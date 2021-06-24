|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the second T20I game between England and Sri Lanka. As expected, the first T20I was quite one-sided in favor of the hosts and the second is expected to be no different. Another good show from the hosts will see them seal the series. Lanka on the other hand, have to win it if they are to stay alive. Will we see a closer contest between bat and ball this time? We will have to wait and find out. Stayed tuned for more updates!
|TOSS - The coin goes up and falls in the favour of Sri Lanka. They opt to bat first.
|The match begins! The EnglandÂ players are making their way out in the middle, as they take their respective positions. Danushka GunathilakaÂ and Avishka FernandoÂ follow, as they come out to bat. David WilleyÂ to start with tha ball.
|0.1 : David Willey to Danushka Gunathilaka, Lanka are underway! This one is on the pads, Willey is looking to shape it away but it does not move. Danushka looks to flick but this goes off the pads down towards fine leg. The fielder at short fine leg hares after it and keeps it down to two. Good fielding.Â
|0.2 : David Willey to Danushka Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka is underway now! Back of a length this time and on middle, this is worked around the corner for one.Â
|0.3 : David Willey to Avishka Fernando, Slightly fuller and just outside off, this one too does not swing. Fernando wants a sighter so he lets it go to the keeper.Â
|0.4 : David Willey to Avishka Fernando, Excellent delivery! Lands this on off and then gets it to shape away! Fernando is beaten as he looks to put bat on ball.Â
|0.5 : David Willey to Avishka Fernando, Fernando is off the mark now! On middle, this is worked towards square leg for one.Â
|0.6 : David Willey to Danushka Gunathilaka, A single to end a tidy first over by Willey! On middle, this is worked towards mid on for one.Â
|Who will bowl from the other end? It is going to be Sam Curran.
|1.1 : Sam Curran to Danushka Gunathilaka, Beautiful shot for one! Fuller and on off, no swing for Curran too. This is pushed to mid off for one.Â
|1.2 : Sam Curran to Avishka Fernando, BEATEN AGAIN! Fernando for a second time has been beaten by this kind of a delivery. It lands on off and then shapes away. Fernando looks to defend but is beaten.Â
|0.0 : England (PLAYING XI) -Â Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (IN PLACE OF JOS BUTTLER), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, David Willey (IN PLACE OF CHRIS WOAKES), Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
|1.3 : The next man to come out in the middle is Kusal Perera.
|Sam Curran to Avishka Fernando, OUT! RUN OUT! That is the worst possible start for the visitors! There was never a run there. Gunathilaka was well short. On middle, Fernando looks to flick but he gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the wicket. They go for a run. Curran gets to the ball and kicks it onto the stumps at the keeper's end. The dive does not save the left-hander. England players are delighted.Â
|0.0 : Sri Lanka (PLAYING XI) - Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (WK) (IN PLACE OF DHANANJAYA DE SILVA), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando (IN PLACE OF NUWAN PRADEEP).
|1.4 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, On middle, kept out.Â
|1.5 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Two! Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for two.Â
|1.6 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, A single to end another good over by England! On middle, this is pulled towards mid on for one.Â
|2.1 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, Around off, this is guided wide of point for one.Â
|2.2 : David Willey to Avishka Fernando, On off, Fernando pushes it to covers.Â
|2.3 : David Willey to Avishka Fernando, Good stop! Fuller and on off, this is driven towards mid off. Jordan there dives to his left and saves two for his side.Â
|2.4 : David Willey to Avishka Fernando, A single as this is pushed towards cover.Â
|2.5 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, On off, kept out.Â
|2.6 : David Willey to Kusal Perera, WIDE! Down the leg side, Perera looks to flick but misses.Â
|David Willey to Kusal Perera, NOT OUT! It is clipping the top of leg which means it is umpire's call!Â Not a bad idea to review though! On middle and coming back in. Perera looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the off side. A single is taken as the appeal is turned down. England review but replays show that the on-field call stays.Â
|3.1 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, That is hit really hard! On middle, it is pulled through square leg for one.Â
|0.0 : Eoin MorganÂ takes a review for LBW. The Original decision was NOT OUT. The Ultra Edge confirms no bat involved. The Ball Tracker confirms umpires call for hitting the wickets. As the decision stands.
