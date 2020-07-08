|0.0 : Finally, after the rain gods decided to spoil our party and delay the start of the game, we can finally say - Welcome back, CRICKET! This place hasnâ€™t been the same without you. We are thrilled to have you again in our miserable lives. No, we won't talk a single bit about the pandemic that's going on in the world. Enough of reading and listening to the unfortunate news. Let's just switch off from everything and concentrate on this beautiful Test match coming our way. England versus West Indies
|Toss - It's time for the spin of the coin. Ben Stokes is lucky in his first attempt as skipper and ENGLAND WILL BAT!
|England (Playing XI) - Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.
|The players from both England and West Indies will be wearing 'Black Lives Matter' logo in solidarity with the movement. It's all about equality for everyone in society.
|Ben Stokes feels that the conditions are overcast but that hasn't changed their initial thought process. Thinks there won't be too much pace in the surface and spin might come into play later on. Informs that Broad and Woakes are left out as they have opted for the extra pace of Wood and Archer. Admits that it was a tough decision to leave out Broad but he has taken it sportingly and wished him (Stokes) well on his big day. Mentions that he is very proud to lead the team and he is focused to do
|West Indies skipper, Jason Holder, says that he is not too disheartened about bowling first and wants to utilize the conditions. Shares that they are going with four quicks and Chase as a spin bowling option. Says that it's been a bit strange not to move out of the hotel but adds that it's well organized and they had a good preparation. Hopes that the weather clears up and they get a good game.
|A minute's silence is observed in honour of Sir Everton Weekes, who passed away last week, informs Michael Holding (on air). After that the players take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter campaign.
|Time for international cricket to begin! There are 70 overs scheduled to be bowled in the day with Tea scheduled at 1630 Local (1530 GMT). The West Indian players make their way out to the middle with Dom Sibley and Rory Burns following them out. Kemar Roach will start with the new ball. Let's see how much swing he gets without Saliva. Here we go....
|0.1 : K Roach to Burns, Roach is on target straight away. A little bit of moment. He bowls it on a length on the off pole line, it comes in a bit and Burns defends it to feel the ball on bat.
|0.2 : K Roach to Burns, Good length delivery outside off this time by Roach. No swing on this one and Burns leave it alone.
|0.3 : K Roach to R Burns, Full and on middle and off, Burns defends it towards mid on.
|Review time! Burns has left alone a ball that has nipped back in. Dowrich the keeper was not too confident but Holder after a brief thought has signalled the 'T'. Replays roll in and the impact is not a concern as Burns has not played any shot. Ball Tracker then rolls in and it shows that it is umpire's call. Burns survives.
|West Indies have all three of their reviews intact. Yes three as according to the new rules there are three reviews for each team.
|0.4 : Roach to Burns, NOT OUT! It is clipping the off pole but not enough to overturn the decision. Good length delivery outside off, Burns misreads it as the ball nips back in. Burns shoulders arms to it and the ball hits him high on his pads. Roach appeals but Dowrich behind the stumps is not as excited. Holder after a brief thought signals the 'T'. Replay rolls in and it shows the ball was clipping the stumps. Umpire's call and Burns survives a huge scare. West Indies do not lose a review. The
|0.5 : K Roach to Burns, Outside off and Burns leaves it alone. This time no risk.
|0.6 : K Roach to Burns, Full and on the stumps, Burns defends it to get through the over. Maiden from Roach. Tidy start from him.
|Shannon Gabriel will bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : S Gabriel to Sibley, Gabriel starts with a length ball down the leg side, Sibley watches it carefully and leaves the ball alone.
|1.2 : S Gabriel to Sibley, Another length ball on the pads, Sibley decides to leave the ball alone but gets hit on the thigh pad and the ball rolls to the leg side.
|1.3 : S Gabriel to Sibley, BEATEN! Excellent delivery from Gabriel! Just where he wants to be! Good length ball outside off, Sibley looks to defend without moving his feet but the ball whizzes past the outside edge and goes into the mitts of the keeper.
|1.4 : S Gabriel to Dom Sibley, OUT! TIMBER! What a delivery from Shannon Gabriel! Just brilliant from the pacer! Sibley had no clue! Gabriel bowls this on a length outside off, Sibley looks to leave but the ball swings in sharply and goes on to hit the top of off stump. This is why West Indies' pacers are a force to reckon with. Burns was lucky to survive his rustiness but lady luck does not smile brightly on Sibley as his error in judgement has ended his innings. First international wicket after
|Joe Denly walks out at number 3.
|1.5 : S Gabriel to Denly, Short of a length ball outside off, Denly watches the ball carefully and leaves the ball alone.
|1.6 : S Gabriel to Denly, Shortish in length, Denly hops and defends it to the point region. A wicket maiden!
|2.1 : K Roach to Burns, Length ball outside the off stump line, Burns shoulders arms to this one.
|2.2 : K Roach to Burns, Good length delivery on middle, with some swing away from the batsman, Burns pushes it to the point fielder.
|2.3 : K Roach to Burns, Full delivery on middle, Rory comes forward and defends it to the off side.
|2.4 : K Roach to Burns, Back of a length delivery on middle, Rory blocks it solidly off the back foot towards point.
|2.5 : K Roach to Burns, Full delivery on the pads, Burns looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls to the fine leg region and the batters manage to take a leg bye.
|2.6 : K Roach to Denly, Good length ball outside off, tailing in sharply, Denly watches the ball carefully and leaves the ball alone.
|It is drizzling and the umpires are getting fidgety and they have called for the covers. The comeback game has lasted just 3 overs as of now. It is not raining heavily at the moment so the big covers are not on for the moment and the umpires are still hanging around in the middle. Hopefully, this should not last long.
|The rain has gone and the players are waiting near the boundary line to get back in. They are waiting for the umpires to officially resume the game. Shouldn't be long as both the West Indies players and English batsmen are ready for it. The wait is over and the players are back on the pitch. Gabriel with the ball in hand and Burns will take the strike.
|3.1 : S Gabriel to Burns, Good length ball on middle and leg, Burns flicks it to square leg and calls Denly for a single.
|3.2 : S Gabriel to Denly, Risky but just short of the mid on fielder! Short ball outside off, Denly looks to pull but does not get hold of it as well as he would have liked. Luckily for him, it falls just short of the fielder at mid on.
|3.3 : S Gabriel to Denly, Length ball on middle, Denly blocks it to the mid off fielder.
|3.4 : S Gabriel to Denly, That was close! Gabriel is having a wonderful time out there! He pitches it on a length outside off, which swings in sharply. Denly chooses to leave the ball but it passes just wide of the off stump and into the keeper's gloves.
|3.5 : S Gabriel to Denly, Fullish delivery on middle, Joe pushes it to mid on.
|3.6 : S Gabriel to Denly, Edgy! Good length ball on off, Denly looks to defend but it takes the inside edge and goes towards deep square leg. A single taken.
|Kemar Roach will continue from the other end.
|4.1 : K Roach to Denly, On a length on middle, Denly defends it out off the back foot.
|0.0 : OHH NO! Not what we wanted after action resumed as the rain returns to spoil the party and this time the rain is a bit heavier than before. Let's hope that it is another passing shower and we resume as soon as possible.
|Update 1510 Local (1410 GMT) - Good news! The rain has stopped and the covers are coming off. The resumption time is 1530 Local (1430 GMT). Hoping we get to see more play than stoppages this time around.
|We are all set to resume again after another rain break! The West Indian players are walking out to the middle with Rory Burns and Joe Denly following suit. Kemar Roach will finish his over. Tea will be taken at 1700 Local (1600 GMT).
|4.2 : K Roach to Denly, Roach starts with a full delivery outside the off stump line, Denly lets the ball go to the keeper.
|4.3 : K Roach to Denly, BEATEN! Lovely bowling from Kemar Roach! Good length ball outside off, Denly looks to push at it without moving his feet and he misses.
