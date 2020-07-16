|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 1 . . . | . . . . . . | . . . 2 . .
|Last bat : John Campbelllbw b Sam Curran12(34b2x40x6) SR:35.29, FoW:16/1 (9.4 Ovs)
|13.6 : STUMPS ON DAY 3! It was expected that rain would play spoilsport and it indeed has played its part to perfection. It kept pouring and pouring and pouring and eventually rain managed to dominate and win Day 3. England are on top but today's no play day works in the favour of the tourists as their tired players got the rest they would have been looking for. That is it from Day 3. Join us on Sunday, 19th July at 1100 Local (1000 GMT) for Day 4 of the Test which will have extended play provided weat
|So as feared, the second session has also been washed out. The chances of any play in the third session also looks bleak. Let us hope we do get some cricket.
|Update 1531 local - All the hopes of having any play today is fading away. It continues to rain and it doesn't seem like it will be stopping anytime soon.
|Update 1530 local (1430 GMT) - The clock keeps on ticking, the rain keeps on pouring and our wait for game keeps on going. Sadly that is the status of the day. Terrible start to the weekend for all the cricketing fans.
|Update 1425 Local (1325 GMT) - Cricket's main antagonist continues to play the devil's role as it has not stopped raining and our wait for some cricketing action on Saturday continues.
|Out come the players, the sun is out, the groundsmen have done their job and we are all set for action! How we wish we could have written this. There is no positive news even after the break. The rain continues to fall and the wait too continues. However, there is some good news for England, Jofra Archer will be available for the next Test. More than that though, the hosts will be wanting the rain to clear and get an opportunity to have a crack at the Windies batting line-up.
|... Day 3, Session 2 ...
|Update 1300 Local (1200 GMT) - So it is time for Lunch! So no action in the first session and some play in the second too seems unlikely. All we can do now is hope.
|Update 1215 Local (1115 GMT) - The chances of play today looks very difficult and West Indies won't be complaining though the situation of the match is against them. England though will be gutted if they don't get to bowl today.
|Update 1140 Local (1040 GMT) - Nothing new to update. We predicted it to rain and our prediction unfortunately is true.
|Update - 1110 local - We should have got started by now but it is still raining here so the wait continues...
|Moving to the situation of the game, the Windies won't mind the rain as they are on the back foot in this game. England on the other hand, will be eagerly waiting for the showers to stop, not to forget this is a must win game for them, if they do not win this, then they can't win the series. The forecast though is not promising at all for today and all they can do now is wait and keep their fingers crossed.
|Hello and welcome to the coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between England and West Indies. First things first, let's talk about the weather, it is raining at the moment. We did mention the forecast is not good on Day 3 and the rain gods have had no mercy. The covers are on and an on-time start looks improbable.
|... Day 3, Session 1 ...
|England's day! They are in firm control of this game. They batted most of the day, ensured that the Windies toiled for more than two sessions as they put a mammoth score and then have also managed to send one of the openers packing. They would have obviously loved another, they could have got another had they reviewed on the second last ball of the day but they will be happy with their overall work. More of the same is what Root will be hoping for on Day 3. West Indies, on the other hand, would
|Sam Curran to Joseph, On a good length on off, Alzarri keeps it out. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2!
|13.5 : Curran to Joseph, Howzattttt? The umpire shakes his head! Curran really likes it. He has a word with his skipper about a review but Root does not. Coming to the ball. It is a full one, excellent from Curran follows the short one with a really full one which tails back in from outside off. Joseph looks to jam it out but there are two noises. Curran appeals feeling it brushed the pad first but the umpire shakes his head. England do not review but... replays just show that it brushed the pad
|13.4 : Sam Curran to Joseph, FOUR! Curran bowls a bouncer, Joseph looks to pull but it goes off the top edge. It goes over the keeper towards fine leg for a boundary.
|13.3 : Sam Curran to Joseph, Good length delivery on off, Joseph blocks it off the front foot.
|13.2 : Sam Curran to Joseph, On a good length on off, Joseph defends it out.
|13.1 : Sam Curran to Brathwaite, On a length on middle, Brathwaite plays it towards mid on and takes a quick single.
|12.6 : Dom Bess to Joseph, Outside off, Alzarri offers no shot to this one.
|12.5 : Dom Bess to Joseph, Loopy delivery on off, Joseph punches it to point.
