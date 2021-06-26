|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the last match of the T20I series where England will once again lock horns with Sri Lanka. England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and sealed the series. Sri Lanka on the other hand, were beaten comprehensively by the Brits in the first match but gave a tough fight in the second game but only until the rain gods interrupted the game. The onus will be on the experienced batsmen to deliver a match winning performance for Sri Lanka to avoid a 3-0 loss. Will the Thre
|TOSS - The coin goes up and falls in the favour of Sri Lanka. They opt to bowlÂ first.
|ENGLAND (PLAYING XI) -Â Jonny Bairstow (WK), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali (IN PLACE OF JASON ROY), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes (IN PLACE OF MARK WOOD), David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.
|SRI LANKA (PLAYING XI) -Â Â Kusal Perera (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Oshada Fernando (IN PLACE OF AVISHKA FERNANDO), Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Binura Fernando,Â Lakshan Sandakan (IN PLACE OF AKILA DHANANJAYA),Â Dushmantha Chameera.
|The game is set to begin. The Sri Lankan players have made their way out in the field. Followed by Jonny BairstowÂ and Dawid Malan the two men to open for England. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ to start with the ball.
|0.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jonny Bairstow, Good length delivery outside off, Bairstow leaves it untouched.
|0.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller length on off, Bairstow pushes it to the man at mid off. A single taken.
|0.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Dawid Malan, Length delivery on middle, Malan tucks it towards mid-wicket. He is off the mark with a single.
|0.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jonny Bairstow, BEATEN! Good length ball on off, Bairstow went for the drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jonny Bairstow, Swing and a miss! Good control from Chameera! Similar length to the previous delivery, Bairstow again goes for the drive but misses.
|0.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jonny Bairstow, On a length outside off, Bairstow cuts but misses. The ball goes off the outside edge to third man. He retains the strike. Good first over from Chameera.Â
|Who will bowl from the other end? It is Binura Fernando to start his spell.
|1.1 : Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on off, Bairstow taps it to point.
|1.2 : Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow, Length delivery on off, Bairstow gets hit on the thigh pad as he strides forward.
|1.3 : Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller length on middle, nipping in, Bairstow whips it towards mid-wicket for two.
|1.4 : Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow, Short of a length on off, Bairstow taps it onto the pitch. Malan calls for a quick single and gets across the line of Fernando who runs to grab the ball. He shoulders Malan in the process and he's down. He seems okay though.Â
|1.5 : Binura Fernando to Dawid Malan, Length delivery outside off, Malan watches the ball pass by.
|1.6 : Binura Fernando to Dawid Malan, Short of a length on off, Malan leaves it for the keeper to collect. Another good over for Sri Lanka. 6 runs off the first two overs.
|1.4 : The physio is out as Binura FernandoÂ falls down holding the back of his leg. Everything seems to be fine, as he gets up to continue his spell.
|2.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! HAMMERED! A length ball, on off, Bairstow stands and delivers it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|2.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jonny Bairstow, A touch fuller, around off, Bairstow swings his balde but does not connect it well. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards third man and gets a single.
|2.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Dawid Malan, A length ball, on off, Malan pulls it to square leg for a single.
|2.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jonny Bairstow, Serves a slower delivery this time on a length, on off, Jonny BairstowÂ stays back and defends it to the off side.
|2.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Jonny Bairstow, Touch and Run! Good length ball, on off, Bairstow pushes it to cover and takes off for a single.
|2.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Dawid Malan, A single to end the over! A length ball, on off, Malan drives it to mid off for another single. Good running.
|3.1 : Binura Fernando to Dawid Malan, SIX! Pure timing from Dawid Malan. A full length ball, on the pads. Malan waits and clips it with poise as the ball ends up in the stands at deep mid-wicketÂ for a maximum.
|3.2 : Binura Fernando to Dawid Malan, A length ball, around middle, Malan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|3.3 : Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow, Good length ball, on off, Jonny BairstowÂ pulls it to the leg side and gets a single.
|3.4 : Binura Fernando to Dawid Malan, Back of a length ball, on middle and off, Malan looks to pull it away but gets an inside edge as the ball rolls to the off side.
|3.5 : Binura Fernando to Dawid Malan, Good length ball, on off, Malan is solid in his defense.