|4.4 : K Roach to Denly, Length ball outside off, Denly leaves the ball alone.
|4.5 : K Roach to Denly, On a length on off, Denly prods forward and defends it out to the off side.
|4.6 : K Roach to Denly, Outside off, left alone.
|5.1 : S Gabriel to Burns, Back of a length delivery from Gabriel! Burns stands tall and flicks it to mid-wicket.
|5.2 : S Gabriel to Burns, Good length ball outside off, Burns shoulders arms to this one.
|5.3 : S Gabriel to Burns, Short of a length delivery outside off, Burns first looks to defend this one but decides to let it go to the keeper.
|5.4 : S Gabriel to Burns, Full on the pads, Burns looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. There is a mild appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
|5.5 : S Gabriel to Burns, FOUR! First boundary after ages! Poor delivery from Gabriel though and it had to be put away! Fullish on the pads, Burns missed out on the previous one but makes use of this one as he flicks it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|5.6 : S Gabriel to Burns, Length ball outside off, Rory leaves it alone.
|6.1 : K Roach to Denly, Good length delivery outside the off stump line, Denly shoulders arms to this one.
|6.2 : K Roach to Denly, On a length on middle, Denly looks to defend but gets hit on the pads as the ball tails in after pitching.
|6.3 : K Roach to Denly, Outside off, left alone.
|6.4 : K Roach to Denly, Short ball on middle, Denly rocks on his back foot and then defends it out.
|6.5 : K Roach to Denly, Length delivery outside the off stump line, Joe leaves the ball alone.
|6.6 : K Roach to Denly, BEATEN! Lovely bowling! Good length delivery outside off, Denly looks to defend but fails to get any bat on it.
|7.1 : S Gabriel to Burns, On off, defended off the front foot.
|7.2 : S Gabriel to Burns, Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, Burns flicks it to square leg.
|7.3 : S Gabriel to Burns, Good length ball on middle, Burns flicks it to the leg side and takes a single.
|7.4 : S Gabriel to Denly, BOUNCER! Gabriel dishes this one around middle, Denly does well to duck under it.
|7.5 : S Gabriel to Denly, Another short one from Gabriel which is bowled on middle, Denly ducks under it again.
|7.6 : S Gabriel to Denly, FOUR! Poor ball and it has been duly put away! Short and wide outside off, from Gabriel, Denly slashes it through the point region for his first boundary.
|8.1 : K Roach to R Burns, Good length ball on middle, Burns flicks it to mid-wicket.
|8.2 : K Roach to Burns, Length ball on off, Rory prods forward and blocks it to mid off.
|8.3 : K Roach to Burns, Good length ball outside the off stump line, Burns leaves the ball alone.
|8.4 : K Roach to Burns, Back of a length delivery outside off, Rory shoulders arms to it.
|8.5 : K Roach to Burns, Full delivery outside off, angling away, Burns lets this ball go to the keeper.
|8.6 : K Roach to Burns, Length ball on off, Burns solidly defends it off the back foot.
|9.1 : S Gabriel to Denly, Good length delivery on off, which kicked off the surface after pitching. Denly looks to defend but the ball hits the upper part of the bat and rolls to the leg side.
|9.2 : S Gabriel to Denly, Good length ball outside off, tailing in, Denly leaves the ball alone.
|9.3 : S Gabriel to Joe Denly, FOUR! Hammers the pull this time around! Denly tried this earlier as well but did not time it well but he has got a hold of this one. Short delivery on off, Joe pulls it past the mid on fielder and into the long on fence.
|9.4 : S Gabriel to Joe Denly, EDGED AND FOUR! Bit loose from Denly this time! Length ball outside off, Joe looks to drive but the ball takes the outside edge and goes past the slip cordon for a boundary.
|9.5 : S Gabriel to Denly, Length ball outside off, Denly leaves the ball alone.
|9.6 : S Gabriel to Denly, Length ball on off, Joe defends it to the cover region.
|10.1 : K Roach to Burns, Fullish delivery way outside off, Burns has no problems in leaving this one alone.
|10.2 : K Roach to Burns, Good length ball outside off, Burns leaves this ball alone.
|10.3 : K Roach to Burns, Outside off, left alone.
|10.4 : K Roach to Burns, Good length delivery down the leg side, Rory shoulders arms.
|10.5 : K Roach to Burns, Length ball on middle, Burns flicks it to square leg for a single.
|10.6 : K Roach to Denly, Full on off, swinging in, Denly though defends it solidly back to the bowler.
|Alzarri Joseph has been brought into the attack.
|11.1 : A Joseph to Burns, FOUR! Poor start from Joseph! A gentle loosener! Back of a length delivery on the pads, Burns will pounce on that all day long as he flicks this to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|11.2 : A Joseph to Burns, Full on middle, Burns whips it to the leg side.
|11.3 : A Joseph to Burns, Short delivery on middle, Burns flicks it to mid-wicket.
|11.4 : A Joseph to Burns, Full delivery on off, Burns defends it to point.
|A short leg has been brought in. Shamarh Brooks is the fielder.
|11.5 : A Joseph to Burns, Good length ball outside off, Burns shoulders arms to this one.
|11.6 : A Joseph to Burns, Good shot! Full delivery outside off, Burns takes a stride forward and then drives it through the cover region. They pick up three before the fielder can chase after it and clean it up.
|The skipper, Jason Holder brings himself on.
|12.1 : J Holder to Burns, NO BALL! Holder starts with a short ball on middle, Burns works it to square leg for a single.
|J Holder to Denly, Good length ball outside off, Denly defends it to the off side.
|12.2 : J Holder to Denly, Length ball on middle, bouncing a little more than expected, Denly attempts to defend but gets hit on the gloves.
|12.3 : J Holder to Denly, Good length ball outside off, Joe leaves the ball alone.
|12.4 : J Holder to Denly, Length ball on middle, Denly defends it out.
|12.5 : J Holder to Denly, Full on middle, Joe blocks it out.
|12.6 : J Holder to Denly, Good length ball outside off, Denly leaves the ball alone.
|13.1 : A Joseph to Burns, FOUR! Cut away and cut away fine. Burns plays this shot really well. Slightly shorter outside off, Burns gets on his back foot and slashes it through point for a boundary.
|13.2 : A Joseph to Burns, Follows the boundary with a calm leave to the ball outside off.
|13.3 : A Joseph to Burns, Fuller and closer to the off pole, Burns gets behind it and blocks it.
|13.4 : A Joseph to Burns, Joseph hits the deck hard and tempts Burns to go after this ball outside off but Rory is in no mood to fall into this trap.
|13.5 : A Joseph to Burns, Full on the stumps, Burns defends it towards mid off.
|13.6 : A Joseph to Burns, Good length ball on off, Rory blocks it to get through the over.
|14.1 : J Holder to Denly, EDGY! Good length ball on off, Denly looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to the second slip fielder.
|14.2 : J Holder to Denly, Length ball on middle, Joe defends it solidly back to the bowler.
|14.3 : J Holder to Denly, Good length delivery on off, Denly blocks it to the off side.
|14.4 : J Holder to Denly, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|14.5 : J Holder to Denly, Good length ball outside the off stump line, Denly leaves the ball alone.
|14.6 : J Holder to Denly, Full on off, Denly drives it to mid off for nothing.
|15.1 : A Joseph to Burns, Good length ball on off, Burns defends it to point.
|15.2 : A Joseph to Burns, Length ball outside off, Rory shoulders arms to this one.
|15.3 : A Joseph to Burns, Fullish delivery outside the off stump line, Rory lets this go to the keeper.
|15.4 : A Joseph to Burns, Length ball on middle, Burns watches it carefully and defends it out.
|15.5 : A Joseph to Burns, Another length ball outside off, Burns leaves this ball alone.
|15.6 : A Joseph to Burns, Fullish delivery on middle, Burns defends this out to the off side. Plays out a maiden and remains on 999 Test runs!