|3.2 : Sam Curran to Avishka Fernando, Two more! On middle, Fernando pulls it towards short fine leg. The fielder there dives to his left and gets a hand to it. Two more. England have fielded really well so far.
|3.3 : Kusal MendisÂ walks in at No. 4.
|3.4 : Sam Curran to Kusal Mendis, Mendis is off the mark as he works this on the leg side.Â
|3.3 : Sam Curran to Avishka Fernando, OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Curran has a wicket now! Sri Lanka in big trouble! This is short and on middle, Fernando looks to pull. He needed to get all of it as it is the bigger side of the ground. Does not time it well and Liam takes a good catch at deep square leg.Â
|3.5 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Attacks the stumps again, this is pushed to mid on.Â
|3.6 : Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, Hits the splice of the bat! Length and on off, Perera plays it to point. Another good over for England. They are well and truly on top.Â
|4.1 : David Willey to Kusal Mendis, On off, this is pushed to covers.Â
|4.2 : David Willey to Kusal Mendis, Yet another dot! On off, it is pushed to mid off.Â
|4.3 : David Willey to Kusal Mendis, This time he finds the gap! Fuller and on off, this is driven through covers for two.Â
|4.4 : David Willey to Kusal Mendis, BEATEN! Outside off, Mendis has a poke at it but it goes past the outside edge.Â
|4.5 : David Willey to Kusal Mendis, One more dot! On middle, this is worked to mid on.Â
|4.6 : David Willey to Kusal Mendis, Another dot! Another one on middle, Mendis pushes it to mid on. Sri Lanka going nowhere at the moment.Â
|Chris JordanÂ comes into the attack from the other end.
|5.1 : Chris Jordan to Kusal Perera, Starts his spell with a good length ball, outside off, Kusal PereraÂ looks to pull this away but misses. The ball goes through to the keeper.
|5.2 : Chris Jordan to Kusal Perera, A length ball, on the pads, Perera goes back and tucks it to square leg for a single.
|5.3 : Chris Jordan to Kusal Mendis, A full length ball, on off, Mendis flicks it through mid-wicket for another single.
|5.4 : Chris Jordan to Kusal Perera, A length ball, on off, Perera lofts it over the mid off fielder, as it lands safely in a vacant region and races towards the boundary at long off. David WilleyÂ makes a brilliant diving stop and save two.
|5.5 : Chris Jordan to Kusal Perera, A length ball, on off, Perera flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|5.6 : Chris Jordan to Kusal Mendis, Back of a length ball, on off, Mendis looks to pull this away but misses.Â
|Livingstone is on!Â
|6.1 : Liam Livingstone to Kusal Perera, Loopy ball, on off, Perera pushes it to cover and scamper for a single.
|6.3 : Liam Livingstone to Kusal Mendis, Floated, around middle, Medis nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
|6.2 : Liam Livingstone to Kusal Mendis, Tossed up, on off, Mendis goes back and defends it back to the bowler.
|6.4 : Liam Livingstone to Kusal Perera, Flatter, outside off, Perera stays back and cuts it through point for another single.
|6.5 : Liam Livingstone to Kusal Mendis, Floated on off, Mendis pushes it to mid off.
|6.6 : Liam Livingstone to Kusal Mendis, A dot to end the over! Floated on off, Mendis works it towards mid on.
|7.1 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, A length ball, around middle, Perera clips it to square leg for a single.
|7.2 : Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis, This is fullish and outside off, Mendis swings his blade wildly, as he goes to go big. The ball takes the outside and goes towards third man.Â But cannot find the boundary, as the fielder cuts it off in time. Just a single.
|7.3 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, A length ball, on the pads, Perera works it to square leg for a single.
|7.4 : Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis, FOUR! This time he finds the boundary. Good length ball, outside off, Mendis waits and cuts it through third man for a boundary.
|7.5 : Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis, BEATEN! A nice comeback by Mark Wood. A good length ball, around off, Mendis is forced to stay back, and he misses his defence. The ball beats the outside edge.
|8.1 : Liam Livingstone to Kusal Mendis, Loopy ball, on off, Mendis clips it to mid-wicket.