|3.6 : Binura Fernando to Dawid Malan, Play and a miss! on a length, outside off, Malan looks to chase it but misses as the ball bounces over the blade. A good recovery by Binura Fernando.
|4.1 : Isuru Udana to Jonny Bairstow, WIDE! Starts with a length delivery down the leg, Bairstow misses his flick. Wided.
|Isuru Udana to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Length delivery on off, Jonny BairstowÂ lofts it over the covers for a boundary. Excellent start!
|4.2 : Isuru Udana to Jonny Bairstow, FIVE WIDES! Udana is under pressure straightaway! Down the leg side, Bairstow misses his flick. The keeper cannot collect it and the ball goes to the fine leg fence.
|Isuru Udana to Jonny Bairstow, Length delivery on off, punched to point.
|0.0 : Isuru UdanaÂ comes into the attack now. Replaces Dushmantha Chameera.
|4.3 : Isuru Udana to Jonny Bairstow, Back of a length on off, Bairstow punches it towards covers.
|4.4 : Isuru Udana to Jonny Bairstow, Width on offer outside off, Bairstow square cuts it along the ground for a single.
|4.5 : Isuru Udana to Dawid Malan, WIDE! Very full but down the leg side. The umpire signals it as wide.
|Isuru Udana to Dawid Malan, WIDE! AND ANOTHER! Down the leg side again, Malan misses his flick. Wided. Couple of good overs at the start for Sri Lanka and Udana concedes 13 so far.
|Isuru Udana to Dawid Malan, FOUR! Excellent! Fuller length on leg, Dawid MalanÂ heaves it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 17 runs off the over already. Expensive from Isuru Udana.
|4.6 : Isuru Udana to Dawid Malan, Length and outside off, Malan looks to defend but goes off the outside edge towards short third man.
|Lakshan SandakanÂ comes to work his spin now. He replaces Binura Fernando.
|5.1 : Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Welcomes him with a boundary! Fuller on off, Jonny BairstowÂ works it towards long off for a boundary.
|0.0 : The last over comprised of 10 balls instead of 6. Not the start Isuru UdanaÂ wanted.
|5.2 : Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow, Touch short outside off, Bairstow cuts it to point.
|5.3 : Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow, Flatter delivery on off, Bairstow chops it to the off side.
|5.4 : Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Fuller ball outside off, Jonny BairstowÂ punches it past covers for a boundary.
|5.5 : Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow, Tossed up on off, pushed to mid off.
|5.6 : Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow, Loopy ball on middle, worked to mid-wicket for a run. End of the powerplay. England 48 for none.
|Wanindu HasarangaÂ to come into the attack now.
|6.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jonny Bairstow, Loopy ball, on off, Jonny BairstowÂ pulls it past mid on for a couple.
|6.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jonny Bairstow, Floated, full and on off, Bairstow drives it down the ground towards long on for a single.
|6.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, Loopy ball, on off, Malan comes forward pushes to long off. Single taken.
|6.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jonny Bairstow, On off, kept out.
|6.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jonny Bairstow, Tossed up, on off, Bairstow flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|6.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, Floated, on off, Malan flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.Â
|7.1 : Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow, Floated on off, Jonny BairstowÂ defends it to cover.
|7.2 : Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow, In the air.. Safe! Loopy ball, on off, Bairstow comes down the track and swings his balde in hope. He gets an outside edge as the ball flies over the short third man. The ball lands in a vacant area. Two runs taken.
|7.3 : Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow, Flatter, on off, Bairstow cuts it through cover for another couple.
|7.4 : Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow, Tossed up, on off, Bairstow pushes it to long off for a single.
|7.5 : Lakshan Sandakan to Dawid Malan, Loopy ball, outside off, Malan punches it through cover and gets a single.
|7.6 : Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow, Floated on the pads, Bairstow looks to flick but misses. The ball clips off the pads and rolls to the leg side. A single taken. Umpire signals a leg bye.
|8.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jonny Bairstow, Tossed up on off, worked towards deep point for a single.
|8.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, FOUR! Slower through the air on middle, Dawid MalanÂ reverse sweeps it firmly to deep point and fetches himself a boundary. Excellent placement from the no.1 T20 batsman.
|8.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, Loopy ball on off, Malan hits it uppishly towards deep cover for a single.