|12.4 : Dom Bess to Joseph, Full delivery on off, Joseph lofts it over covers. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen get two runs.
|12.3 : Dom Bess to Joseph, Floated delivery on off, Joseph defends it out.
|12.2 : Dom Bess to Joseph, Flighted delivery on middle, Joseph blocks it well.
|12.1 : Dom Bess to Joseph, Tossed up delivery on off, Joseph drives it back towards the bowler.
|11.6 : Sam Curran to Brathwaite, On a length on middle, Brathwaite flicks it towards the leg side.
|11.5 : Sam Curran to Brathwaite, Good length delivery on off, Kraigg keeps it out.
|11.4 : Sam Curran to Brathwaite, On a good length on off, Brathwaite blocks it off the back foot.
|11.3 : Sam Curran to Joseph, Length delivery on leg, Joseph flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|11.2 : Sam Curran to Joseph, Good length delivery outside off, Joseph shoulders arms to this one.
|11.1 : Sam Curran to Joseph, On a length on middle, Joseph flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|10.6 : Dom Bess to Joseph, On off, Joseph drives it through covers. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen get three runs.
|10.5 : Dom Bess to Joseph, Flighted delivery on off, Joseph looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man. The batsmen get two runs.
|10.4 : Dom Bess to Brathwaite, On middle, Brathwaite flicks it through square leg for a run.
|10.3 : Dom Bess to K Brathwaite, Loopy delivery on off, Brathwaite drives it towards mid off.
|10.2 : Dom Bess to Brathwaite, Floated delivery on middle, Brathwaite drives it towards mid on.
|10.1 : Dom Bess to Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery on off, Brathwaite plays it towards mid off.
|9.6 : Sam Curran to Joseph, Outside off, left alone. End of a successful over by Curran.
|9.5 : Sam Curran to Joseph, Fuller and on middle, driven to mid off.
|9.4 : Nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph is the new batsman in.
|Sam Curran to Campbell, OUT! THREE REDS! Campbell is a goner! An excellent bowling change from Root! Curran has this habit of picking up a wicket when his team needs it. Just 4 balls into his first over and he gets rid of one opener. Excellent review too! Curran bowls it full and around off, it shapes in a touch. He got this one to come in after taking the last two away. Campbell looks to drive but there are two noises. It has hit the pad for sure but is it bat-pad or pad and pad? England a
|9.3 : Review time! An appeal for lbw! John Campbell is the man in question.
|Sam Curran to Campbell, On a good length on off, Campbell blocks it off the front foot.
|9.2 : Sam Curran to Campbell, Good length delivery outside off, John leaves it alone.
|9.1 : Sam Curran to Campbell, On a good length on off, Campbell plays it to point.
|8.6 : S Broad to Brathwaite, Good length delivery on off, Brathwaite keeps it out.
|8.5 : S Broad to Brathwaite, On a good length on off, Kraigg defends it off the back foot.
|8.4 : S Broad to Brathwaite, Outside off, Brathwaite shoulders arms to this one.
|8.3 : S Broad to Brathwaite, On a good length and outside off, Brathwaite offers no shot to this one.
|8.2 : S Broad to Brathwaite, Length delivery on middle, Brathwaite flicks it to mid-wicket.
|8.1 : S Broad to Brathwaite, On a length on off, Brathwaite plays it to covers.
|7.6 : C Woakes to Campbell, Outside off, not played at.
|7.5 : C Woakes to Campbell, Played to the point region by the batsman.
|7.4 : C Woakes to Campbell, Back of a length and on off, this is guided to point.
|7.3 : C Woakes to Campbell, On off, defended nicely.
|7.2 : C Woakes to Campbell, Outside off, left alone.
|7.1 : C Woakes to Campbell, Outside off, Campbell leaves it.
|6.6 : S Broad to J Campbell, How has Campbell got bat on that one? That has not bounced at all. It is on a length and around middle, stays low. Campbell gets his bat down in time and it goes towards fine leg. Broad appeals thinking it is pad first but the umpire shakes his head.
|6.5 : S Broad to Campbell, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|6.4 : S Broad to Campbell, FOUR! Sweet is how that can be defined! Fuller and around off, Campbell leans into it and creams it through mid off for a boundary. The Windies batters have started off well here.