|16.1 : J Holder to Denly, BEATEN! Excellent stuff from Holder! Would have loved to see it taking an edge though! Good length delivery outside off, Denly looks to defend it off the back foot but misses as the keeper collects it.
|16.2 : J Holder to Denly, Full on middle, Joe flicks it to wide mid on for a single.
|16.3 : J Holder to Burns, Fullish delivery outside the off stump line, Burns shoulders arms to it.
|16.4 : J Holder to Burns, Good length ball outside off, Burns makes another leave to the keeper.
|16.5 : J Holder to Burns, On a length outside off, Burns looks to leave the ball but it touches the toe end of the bat and goes to slip cordon on the bounce.
|16.6 : J Holder to Burns, Outside off, Burns carefully lets this go to the keeper.
|17.1 : A Joseph to Joe Denly, Full delivery on middle, Denly flicks it to mid on.
|17.2 : A Joseph to Denly, Short ball on middle, Denly looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the hips.
|17.3 : A Joseph to Denly, Good length ball on middle, Denly defends it back to the bowler.
|17.4 : A Joseph to Denly, Full delivery on middle, Denly looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Would have been close if not for that inside edge!
|Unfortunately, there will be another delay as the umpires are not happy with the light and they are going off again. It was turning out to be an exciting passage of play before bad light interrupted the fun. The umpires have decided to take TEA before the scheduled time.
|Slow but solid passage of play for England! After starting late because of rain, international cricket began with a bang as West Indies managed to pick up the wicket of Dom Sibley before the rain gods interrupted play twice. Post resumption, Roach and Gabriel kept it tight and did not give anything away. England, with the help of Rory Burns and Joe Denly, have managed to survive the outburst from the fast bowlers and the batters are in the middle of a good stand. Holder and Joseph though looked
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|Once again we start off with a sad news. The umpires are out on the field not just with the umbrellas but also the light meter. That is the partnership no cricket fan ever wants to see. As we write, more and more covers are being brought on in the middle, meaning that we will be in for a longer delay. This will be a battle as we not only have to pray for the rains to stop but also the lights to get better which in all honesty looks very difficult. Stay with us for more updates...
|Update 1806 Local (1706 GMT) - Sadly, there is not much to update as it is still raining and chances of having any further play today are slim. All we can do is hope but it is likely that Stumps will be called soon. Stay tuned for further updates.
|STUMPS ON DAY 1! The inevitable has happened and rain has ensured that international cricket's return after 117 days was marred by it. Not the kind of return cricketing fans around the world would have wanted. It was a day which was dominated by showers and we had just 17.4 overs of action after Stokes, in his maiden game as Test captain, won the toss and elected to bat. In the little play we had, West Indies did manage to strike once, getting rid of Sibley. Denly and Burns then steadied the shi
|... Day 2, Session 1 ...
|Hello and welcome all for Day 2 of the first Test between England and West Indies. Just 17.4 overs were bowled on Day 1 but the good news is that the weather is better this morning, although overcast, and we should get a prompt start. England, after losing the wicket of Dom Sibley early on in the innings, were helped by Burns and Denly as they managed to survive the burst of the West Indian bowlers before bad light and rain stopped play. Going into Day 2, Burns and Denly would want to continue t
|We are all set for the action to begin on Day 2! It is good to see the game starting on time today and hoping that the rain gods do not spoil the fun. The West Indian players make their way out to the middle followed by Burns and Denly. Alzarri Joseph will finish his over. Here we go...
|17.5 : A Joseph to Denly, Joseph starts the day with a full delivery on the pads with no swing, Denly whips it to mid-wicket to see off the first delivery of Day 2.
|17.6 : A Joseph to Denly, BOUNCER! It is a good one at that! Joseph dishes this one around middle, Denly sways away from it.
|Jason Holder, the West Indian skipper, will bowl from the other end.
|18.1 : J Holder to Burns, Holder strays on his line first up as he pitches this one up down the leg side, Burns looks to flick but misses.
|18.2 : J Holder to Burns, Good length ball outside off, Burns lets the ball go to the keeper.
|18.3 : J Holder to Burns, Back of a length ball on middle, Rory defends it solidly off the back foot.
|18.4 : J Holder to Burns, Holder pitches this on a length around the off stump line, Burns blocks it to the point region.
|18.5 : J Holder to Burns, Full delivery on middle, Burns pushes it to the mid off region.
|18.6 : J Holder to Burns, Good length ball on middle, Burns flicks it to square leg and takes a single. With that, Rory reaches 1000 runs in Test match cricket.
|Shannon Gabriel is into the attack for the first time on Day 2. 5-1-19-1 are his figures so far.
|19.1 : S Gabriel to Burns, EDGY FOUR! Good length ball on off, Burns looks to push off the back foot but it takes the leading edge and goes to the deep point region for a boundary.
|19.2 : S Gabriel to Burns, Good length ball on off, Burns blocks it towards the mid off region.
|19.3 : S Gabriel to Burns, Length ball outside off, Burns leaves the ball alone.
|19.4 : S Gabriel to Burns, NO BALL! Gabriel oversteps! Short ball down the leg side, Burns shoulders arms to this one.
|S Gabriel to Burns, On a length on middle, Burns whips it to the leg side.
|19.5 : S Gabriel to Burns, Good length delivery on off, Burns pushes it to cover.
|19.6 : S Gabriel to Burns, Gabriel bowls this back of a length outside off, Burns sways away from it.
|20.1 : J Holder to Denly, Good length ball on middle and leg, Denly looks to flick but the ball nips in sharply and it goes on to hit the pads. There is a mild appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
|20.2 : J Holder to Denly, Length ball outside off, tailing in, Joe watches the ball carefully and leaves the ball alone.
|20.3 : J Holder to Denly, Fullish delivery outside the off stump line, Denly shoulders arms to it.
|20.4 : J Holder to Denly, Another length ball outside off, Denly lets the ball go to the keeper.
|20.5 : J Holder to Denly, Outside off, Denly makes another leave.
|20.6 : J Holder to Denly, Back of a length delivery on middle, Denly defends it solidly off the back foot.
|21.1 : S Gabriel to Burns, Good length ball on off, Burns goes on his front foot and pushes this to mid off.
|21.2 : S Gabriel to Burns, Good length ball outside off, Burns watches it and then decides to leave it alone.
|21.3 : S Gabriel to Burns, Good length ball on middle, Burns looks to flick but it takes the inside edge and it goes towards the deep square leg region. A couple taken.
|21.4 : S Gabriel to Burns, Length ball on middle, Burns attempts to defend the ball from within the crease but he misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|21.5 : S Gabriel to Burns, Fullish delivery on middle, Burns plays it back to the bowler.
|21.6 : S Gabriel to Burns, Good length ball on middle, Burns looks to defend but gets squared up. The ball takes the outside edge and goes through the cover region for a single.
|The 8-ball gauge is out and there is no issue with the cherry.
|22.1 : J Holder to Burns, Back of a length delivery on middle, Burns defends it off the back foot to the bowler.
|22.2 : J Holder to Burns, Full delivery on off, Burns drives it back to Holder.
|22.3 : J Holder to Burns, Good length ball on off, Burns defends it off the back foot.
|22.4 : J Holder to Burns, Full on off, Rory drives it to mid off from the front foot.
|22.5 : J Holder to Burns, Another length ball on middle, with a little shape on it, Burns flicks it to mid-wicket.
|22.6 : J Holder to Burns, On middle, Burns drives it crisply back towards the bowler but Holder manages to hold onto it.
|23.1 : S Gabriel to Denly, FOUR! Flicked away nicely! Full delivery on middle, Denly flicks it uppishly towards the deep mid-wicket region. Brooks chases after it from mid-wicket but fails to do so as the ball touches the ropes.
