|0.0 : No rain. On that great note let me welcome you all for Match 19 of this World Cup between England and West Indies in Southampton. It's been a week marred by poor weather but thankfully it has cleared up in time as it rained earlier in the morning. The home side takes a step forward in their campaign after a thumping win over Bangladesh whereas the Caribbean boys would like to improve their position in the points table by playing their aggressive brand of cricket. Both teams are known to be fearl
|Pitch report - One of the biggest playing areas in this part of the world. There is a little bit of wind blowing across the stadium. Ian Bishop says that the surface has been under the cover. Adds that it's relatively hard and the grass has been cut. Feels there will be moisture. Mentions that the hardness will work in favour of the pacers, especially the shorter deliveries which will have good bounce and carry. Points out that there are big square boundaries and that will come into play.
|Toss - Up goes the coin, Jason Holder calls it wrongly and ENGLAND WILL BOWL!
|England skipper, Eoin Morgan says that the wicket has been under the cover and there will be moisture and they want to take advantage of that. Adds that it's all about turning up on the day and perform and considers West Indies a tough challenge. Informs that they are going unchanged.
|West Indies skipper, Jason Holder says that he would have liked to bowl first as well on a fresh pitch but reckons that it's an opportunity for his guys to get some runs first. Mentions that they have planned well for this match and are up for it. Considers adapting to different situations will be the key. Informs about the three changes, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell and Shannon Gabriel come in the playing XI.
|England (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(C), Jos Buttler(WK), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis (in for Darren Bravo), Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell (in for Ashley Nurse), Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel (in for Kemar Roach), Oshane Thomas.
|The players from both sides are lining up in the middle to sing their respective national anthems. The conditions are heavily overcast at the moment and we are expecting some rain spells during the course of this match. For the moment, it's good to go.
|Time to get underway. Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis, the power-duo for West Indies, are in the middle to open. Chris Woakes runs in with the first new ball. He has three slips in place. Here we go...
|0.1 : C Woakes to C Gayle, Starts with a good length ball on middle and leg, Gayle plays it down from his pads to mid-wicket.
|0.2 : C Woakes to C Gayle, Skiddy delivery. Woakes lands it on a back of a length around leg and gets it to hurry onto the pads. Gayle fails to put bat on ball this time and it goes off his right thigh to point. Chris stares at the pitching area of that ball.
|0.3 : C Woakes to C Gayle, Beauty to beat the beast! A lovely outswinger by Woakes, he lands it on a length around middle and off, Gayle gets squared up and is beaten.
|0.4 : C Woakes to C Gayle, Pitches it up and on off, Gayle strides forward and pushes it down to mid off.
|0.5 : C Woakes to C Gayle, Terrific delivery again. Great seam position there as it moves away from the batsman. Gayle feels for it and is beaten again.
|0.6 : C Woakes to C Gayle, Slightly short in length and outside off, Gayle covers his stumps and allows it through to the keeper. Tidy first over by Chris, a maiden!
|Jofra Archer to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
|1.1 : J Archer to E Lewis, Wide! Wrong line to begin! Down the leg side, shortish in length, Lewis tries to play at it but misses.
|J Archer to E Lewis, Digs it in short and on off, angling away at 140 kph, Lewis drops his bat and sways away from the line.
|1.2 : J Archer to E Lewis, Lands it on a length and around off, Evin defends it by getting on the front foot.
|1.3 : J Archer to E Lewis, Turns a length delivery in front of square leg and a single is taken. First run from the bat for West Indies.
|1.4 : J Archer to C Gayle, An outswinger to Gayle first up, the line is outside off and it's an easy leave for the big man.
|1.5 : J Archer to C Gayle, Effort delivery by Archer. He cranks up his pace and bangs in a short ball around off at 145 kph, Gayle moves away from the line of fire at the very last moment.
|1.6 : J Archer to C Gayle, A gentle delivery this time, at 139 kph, Archer delivers it on a good length around off and takes it away with the angle, Gayle shoulders. Another quiet over, two runs from it!
|2.1 : C Woakes to E Lewis, A touch short in length and on off, Lewis punches it off his back foot in the gap at extra cover for one.
|2.2 : C Woakes to C Gayle, Quick run taken from Gayle, yes you read that right. He just bunts a full ball down to mid off and scampers across to the other end. The fielder there didn't have the best of throws at the non-striker's end. The giant is off the mark on the 10th ball he faced.
|2.3 : C Woakes to E Lewis, Fractionally short and on off, angling away, Lewis makes a leave.
|2.4 : C Woakes to E Lewis, Almost identical to the last delivery, once again Evin watchfully lets it through to the keeper.
|2.5 : C Woakes to E Lewis, On a length and close to off stump, Lewis punches from the back foot but straight to the cover fielder.
|2.6 : C Woakes to E Lewis, OUT! Timber! A surprise delivery, this. Woakes changes his length to go full and spears it in on middle at 140 kph. Lewis' feet go nowhere as he tries to flick but misses the ball completely. It brushes his pads and goes behind to rattle the stumps. Played all over it, Evin. Terrific start for England.
|Shai Hope comes in at number 3.
|3.1 : J Archer to C Gayle, Good length ball around off, shaping away from the batsman, a watchful Gayle lets it be.
|3.2 : J Archer to C Gayle, Another leave made by Gayle. He is ready to spend some time in the middle.
|3.3 : J Archer to C Gayle, Archer gets closer to the stumps and delivers a full ball on middle. Chris covers the line and blocks it to the off side.
|3.4 : J Archer to C Gayle, Archer goes short. Bowls a bouncer right around Gayle's shoulder. The batsman picks it up and allows it to the keeper.
|3.5 : J Archer to C Gayle, Archer bowls a length delivery outside off at 149 kph, Gayle leaves it alone.
|3.6 : J Archer to C Gayle, EDGY FOUR! Unlucky for the bowler, spoils a good over. A touch short and on middle and off, at 142 kph, Gayle stays back to power it across the line but it takes the inside edge, misses the stumps and goes behind to fine leg for a boundary, first of this match.
|4.1 : C Woakes to S Hope, Woakes serves an outswinger but the line is quite wide outside off, Hope shoulders arms.