|8.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Jonny Bairstow, Fuller on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
|8.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, SIX! DISPATCHED! Floated delivery on middle, Dawid MalanÂ muscles it over deep square leg for a biggie.Â
|8.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, FOUR! Brilliant batting! Tossed up on middle and off, Dawid MalanÂ plays an inside-out shot clearing the infield for another boundary.
|9.1 : Isuru Udana to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! Oh dear! Length delivery on middle, Jonny BairstowÂ powers it to deep square leg. Wanindu HasarangaÂ tries to catch the ball as he jumps but touches the cushions as he grabs it. Good effort but in vain.Â
|0.0 : Isuru UdanaÂ comes back into the attack.Â
|9.2 : Isuru Udana to Jonny Bairstow, A length ball, on off, Bairstow cuts it through cover for a couple.
|9.3 : Isuru Udana to Jonny Bairstow, Play and a miss! Good length ball, outside off, Bairstow looks to chase it but misses.
|9.4 : Isuru Udana to Jonny Bairstow, A yorker, on the money. Bairstow digs it out in time.
|9.5 : Isuru Udana to Jonny Bairstow, A length ball, outside off, Bairstow pushes it through the cover region. The batters come back comfortably for second.
|9.6 : Isuru Udana to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! What a way to get to your 50. A length ball, on off, Jonny BairstowÂ stays back and punches it through cover for a boundary.
|10.1 : Lakshan Sandakan to Dawid Malan, Outside off, Malan looks to reverse sweep it but misses.
|10.2 : Lakshan Sandakan to Dawid Malan, FOUR! Top Shot! Shorter and outside off, Dawid MalanÂ punches it towards point for a boundary.
|10.3 : Lakshan Sandakan to Dawid Malan, Outside off, blocked out to the off side.
|10.4 : Lakshan Sandakan to Dawid Malan, Quicker one on middle, Malan pushes it back to the bowler.
|10.5 : Lakshan Sandakan to Dawid Malan, Tossed up on off, driven towards covers for a single.
|10.6 : Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|11.1 : Isuru Udana to Dawid Malan, FOUR! Deft touch! Length delivery on off, Dawid MalanÂ cleverly taps it towards third man for a boundary. Isuru UdanaÂ has been expensive tonight.
|11.2 : Isuru Udana to Dawid Malan, Darts a yorker on leg, Malan squeezes it towards the mid on region. Bairstow wants two and comfortably taken.
|11.3 : Isuru Udana to Dawid Malan, Slower delivery on off, Malan hops and knocks it on the leg side. A run taken.
|11.4 : The next batsman to walk in at No. 3 is Liam Livingstone.
|Isuru Udana to Jonny Bairstow, OUT! TIMBER! Isuru UdanaÂ gets the first breakthrough! Low full toss on off, Jonny BairstowÂ skips a few steps as he looks to flick. He completely mistimes his shot and the ball disturbs the off pole. He cannot believe it. Bairstow departs after a wonderful knock. He has given the start England wanted. A crucial partnership broken.
|11.5 : Isuru Udana to Liam Livingstone, Fuller length on off, pushed back to the bowler.
|11.6 : Isuru Udana to Liam Livingstone, Very full again on middle, Livingstone flicks it to deep mid-wicket and retains the strike.
|12.3 : Lakshan Sandakan to Dawid Malan, Short outside off, Malan cuts it past point for a single.
|12.4 : Lakshan Sandakan to Liam Livingstone, Floated it up on leg, Liam LivingstoneÂ charges down the track and lofts it to long on for a run.
|12.5 : Lakshan Sandakan to Dawid Malan, Straighter delivery on off, Malan works it to the left of sweeper cover. He comes back for a second and reaches his fifty. The throw comes at the bowler's end but Livingstone is home. Superb innings from the southpaw. A fifty off 31 deliveries.Â
|12.6 : Lakshan Sandakan to Dawid Malan, On off, eased down to long off for a run.
|12.1 : Lakshan Sandakan to Liam Livingstone, Tossed up on off, Livingstone punches it off the back foot to long off. A single taken.
|12.2 : Lakshan Sandakan to Dawid Malan, Fuller on off, Malan drives it past extra cover who gets a hand on it. Two taken.
|Binura FernandoÂ is called back into the attack now.
|13.1 : Binura Fernando to Dawid Malan, Back of a length delivery outside off, Malan gets an under edge as he looks to swing.