|23.2 : Gabriel to Joe Denly, OUT! TIMBER! Perfect delivery from Shannon Gabriel! He was the best bowler for the Windies on Day 1 and has started off in the same manner today as well. Just terrific stuff. Denly, as has been the case throughout his career so far. Gets off to a start and then fails to make it count. Excellent delivery from Gabriel. It is pacy and pitches outside off, this one nips back in sharply. Denly looks to defend but the ball goes right between the gate of bat and pad to distu
|Zak Crawley walks out at number 4.
|23.3 : S Gabriel to Crawley, Good length ball down the leg side, Crawley looks to flick but misses. Dowrich moves to his right and saves it.
|23.4 : S Gabriel to Crawley, Gabriel bowls a bouncer on middle, Crawley lets the ball go to the keeper.
|23.5 : S Gabriel to Crawley, LEG BYE! Good length ball on the pads, Zak looks to flick but it brushes his thigh pad and rolls towards the fine leg region. A leg bye taken.
|23.6 : S Gabriel to R Burns, Length ball on off, Burns looks to push but it takes an outside edge and goes towards the gully fielder. An excellent fielder from Gabriel comes to an end.
|Kemar Roach is back into the attack. 6-4-2-0 are his figures so far.
|24.1 : K Roach to Crawley, Good length ball outside off, Crawley leaves the ball alone.
|24.2 : K Roach to Crawley, Length ball outside off, Zak watches it carefully and shoulders arms to it.
|24.3 : K Roach to Crawley, Full delivery on off, Crawley pushes it to the mid off region.
|Excellent analysis from Mike Atherton on air. Credits Nick Knight for that. Nice guy. Athers observes that if you look at Joe Denly, he shows a perfect picture of a forward defensive shot. But if you zoom in slowly, go step by step, then you see that when the ball is bowled, the cherry is moving but the feet of Denly aren't. He actually makes half a movement across, then plays it from the crease. And then, he completes the shot after the ball has gone past. Which is why, he faces a lot of issues
|24.4 : K Roach to Crawley, On a length on middle, Crawley flicks it to the leg side.
|24.5 : K Roach to Crawley, Outside off, left alone.
|24.6 : K Roach to Crawley, Excellent delivery! Roach bowls this on a length outside off, Crawley looks to flick but misses. He gets wrapped on the pads. An appeal is made but nothing from the umpire.
|25.1 : S Gabriel to Burns, Good length ball outside off, Burns leaves the ball alone.
|25.2 : S Gabriel to Burns, Fullish delivery outside off stump, Burns lets it go to the keeper.
|25.3 : S Gabriel to Burns, Full delivery on off, Burns drives it through mid off and picks up a couple before the fielder can cut it off.
|Review Time! West Indies are confident that they have caught Rory Burns in front of the stumps. Gabriel is confident and so does Holder but the umpire thinks otherwise. The umpire though does not agree with them. Shannon convinces Holder and the West Indies skipper signals the 'T'. Replay rolls in and there is no bat involved. Time for the Ball Tracker and it shows three reds. Excellent use of the review by West Indies and Burns has to walk back.
|25.4 : S Gabriel to Burns, OUT! LBW! Brilliant decision to review from West Indies. Holder was not convinced for the review but Gabriel convinces him and it has worked wonders. Very full delivery on middle, and leg, Burns moves towards the off side to flick but misses. He gets rapped on the pads and there is a huge appeal made for LBW. The umpire shakes his head. Holder goes for the review after Gabriel convinces him to do so and the Ultra Edge shows that there is no bat. The Ball Tracker rolls i
|Time for the captain. Ben Stokes the skipper for this game walks out to bat for the first time as the skipper.
|25.5 : Gabriel to Stokes, Good length ball on middle and leg, Stokes looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal is made for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
|25.6 : S Gabriel to Stokes, WIDE! Outside off, left alone by Stokes. Wide signaled.
|S Gabriel to Stokes, Length ball on off, Ben defends it off the front foot.
|26.1 : K Roach to Crawley, Good length delivery outside off, tempting Crawley to go for the drive but he leaves it alone.
|26.2 : K Roach to Crawley, Another one outside off, Zak once again shoulders arms to it.
|26.3 : K Roach to Crawley, Roach continues bowling the fourth stump line but Crawley is not interested in disturbing it.
|26.4 : K Roach to Crawley, Full and closer to the off pole, Crawley gets behind it and blocks it.
|26.5 : K Roach to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Beautiful shot to get off the mark! Roach is guilty of overpitching it around off, Crawley shows amazing footwork and leans on his drive through covers for a boundary.
|26.6 : K Roach to Crawley, Roach pulls back his length and bowls this on a good length area. It is on off, Crawley defends it towards mid on and gets through the over.
|27.1 : S Gabriel to Stokes, Good length ball around off, Stokes looks to leave but it hits the bottom half of the bat and rolls to the slip cordon.
|27.2 : S Gabriel to Ben Stokes, On a length on middle, Stokes looks to defend but it hits the inside edge onto the pitch. Excellent stuff from Shannon Gabriel.
|27.3 : S Gabriel to Stokes, Full delivery on off, Ben takes a full stride forward and defends it towards the cover region.
|27.4 : S Gabriel to Stokes, Full on off, Stokes pushes it to the cover region.
|27.5 : S Gabriel to Stokes, FOUR! Gets off the mark in style does Stokes! Short ball on middle, Stokes stands tall and then pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|27.6 : S Gabriel to Ben Stokes, Fullish delivery on middle, Stokes pushes it to the mid on region.
|28.1 : K Roach to Crawley, Good length ball on the pads, Crawley flicks it to fine leg for a single.
|28.2 : K Roach to Stokes, Full delivery on middle, Stokes defends it off the front foot back to the bowler.
|28.3 : K Roach to Stokes, An appeal for LBW turned down! Good length ball around off, Stokes looks to defend but gets rapped on the pads. The Windies' players put up an appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire. Good decision not to review as the impact was outside off.
|28.4 : K Roach to Stokes, Outside off, Ben lets the ball go to the keeper.
|28.5 : K Roach to Stokes, Good length ball on middle, Stokes flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|28.6 : K Roach to Crawley, Length ball outside off, Crawley leaves the ball alone.
|Jason Holder, the West Indies skipper, brings himself back on. 6-3-4-0 are his figures so far.
|29.1 : J Holder to Stokes, Length ball outside off, Stokes shoulders arms to it.
|29.2 : J Holder to Stokes, Another length ball outside off, Stokes has no problems in leaving it alone.
|29.3 : J Holder to Stokes, Outside off, left alone.
|29.4 : J Holder to Stokes, Good length ball outside off, Stokes does not bother playing at that one.
|29.5 : J Holder to Stokes, Good length ball on off, Stokes moves to the off side and defends it back to the bowler.
|29.6 : J Holder to Stokes, BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Stokes looks to defend but it whizzes past the bat and Dowrich's gloves.
|DRINKS! Excellent hour of play for the Windies! They were right on the money from the start especially Shannon Gabriel who picked up the wickets of Joe Denly and Rory Burns. England would be disappointed with the 2 wickets as they had gotten starts and needed to continue. They will look to play better and not lose any more wickets in the next hour.
|30.1 : K Roach to Crawley, Roach dishes a full delivery on middle, Zak prods forward and defends it to the off side.
|30.2 : K Roach to Crawley, Fullish on off, Crawley pushes it to cover and takes a quick single.
|30.3 : K Roach to Stokes, Full delivery outside off, Stokes lets the ball through to the keeper.
|30.4 : K Roach to Stokes, On a length on off, Stokes takes a few steps forward and then defends it to mid on.
|30.5 : K Roach to Stokes, Good length ball outside off, Stokes leaves the ball alone.
|30.6 : K Roach to Stokes, Lovely delivery from Roach! Full delivery outside off, Stokes moves a little forward to counter the swing but the ball whizzes past the outside edge, into the keeper's gloves.
