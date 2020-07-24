|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . 2 | 1 . . . . w
|Last bat : Dom Sibleylbw b Kemar Roach0(5b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:1/1 (1 Ovs)
|7.2 : Oh dear. Something isn't right.
|Gabriel pulls out...
|S Gabriel to Burns, Down the leg side, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|7.1 : S Gabriel to Burns, Full and well outside off, almost outside the pitch, left alone.
|6.6 : J Holder to Root, Fullish and around off, well kept out.
|6.5 : J Holder to Root, Around off, solidly blocked out.
|6.4 : J Holder to Root, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|6.3 : J Holder to Root, Full and around off, well defended.
|6.2 : J Holder to Root, Outside off, left alone.
|6.1 : J Holder to Root, Ohhh movement. Plenty. On a length, outside off, Root feels for it but misses.
|5.6 : Here is Jason Holder. Pretty early, aye?
|S Gabriel to Burns, FOUR BYES! Wild delivery. Miles down the leg side, on a length, Burns looks to flick but cannot reach. Poor Dowrich cannot reach either, even with a full-length dive. The ball races to the fine leg fence.
|5.5 : S Gabriel to Burns, On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|5.4 : S Gabriel to Burns, Around off, Burns looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards cover.
|5.3 : S Gabriel to Burns, Sprayed down the leg side, Rory misses his flick.
|5.2 : S Gabriel to Burns, Full and around middle, Burns looks to flick but then gets squared up. The result is a leading edge to mid off.
|5.1 : S Gabriel to Burns, A bouncer, on middle, Burns ducks.
|4.6 : K Roach to Root, Outside off, left alone.
|4.5 : K Roach to Root, Full and around middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|4.4 : K Roach to Root, Down the leg side, a flick shot is missed.
|4.3 : K Roach to Root, Landed outside off, on a length, Joe looks to play inside the line and gets beaten.
|4.2 : K Roach to Root, Outside off, let through to the keeper.
|0.0 : Stopppp... Roach comes charging in but Root pulls away at the last moment. No fast bowler likes that.
|4.1 : K Roach to Root, Outside off, on a length, a play and a miss.
|3.6 : S Gabriel to Root, Around middle and leg, Joe misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads towards square leg. A leg bye taken.
|3.5 : Gabriel to Root, Root escapes an LBW verdict! Excellent bowling from West Indies so far. The lines and lengths have been really immaculate. This is just behind a length, outside off and Root looks to defend. The ball pitches and then comes back in sharply. Now, smart that Root is, he keeps his bat behind the pad, as if showing that he is playing a shot. But he is actually isn't. However, the umpire feels that he is playing a shot. So he feels the impact is outside off and gives it not out.
|3.4 : S Gabriel to Root, This time he is beaten. On a length outside off, Joe looks to defend but the ball straightens a touch and beats him.
|3.3 : S Gabriel to Root, Another one outside off, tempting Root to drive and also testing his knowledge of his off stump, Root is not tempted to have a feel of this delivery and leaves it alone.
|3.2 : S Gabriel to Root, Good length ball coming in from outside off, Root is aware of his off pole and shoulders arms to it.
|3.1 : S Gabriel to Root, Length delivery outside off, Root lets it carry to the keeper.
|2.6 : K Roach to Burns, Good length delivery on off, it shapes away a bit. Burns looks to defend it with soft hands but the ball goes towards gully off the outer half of his bat.
|2.5 : K Roach to Burns, Roach offers width outside off and tempts Burns to drive but he opts against it.
|2.4 : K Roach to Burns, Good length ball outside off, Burns leaves it alone.
|2.3 : K Roach to Root, The English skipper is off the mark! Fuller on middle and leg, Root flicks it through mid-wicket and gets three as the fielder cleans it up.
|2.2 : K Roach to Root, Good shot but straight to the fielder. Fuller delivery around off, Root gets on his front foot and drives it stylishly but finds the man at cover.
|2.1 : K Roach to Root, Very full on off, Root defends it.
|1.6 : S Gabriel to Burns, Length delivery on off, Burns punches it through covers and gets a couple to end the over.
|1.5 : S Gabriel to Burns, Down the leg side, Burns looks to flick but misses.