|4.2 : C Woakes to S Hope, Better line from Woakes this time. He delivers it on middle and Hope defends close to his pads.
|4.3 : C Woakes to S Hope, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|4.4 : C Woakes to S Hope, Lands it on a full length outside off, Hope reaches out for it for a drive through the line but it takes the inner half of his bat and rolls back to the bowler.
|4.5 : C Woakes to S Hope, On a good length and outside off, Hope presses forward to cover the line and then makes a leave.
|4.6 : C Woakes to S Hope, Woakes goes wide of the crease this time and delivers a good length ball just outside off. Shai lifts his bat up and allows it through. Second maiden from Woakes!
|5.1 : J Archer to C Gayle, FOUR! Cracked down the ground! Archer overpitches and delivers it outside off, Gayle stays back inside the crease and bludgeons it down the ground for a boundary. Nearly took Jofra's ankle with that brute of a shot.
|5.2 : J Archer to C Gayle, FOUR! Gayle has decided to cut loose. Enough of blocking. The big man rocks on the back foot to a short delivery on middle and pulls it powerfully to the mid-wicket fence.
|5.3 : J Archer to C Gayle, A rising delivery on middle, Gayle stands tall and drops it down with soft hands on the leg side for a quick run.
|5.4 : J Archer to S Hope, Lovely delivery. Top class. Archer angles in a good length ball around off, Hope tries to play the line but it nips away at the last moment to beat the outside edge. Nothing much you can do as a batsman.
|5.5 : J Archer to S Hope, A length delivery outside off, Hope pokes inside the line and edges it past the second slip fielder to third man. A single is taken.
|5.6 : J Archer to C Gayle, Snorter by Archer! A perfectly served bouncer around middle, at 143 kph, Gayle fends it off awkwardly on the leg side and takes a run. Fine last delivery but an expensive over, 11 from it.
|6.1 : C Woakes to C Gayle, DROPPED! Gayle is dropped! Massive moment. You don't drop the beast. Gayle winds up for a big heave across the line to a length delivery but gets a big top edge. Wood rushes forward from third man, doesn't judge it well, goes down low to catch the ball but it spills out. The batsmen cross for a run.
|6.2 : C Woakes to S Hope, Gets on the front foot and drives it to covers. Dot ball.
|6.3 : C Woakes to S Hope, On a length and outside off, straightening a bit, Hope pushes inside the line with gentle hands and gets an outside edge. It doesn't carry to the slip cordon.
|6.4 : C Woakes to S Hope, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|6.5 : C Woakes to S Hope, Good length and outside off, left alone by Hope.
|6.6 : C Woakes to S Hope, Wide! Tries the outswinger but the line is down the leg side. Hope tries to flick but misses.
|C Woakes to S Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. End of a fine over by Woakes, should have got Gayle in it.
|7.1 : J Archer to C Gayle, FOUR! Archer bowls one short and Gayle punishes it by rocking on the back foot for a boundary. Gayle is in attacking mode.
|7.2 : J Archer to C Gayle, Gayle chases one outside off, but can only toe end it high and over the cover-point region. Jason Roy gives the chase and stops the ball in the deep. Only one taken, surprisingly.
|Jason Roy is looking in some discomfort. He seems to have pulled up his hamstring and is leaving the field. James Vince is the substitute in his place.
|7.3 : J Archer to S Hope, Length delivery on the off stump defended off the back foot.
|7.4 : J Archer to S Hope, Full and on middle, angling in, Hope brings his bat close to the front pad, tries to flick but fails to control his shot. It goes aerially but safely to mid on.
|7.5 : J Archer to S Hope, Shortish ball on off, jumping onto the batsman, Hope goes on his toes to defend it on the off side.
|7.6 : J Archer to S Hope, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run to end the over.
|8.1 : C Woakes to C Gayle, Length delivery outside off, Gayle taps it towards mid off and looks for a single but is sent back by his partner.
|8.2 : C Woakes to C Gayle, FOUR! Woakes dishes out a short delivery around middle, Gayle remains back and powers it over mid on for a boundary.
|8.3 : C Woakes to C Gayle, SIX! Gayle gives the charge this time. He motors down the track to a length ball and muscles it over the bowler's head. Chris is unleashing on his namesake.
|8.4 : C Woakes to C Gayle, On middle and leg, it's worked behind square leg for one.
|8.5 : C Woakes to S Hope, Leading edge! Woakes darts in a good length ball on off and gets it to straighten from there. Hope attempts to play it on the leg side but closes the face of his bat early. It flies off the leading edge, wide of the point fielder and the batsmen cross.
|8.6 : C Woakes to C Gayle, Fullish and in the the line of the stumps, Gayle defends it off the inner half of his bat. 12 from the over!
|9.1 : J Archer to S Hope, Length ball around off, defended off the back foot to mid on.
|9.2 : J Archer to S Hope, Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it out in the direction of mid on.
|9.3 : J Archer to S Hope, Shai plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total.
|Fine leg comes up. Square leg drops back. There is one less slip now.
|9.4 : J Archer to C Gayle, Straighter in line and Gayle helps it towards mid-wicket for a quick run. Archer ain't happy with the fielder there.
|9.5 : J Archer to S Hope, Sharp delivery, on middle and angling down the leg side at 147 kph. Hope is beaten in pace as he tries to flick and it goes of his pads to mid-wicket.
|9.6 : J Archer to S Hope, Archer is bowling here with a lot of fire. Digs in a well-directed short ball, Hope takes his eyes off it as he tries to somehow fend it off. It takes his gloves and rolls wide of the slip cordon for one. End of Powerplay 1, a decent start from West Indies.
|Powerplay 2 begins. Liam Plunkett comes in as the first change.
|10.1 : L Plunkett to S Hope, Shortish and on off, Hope mistimes his pull shot down to mid on.
|10.2 : L Plunkett to S Hope, Fuller in length outside off, Shai opens the face of his bat and runs it down to third man for a run.
|10.3 : L Plunkett to C Gayle, Wide! Plunkett attempts a slower one but fails to control his line. Slips a length ball down the leg side and it's wided by the umpire.
|L Plunkett to C Gayle, Good length ball on middle, Gayle blocks it solidly on the leg side. It goes in the gap at mid-wicket and they cross for a run.