|31.1 : J Holder to Crawley, Good length ball on off, Crawley defends it back to the bowler.
|31.2 : J Holder to Crawley, Length delivery outside off, Zak shoulders arms to this one.
|31.3 : J Holder to Crawley, Back of a length delivery on off, Crawley defends it to the slip cordon.
|31.4 : J Holder to Crawley, Full delivery on off, Crawley prods forward and pushes it to point.
|31.5 : J Holder to Zak Crawley, Just short! Good length ball outside off, Zak looks to defend but takes the bottom hand off the bat. It takes the outside edge but luckily for Crawley, it lands short of the second slip fielder.
|31.6 : J Holder to Crawley, EDGY FOUR! Lucky! Full delivery on middle, Crawley looks to flick but it takes the leading edge and goes through the gully region for a boundary.
|32.1 : K Roach to Stokes, Good length ball outside off, Stokes lets the ball go to the keeper.
|32.2 : K Roach to Stokes, BEATEN! Excellent from Roach! Good length delivery outside off, moving away, Stokes looks to defend but misses it altogether.
|32.3 : K Roach to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Lovely, lovely shot from Stokes! Good length delivery around off, Stokes moves towards the off side and then drives it through the mid on region for a boundary.
|32.4 : K Roach to Stokes, On middle, pushed towards mid on.
|32.5 : K Roach to Stokes, Length ball outside off, Ben does bother to play at that one.
|32.6 : K Roach to Stokes, Good length ball outside off, Stokes walks across and then decides to leave it alone.
|Another review taken by West Indies! Zak Crawley is the man in question for LBW! It looks close. Holder is confident. Let's see how it pans out.
|33.1 : J Holder to Crawley, OUT! LBW! Another review which goes in the favour of West Indies. Jason Holder is having a field day with his reviews. Brilliant stuff from the Windies. Zak Crawley does not make use of the opportunity given to him in the absence of Joe Root. Full delivery around off, which swings in sharply. Crawley looks to flick but misses and gets wrapped on the pads. Holder and the rest appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Holder is confident and goes for the review. The Ultra
|0.0 : Ollie Pope is the next batsman in.
|33.2 : J Holder to Pope, Good length ball on off, Pope defends it out.
|33.3 : J Holder to Pope, Length ball on off, Pope pushes it to cover and gets off the mark with a single.
|33.4 : J Holder to Stokes, Outside off, left alone.
|33.5 : J Holder to Stokes, Good length ball outside off, Stokes leaves it alone.
|33.6 : J Holder to Stokes, Length ball on off, Stokes pushes it to gully.
|34.1 : K Roach to O Pope, Full on middle, Pope flicks it wide of mid on where Gabriel dives and makes a good stop. Keeps it to a single.
|34.2 : K Roach to Stokes, On off, defended solidly by Stokes.
|34.3 : K Roach to Stokes, Good length ball outside off, Stokes leaves it alone.
|34.4 : K Roach to Stokes, Back of a length delivery on middle, Stokes defends it out.
|34.5 : K Roach to Stokes, Good length ball on off, Stokes rushes forward and then defends it back to the bowler.
|34.6 : K Roach to Stokes, Very full delivery outside off, tempting Stokes to go after it but Ben leaves it alone.
|35.1 : J Holder to Pope, Holder dishes a length ball outside the off stump line, Pope leaves the ball alone.
|35.2 : J Holder to Pope, Length ball on middle, Pope defends it towards mid on.
|35.3 : J Holder to Pope, On a length on middle, Pope plays it back to the bowler.
|35.4 : J Holder to Pope, Fullish delivery outside the off stump line, Pope lets the ball go to the keeper.
|35.5 : J Holder to Pope, FOUR! Well played from Pope! Nice way to get your first boundary in the innings! Good length ball on middle, Pope flicks it nonchalantly through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|35.6 : J Holder to Pope, FOUR! This is even better! Probably the shot of the day! Another length ball from Holder and bowls it outside off, Pope takes a stride forward and drives it crisply through the cover region for a boundary.
|Alzaari Joseph is back on. 4-2-11-0 are his figures.
|36.1 : A Joseph to Stokes, Joseph starts with a full delivery on off, Stokes drives it to the mid off fielder.
|36.2 : A Joseph to Stokes, Good length ball on middle, Stokes plays it back to the bowler.
|36.3 : A Joseph to Stokes, Fuller on off, Stokes defends it with a dead bat.
|36.4 : A Joseph to Stokes, FOUR! Glorious from the skipper. Not a very bad ball from Joseph it is just class of Ben Stokes. Full on off, Stokes just waits for it and helps it right off the meat through mid off for a boundary.
|36.5 : A Joseph to Stokes, Joseph pulls his length back and bowls it slightly short around off, Stokes looks to pull but it comes off the bottom of his bat and goes towards mid-wicket.
|36.6 : A Joseph to Ben Stokes, On off, Stokes pushes it towards mid off and gets though the over. 4 from it.
|37.1 : J Holder to Pope, Good length ball on middle, Pope looks to flick but gets an inside edge which goes towards deep square leg. A couple taken.
|37.2 : J Holder to Pope, On a length on middle, Pope defends it back to the bowler.
|37.3 : J Holder to Pope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|37.4 : J Holder to Pope, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Aussie fans, Aussie fans, where art thou? Ahhh... they must be booing the English from home. 87 is considered as an unlucky number for Australia but in the recent past, it has been England who have been facing more bad luck at that number in cricket. 5 down and still a quarter of an hour to go to Lunch. England are in tatters here. If Holder was looking rusty on Day 1, he has been the complete opposite bowler today! This bloke was looking so good - Oll
|37.5 : J Holder to Buttler, Length ball outside the off stump line, Buttler shoulders arms to this one.
|Jos Buttler is the new man in.
|37.6 : J Holder to Buttler, Good length ball on middle, Buttler defends it out.
|38.1 : A Joseph to Stokes, God length ball on off, Stokes defends it.
|38.2 : A Joseph to Stokes, Length delivery on middle, Ben defends it to the on side and looks for a run but Buttler is quick to turn it down.
|38.3 : A Joseph to Ben Stokes, On off, Ben pushes it to mid off.
|38.4 : A Joseph to Stokes, Length ball on off, Stokes is calm in his approach and has no problem blocking it.
|38.5 : A Joseph to Stokes, On top of middle, Stokes defends it back to the bowler.
|38.6 : A Joseph to Stokes, Length ball on the fourth stump line, Stokes lets it carry to the keeper. Good over from Joseph, it's a maiden.
|39.1 : J Holder to Buttler, Good length ball outside off, Buttler lets the ball through to the keeper.
|39.2 : J Holder to Buttler, Buttler is off the mark! Good length ball on middle, Jos flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|39.3 : J Holder to Stokes, On a length outside off, Stokes leaves the ball alone.
|39.4 : J Holder to Stokes, Good length ball again from Holder, Stokes blocks it solidly to the off side.
|39.5 : J Holder to Stokes, Back of a length ball on off, Stokes flicks it to deep square leg and takes a single. They think of a second but decide against it.
|39.6 : J Holder to Buttler, Length ball on off, Buttler defends it off the back foot to the point region.
|DID YOU KNOW? This is the 1st instance of England losing their first 5 wickets under 100 in the first innings of a match at home against West Indies since 2000.
|40.1 : A Joseph to Stokes, Good length ball on off, Stokes defends it off the back foot towards mid off.
|40.2 : A Joseph to Stokes, DROPPED! Tough chance! The plan of bowling short to Ben Stokes almost worked! Excellent captaincy from Holder but at this level, this should have been taken. Joseph dishes this short around middle which bounces a little more than expected, Stokes does not hold back and goes for it as he looks to smash it into orbit. He attempts the pull it takes the top edge and goes towards backward square leg. Roach runs in from fine leg and manages to reach it. He dives forward but f
|40.3 : A Joseph to Stokes, LEG BYES! Short ball around the leg stump line, Stokes looks to duck but gets hit on the elbow. The ball rolls to the leg side and the batters take a couple.
