Umair Qasim to Sulaimon Runsewe, 2 runs, played towards point.
4.1 : Umair Qasim to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run, played towards fine leg.
Umair Qasim to Ashmit Shreshta, 4 Wides.
3.6 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Sulaimon Runsewe, 4 Byes.
3.5 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, 3 runs, played towards covers.
3.4 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, 4 Byes.
3.3 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
3.2 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, Four! Played towards third man.
3.1 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, 2 runs, played towards covers.
2.6 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run.
2.5 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, Four! Played towards covers.
2.4 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run, played towards mid off.
2.3 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, Four! Played towards square leg.
2.2 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, 2 runs, played towards covers.
2.1 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
1.6 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
1.5 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, No run, played towards mid wicket.
1.4 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards mid on.
1.3 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, 1 run, played towards point.
1.2 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Ashmit Shreshta, No run, played towards covers.
1.1 : Dinesh Polpitiya to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards third man.
0.6 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.5 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run, played towards covers.
0.4 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run.
Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, Wide.
0.3 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
0.2 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run.
0.1 : Adil Butt to Sulaimon Runsewe, No run, played towards covers.