|10.4 : L Plunkett to S Hope, Outstanding stop by Morgan! Shai Hope plays a crunching cover drive but fails to beat the English skipper at extra cover. Eoin dives full length to his left to stop the racing ball.
|10.5 : L Plunkett to S Hope, The length is short and the line is wide, Shai is on his back foot as he eases it down to third man for one.
|10.6 : L Plunkett to C Gayle, Stays on the back foot to a short ball and pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|Mark Wood to bowl now.
|11.1 : M Wood to C Gayle, Starts his spell with a full length ball outside off, angling away, Gayle shoulders arms.
|11.2 : M Wood to C Gayle, Once again a delivery in the channel outside off, good pace from Wood, as expected. Gayle watches it closely before making a leave.
|11.3 : M Wood to C Gayle, Make it three leaves in a row. Wood playing on the patience of Gayle here.
|11.4 : M Wood to C Gayle, Bowls one in the line of the stumps this time. Gayle gets behind it properly and keeps it out safely on the off side.
|11.5 : M Wood to C Gayle, Full in length on middle, Gayle sticks on the back foot and pushes it out with an angled bat to covers.
|11.6 : M Wood to C Gayle, Width on offer outside off, Gayle plays late at it and runs it down past the diving backward point fielder for a single at third man. Good start for Wood!
|12.1 : L Plunkett to C Gayle, Back of a length ball around leg, Gayle goes deep inside the crease to pull but it hurries in and beats his bat. It hits his thigh pads and speeds down towards third man for a leg bye.
|12.2 : L Plunkett to S Hope, FOUR! Not sure he intended to play it that close to Buttler. Good length delivery outside off, holding its line, Hope opens the face of his bat to run it down but it takes the outside half of his blade and screams past the diving keeper for a boundary at third man.
|12.3 : L Plunkett to S Hope, Wide! This one is very wide outside off. An easy leave for Hope.
|L Plunkett to S Hope, A mistimed shot to a length ball and it goes slowly towards mid on. The batsmen cross. 50-run stand comes up now!
|12.4 : L Plunkett to C Gayle, Bouncer! A slower one. The batsman does well to evade it.
|12.5 : L Plunkett to C Gayle, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|12.6 : L Plunkett to C Gayle, OUT! Plunkett has hunted down the Jamaican giant! He goes short and challenges the batsman to have a go at it. Gayle accepts the proposal and attempts to pull it across the line. But the ball arrives a bit late to take the top edge. It balloons in the air and Bairstow takes a fine catch running to his left from deep mid-wicket. That's a huge wicket for England. Gayle was batting sensibly not at his belligerent best, maybe his plan was to take it deep and then launch
|Nicholas Pooran comes in at number 4.
|13.1 : M Wood to N Pooran, Length ball outside off, driven through covers for a single.
|0.0 : Appeal for an lbw! That looks close. But the umpire has turned it down. England take the referral. Is there some inside edge? If not, believe me, Shai Hope is in trouble.
|13.2 : M Wood to S Hope, OUT! No inside edge and it's hitting leg. The umpire will have to change his decision. Second wicket for England in quick succession and they have now dismissed the batsman in form for West Indies. Wood cranks up his pace this time. He spears in a length ball on middle at 149 kph and it skids into the batsman. Hope tries his best to flick but is beaten for pace. The ball raps him on the pads they appeal but umpire Dharmasena turns it down. England take the referral and th
|Shimron Hetmyer is the next man in.
|13.3 : M Wood to S Hetmyer, Good length delivery outside off, played towards point.
|13.4 : M Wood to S Hetmyer, Shortish and on off, rising onto the batsman, Hetmyer tries running it down but fails to middle his shot.
|13.5 : M Wood to S Hetmyer, This time Shimron gets bat on ball and he guides a short ball down to third man for a run.
|13.6 : M Wood to N Pooran, Bouncer at 140 kph, Pooran ducks underneath it.
|14.1 : L Plunkett to S Hetmyer, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|14.2 : L Plunkett to N Pooran, Length ball outside off, Pooran drives it beautifully through covers but can only get a single.
|14.3 : L Plunkett to S Hetmyer,Short ball outside off, good leave by the batsman.
|14.4 : L Plunkett to S Hetmyer, Length delivery on the pads, Hetmyer flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|14.5 : L Plunkett to N Pooran, Pooran this time flicks this length ball off his pads for a run.
|14.6 : L Plunkett to S Hetmyer, Plunkett bowls a good bouncer. Shimron can only duck it and sway away from the line of the delivery for the keeper to do the rest.
|Drinks break. England in a strong position after removing the top three West Indian batsmen. Chris Gayle showed a bit of aggressive intent but nothing much from the other batsmen so far. The English bowlers have bowled with a lot of fire and venom and apart from one dropped catch, they have been tidy in the field also. Currently they hold the upper hand but things can quickly change if the young guns, Hetmyer and Pooran, spend some time in the middle. Exciting phase coming up.
|15.1 : M Wood to N Pooran, Length ball outside off, Wood is getting some swing at this pace. Pooran feels for the delivery and the ball misses the outside edge.
|15.2 : M Wood to N Pooran, Again a play and a miss. Pooran again goes fishing outside off and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|15.3 : M Wood to N Pooran, Pooran drives this length delivery towards mid on.
|15.4 : M Wood to N Pooran, Pooran looks to play one through the off side but the ball takes the outside edge and runs down towards third man. A single is taken.
|15.5 : M Wood to S Hetmyer, This time Hetmyer leaves this length ball outside off, for the keeper to gobble it up.
|15.6 : M Wood to S Hetmyer, Short delivery, hurrying onto the batsman, Shimron mistimes his pull shot to mid on.
|16.1 : L Plunkett to N Pooran, Wide! A wayward short delivery down the leg side, Nicholas swivels on the back foot and then leaves it.
|L Plunkett to N Pooran, FOUR! That's a lovely shot! Plunkett delivers it a little short and outside off, Pooran latches onto it and spanks it through point for a boundary.
|16.2 : L Plunkett to N Pooran, Pitches it up and outside off, Nicholas drives square of the wicket on the off side. The third man fielder cuts it off to his left and they take a couple of runs.