|1.4 : S Gabriel to Burns, Landed outside off, Burns lets it go to the keeper.
|1.3 : S Gabriel to Burns, Good stop and there is a lot of noise from West Indies payers. They look up for it today. On the pads, Burns flicks it, Brooks at short leg duck and the ball hits him on his right knee.
|1.2 : S Gabriel to Burns, Length ball outside off, Burns leaves it alone.
|1.1 : S Gabriel to Burns, Gabriel starts with a length deliver on the pads, Burns flicks it to backward square leg.
|0.6 : Skipper, Joe Root walks out to bat. Shannon Gabriel to partner Kemar Roach with the new ball.
|Roach to Sibley, OUT! LBW! That is a big, big wicket for West Indies and what a start for the West Indies! Roach this time is successful in attacking the stumps, bowls it on a good length, angling in a bit to the right-hander. Sibley looks to flick this towards mid-wicket but is wrapped on the pads. Roach and West Indies put in a whole-hearted appeal and the umpire raises his dreaded finger. Sibley, who got such a good century in the last Test, departs in the first over in this one. England
|0.5 : K Roach to Sibley, Almost a mix-up! This time Roach tries to attack the stumps but bowls it just outside off, Sibley flicks this one towards mid-wicket. Campbell from square leg moves across and dives to stop the ball. Burns was on his bike but Sibley sent him back just in time. Not what England need right now!
|0.4 : K Roach to Sibley, Third ball in a row which is outside off by Roach, Sibley shuffles a bit towards the off side but lets the ball through to Dowrich.
|0.3 : K Roach to Sibley, Again way outside off by Roach, Sibley is not in the mood to go after it.
|0.2 : K Roach to Sibley, Very full ball way outside off, left alone by Sibley. Not much movement for Roach yet.
|0.1 : K Roach to Burns, First ball of the day and England are underway straightaway! Roach starts with a full ball just outside off, Burns looks to defend but the ball goes off the inside half of the bat towards mid-wicket and the batters take a single.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action to begin. The West Indies players are in a huddle before they take their position in the field. Dom Sibley and Rory Burns walk out to open the innings for the host. Kemar Roach has the new ball in hand. Before the start all players take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter. Now we are all set to play as the umpire says play. The decider is underway!
|England skipper, Joe Root, says that he is okay to bat. Informs Crawley and Sam Curran miss out and Archer and nderson come in their place. On Archer, Root says he is ready to play and has been bowling with full pace and he knows he has the full support of his teammates. Tells Stokes is in great form and hopes it can continue. On whether he can bowl, he says they will have to wait and see.
|West Indies skipper, Jason Holder says that there is a moisture in the surface and it is overcast hence the deision to bowl. Informs, Rakheem Cornwall comes in for Alzarri Joseph. Says there was enough for the spinners in the last game and hence the change. Tells both teams will be looking to win the game and the trophy.
|England (Playing XI) - Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer (IN FOR ZAK CRAWLEY), Stuart Broad, James Anderson (IN FOR SAM CURRAN).
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Rahkeem Cornwall (IN FOR ALZARRI JOSEPH), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.
|England skipper, Joe Root, informs that Zak Crawley, unfortunately, misses out. James Anderson and Jofra Archer are in the starting XI after missing the 2nd Test match with Sam Curran the other one to miss out. Root sounds happy with the balance of his side and hints that Stokes will be utilized as a bowler only if he is fit.
|West Indies skipper, Jason Holder, informs about the big change and that is RAHKEEM CORNWALL WILL BE PLAYING, replacing Alzarri Joseph. He feels that there was enough in the pitch in the 2nd Test match for the spinners, and hence the decision. Tells that Shannon Gabriel is fine to play in this Test match and hence retains his place.
|Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of WEST INDIES. The visitors have elected to field first.
|Hello and a warm welcome to the our coverage of the final Test match of the series between England and West Indies. It has all come to a decider after 2 terrific Test matches, and this one promises to be another cracker. England have plenty of selection headaches regarding their bowlers, but it is a good headache to have considering the options that Root has to call upon. West Indies, on the other hand, would need to decide if they want to rest some of their bowlers and give someone else a chanc