|40.4 : A Joseph to Stokes, On a length on middle, Stokes defends it out.
|40.5 : A Joseph to Stokes, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|40.6 : A Joseph to Ben Stokes, FOUR! This time Stokes gets a hold of it well! Short delivery which does not rise high enough! Stokes waits for it and then pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|41.1 : J Holder to Buttler, Ohh! Holder is bowling really well here. Good length delivery on off, it nips back in. Buttler looks to defend but misreads the swing on this one. Luckily for him the ball goes towards backward square leg off the inner half of his bat allowing him to take two as the fielder from fine leg cleans it up.
|41.2 : J Holder to Buttler, On the pads, Buttler turns it towards fine leg and eases to the other end.
|41.3 : J Holder to Stokes, Fuller around off, Stokes defends it from right under his eyes.
|41.4 : J Holder to Stokes, Good length ball outside off, asking Stokes to go for the drive but he shows respect to this delivery and lets it carry to the keeper.
|41.5 : J Holder to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes is aware of his off stump and shoulders arms to it.
|41.6 : J Holder to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes has nothing to do with it.
|42.1 : A Joseph to Buttler, FOUR! Nicely played from Jos Buttler! Shortish in length outside off, Buttler stands tall and just pushes it towards the deep cover region for a boundary. The fielder chases after it from cover but fails to get there in time.
|42.2 : A Joseph to Buttler, An appeal for LBW turned down! Full delivery on middle, Buttler looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but a shake of the head from the umpire. The Ball Tracker rolls in and it shows that it was going to be missing the leg stump.
|42.3 : A Joseph to Buttler, On off, pushed to cover.
|42.4 : A Joseph to Buttler, Good length ball outside off, Buttler leaves the ball alone.
|42.5 : A Joseph to Buttler, On a length on off, Jos looks to defend but it takes the inside edge and goes towards deep square leg. A single taken.
|42.6 : A Joseph to Stokes, Good length ball on middle, Stokes flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. LUNCH ON DAY 2.
|Excellent session for West Indies and without a doubt they will be the happier side. 4 wickets for 71 runs in the session. Gabriel and Holder were the stars of the session. The conditions have been good to bowl in and West Indies have used them to their advantage. Denly once again failed to make his start count and was the first man to head back to the pavilion, Burns too followed his partner. Crawley failed to make his opportunity count and so did Pope. Skipper Stokes and Buttler ensured there
|The pressure and the onus will be on Stokes as many have questioned his decision to bat first in these conditions and the skipper along with Buttler will have to take their side out of this muddle. West Indies will be looking to continue to do what they have done and would like to ensure that Kemar Roach's drop of Ben Stokes does not come back to bite them. An intriguing second session awaits. Can England make a comeback or will West Indies continue to impress? Join us for the second session at
|... Day 2, Session 2 ...
|We have been greeted with some bad news just at the time for resumption for the second session. The main pitch was under covers for a while and we will be having a delayed start. It looks like there was a bit of rain during the Lunch break but the rain has stopped and play will now start at 1355 Local (1255 GMT).
|After a bit of rain delay, we are back for the post-Lunch session of Day 2! The West Indian players make their way out to the middle, followed by the England skipper, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Shannon Gabriel will start the proceedings with the ball. It is still a little gloomy out there but the good news is that we did not have a long delay. Tea will now be taken at 1610 Local (1510 GMT) and play can be extended upto 1914 Local.
|43.1 : S Gabriel to Stokes, Gabriel starts the post-Lunch session with a good length ball outside off, with no swing. Stokes watches the ball carefully and lets the ball go to the keeper.
|43.2 : S Gabriel to Stokes, This time, Gabriel goes full on middle, Stokes pushes this comfortably towards mid on for a dot.
|43.3 : S Gabriel to Stokes, FOUR! Poor bowling from Gabriel and a nice way to start the session from Stokes! Short and wide from Shannon and Stokes is quick to pounce on it as he punches it through the cover region for a boundary.
|43.4 : S Gabriel to Stokes, Good length ball on middle, Stokes flicks it to square leg and gives Jos Buttler the strike.
|43.5 : S Gabriel to Buttler, Good length ball around the off stump line, Buttler looks to push it off the back foot but it takes the inside edge and goes towards mid-wicket.
|43.6 : S Gabriel to Buttler, FOUR! Not a great start to the afternoon session from Gabriel! He was excellent in the morning one but has strayed a bit in this over. Short outside off, Buttler just smashes it through the cover region for a boundary. 9 runs from the first over after Lunch.
|Kemar Roach will bowl from the other end. 12-5-14-0 are his figures so far.
|44.1 : K Roach to Stokes, On a good length on middle, Stokes flicks it to mid-wicket.
|44.2 : K Roach to Stokes, Good length delivery just outside off, Stokes lets it go.
|44.3 : K Roach to Stokes, Full delivery on middle, Stokes takes a few steps forward and flicks it to mid-wicket.
|44.4 : K Roach to Stokes, Good length delivery on off, Stokes blocks it off the front foot.
|44.5 : K Roach to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes shoulders arms to this one.
|44.6 : K Roach to Stokes, Full delivery on middle, Ben flicks it to mid-wicket.
|45.1 : S Gabriel to Buttler, On a good length and outside off, Buttler does not bother to play at that.
|45.2 : S Gabriel to Buttler, FOUR! Effortless from Buttler! Slightly shorter delivery around off, Buttler is quick to transfer the weight to his back foot and punches it through covers with minimum of fuss for a boundary.
|45.3 : S Gabriel to Buttler, Good length delivery on middle, Buttler defends it towards mid-wicket.
|45.4 : S Gabriel to Buttler, Outside off, Buttler shoulders arms to this one.
|45.5 : S Gabriel to Buttler, Full delivery outside off, Buttler lets it go.
|45.6 : S Gabriel to Buttler, On a good length on off, Jos defends it out.
|46.1 : K Roach to Stokes, Full delivery on middle, Stokes drives it towards mid on.
|46.2 : K Roach to Stokes, Length delivery on the pads, Stokes looks to flick but gets it off the thigh pad. It goes towards the keeper where Dowrich collects it safely. There is an appeal for caught behind but nothing from the umpire.
|46.3 : K Roach to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes offers no shot to this one.
|46.4 : K Roach to Stokes, FOUR! Exquisite from the Engalnd skipper! He is looking good out there and that dropped catch before Lunch is starting to haunt West Indies a little bit! Full delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it with ease towards the deep mid-wicket boundary.
|46.5 : K Roach to Stokes, On a length on middle, Stokes flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|46.6 : K Roach to Ben Stokes, DROPPED! Straight in, straight out! Boy, Stokes gets another life. This was a sitter and West Indies are letting themselves down. Full and outside off, right in the slot to drive and the big Ben does. But he cannot keep it down. The ball goes straight but low to Sharmarh Brooks at short extra cover who gets down but spills it! Shake of the head from Holder. You drop someone once, it is a mistake. But you do it again, it is a crime!
|47.1 : S Gabriel to Buttler, Gabriel bowls a bouncer, Buttler ducks under it.
|47.2 : S Gabriel to Buttler, On a good length on off, Buttler keeps it out.
|47.3 : S Gabriel to Buttler, Good length ball on off, Buttler defends it to covers.
|47.4 : S Gabriel to Buttler, Good length delivery on middle, Buttler looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|47.5 : S Gabriel to Buttler, Outside off, Buttler shoulders arms to this one.
|47.6 : S Gabriel to Buttler, On a length on leg, Buttler looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs. The umpire gives it as leg byes.
|48.1 : K Roach to Stokes, Good length delivery outside off, Stokes lets it go.
|48.2 : K Roach to Stokes, On a good length on off, Stokes comes forward and defends it out.