|16.3 : L Plunkett to N Pooran, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|16.4 : L Plunkett to N Pooran, Plays a length ball down towards covers with soft hands and pinches a run.
|16.5 : L Plunkett to S Hetmyer, Full and angling into the batsman on off, Hetmyer closes the face of his bat a bit and pushes it to mid on.
|16.6 : L Plunkett to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Bang! Plunkett digs in a short ball on middle, Hetmyer generates a lot of power behind his pull shot and dismisses it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 12 from the over!
|17.1 : M Wood to N Pooran, Full in length outside off, driven square of the wicket but straight to point.
|17.2 : M Wood to N Pooran, Bumper around leg, Pooran sits down underneath it.
|17.3 : M Wood to N Pooran, Length ball wide outside off, Pooran reaches out for it and strokes it to sweeper cover for a run.
|17.4 : M Wood to S Hetmyer, Too full in length on off, Hetmyer targets the boundary down the ground but fails to get it away from the middle of his bat. It goes off the toe end to mid on and he has broken his bat.
|Shimron Hetmyer replaces his damaged willow.
|17.5 : M Wood to S Hetmyer, Wide called for height! Wood bangs in a short ball on middle and it just shoots off the surface. Shimron ducks and Buttler does well to collect the ball with a jump.
|M Wood to S Hetmyer, Slower one, full in length outside off, Hetmyer drives it but fails to beat point.
|17.6 : M Wood to S Hetmyer, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. No run to end the over, a quiet one after the 12-run last over.
|18.1 : L Plunkett to N Pooran, Pooran dances down the track but Plunkett bowls it shorter and slower. Pooran defends it. Intent shown by both the batsmen in the last two overs or so.
|18.3 : L Plunkett to S Hetmyer, Shortish and down the leg, Hetmyer pulls it but towards fine leg for one.
|18.4 : L Plunkett to N Pooran, Short and on off! Pooran looks to drag the pull but misses.
|18.5 : L Plunkett to N Pooran, On off, NP guides it down to third man for one.
|18.6 : L Plunkett to S Hetmyer, A single to end the over! Short and on middle, Hetmyer pulls it through square leg for one.
|Ben Stokes is on now!
|19.1 : Ben Stokes to S Hetmyer, Poor shot! It is short and way too wide. Hetmyer looks to pull instead of cut. He gets a bottom edge which goes on the bounce to the keeper.
|19.2 : Ben Stokes to S Hetmyer, This time he pulls it hard but too close to the fielder at deep square leg. Only a run.
|19.3 : Ben Stokes to N Pooran, Outside off, this is guided through point for one.
|19.4 : Ben Stokes to S Hetmyer, Stokes continues bowling it outside off, Hetmyer guides it to point.
|19.5 : Ben Stokes to S Hetmyer, A little too straight this time, Hetmyer works it through square leg and takes one.
|19.6 : Ben Stokes to N Pooran, Once again Pooran fails to time it. Guilty of going too hard at the ball here. Short and on off, he looks to slap it straight down the ground but mistimes it to mid off.
|Adil Rashid is on! Changes from both ends by England.
|20.1 : A Rashid to S Hetmyer, The googly to begin but it is shorter and on off, Hetmyer slaps it past point for one.
|20.2 : A Rashid to N Pooran, Another googly on middle, Pooran looks to defend but it goes off the outer half towards cover for one.
|20.3 : A Rashid to S Hetmyer, Tempts the batsman by flighting the ball and landing it around leg. Hetmyer resists and works it through square leg for one.
|20.4 : A Rashid to N Pooran, Beauty! Gives it a lot of air once again and lands it around off, it turns away. Pooran lunges and tries to defend but is beaten by the away turn. Good signs for Rashid. He is getting some purchase here.
|20.5 : A Rashid to N Pooran, Well bowled again! Now the leg spinner, lands it perfectly outside off. Pooran though lunges and plays it back to the bowler well.
|20.6 : A Rashid to N Pooran, A single to end a good first over by Rashid. Pooran puts in a good stride forward and then eases it down to long on for one.
|Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran are the gen next players for West Indies. Both are known for their big shots but have sensibly batted so far. It's all about changing your game as per the situations. Anyway, West Indies at the moment need a partnership. Big hitting can be left for the likes of Dre Russ and Remember the Name. Plenty of time left, still.
|21.1 : Ben Stokes to N Pooran, On the body, Pooran pulls it down towards fine leg for one.
|21.2 : Ben Stokes to S Hetmyer, Once again the slowness off the wicket is visible here! Stokes bangs it halfway down the wicket and it is the slower one. Hetmyer waits and then pulls but is still early in the shot. It goes off the toe-end towards cover.
|21.3 : Ben Stokes to S Hetmyer, Goes fuller and on middle, Hetmyer strokes it to mid on.
|21.4 : Ben Stokes to S Hetmyer, In the air... just over! Stokes bowls another bumper, this time it is a pacey one. Hetmyer is late into the pull shot, he still clears mid-wicket who runs back and keeps it down to two.
|21.5 : Ben Stokes to S Hetmyer, Slower shorter one, Hetmyer waits for it and then pulls it squarer on the leg side for one.
|21.6 : Ben Stokes to N Pooran, Top edge and FOUR! On the body and it is a seam-up ball. Pooran looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes fine down the leg side for a welcome boundary. The last ball somewhat spoils the over for Stokes.
|22.1 : A Rashid to S Hetmyer, On middle, Hetmyer works it with the turn towards backward square leg. They go for a run, the batsmen alomst collide but then evade each other and complete the run.
|22.2 : A Rashid to N Pooran, WIDE! Well kept though. It is down the leg side, Pooran looks to paddle but misses. Buttler moves to his right and takes it.
|A Rashid to N Pooran, Shorter and outside off, Pooran hits it through covers for one.
|22.3 : A Rashid to S Hetmyer, Shortish again, Hetmyer mistimes it down to long on for one.
|22.4 : A Rashid to N Pooran, The googly on off, this one stays low. Pooran looks to punch but it goes off the bottom to cover.
|22.5 : A Rashid to N Pooran, Flicks this one through mid-wicket and takes the score to one short of a ton.