|8.2 : Liam Livingstone to Kusal Mendis, FOUR! Up and Over! What a shot! Floated around off, Mendis dances down the track and lifts it over the cover region for a boundary.
|8.3 : Liam Livingstone to Kusal Mendis, On off, kept out.
|8.4 : Liam Livingstone to Kusal Mendis,Â Short and wide outside off, Mendis late cuts it away from third man for a couple.
|7.6 : Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis, On a length, outside off, Mendis cuts it to third man for a single. A great over for the Islanders.
|8.5 : Liam Livingstone to Kusal Mendis, Tossed up, on off, Mendis works it to the leg side for a single.
|8.6 : An appeal for a catch! Has that directly come off his foot? We will find out as it is taken upstairs.Â
|Liam Livingstone to Kusal Perera, NOT OUT!Â Floated, on off, Perera looks to defend it but gets anÂ inside edge. But does the ball bounce off the pitch or off his toe to Jonny Bairstow. Liam LivingstoneÂ has his one arm in the air, as he makes an silent appeal for the catch. The umpires converge and take it upstairs. Soft signal is NOT OUT. A single replay confirms that the ball bounces on the deck. The decision stands.
|9.1 : Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis, On off, Mendis looks to go over mid off but does not time it. A dot.Â
|9.2 : Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis, Two dots in a row! Short and on middle, Mendis looks to go over the keeper with an upper cut but misses.Â
|9.3 : Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis, Yet another dot! Wood is bowling with a lot of fire here! Length and on off, this one straightens. Mendis pokes at it but gets beaten.Â
|9.4 : Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis, One taken! Just the one run from the first 4 balls! On off, Mendis plays it late and down to third man for one.Â
|9.5 : Mark Wood to Kusal Perera, Another single! On the pads, Perera works it down to fine leg and gets to the other end.Â
|9.6 : Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis, Really good fielding and just the three runs from the over! Mendis moves right across and tries the paddle scoop. Fine leg is nice and fine so he stops it. Just one.Â
|10.1 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Mendis, Loopy ball, on off, Mendis sweeps it to the leg side for a single.
|0.0 : Adil RashidÂ comes into the attack now.
|10.2 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Tossed up, on off, Perera gets low and sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for another single.
|10.3 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Mendis, Flighted on off, Mendis clips it to square leg for another single.
|10.4 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Two more! Loopy ball, full and on off, Perera plays the reverse sweep. The ball takes the top edge and flies towards third man. The fielder cuts it out in time. The batters come back comfortably for the second run.
|10.5 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, Floated on off, Perera pushes it to cover for a single.
|10.6 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Mendis, A couple to end the over! Loopy ball, on off, Mendis clips it through mid-wicket for two runs.
|11.1 : Chris Jordan to Kusal Perera, Well fielded! Shorter and on middle, this is whacked towards mid on. The fielder moves to his left, slides and keeps it down to one.Â
|11.2 : Chris Jordan to Kusal Mendis, A slower one outside off, Mendis looks to play the upper cut again but misses.Â
|11.3 : Chris Jordan to Kusal Mendis, SIX! Over the fence! That is a welcome biggie! It is short and on the body, Mendis helps it on its way and it goes over the fine leg fence. They need more of this.Â
|11.4 : Chris Jordan to Kusal Mendis, Another dot! Shorter and outside off, it skids through. Mendis looks to cut but is beaten.Â
|11.5 : Chris Jordan to Kusal Mendis, Just the one! Once again moves inside the line and this is bowled on the body, it is helped on its way towards fine leg for one.Â
|11.6 : Chris Jordan to Kusal Perera, PUT DOWN! This is short and on the body, Perera looks to pull but he gets a top edge. It goes towards fine leg. Malan runs to his rightÂ and then dives but spills it. Tough chance. Two taken.Â
|12.1 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Mendis, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.Â
|12.2 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Mendis, The slog sweep is out but not off the middle, it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.Â
|12.3 : The next batsman to walk in at No. 5 is Niroshan Dickwella.
|Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera, OUT! TAKEN! Captain Perera is out of here! He looks to play the reverse sweep, it is the googly on off. Comes slow off the surface. Perera is early in the shot, it goes off the toe-end and it is an easy catch for Morgan. Lanka slip further just as the momentum looked like shifting.Â
|12.4 : Adil Rashid to Niroshan Dickwella, Two! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket. They take one and go for the second. Billings gets to the ball quickly and fires it to the bowler who fails to collect the ball. Had he done so, Mendis was a goner.Â
|12.5 : Adil Rashid to Niroshan Dickwella, This is worked through mid-wicket for one.Â
|12.6 : Adil Rashid to Kusal Mendis, The sweep is out, it is hit through square leg for one more.Â
|Mark WoodÂ back into the attack from the River End. His figures 2-0-11-0 so far. Replaces Chris Jordan.
|13.1 : Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis, FOUR! Really good shot! Mendis makes room and moves towards the leg side. He is followed by Wood but it is a full ball. He lifts it over mid on for a boundary.Â
|13.2 : The next batsman to walk in at No. 6 is Dasun Shanaka.
|Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis, OUT! TAKEN! That is a very good catch! It went very high and Mendis, who was starting to get a move on, falls at the wrong time for Lanka! On middle, it is shortish. Mendis goes for the pull but he gets a top edge. It goes high up in the air towards square leg. Bairstow goes after it and takes it nicely.Â
|13.3 : Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella, OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Wood has two in two and it was a brilliant move to get him on. On off, Dickwella looks to play a lofted shot but it hits the upper part and it is an easy catch for Eoin MorganÂ at covers. Wood is on a hat-trick now.
|Who will come out next? It is Wanindu HasarangaÂ to walk in at No. 7 to face the hat-trick ball.
|13.4 : Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga, Almost the hat-trick! Full and outside off, just the line his skipper wanted him to bowl as he had two slips in place. Hasaranga looks to drive but is beaten.Â
|13.5 : Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga, Shorter and on off, Hasaranga guides it to point.Â
|13.6 : Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga, BEATEN! Outside off and on a length. Hasaranga looks to push at it but misses.Â
|14.1 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, Tossed up on off, Shanaka pushes it towards cover. The fielder dives to his left and saves one.Â
|14.2 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, This time he finds the gap by driving it through covers for one.Â
|14.3 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, On middle, shortish, this is pulled through square leg for one.Â
|14.4 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, The sweep is out but it goes off the inner half towards short fine leg.Â
|14.5 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, Good running! On middle, this is worked with soft hands on the leg side. Two taken.Â
|14.6 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, Another single as this is worked through square leg.Â
|15.1 : Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka,Â Angles in a length ball, on the pads, Dasun ShanakaÂ stays in the crease, hops and looks to flick it but misses. The ball goes onto hit the pads and rolls to the off side. A silent appeal by Jonny Bairstow, umpire is not interested.
|15.2 : Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka, A length ball, on off, Shanaka keeps it out.
|15.3 : Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka, Good length ball, around middle, Shanaka nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
|15.4 : Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga, Back oa a length delivery, on the ribs, Hasaranga blocks it to the leg side for another single.
|15.5 : Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka, BEATEN! Just a bit of seam movement. A length ball, outside off, Shanaka looks to defend but misses as the ball zips past the outside edge to the keeper.
|15.6 : Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka, A length ball, around middle and leg, Shanaka flicks it to the leg side and gets a single.
|16.1 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, Lands it fuller, on off, Shanaka flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|16.2 : Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, Floated full and outside off, Hasaranga cuts it through point for a single.
|16.3 : Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka, Tosses it up, on off, Dasun ShanakaÂ works it towards mid on and takes off for a single.
|16.4 : Udana walks out to bat!Â
|Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga, OUT! STUMPED! Wanindu HasarangaÂ had to take the risk but it doesn't pay off. His short innings comes to an end. The Lankan side is folding like a pack of cards here. A loopy ball, on off, Rashid takes a little bit of the pace off it. Hasaranga dances down the track and looks to heave it away. He misses the ball completely, as it ends up in Jonny BairstowÂ mitts behind the stumps, as he takes the bails off in a flash giving no time to Wanindu HasarangaÂ to
|16.5 : Adil Rashid to Isuru Udana, On off, pushed to cover.
|16.6 : Adil Rashid to Isuru Udana, Loopy ball, on off, Udana pushes it to the off side for a single.