|13.2 : Binura Fernando to Dawid Malan, Length delivery on middle, worked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|13.3 : Binura Fernando to Liam Livingstone, FOUR! Clever! Length delivery on middle, Liam LivingstoneÂ shuffles across and paddle scoops it over the keeper's head for a boundary.
|13.4 : Binura Fernando to Liam Livingstone, Back of a length on middle, pulled to the man at deep mid-wicket for a single.
|13.5 : Binura Fernando to Dawid Malan, Short of a length on leg, Malan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for another single.
|13.6 : Binura Fernando to Liam Livingstone, FOUR! He is enjoying himself out there in the middle! Shortish on middle, Liam LivingstoneÂ pulls it deep square leg and fetches himself another boundary. 11 off the over.Â
|14.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, SIX! CRUNCHED! Tossed up on middle, Dawid MalanÂ waits for the ball to come, pulls it hard over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. He is not done yet. Wanindu HasarangaÂ who has been excellent this series so far haveÂ been very expensive today.
|14.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, Floated it up on middle, Malan sweeps it towards the deep mid-wicket region who parries it to the fielder covering up. The throw is not that great though and the batters run three.
|14.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liam Livingstone, Loopy ball on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|14.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, SIX! CLOBBERED! Floated it up on middle and leg, Dawid MalanÂ heaves it over long on for a maximum. He moves onto 68.Â
|14.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Dawid Malan, Quicker on middle and leg, Malan drives it down to long on for a run.
|14.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liam Livingstone, Bowls a googly on off, Livingstone bunts it down to long on for a single. 18 runs off it.
|15.1 : Binura Fernando to Liam Livingstone, OUT! CAUGHT! Liam LivingstoneÂ has to depart early today. An important wicket for Sri Lanka, as they needed to find this breakthrough as soon as possible. Fernando gets his first wicket of the day. A low full toss, on off, Livingstone just chips it to the fielder atÂ cover, Dasun ShanakaÂ Â who takes the simplest of catches.
|0.0 : Sam BillingsÂ walks out to bat.
|15.2 : Binura Fernando to Sam Billings, A full length, ball, on off, Billings flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|15.3 : Binura Fernando to Dawid Malan, Back of a length ball, outside off, Malan pulls it through the mid-wicket region and gets a single.
|15.4 : Binura Fernando to Sam Billings, A length ball, on off, Billings punches it to the off side for a single.
|15.5 : Binura Fernando to Dawid Malan, On off, kept out solidly.
|15.6 : Binura Fernando to Dawid Malan, Low full toss, outside off, Malan slashes it towards sweeper cover and gets a single.
|16.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Dawid Malan, Full length ball, on the pads, Malan looks to flick it but misses. The ball clips the pads and rolls to square leg, as the batters sneak single.
|16.2 : Eoin MorganÂ comes out to bat at No.5.
|Dushmantha Chameera to Sam Billings, OUT! CAUGHT! Sam BillingsÂ could not continue his form from the last game and has to walk back to the shed only for 2 runs. The slower delivery by Chameera does the trick. A touch short on off, Billings pulls it hard towards deep mid-wicket. The ball does not go the distance as the bolwer kills the pace. As Dasun ShanakaÂ once again takes the catch, this one was travelling for quite sometime but takes a sharp catch in the end.
|16.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Dawid Malan, A length ball, on off, Malan works it to sweep cover for a single.
|16.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Eoin Morgan, A slower one yet again, Morgan chips it towards cover, the ball flies and lands in a vacant region. Sneaks a single.
|16.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Dawid Malan, A length ball, on off, Malan drives it through mid on and gets a single.
|16.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Eoin Morgan, OUT! CAUGHT! Two wickets in the over. A good come back by Sri LankaÂ in this game. This time the skipper departs without troubling the scoreline much. A full length delivery, on the pads, Morgan stays back and clips it towards deep sqaure leg. There was only one fielder on the leg side and Morgan paces it straight to him. Danushka GunathilakaÂ keeps his eyes on the ball, hops and takes a sharp catch near the boundary line.
|16.5 : Moeen AliÂ is the next batsman in.
|17.1 : Dasun Shanaka to Moeen Ali, A length ball, on middle, Ali flicks it through square leg for a single. And gets off the mark straightaway.
|17.2 : Dasun Shanaka to Dawid Malan, On a length, on off, Malan pushes it to the off side for another single.