|22.6 : A Rashid to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Once again the last ball spoils the over. 100 up for the Windies. Hetmyer uses his feet, does not exactly get to the pitch of it but still lofts it over the bowler's head. No fielder there so a boundary. 17 from the last two overs.
|23.1 : Ben Stokes to N Pooran, 18 from the last 13 balls now. On the pads, Pooran looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pad and rolls towards fine leg. A leg bye.
|23.2 : Ben Stokes to S Hetmyer, A single to bring up the 50-run stand. Vital one as West Indies were in trouble when the two joined association. They need to continue though. Short and outside off, SH guides it through point for one.
|23.3 : Ben Stokes to N Pooran, Good running! Length and on off, Pooran plays outside the line, the ball goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket for one.
|23.4 : Ben Stokes to S Hetmyer, Back of a length on off, Hetmyer pushes it to covers.
|23.5 : Ben Stokes to S Hetmyer, Cramps the batsman for room by bowling it on the body. Hetmyer somehow hits it towards mid off. He thinks of a run but then bails out.
|23.6 : Ben Stokes to S Hetmyer, Well fielded! Shorter and on middle, Hetmyer pulls it nicely but Root at mid-wicket, dives to his right and saves a boundary. A quiet over by Stokes.
|24.1 : A Rashid to N Pooran, SIX! All the way! Slightly short and Pooran pounces on it. He rocks back and hammers it over the mid-wicket stand. Ideal start to this over after a quiet last.
|24.2 : A Rashid to N Pooran, Now a couple! Good batting! Reaches out for it and strokes it past the diving cover fielder for two.
|24.3 : A Rashid to N Pooran, 10 from the first three balls! Pooran picks the length early and pulls it hard towards Stokes who fails to stop it cleanly. It rolls towards deep mid-wicket where the batters take two.
|24.4 : A Rashid to N Pooran, Another two! Pooran lofts this over the bowler's head. Does not time it that well but good enough to collect a brace.
|24.5 : A Rashid to N Pooran, Well bowled! Tosses it up and bowls it just behind a driving length. Pooran goes for a cover drive but is beaten by the turn away.
|24.6 : A Rashid to N Pooran, Two dots to end but a good over for West Indies. Flatter and on middle, Pooran pushes it back to the bowler.
|25.1 : Ben Stokes to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Good start to the over once again for the Windies. Clears his front leg, Stokes bowls it slightly short and Hetmyer manages to pull it in the gap through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. Runs coming thick and fast now.
|25.2 : Ben Stokes to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Through long on this time! Consecutive boundaries! 20 from the last 8 balls. Hetmyer once again clears his front leg, Stokes tries to cramp him for room by bowling it closer to the body. Hetmyer adjusts and smashes it through mid on.
|25.3 : Ben Stokes to S Hetmyer, Sensible batting! Jams this very full ball out through square leg for one.
|25.4 : Ben Stokes to N Pooran, Yorker on off, Pooran jams it out to point.
|25.5 : Ben Stokes to N Pooran, Down the leg side, Pooran works it to fine leg and takes one. This is good batting by West Indies. One of the batters is taking a risk and the other is happy to nudge around and take the singles.
|25.6 : Ben Stokes to S Hetmyer, Good running! A couple to end another good over for the visitors. Short and it is the slower one. Hetmyer pulls it gently towards backward square leg. Calls for two immediately and takes it.
|26.1 : A Rashid to N Pooran, Good fielding! Rashid bowls it a little too full outside off, Pooran lofts it over cover. Woakes in the deep runs to his left, dives and keeps it down to two.
|26.2 : A Rashid to N Pooran, A lot of couples at the moment! Shorter and outside off, Pooran looks to cut but gets an outside edge towards third man for two.
|26.3 : A Rashid to N Pooran, This is on middle, Pooran eases it down to long on for one.
|26.4 : A Rashid to S Hetmyer, Third brace in the over! This is down the leg side, Hetmyer works it fine on the leg side and takes two.
|26.5 : A Rashid to S Hetmyer, And now a dot as Hetmyer finds mid-wicket with the flick.
|26.6 : A Rashid to S Hetmyer, Another dot as Hetmyer blocks the last ball.
|Joe Root is into the attack now. He replaces Stokes. The two dashing West Indian southpaw have steadied the ship nicely here. Can Root break the partnership here? He has a knack of doing that.
|Buttler has taken the bails off. Without the ball though. Hetmyer was into his cut and at the very moment, Buttler by mistake disturbs the stumps with his glove. The umpires have a look as to when Buttler did that as if he has done it before the shot is played then the ball won't be counted.
|27.1 : Joe Root to N Pooran, The bails are off! England start celebrating but wait, it is cut short as it is Buttler's glove that takes it off. Shorter and outside off, Pooran cuts it towards the point. The LED bails light as he connects with the ball. Wood collects it and starts celebrating but then Buttler indicates it is his glove.
|27.2 : Joe Root to N Pooran, Fires it on the pads, Pooran looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the glove.
|27.3 : Joe Root to N Pooran, Full and outside off, Pooran strokes it through cover for one.
|27.4 : Joe Root to S Hetmyer, This is on the pads, Hetmyer works it to square leg.
|27.5 : Joe Root to S Hetmyer, Shortish and outside off, Hetmyer slaps it through cover for one.
|27.6 : Joe Root to N Pooran, Good delivery! This is flatter and it drifts back in. Pooran pushes it to cover. An action-packed first by Root comes to an end.
|28.1 : A Rashid to S Hetmyer, On the pads, Hetmyer works it towards fine leg. He calls for two but has to settle for one.
|28.2 : A Rashid to N Pooran, The googly but the length is shorter, Pooran goes back and slaps it to mid off.
|28.3 : A Rashid to N Pooran, Flighted ball on middle, it is the googly. Pooran looks to go inside out over covers but the ball turns away. Goes off the outer half through covers for one. The batter was lucky there as it could have gone straight to a fielder as well.
|28.4 : A Rashid to S Hetmyer, Another googly outside leg. Hetmyer looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads.
|28.5 : A Rashid to S Hetmyer, Flatter and on off, SH punches it to covers.