|17.1 : Chris Jordan to Isuru Udana, Good length ball, on off, Udana looks to pull it but misses.
|17.2 : Chris Jordan to Isuru Udana, A length ball, on off, Udana drives it to the left of mid off. Where Mark WoodÂ moves to his left to make a half stop. The batter scamper for a single.
|17.3 : Chris Jordan to Dasun Shanaka, WIDE! A bouncer on middle, Shanaka leaves it alone. The ball goes over the head of the batsman. Wide given.
|Chris Jordan to Dasun Shanaka, BEATEN! A slower delivery, outside the off pole. Shanka looks to defend it but misses.
|17.4 : Chris Jordan to Dasun Shanaka, OUT! CAUGHT! This is all going downhill for Sri Lanka. Dasun ShanakaÂ was the last hope for the team, this is not a pretty sight for the away team. Jordon gets his first wicket of the game. Serves a full length ball, on off, Shanaka is tempted as it is in the slot. He gets under it and powers it towards long on. But he does not middle it and end up hitting it with the toe end of the bat. The ball does not get the distance as David WilleyÂ takes a simple catch
|17.5 : Chris Jordan to Akila Dananjaya, Slower ball, on off, Akila DananjayaÂ defends it solidly.
|17.6 : Chris Jordan to Akila Dananjaya, What a successful over for Chris Jordan. Just two runs and a wicket of the over. Fires in a yorker, outside off, Akila DananjayaÂ looks to chase it but misses.
|18.1 : David Willey to Isuru Udana, Just short! Outside off, Udana swings, it goes off the outer half but lands well short of deep point. One taken.Â
|18.2 : David Willey to Akila Dananjaya, WIDE! Way too short, Akila lets it go over him. Wided.Â
|David Willey to Akila Dananjaya, WIDE! Another wide! Down the leg side. Akila misses the flick.Â
|David Willey to Akila Dananjaya,Â A single as this is guided through point.Â
|18.3 : David Willey to Isuru Udana, On the pads, Udana looks to heave it but misses.Â
|18.4 : David Willey to Isuru Udana, A single as this is hit down to long off.Â
|18.5 : David Willey to Akila Dananjaya, A full ball on off, it is hit through covers for one.Â
|18.6 : David Willey to Isuru Udana, A low full toss, this is hit down to long off for one.Â
|19.1 : Chris Jordan to Isuru Udana, FOUR! The lankans would take a boundary however it comes. A full length ball, on off, Udana swings his blade and powers it over mid off. The ball ends up in the boundary withÂ one bounce at long off.
|19.2 : Chris Jordan to Isuru Udana, A length ball, on off, Udana pushes it to cover.
|19.3 : Chris Jordan to Isuru Udana, A length ball, on off, Udana pulls it to long on for a couple.
|19.4 : Chris Jordan to Isuru Udana, SIX! Udana is doing everything he can to add some crucial runs on the board. Poor from Jordan. This is full and on off, Udana shuffles to the leg side and powers it over the long off fence for a maximum.
|19.5 : Chris Jordan to Isuru Udana, Back of a length ball, around off, Udana looks to play the upper cut as he sways away from the line of the delivery.
|19.6 : Chris Jordan to Isuru Udana, In the air...Safe! A length ball, around middle and leg. Udana follows the line of the delivery and lifts the ball high in air towards the mid off region. Chris JordanÂ calls for it, as he runs towards the ball. But he is a bit late to get under it, as the ball lands in a vacant area just in front of him. The batters come back for the second. SRI LANKA END THEIR INNINGS AT 111 FOR 7.
|Another poor outing with the bat for Sri Lanka! They just never got going. They lost Gunathilaka early on and from there on, it just kept getting worse. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and not only that, to add to that, runs scoring was also difficult, let alone the boundaries even rotation of strike was difficult. Just the two batters were able to hit boundaries, one of them was Mendis and the other was Udana. Speaks volumes about how poor they were.
|The England bowling was excellent, their fielding was even better. Have to say it was a complete performance in the field by them, one their captain will be really pleased about. Everybody played their part but Rashid and Wood were the stars.
|It is a target which should be easily chased by England. Also, one expects them to do so quite quickly. Anything other than a England win will be an upset. Is there one on the cards? We will find out.