|17.3 : Dasun Shanaka to Moeen Ali, WIDE! A length ball down the leg side. Malan looks to flick but misses.Â Wide given.
|Dasun Shanaka to Moeen Ali, Play and a miss! A short ball, on off, Ali looks to chase it but misses.
|17.4 : Dasun Shanaka to Moeen Ali, FOUR! UP AND OVER! Back of a length delivery outside off, Moeen AliÂ hops and stretches his arms out, slices it over point for a boundary.
|17.5 : Dasun Shanaka to Moeen Ali, Fuller ball outside off, drilled to extra cover.
|17.6 : Dasun Shanaka to Moeen Ali, Length ball,, on off, Ali works it through mid-wicket and gets a couple.Â
|18.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Dawid Malan, A full length ball, around middle, Malan flicks it through square leg for a couple.
|18.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Dawid Malan, A length ball, outside off, Malan shuffles across and looks to paddle it over the keeper, but could not get the connection.
|18.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Dawid Malan, OUT! CAUGHT! Malan has to walk back to the shed after an amazing performance with the blade. Chameera you beauty, he is on a roll here. He gets his third of the day. The slower ball is doing the trick for him. This time it is slower and outside off. Malan was commited to chase this one, as he does and looks to power it through the off side, but the ball goes off the toe end of the bat. And it flies high in the air as the fielder comes under it and takes
|Sam CurranÂ is the new batsman in.
|18.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Moeen Ali, On off, kept out.
|18.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Moeen Ali, OUT! CAUGHT! Chameera gets a four-wicket haul. He is so crucial in the death overs. He did his job so well today. He surely is delighted with his performance. Serves a length ball, on off, Ali pulls it hard hoping to go over the fence. But does not manage to get the distance as he wanted, as the ball finds Wanindu HasarangaÂ at deep mid-wicket near the boundary line who takes a comfortable catch.Â
|Chris JordanÂ walks out to bat.
|18.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Sam Curran, Full and outside off, Curran thrashes it to covers for a single.
|19.1 : Isuru Udana to Sam Curran, FOUR! Starts with a low full toss on leg, Curran whips it to deep square leg. The fielder was in tow minds there and decides to go for the catch at the last moment. His effort is in vain as the ball goes through him for a boundary.
|19.2 : Isuru Udana to Sam Curran, Length delivery on middle, Curran heaves it towards long on. There is some miscommunication in the deep. In the end, no one calls for the catch and the batters run two. Terrible fielding in the last couple of deliveries.Â
|19.3 : Isuru Udana to Sam Curran, Back of a length around off, pulled way to deep square leg for a brace.
|19.4 : Isuru Udana to Sam Curran, Length delivery on the pads, Curran misses his shot. The ball hits his thigh pad and the batters sneak a leg bye.
|19.5 : Isuru Udana to Chris Jordan, FOUR! Boundary of the first ball for Jordan! Low full toss on off, Chris JordanÂ hammers it towards mid off for a boundary.Â
|19.6 : Isuru Udana to Chris Jordan, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! That was a copy-paste shot as the previous one. Low full toss on off, Chris JordanÂ again knocks it past extra cover for a boundary. Good finish to the end. 17 runs coming off it. England finish with 180.
|England openers started off slowly but took the charge once Udana came on. Bairstow and Malan built a 105-run partnership and spared no one. They took on each and every bowler they faced. Bairstow even brought up his fifty but got out immediately. David Malan and Livingstone had a good partnership where Malan played the aggressive role and smacked everyone getting in his way. Livingstone supported him well at the other end before getting out. England did lose wickets in quick succession towards
|Chameera and Fernando started really well for Sri Lanka and gave hardly anything away in the first four overs. However, Udana came in and gave away the momentum conceding 17 in his first. Wanindu Hasaranga who was impressive in the first two matches was taken to the cleaners by the English batsmen. The other bowlers bowled economically. Chameera was once again the pick of the bowlers as he picked up 4 wickets and put Sri Lanka back in the game picking up the crucial wickets of Morgan, Billings,
|Right. The target has been set. The Sri Lankan bowlers have done their job well here. Now can the batters rise to the occasion and chase down this huge target?Â While, the EnglishÂ will continue their domination with the ball with an experienced attack.Â Please stay tuned for more action.