|28.6 : A Rashid to S Hetmyer, Three dots in a row to end! Hetmyer once again goes for the big sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. A better over from Rashid.
|29.1 : Joe Root to N Pooran, Tossed up on off, Pooran taps it towards backward point and takes a single.
|29.2 : Joe Root to S Hetmyer, Root escapes with one there. Bowls a low full toss outside off, Hetmyer cannot get under it and hits it to long on for one.
|29.3 : Joe Root to N Pooran, Flighted around off, Pooran cuts it to backward point.
|29.4 : Joe Root to N Pooran, Shorter on off, Pooran milks it to long on and gets to the other end.
|29.5 : Joe Root to S Hetmyer, OUT! Root has done the trick here. Joe has broken this budding partnership. It is a very soft dismissal for Hetmyer. Root bowls an off spinner around off, Hetmyer looks to drive it towards long on. Shimron hits it uppishly to the left of Root. He moves there and takes a simple caught and bowled. He has the knack of breaking partnership and he has done that here as well. Hetmyer won't be happy looking back at that, he was batting very sensibly here but the three dots
|Jason Holder is the new batsman.
|Jason Holder is the new man in. The skipper walks out at a crucial time. West Indies have managed to get themselves back in the game and another partnership here could probably take them to a strong position.
|29.6 : Joe Root to J Holder, Holder is off the mark straightaway. He gets an easy-peasy full toss on middle and leg, which Jason nudges it to long on for a single.
|30.1 : A Rashid to J Holder, On the shorter side and outside off, Holder slaps it towards cover where the fielder dives and saves a run.
|30.2 : A Rashid to J Holder, On the stumps, it is blocked.
|30.3 : A Rashid to J Holder, A little too full and JH strokes it down to long off and takes one.
|30.4 : A Rashid to N Pooran, Down the leg side, Pooran sweeps it nicely through fine leg for one.
|30.5 : A Rashid to J Holder, The flipper on off, JH pushes it to covers.
|30.6 : A Rashid to J Holder, Slower through the air on middle, Holder defends it nicely. Another good over comes to an end.
|31.1 : Joe Root to N Pooran, Quicker and on off, Pooran hits it towards cover for a quick run. Moves onto 48.
|31.2 : Joe Root to J Holder, On the stumps, it is worked to mid-wicket.
|31.3 : Joe Root to J Holder, Works it with the turn through square leg for one.
|31.4 : Joe Root to N Pooran, Way too wide outside off, Pooran hits it through covers for one. 150 up for West Indies.
|31.5 : Joe Root to J Holder, SIX! Lovely shot! Holder hit that so easily. Beautiful to watch when he plays such strokes. Root floats it up on off, Holder leans into it and lofts it over mid off and it goes all the way.
|31.6 : Joe Root to J Holder, OUT! Caught and bowled again! Root gets his second. He is over the moon at the moment. Jason Holder on the other hand, will be kicking himself at the moment. That is probably the softest dismissal you will see. It is a completely harmless delivery, it is bowled down the leg side. Had Holder left it, it would have been called a wide, had he gone hard after it, he could have got a boundary. He does neither of the two but instead looks to work it on the leg side with sof
|Andre Russell walks out to bat next. He has a lot of time to settle in and then unleash the Russell-mania. It will be interesting to see what will be his approach though. No doubt he has the ability to tonk it from ball one.
|32.1 : A Rashid to N Pooran, Fifty for Pooran! His maiden ODI half ton and it could not have come at a crucial time. He needs to go on now as he is well set has probably gotten use to the pace of the wicket. He gets there by easing it down to long on and getting to the other end.
|32.2 : A Rashid to A Russell, Inside edge! Russell straightaway goes after the bowler. Rashid cleverly tosses it up and wide outside off. AR throws his bat at it but gets an inside edge which goes on the bounce to the keeper.
|32.3 : A Rashid to A Russell, Drives it nicely this time but finds cover.
|32.4 : A Rashid to A Russell, Flatter and on middle, Russell blocks it out.
|32.5 : A Rashid to A Russell, Gives it air once again, Russell leans into it and strokes it down to long off to get off the mark.
|32.6 : A Rashid to N Pooran, A dot to end! Just two from the over. Pooran works the last ball towards mid-wicket.
|33.1 : Joe Root to A Russell, Flatter and on off, Russell pushes it back to the bowler.
|33.2 : Joe Root to A Russell, Full and on off, Russell strokes it down to long off for one.
|33.3 : Joe Root to N Pooran, Shortish and outside off, Pooran slaps it through covers for one.
|33.4 : Joe Root to A Russell, On the pads, this is worked towards short fine leg for one.
|33.5 : Joe Root to N Pooran, On the stumps, defended.
|33.6 : Joe Root to N Pooran, On the stumps once again. Pooran pushes it to covers. Another good over by Root. The spinners are not only bowling their overs quickly but also choking the runs.
|34.1 : A Rashid to A Russell, DROPPED! Woakes drops a skier! He had one dropped off his bowling and he spills one now. Russell gets a life, this could prove very, very costly. However, what was Russell doing there? A needless shot by him. He looks for the slog sweep against the turn but only manages a top edge. It goes high up in the air towards deep mid-wicket. Woakes runs to his left and tries to catch it but spills it. The batsmen take one.
|34.2 : A Rashid to N Pooran, Pooran works it through square leg for one.
|34.3 : A Rashid to A Russell, BEATEN! Flatter and on off, Russell looks to play inside the line but is beaten by the away turn.
|34.4 : A Rashid to A Russell, SIX! Rubbing salt on the wound is Russell here! This time he does the right thing. Looks to go straight. Connects well and it clears the long on fence with ease.
|34.5 : A Rashid to A Russell, This one is not in his arc so he goes back and blocks it.
|34.6 : A Rashid to A Russell, SIX! BOOM BOOM GOES RUSSELL AGAIN! Woakes will be hurting the most at the moment. Second biggie in the over. Goes with the turn this time so the risk on the shot is very less. Hits it over the bowler and it clears the long off fence with utmost ease. 14 from the over. Could have easily been a successful over for the English but ends up begin a good one for the visitors.
|Russell is down on the floor getting some attention from the physio. It is his wrist which is causing the problem. He has had this issue for sometime now. Looks fine to continue his innings though.