|48.3 : K Roach to Stokes, Full delivery on off, Stokes drives it to point.
|48.4 : K Roach to Stokes, Full again on middle, Ben flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|48.5 : K Roach to Buttler, Full delivery on middle, Buttler flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|48.6 : K Roach to Buttler, On a good length on off, Jos defends it off the front foot.
|49.1 : S Gabriel to Stokes, Short of a length delivery, Stokes pulls it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. The batsmen get three runs.
|49.2 : S Gabriel to Buttler, FOUR! Excellent from Buttler! He is looking in good touch now! Full outside off, Buttler drives and although it is lofted, it goes past the cover and mid off fielder for a boundary. A much-needed 50-run partnership comes up between these two. England were in deep trouble when these two joined hands and they have calmed things down a little.
|49.3 : S Gabriel to Buttler, Full delivery on off, Buttler drives it back towards the bowler.
|49.4 : S Gabriel to Buttler, FOUR! Poor delivery from Gabriel! Full toss on off, Buttler will not miss out on these freebies as he hammers it through the cover region for a boundary.
|49.5 : S Gabriel to Buttler, On a good length on off, Buttler blocks it well. Oh no! The replays show that Gabriel had overstepped but the on-field umpire did not pick it.
|49.6 : S Gabriel to Buttler, Full delivery on off, Jos keeps it out.
|50.1 : K Roach to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes offers no shot to this one.
|50.2 : K Roach to Stokes, Full delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|50.3 : K Roach to Stokes, On a good length on off, Stokes blocks it off the front foot.
|50.4 : K Roach to Stokes, Roach bowls a yorker on off, Stokes does well to dig it out. It just misses the leg stump in the process.
|50.5 : K Roach to Stokes, FOUR! Nicely played! Full delivery on off, Stokes comes forward and drives it through covers for a boundary.
|50.6 : K Roach to Stokes, Outside off, Ben leaves it alone.
|Jason Holder is back into the attack.
|These two have looked good so far and will want to continue the work. Holder has been excellent so far and will look to continue bowling troubling lines and lengths.
|51.1 : J Holder to Buttler, Full delivery on off, Buttler drives it towards mid off.
|51.2 : J Holder to Buttler, On a good length and outside off, Jos offers no shot to this one.
|51.3 : J Holder to Buttler, Good length delivery outside off, Buttler lets it go.
|51.4 : J Holder to Buttler, FOUR! Lucky for Buttler! On a good length on off, Buttler looks to defend but the ball shapes away and he ends up getiing an outside edge which sees the ball go to the third man fence.
|51.5 : J Holder to Buttler, Length delivery on middle, Buttler flicks it to mid-wicket.
|51.6 : J Holder to Buttler, Full delivery on middle, Buttler flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|52.1 : K Roach to Stokes, On a good length and outside off, Stokes shoulders arms to this one.
|52.2 : K Roach to Stokes, BEATEN! Lovely delivery! Good length delivery outside off, Stokes looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|52.3 : K Roach to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes offers no shot to this one.
|52.4 : K Roach to Ben Stokes, Full delivery on middle, Stokes drives it towards mid on.
|52.5 : K Roach to Stokes, Full again on middle, Stokes plays it towards mid on for a single.
|52.6 : K Roach to Buttler, On a good length and outside off, Buttler lets it go.
|53.1 : J Holder to Stokes, On a good length on off, Stokes defends it off the back foot.
|53.2 : J Holder to Stokes, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Stokes looks to defend but misses it.
|53.3 : J Holder to Stokes, OUT! Caught behind! The West Indies skipper gets the better of the English skipper. A good innings from Stokes comes to an end and the budding partnership has been broken. Roach and Brooks will be relieved as their dropped catches has not cost West Indies a lot. Excellent delivery from Holder. He comes around the wicket and bowls it full around off, Stokes looks to defend but the ball comes in and straightens enough to kiss the outside edge and go straight into the mitt
|Dom Bess is the new batsman in.
|53.4 : J Holder to Bess, Good length ball outside off, Bess watches it carefully and leaves it alone.
|53.5 : J Holder to Bess, Length ball on middle, Bess defends it to the leg side.
|53.6 : J Holder to Bess, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|54.1 : K Roach to Buttler, Full delivery on middle, Buttler drives it towards mid on. The fielder fumbles and the batsmen get a couple.
|54.2 : K Roach to Buttler, On a good length and outside off, Buttler shoulders arms to this one.
|54.3 : K Roach to Buttler, Good length delivery on off, Jos defends it off the back foot.
|54.4 : K Roach to Jos Buttler, Full delivery on middle, Buttler drives it towards mid on.
|54.5 : K Roach to Buttler, On a good length on off, Buttler defends it off the back foot.
|54.6 : K Roach to Buttler, Full delivery on middle, Jos flicks it to mid-wicket.
|55.1 : J Holder to Bess, Good length delivery on off, Bess defends it off the back foot.
|55.2 : J Holder to Bess, Full delivery on off, Bess plays it to covers.
|55.3 : J Holder to Bess, On a length on leg, Bess flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|55.4 : J Holder to Buttler, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Buttler now goes! West Indies are all over England or should I say, Holder is all over them? But to be honest, this wicket's credit has to go to Shane Dowrich! Brilliant catch from the keeper! Good length ball outside off, Buttler looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes towards the left of Shane who dives to that side and takes a one-handed catch. 4th Wicket for Holder. Can he take a 5-fer?
|Jofra Archer is the next batsman in.
|55.5 : J Holder to Archer, Short ball outside off, Archer leaves it alone.
|55.6 : J Holder to Archer, Full delivery on middle, Archer flicks it to the leg side.
|56.1 : A Joseph to Bess, On a good length on middle, Bess looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|0.0 : Alzarri Joseph is back on.
|56.2 : A Joseph to Bess, Good length delivery on off, Bess blocks it off the back foot.
|56.3 : A Joseph to Bess, Full delivery outside off, Bess looks to drive but misses it.
|56.4 : A Joseph to Bess, On a good length on middle, Bess looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|56.5 : A Joseph to Bess, Good length delivery on off, Bess defends it out.
|56.6 : A Joseph to Bess, Length delivery on middle, Dom flicks it to mid-wicket.
|57.1 : J Holder to Archer, Holder bowls a bouncer outside off, Archer sways away from it.
|57.2 : J Holder to Archer, On a good length and outside off, Archer lets it go.
|57.3 : J Holder to Archer, Good length delivery on off, Archer blocks it off the back foot.
|Barren period for Buttler! He has not scored a single fifty in the last 11 innings. Also, this is the third occasion of Jason Holder dismissing him in Tests. Can Jason become the first visiting bowler to take a 5-fer in Southampton?
|Review time! The on-field umpire has given Jofra Archer not out! From the naked eye, it looks out. Let's see what the replays show.
|57.4 : J Holder to Archer, OUT! LBW! Another review taken by Holder, another decision has been overturned! Boy, Holder has been terrific today. Everything he has touched has turned to gold be it the ball in hand or his reviews he's been spot on. Slightly fuller ball on off, angling in sharply, Archer looks to flick but gets rapped on the pads. Holder appeals but is turned down. He thinks for a review and after consulting his teammates, Jason opts for the review. The Ultra Edge shows that there is
|Mark Wood is the new batsman in.
|57.5 : J Holder to Wood, Good length ball outside off, Wood leaves it alone.
|57.6 : J Holder to Wood, Length ball on off, Wood defends it to the off side.
|58.1 : A Joseph to Bess, WIDE! Joseph bowls a bouncer, Bess does not play at that. The umpire gives it wide for height.
|A Joseph to Bess, On a good length on off, Bess blocks it well.
|58.2 : A Joseph to Bess, Good length delivery outside off, Bess looks to chase this delivery but misses it.
|58.3 : A Joseph to Bess, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Bess looks to defend but misses it.