|6.3 : S Broad to Campbell, Well played! Length and around off, it skids through. Campbell gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
|6.2 : S Broad to Campbell, On a good length and around off, defended nicely.
|6.1 : S Broad to Campbell, On middle, Campbell keeps it out nicely.
|5.6 : C Woakes to Brathwaite, The batsman tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side.
|5.5 : C Woakes to Brathwaite, One more delivery outside off, left alone again.
|5.4 : C Woakes to Brathwaite, On the stumps, kept out.
|5.3 : C Woakes to Brathwaite, One more ball outside off, Brathwaite shoulders arms to this one.
|5.2 : C Woakes to Brathwaite, Outside off again, left alone.
|5.1 : C Woakes to Brathwaite, On middle, defended solidly.
|4.6 : S Broad to Campbell, FOUR! First real poor ball by Broad and Campbell puts it away. Full and angled into the pads, the batter clips it in style through mid-wicket for a boundary. First of the innings.
|4.5 : S Broad to Campbell, Just outside off, Campbell watches it and lets it be.
|4.4 : S Broad to Campbell, BEATEN! Broad is so good to the left-handers. Comes from around the wicket, angles it into the batter, he gets it to leave him after pitching. Campbell is beaten as he tries to defend.
|4.3 : S Broad to Campbell, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|4.2 : S Broad to Campbell, A little too straight. Campbell looks to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
|4.1 : S Broad to Brathwaite, A single now as this is worked down towards fine leg. Had to put bat to ball there or he would have been an LBW candidate.
|3.6 : C Woakes to Campbell, Well played in the end! This is shorter and it sticks in the surface. Campbell is committed to the shot a touch early. He though does well to take one hand off the handle and keep it along the ground.
|3.5 : C Woakes to J Campbell, Very full this time and on off, JC pushes it towards cover.
|3.4 : C Woakes to Campbell, Drags his length back a little, Campbell pushes it through covers and takes an easy two.
|3.3 : C Woakes to Campbell, This time it is right on off, defended nicely.
|3.2 : C Woakes to Campbell, Good delivery! This starts around middle and then keeps slanting away with the angle. Campbell is drawn into playing at it but due to the angle away, he gets beaten.
|3.1 : C Woakes to Campbell, Outside off, nicely left.
|2.6 : S Broad to Brathwaite, A leave to end the over as it is bowled outside off.
|2.5 : S Broad to Brathwaite, Down the leg side, Kraigg looks to flick but misses.
|2.4 : S Broad to Brathwaite, Slightly shorter and width on offer. KB goes back and pushes it through covers for two.
|2.3 : S Broad to Brathwaite, Good movement! Length and around off, it shapes away after pitching. Brathwaite initially looks to poke at it but then bails out.
|2.2 : S Broad to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone.
|2.1 : S Broad to Brathwaite, Attacks the stumps, kept out.
|1.6 : C Woakes to Campbell, A little too straight, Campbell looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A harmless maiden from Woakes.
|1.5 : C Woakes to Campbell, Lands it outside off, not played at.
|1.4 : C Woakes to Campbell, Fuller this time but once again not a lot of movement, it is driven towards mid off.
|1.3 : C Woakes to Campbell, One more length ball outside off, left alone. No movement for Woakes so far.
|1.2 : C Woakes to Campbell, Length delivery, angling away from off. Left alone.
|1.1 : C Woakes to Campbell, Good length and on off, kept out.
|0.6 : Chris Woakes to bowl from the other end.
|S Broad to Brathwaite, A dot to end as the last ball is pushed towards cover.
|0.5 : Broad to Brathwaite, A huge shout but it has been turned down. Broad was pretty excited. It is a length delivery outside off, it comes back in a touch.Brathwaite looks to play it with a straight bat but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Broad, Root and Buttler have a discussion but then don't review. Rightly so as Hawk Eye shows the impact to be outside off.
|0.4 : S Broad to Brathwaite, Well bowled! Lands it around off, gets it to straighten a touch. Brathwaite tries to defend but it goes off the outer half towards cover.
|0.3 : S Broad to Campbell, Campbell is off the mark now as he too gets one on the pads, works it towards fine leg for one.
|0.2 : S Broad to Brathwaite, Windies are off the mark! It is on the pads, it is worked towards square leg for one.
|0.1 : S Broad to Brathwaite, Starts off with a delivery outside off, it is left alone.