|35.1 : Joe Root to N Pooran, Looks to sweep it from outside off but it goes off the inner half towards short fine leg.
|35.2 : Joe Root to N Pooran, Nicely played! Very full outside off, Pooran manages to squeeze it through point. Seemed a certain boundary but Jonny in the deep runs to his right, dives and saves two for his side.
|35.3 : Joe Root to N Pooran, Flatter and on off, Pooran pushes it through covers for one.
|35.4 : Joe Root to A Russell, FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs! Root may have felt that Russell is going to charge at him so he fires it down the leg side. AR does not do so, he lets this one go. Buttler fails to collect it and it races to the fine leg fence.
|Joe Root to A Russell, On the stumps, it is kept out.
|35.5 : Joe Root to A Russell, Works it with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
|35.6 : Joe Root to N Pooran, A little too full outside off, Pooran looks to cut but the length is not right for that shot. He misses. So despite that five wides, it is a good over by Root.
|Mark Wood is back on! He was brilliant in his first spell. Can he do the same again?
|36.1 : M Wood to A Russell, FOUR! Has not started this one well! Russell welcomes Wood back into the attack with a boundary. He makes room and Wood follows him. AR whips it through mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
|36.2 : M Wood to A Russell, OUT! Woakes takes it this time! Wood has the last laugh! Russell once again throws it away. He was just going after everything here and perishes in the attempt to clear the boundary again. Wood bangs it short and cramps the batsman for room by bowling it closer to the body. Russell is in no position to pull it but still goes for the shot. He gets a top edge and it goes towards deep square leg where Woakes takes a sitter. England continue to remain on top.
|The new man in is Carlos Brathwaite. 13.4 overs left in the innings. He too can take his time here and then go ballistic. But before doing that he has to support Pooran who is playing a fine knock.
|36.3 : M Wood to C Brathwaite, On the stumps, Carlos keeps it out.
|36.4 : M Wood to C Brathwaite, A little too straight this time, Brathwaite works it through mid-wicket and gets off strike.
|36.5 : M Wood to N Pooran, Good length and on off, Pooran guides it to point.
|36.6 : M Wood to N Pooran, Plays it with soft hands to the left of the keeper. He wants a run but is sent back. End of a successful over by Wood.
|The pacy Jofra Archer is back for his second spell. 5-0-25-0 is his figures so far. Has been wicketless but has bowled with aggression.
|37.1 : J Archer to C Brathwaite, Well played and well ran! Lands it on off, Brathwaite plays it with soft hands towards point and gets to the other end.
|37.2 : J Archer to N Pooran, Full and on off, Pooran strokes it to covers.
|37.3 : J Archer to N Pooran, Goes full again on off, Pooran strokes it wide of sweeper cover and takes two.
|37.4 : J Archer to N Pooran, On the stumps, Pooran lunges and defends it towards mid off.
|37.5 : J Archer to N Pooran, Good bumper and it is well-directed. Pooran ducks under it in time.
|37.6 : J Archer to N Pooran, Another dot to end! Length and around off, Pooran guides it to point.
|Adil Rashid back on. He has a slip in place here as well.
|38.1 : A Rashid to C Brathwaite, Floats it up on off, Brathwaite looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|38.2 : A Rashid to C Brathwaite, On the bounce! Brathwaite looks to play the slog sweep. Does not time it that well and that probably saves him as it lands well short of deep mid-wicket. One taken.
|38.3 : A Rashid to N Pooran, FOUR! Nicely played! The googly on leg stump, Pooran gets on top of the bounce and sweeps it all along the ground through square leg for a boundary.
|38.4 : A Rashid to N Pooran, Another one down the leg side, Pooran hits it finer on the leg side but just for one.
|38.5 : A Rashid to C Brathwaite, Flatter and on the pads, CB works it towards fine leg. Calls for two but there is only one in it.
|38.6 : A Rashid to N Pooran, 200 up for the Windies with that single. Pooran picks Rashid and works it through mid-wicket for one. 8 from the over.
|39.1 : J Archer to N Pooran, Full and on the stumps, Pooran pushes it back to the bowler who makes a half-stop. No extra runs conceded.
|39.2 : J Archer to N Pooran, Down the leg side, Pooran looks to pull but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad. The ball rolls towards square leg. A leg bye taken. Pooran missed out there, he only needed to get ball on ball and it would have been a boundary.
|39.3 : J Archer to C Brathwaite, This is angled into the batter, Brathwaite works it through mid-wicket for one.
|Another injury issue here for England! Morgan seems to be struggling and now is limping off the field. Not exactly sure what the issue is. Roy first and now Morgan. Worrying signs for England this. Buttler will take over in the skipper's absence.
|Stand-in skipper's first job is to signal for the review as an appeal for a caught behind has been turned down. Let's see.
|39.4 : J Archer to N Pooran, OUT! There is a spike on snicko and Pooran has to take the long walk back. Excellent use of the review by England, actually by Buttler as Jofra Archer never seemed confident there. He goes from wide of the crease and bangs it short. It keeps coming in with the angle. Pooran shoulders arms to it. Buttler takes it and appeals. The umpire shakes his head. He then reviews. Replays roll in and they show the on-field call has to be overturned. Pooran walks back at the wrong
|Into the tail now. Sheldon Cottrell is the first of the three pacers to walk out to bat.
|Review time! This time it is West Indies' chance. Cottrell has come across and has looked to flick it. He has missed his flick. The ball catches him on the front pad. The umpire after a thought raises his finger. Cottrell takes the review. At best it will be umpire's call is what I feel. Let's see what the Hawk Eye has to say.
|39.5 : J Archer to S Cottrell, OUT! Three reds and Archer is on a hat-trick. Cottrell bags a golden duck. He takes a review along with him. This is once again angled into the batsman, Sheldon shuffles right across and looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. England make a huge appeal. The umpire takes his time and then raises the finger. Cottrell reviews and replays show that the on-field call this time is the right one.
|Oshane Thomas is out to face the hat-trick ball. Nervy moment for him. Can he play out the hat-trick ball. Short leg in place for him.