|58.4 : A Joseph to Bess, Length delivery on middle, Bess flicks it to mid-wicket.
|58.5 : A Joseph to Bess, On a length on off, Bess punches it through covers. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen get three runs.
|58.6 : A Joseph to Wood, Full delivery on middle, Wood flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|59.1 : J Holder to Bess, On a good length on middle, Bess nudges it to mid-wicket.
|59.2 : J Holder to Bess, Full delivery on off, Bess drives it to covers.
|On the path to glory! This is now the 7th 5-wicket haul in Tests for Jason Holder, all coming as the skipper of West Indies. He has equalled the great Courtney Walsh by achieving this feat.
|59.3 : J Holder to Bess, Full delivery on middle, Bess flicks it through square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|59.4 : J Holder to Bess, Length delivery on middle, Bess flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|59.5 : J Holder to Wood, On a good length on off, Wood defends it off the back foot.
|59.6 : J Holder to Wood, Good length delivery on middle, Wood blocks it well.
|60.1 : A Joseph to Bess, On a length on off, Bess punches it through point. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen get three runs.
|60.2 : A Joseph to Wood, Full delivery on off, Wood drives it through covers. Three taken before the fielder can clean it up.
|60.3 : A Joseph to Bess, On a length on middle, Bess flicks it through square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|60.4 : A Joseph to Bess, Outside off, Bess offers no shot to this one.
|60.5 : A Joseph to Bess, Good length delivery on off, Bess defends it out.
|60.6 : A Joseph to Bess, On a good length on off, Bess offers a solid defense on this one.
|61.1 : J Holder to Wood, OUT! CAUGHT! 6th wicket for Jason Holder! He keeps on taking wickets and England look set to get bowled out before 200. This has been a special performance from Holder. He bowls this on a length outside off, Wood goes for the drive but it takes an outside edge and goes to Shai Hope at Gully. Can England reach 200?
|0.0 : James Anderson is the last man in.
|61.2 : J Holder to Anderson, On a good length on off, Anderson defends it off the back foot.
|61.3 : J Holder to Anderson, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Anderson looks to poke at it but misses it.
|61.4 : J Holder to Anderson, On a good length on off, Anderson defends it out.
|61.5 : J Holder to Anderson, FOUR! Good shot! Length delivery on leg, Anderson flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
|61.6 : J Holder to Anderson, On a good length on off, Anderson defends it off the back foot.
|62.1 : A Joseph to Bess, On a good length on off, Bess blocks it well.
|62.2 : A Joseph to Bess, EDGY FOUR! Full delivery outside off, Bess looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes over third slip towards third man for a boundary.
|62.3 : A Joseph to Bess, FOUR! Full again on off, Bess guides it fine towards third man for a boundary.
|62.4 : A Joseph to Bess, On a length on leg, Bess looks to flick but gets it off the thigh pad. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen take a single. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|62.5 : A Joseph to Anderson, Outside off, Anderson offers no shot to this one.
|62.6 : A Joseph to Anderson, Good length delivery outside off, Anderson looks to defend but misses it.
|63.1 : J Holder to Bess, Length delivery on leg, Bess flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
|63.2 : J Holder to Anderson, Back of a length delivery on off, Anderson keeps it out.
|63.3 : J Holder to Anderson, Outside off, Anderson offers no shot to this one.
|63.4 : J Holder to Anderson, On a good length on off, Anderson defends it off the back foot.
|63.5 : J Holder to Anderson, Outside off, Anderson shoulders arms to this one.
|63.6 : J Holder to Anderson, Full delivery on off, Anderson drives it through mid off. The outfield is a little slow and it will not reach the fence. Three taken.
|64.1 : A Joseph to Anderson, Full delivery outside off, Anderson looks to drive but misses it.
|64.2 : A Joseph to Anderson, Full again on middle, Anderson flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|Surprised by Dom Bess' resistance? Well, you should not be. This bloke is no mug with the bat and has 6 fifties and a century in FC cricket. Can he farm the strike and take England to a respectable total?
|64.3 : A Joseph to Bess, On a length on off, Bess punches it through point for a single.
|64.4 : A Joseph to Anderson, Good length delivery on off, Anderson defends it towards covers and takes a quick single.
|64.5 : A Joseph to Bess, On a length on leg, Bess flicks it through square leg for a run.
|64.6 : A Joseph to Anderson, Good length delivery on off, Anderson keeps it out.
|Shannon Gabriel is back into the attack.
|65.1 : S Gabriel to Bess, Length delivery outside off, Bess punches it towards point.
|65.2 : S Gabriel to Bess, On a good length on off, Bess keeps it out.
|65.3 : S Gabriel to Dom Bess, Short and outside off, Bess cuts it through point but does not take the single.
|65.4 : S Gabriel to Bess, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Bess looks to slash at it but misses it. There was an appeal for caught behind but the umpire is not interested.
|65.5 : S Gabriel to Dom Bess, Short delivery on middle, Bess pulls it to mid-wicket.
|Speaking of James Anderson's record with the bat, he maybe a tail-ender but England have effectively used him as a nightwatchman in the past. Jimmy has now consumed more than 3000 balls in Tests which shows he has some sort of a defense. By the way, his highest Test score is 81. Against whom? Has to be India, they often struggle to dislodge the lesser equipped batsmen.
|65.6 : S Gabriel to Bess, Short delivery outside off, Bess looks to play an upper cut but misses it.
|Kemar Roach is into the attack. His figures read 18-6-32-0.
|66.1 : K Roach to Anderson, On a length on off, Anderson pushes it towards covers for a run.
|66.2 : K Roach to Bess, Good length delivery on off, Bess defends it off the back foot.
|66.3 : K Roach to Bess, On a good length on off, Bess keeps it out.
|66.4 : K Roach to Bess, Length delivery on off, Bess plays it towards point.
|66.5 : K Roach to Bess, FOUR! Nicely played! On a length and outside off, Bess guides it through point for a boundary. Dom is playing a lovely little hand at the moment and has helped his side reach 200. How much can he add more?
|66.6 : K Roach to Bess, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Dom Bess! Short and outside off, Bess cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
|67.1 : S Gabriel to Anderson, Full toss down the leg side, Anderson looks to flick but misses it.
|67.2 : S Gabriel to Anderson, Full again down the leg side, Anderson does not bother to play at that.
|67.3 : Gabriel to J Anderson, OUT! TIMBER! Gabriel gets the last wicket and he ends up with 4. Him and Holder have shared all 10 wickets and it has been an excellent bowling performance from the West Indian bowlers. Along with his skipper, Shannon was the best bowler from the side. He bowls this length ball on off, Anderson misreads it and looks to defend. The ball sneaks past the bat and hits the off stump. But this partnership helped England reach over 200. ENGLAND HAVE BEEN BOWLED OUT FOR 204.
|Once again Jason Holder shows how good a cricketer he is as he leads his side out of the field with the cherry in hand for his amazing bowling display of 6/42, his best bowling figures in Tests. Excellent bowling performance from West Indies and their skipper has once again led from the front. This time with the ball, his movement and pitching with the ball has absolutely rattled the English batsman, Gabriel too was dangerous and the pair have taken all 10 wickets between them. All-in-all a grea
|A sub-par batting display from England. We have seen a few of them over the last couple of years. Stokes' decision to bat first raised eyebrows and after looking at their display it seems to have backfired. A lot of the batsmen got starts but none of them could hang in there and make it count. Skipper, Stokes was the highest scorer but just like his teammates, could not convert it and could not lead from the front. A fight from Dom Bess at the end has given the English score some respectability
|So West Indies' bowlers have done their job, now the onus will be on their batters. England will need to fight back, the conditions are good for bowling and they do have the attack which can trouble the tourists. Can England bowlers bring their side back in the game and help them end the day on a high or will West Indies dominate Day 2? Join us for the final session of Day 2 to find out.