|39.6 : J Archer to O Thomas, No hat-trick! The idea was right by Archer. He attacks the stumps and bowls it very full. Thomas keeps it out off the front foot. Top notch from Archer. 2 runs and 2 wickets of the over.
|Powerplay 3 time! Maximum of 5 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings. If West Indies manage to take it till there then it will be a surprise.
|40.1 : A Rashid to C Brathwaite, On the pads, CB looks to defend but it hits his pad.
|40.2 : A Rashid to C Brathwaite, On the middle stump, Brathwaite keeps it out again.
|40.3 : A Rashid to C Brathwaite, The googly, Brathwaite picks it and works it to short fine leg.
|40.4 : A Rashid to C Brathwaite, Floats it up on middle, CB is happy to block it out.
|40.5 : A Rashid to C Brathwaite, Floats it up on off, Brathwaite strokes it down to long off for one. Thomas has one ball to play out.
|40.6 : A Rashid to O Thomas, Howzzat? The answer to that question is not out. Pitched outside leg. It is the googly. Oshane looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head.
|41.1 : J Archer to C Brathwaite, Full and straight on off, Brathwaite strokes it to deep cover for a single.
|41.2 : J Archer to O Thomas, Slower ball but it is a full toss, Thomas does well to tap it to cover.
|41.3 : J Archer to O Thomas, Length ball on off, bowled at 145 kph. Thomas defends it off the front foot.
|41.4 : J Archer to O Thomas, NOT OUT! There is clear day-light between bat and ball. England lose their sole review. Back of a length ball outside off. The ball rises onto Thomas. Oshane looks to defend but then decides to back away. The ball goes past him. Buttler puts in an appeal. He is confident and he takes the referral. Replays roll in and show there was a huge gap between the bat and ball. Ultra Edge confirms there was nothing on the ball
|England have taken the review! Once again it is for caught behind. The English players look confident but it seems to be missing the glove as well as the bat. Let's see what it is.
|41.5 : J Archer to O Thomas, Good length ball on middle and off, Thomas pushes it to mid on.
|41.6 : J Archer to O Thomas, Swing and a miss! Back of a length ball outside off, Thomas moves away from the stumps and looks to slash it but misses.
|Mark Wood is back! He has two for now and has a good chance to add to that tally.
|42.1 : M Wood to C Brathwaite, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery.
|42.2 : M Wood to C Brathwaite, Just above Wood's hand! Brathwaite makes room and Wood follows him. CB looks to go over mid off but the ball hits the higher portion of the bat and lobs just over Wood.
|42.3 : M Wood to C Brathwaite, SIX! That has been nailed! Picks the length early this time and manages to flick it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Windies would love a few more of these.
|42.4 : M Wood to C Brathwaite, Slower one by Wood. Brathwaite looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the pads. The ball rolls towards point. Brathwaite does not run.
|42.5 : M Wood to C Brathwaite, Shorter and on middle, CB hops and plays it down to third man for one. Oshane once again has one ball to play out.
|42.6 : M Wood to O Thomas, He does negotiate the last ball well! Wood attacks the stumps, Thomas defends it towards point.
|43.1 : J Archer to C Brathwaite, Good short one! Brathwaite looks to hop and defend but gets beaten.
|43.2 : J Archer to C Brathwaite, Another short one and on middle, Brathwaite looks to pull it by taking his eyes off the ball. Misses.
|43.3 : J Archer to C Brathwaite, Another swing and another miss! Goes short again, Brathwaite only connects with thin air.
|43.4 : J Archer to C Brathwaite, OUT! Up goes the finger! Brathwaite can't believe he has been given out as he is down on his haunches. No reviews left though and he has to walk back. Archer gets his third. He goes short again and once again Brathwaite is cramped for room. He still goes for the pull. The ball goes off something and into the mitts of Buttler. The bowler appeals and the umpire after giving it a thought raises his finger. CB walks back disappointed and rightly so as replays show tha
|Shannon Gabriel walks out at number 11. Any runs from here will be bonus for West Indies.
|43.5 : J Archer to S Gabriel, On off, SG defends it.
|43.6 : J Archer to S Gabriel, Bumper and Gabriel evades it. A wicket maiden for Archer. Don't normally see that in Powerplay 3!
|44.1 : M Wood to O Thomas, Oshane makes room and Wood bowls it full. He jams it out to mid off.
|44.2 : M Wood to O Thomas, Bangs it a touch shorter and Thomas sways away from it.
|44.3 : M Wood to O Thomas, Goes short and on the body, Thomas looks to pull but the ball hits the body and rolls towards third man for one. Leg bye.
|44.4 : M Wood to S Gabriel, OUT! TIMBER! Full and straight at 147 kph and the stumps are knocked over. Too good for a number 11. It also tails back in from outside off, Gabriel fails to get bat on ball and the stumps are rattled. 50th ODI wicket for Mark Wood! WEST INDIES ARE BOWLED OUT FOR 212!
|A very professional bowling show by England! They were right on the money from the word go. Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer set the tone initially by bowling with a lot of fire. Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood didn't let the intensity drop and piled on the misery. Reduced to 55/3, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran raised an 89-run stand to revive the innings but then Eoin Morgan played the masterstroke. He brought Joe Root into the attack and the part-timer not only broke the dangerous stand but als
|Barring Chris Gayle and the pair of Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran, there wasn't much fight shown by the boys from the Caribbean. They kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually got bundled out with 32 balls left. Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, the speed merchants of the English bowling, finished with a 3-wicket haul each and were too hot to handle.
|Isa Guha is having a little chat with Jofra Archer. The pacer says this is just another game of cricket but it was nice to play against some old friends. States the pitch is not as quick as it looks and the cross-seam balls did get some purchase. Mentions he is enjoying his role and he is getting good support from the rest and it was a good effort by the boys. Further adds Gayle could have taken the game away and they were delighted to get him early. Ends by saying, the boys who walked out with
|It's a simple target for England. But the fitness of their two main batsmen, Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan, is unknown. That will have a say on the chase, if they don't bat. Still, the English team is full of utility batsmen and you can back them to scale down this total. Having said that, West Indies have been fairly aggressive with the ball, so it won't be a smooth sail. Let's wait and find out what happens in the run chase. Do join us in a short while.